Blockchain

TA: Ethereum Recovery Could Gain Pace If It Clears This Resistance

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Ethereum
Ethereum dived towards the $880 support against the US Dollar. ETH is recovering and eyeing an upside break above the $1,150 resistance zone.

  • Ethereum started a decent recovery wave from the $880 support zone.
  • The price is now trading above $1,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $980 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could start a decent increase if it clears the key $1,150 resistance zone.

Ethereum Price Faces Hurdles

Ethereum remained in a bearish zone below the $1,050 level. ETH extended losses and traded below the $1,000 support. There was a sharp decline below the $950 level.

The price tested the $880 support before the bulls appeared. A low was formed near $880 and the price started a decent increase. There was a move above the $950 and $960 resistance levels. Ether cleared the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,256 swing high to $880 low.

Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $980 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair even climbed above the $1,100 level.

However, the bears appeared near the $1,150 resistance. Ether failed to clear the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,256 swing high to $880 low. The price is now consolidating near the $1,080 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

An immediate resistance is near the $1,100 level. The next major resistance is near the $1,150 zone. A clear move above the $1,150 resistance zone may perhaps start a decent upward move. The next major resistance is near the $1,255 level. Any more gains could start a move towards the $1,320 resistance.

Fresh Decline in ETH?

If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,150 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,040 zone.

The next major support is near the $1,000 zone. A clear move and break below the $1,000 zone could start a major decline. In the stated case, the price could revisit the $880 support zone in the near term.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,000

Major Resistance Level – $1,150

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Surges 8% Following Elon Musk’s Tweet

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 20, 2022

By

Elon Musk Latest Tweet And Impact on Crypto Market
  • Musk said he would immediately incorporate features like Dogecoin tipping.
  • The acceptance of DOGE as payment for premium services like Twitter Blue is on cards.

Bitcoin and Ethereum have both lost 30% in the last week, while the total value of the crypto market has fallen to $830 billion. Elon Musk, on the other hand, said he would continue to promote Dogecoin. Doge’s share price rose by 8 percent to $0.058 due to this news.

In May of last year, when Musk hosted “Saturday Night Live,” Dogecoin was mentioned in his opening monologue, and on Weekend Update, Dogecoin was trading for 72 cents.

Strong Bond With Dogecoin

Since Musk tweeted, “Dogecoin may be my fav cryptocurrency,” in April 2019, he has been the most prominent supporter of Dogecoin. Every time Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about Dogecoin in 2020 and 2021, Google searches for the meme currency surged. Developers at Dogecoin were said to have gotten in touch with Elon Musk concerning code improvements in May 2021.

As of late, Musk and Mark Cuban have promoted the usage of DOGE as a payment method, turning the joke currency into something more useful. Furthermore, Musk has consistently said that if he were to acquire Twitter, he would immediately incorporate features like Dogecoin tipping (Twitter now only allows tipping in Bitcoin) and the acceptance of DOGE as payment for premium services like Twitter Blue.

As of this writing, DOGE is struggling, which makes it difficult to see how it might return to 72 cents, but if Musk continues pushing it, anything is conceivable.

According to Bloomberg, Musk and his firms are being sued on claims that they are involved in a Dogecoin cryptocurrency racket. Keith Johnson, who says that Musk, SpaceX, and Tesla were all part of a large-scale pyramid scam aimed to control the price of Dogecoin while persuading people online that the cryptocurrency was a real and solid investment, has launched a potentially pricey lawsuit.

  • Elon Musk Backs Dogecoin Stating It “Currency-Like”
  • U.S. Senate Candidate Proposes Dogecoin (DOGE) as Legal Tender in California

Blockchain

Tether (USDT) Network Attacked Using DDoS Resulting in 8M Requests/Min

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 20, 2022

By

Hackers Siphon $5M Worth Tokens From Cosmos-based Osmosis
