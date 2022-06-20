Finance
The "Amish Mafia", Underage Drinking and Host Liability
The new television show, “Amish Mafia,” is creating quite a stir in both the Plain and English communities. Reports indicate that this is the most successful show ever launched by the Discovery Channel and that there are now in excess of 3 million viewers per episode.
A small group of Amish and Mennonite men and women are portrayed as an organized crime family, with “Lebanon Levi” heading the operation and directing its activities. Levi Stoltzfus, the son of an actual Amish Deacon (David Peachey), has a number of henchmen, including Alvin, John and Jolin. In an initial episode, Alan Beiler, (the adopted son of a Lancaster Mennonite family and described by his colleagues on the show as “Schwarz Amish”) was indicated to have been a key associate of Levi’s, but criminal charges landed him in hot water with both the gang and the Pennsylvania State Police. He disappeared from subsequent episodes but just reappeared at the end of the season, being shown leaving prison. Levi also has a love interest, Esther Schmucker, a woman portrayed in what is described as Amish garb, who is the sister of John Schmucker, both in the show and in real life. Alvin Lantz, described and portrayed as Amish, acts as Levi’s right hand man. He is second in command and takes over when Levi travels to a Florida beach for a get away with Esther.
John and Esther express dissatisfaction with John’s limited role in Levi’s operation. Their father had headed this organized crime operation prior to his death. For some reason, John was unable or unprepared to step up and take over. Levi stepped in to fill the void. John is also frustrated by the limited income he receives for his efforts. He is the only gang member who has yet to have enough money to buy a car. This is a source of significant conflict between John and the others. As a result, John becomes an easy recruit for Merlin, an Amish-man from Holmes County, Ohio who is looking to extend his criminal enterprise to Lancaster County. He has plans to force Levi out and take over his operation in Lancaster.
Merlin, who explains that he became tough while serving a sentence after a criminal conviction as the only Amish inmate in an Ohio prison, comes to Lancaster to compete in what Levi describes as a “Pimp Your Buggy” competition. This event takes place in conjunction with a small car show and includes a number of buggies. Merlin arrives in his very fancy buggy and, based on a prior understanding with John, expects to win the money that goes along with first prize. That plan goes awry when a ringer, a friend of Levi, shows up in a hot rod t-bucket type buggy. At that point Merlin realizes he has been outmaneuvered. He becomes very angry and describes how he will get even.
The final episodes of the first season depict Merlin’s efforts to make this happen. He recruits John to arrange and stage buggy races. The show indicates that such races are very popular in Ohio and a source of revenue for Merlin’s operation. Levi does not allow such races in Lancaster. John is successful in putting a race together. There is much betting on the several entries. Alvin and Jolin find out about the race, show up, and proceed to destroy John’s buggy at the conclusion of the race. Merlin, unhappy with this show of strength by Levi’s guys, follows Levi and Alvin to a bar in Lancaster. While Levi and Alvin are inside drinking, one of Merlin’s strongmen smashes out the front window of Levi’s Cadillac with an ax. To be sure that Levi understands who was behind this act, a business card with the name “Merlin” is left under the driver’s side windshield wiper. Subsequently, Merlin’s associates destroy Levi’s office and then torch the temporary trailer he was using as an office.
Levi and Alvin then drive to Ohio to meet with Merlin’s Bishop. When Merlin goes to collect protection money from one of his “customers”, the client will not deal with him. It is said that Merlin is being shunned at the Bishop’s direction and that it can take up to six months to be reinstated into the community. Merlin is angry and he vows to get even. About the same time, Alan Beiler is being released from prison. He borrows a cell phone to call Levi. He tells Levi that he is mad because he spent four months in prison after Levi called the cops on him. He warns Levi to “watch his back.”
The stage is set for the drama to continue in the second season.
A key question being raised among viewers (evidenced by numerous message board posts in response to newspaper articles about the show), bloggers and the media is whether or not this show is portraying actual events or if the show is a total fabrication.
The promotional material on Discovery’s website states that for many years the Amish, “due to a distrust of outside law enforcement,” have turned to this gang in order to maintain peace and order within the Lancaster County Amish community. The site provides the following description.
“This is a side of Amish society that exists under the radar, and the Amish church denies the group’s existence. Amish Mafia provides eyewitness accounts of the incidents, misdeeds and wrongdoings within the Amish community, as well as a rare look at Levi and his team members who work together to maintain harmony. To protect participants and their family members, some identifying information and property has been changed. Some scenes have been reenacted.”
There are many scenes in which members of the gang are shown engaging in violence, using profanity and acting in ways many may think do not show the Amish community in a positive light. In a scene in one episode, the gang responds to the report of an Amish Bishop in a motel room with a prostitute. In another, Esther, now infatuated with Jolin, accompanies him to a gun range and is shown shooting Jolin’s AR-15 rifle. Esther is shown attending a fair with a girlfriend and riding a mechanical bull. She comments that both of these activities are not permitted for Amish women.
The show suggests that these gangs collect money for “fixing” problems, from business owners paying protection money, from gambling, by holding barn fights and hut parties and other illegal activities. Regrettably, the promoters of the show even use the tragedy of the Nickel Mines School incident to promote the show, writing on their website:
“The 2006 School shootings in Lancaster County during which five young Amish girls were killed and five more seriously injured by a non-Amish milk truck driver brought to the nation’s attention the vulnerabilities of the Amish community, and their need for continued protection.”
Archangel Investigations is currently conducting an in-depth investigation into the show, its actors and the events shown to determine if there is any truth at all to either the existence of this organized crime operation or the incidents portrayed. The results of that investigation will be shared with readers in a subsequent issue.
In this issue, we want to address a very delicate and somewhat controversial topic – that being the tradition of drinking by youth. This underage drinking raises a number of concerns, including the risk of criminal charges for the children and their hosts, the severe financial consequences the hosts of the party will face if one of the attendees at party where alcohol is being served is involved in an accident with non-Plain community members and the potential for starting the alcohol abuse ball rolling for our children. And many believe that alcohol is a gateway substance, that can lead to the use and abuse of more serious illegal drugs. The purpose of this article is not to address the social, religious or community issues surrounding this issue. Rather, as business people who on a regular basis evaluate the risks involved in business transactions, it is important to also evaluate the risks you may be unwittingly exposing your business assets to by way of actions in your personal life.
Several times in the first season episodes of the show, scenes are shown of Amish, Mennonite and English young men and women attending “hut” parties. The suggestion given by the show is that these parties occur regularly and are an important source of revenue for the gang member promoters. While we are not, at this point, confirming the existence of parties hosted by Lancaster’s supposed Amish Mafia, it has been a long tradition for Plain community youth to attend parties at which alcohol is served. As businessmen and property owners, it is important for you to have an understanding of the risk to both your liberty and assets that you assume by hosting, or allowing these parties to be hosted, on your property.
Some parents may feel that underage drinking is something akin to a “rite of passage” and that it is better to let their minor children and their friends indulge in the consumption of alcohol on their own property, under adult supervision, rather than for the kids to be out drinking somewhere else. This is a completely understandable sentiment, but unfortunately it is also completely wrong, legally speaking, and may result in very severe criminal and costly financial consequences for you. The fact is that furnishing alcohol to minors is against the law in nearly every circumstance and the police will arrest you if they discover that it has occurred (by the way, in case you were wondering, there is a limited exception that is intended to exclude traditional religious communion service. The aforementioned criminal statute does not apply to any religious service or ceremony which may be conducted in a private home or a place of worship where the amount of wine served does not exceed the amount reasonably, customarily and traditionally required for the ceremony.
While a Plain community parent is very unlikely to report underage drinking parties to the police, it appears that these parties are also frequently attended by non-Plain young men and women. If one of these kids arrive home drunk and the parents find out, it is very likely that the police will be called. If that happens, the police will come calling and it won’t be for a social visit. You may find yourself under arrest even though you were acting with the best of intentions.
Furnishing alcohol to a minor is a crime. The definition of furnishing alcohol to minors can be found in the Pennsylvania Crimes Code at 18 Pa.C.S. Section 6310.1. The Statute is entitled “Selling or Furnishing Liquor or Malt or Brewed Beverages to Minors.” In order to be convicted of furnishing alcohol to minors, the Commonwealth must prove the following beyond a reasonable doubt:
(1) you intentionally or knowingly;
(2) sold, furnished or purchased with the intent to furnish;
(3) any liquor or malt or brewed beverage (i.e. any alcoholic beverage;
(4) to a person who is less than 21 years of age.
If the Commonwealth meets its burden of proof as to all of the elements of this crime, a misdemeanor of the third degree will be on your record and you will be required to pay a mandatory fine of not less than $1000 for a first offense and $2500 for each subsequent offense. A misdemeanor of the third degree carries a maximum sentence of 1 year incarceration. This means the maximum probationary term for a conviction of furnishing alcohol to minors is 1 year. One year probation and a mandatory $1000 fine would be a typical sentence for the first offense of this crime.
The criminal sanctions set forth above, as unpleasant as they are, can almost be considered mild compared to the financial consequences that may result if one of the minors you “hosted” and furnished with alcohol should become intoxicated and cause serious injury to himself or others. Pennsylvania courts hold all persons liable under social host liability laws if they knowingly serve a minor alcohol.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court case of Congini vs. Porterville Value Company, 504 PA. 157, 470 A.2d 515 (1983) held that social hosts may be liable for supplying minors with alcohol. In this case, the Court determined that social hosts serving alcohol to minors to the point of intoxication are negligent per se and can be held liable for injuries resulting from the minor’s intoxication. The Court explained the reason for having a different rule for minors as opposed to adults served alcohol by a social host is that “… our legislature has made a legislative judgment that persons under twenty-one years of age are incompetent to handle alcohol.” Later cases have expanded the ruling to hold that the service of intoxicating liquors to a minor by a social host is negligence” per se”, even if the liquors are not served to the point of intoxication.
Naturally, certain elements must be proven to hold a social host liable for damages caused by the minor drinker. The key factors are knowledge and intent. The Pennsylvania Courts have established the following three part test to determine whether a social host would be subject to liability for injuries arising out of a minor’s intoxication.
1 the defendant must have intended to act in such a way as to furnish, agree to furnish or promote the furnishing of alcohol to a minor;
2 the defendant must have acted in a way which did furnish, or promote the furnishing of alcohol to a minor; and
3 the defendants act must have been a substantial factor in furnishing, agreement to furnish, or promotion of furnishing alcohol to the minor.
What this all means, in layman’s terms, is that if you furnish alcohol to minors you run a great risk of suffering arrest and criminal punishment, including a possible jail sentence and a heavy fine and/or perhaps more significantly, civil liability for the damages caused by the minor to whom you have furnished alcohol. Certainly, if the intoxicated youth causes a mere fender bender with little property damage and no injuries or minor injuries, the financial consequences may not be earthshaking and perhaps little more than a nuisance. Consider, however, the situation where the accident is not so insignificant and where a third party received permanent injuries such as paralysis, requiring long term, life time care of the injured party. Under America’s tort system the injured party and his family are going to seek compensation from every conceivable person and the “social host” will be a prime target. Your financial assets, including personal and real property, along with your business holdings, could very well be targeted by the plaintiff in a lawsuit.
The consequences of a well intentioned desire to allow minors to enjoy a rite of passage on your property, where they will be safe and supervised while imbibing alcoholic beverages, could be cataclysmic. The decision to allow such an event could cost you dearly. Fortunately, this is a rather easy problem to avoid. No matter what the traditions, simply do not furnish alcohol to minors and do not allow them to drink alcohol on your property.
Finance
The Best Medical Insurance Brokers For You
Good health is something everyone craves for. But very often we have ailments disrupting our health and forcing us to visit doctors. As such it is important that we have good medical insurance that insures our health and takes care of our expenses when we fall sick. Insuring yourself will ensure that the premiums and taxes you pay for the medical insurance protects you from healthcare expenses that you have to incur sooner or later. But selecting an efficient medical insurance broker, who can efficiently cater to your needs, is a tricky job.
Taking a medical insurance policy would require you to pay monthly premiums or annual taxes. The services would be administered to you either by private brokers, or government agencies or non-profit organizations. The overall premium structure is determined by estimating the entire healthcare expenses to be paid as per the insurance agreement. You should thus compare health insurance quotes by various brokers and determine the one which serves you best (taking into account your ailments and also the prevalent hospital rates in your area). Some of the medical insurance brokers that you may find worth considering are:
- Bupa Health insurance: This insurance emphasizes primarily on sickness related reasons and accidental injuries. If you have the Bupa membership card, you can access many hospitals without having to make any advance payments. You are also entitled to optional benefits like maternity cover, personal accidents and out-patient cases. In the event of any serious illness, you are also allowed an additional pay amounting to 80 percent of the total premium.
- PruHealth insurance: This insurance will provide you with first class medical treatment. You are also allowed access to a number of health partners at attractive discounts. The most attractive part of PruHealth is its ‘Vitality’ program. This program takes into account people’s efforts to stay healthy as well as their state of health. This incentive ensures that you reap benefits if you are able to stay fit and healthy and not fall prey to illness.
- Cigna health insurance: This insurance company has the unique feature of having branches all over the world. It has various individual plans that cuts across various sectors like the cash plan, dental plan, child plan, parent plan and the premier plan. The cash plan has three packages: gold silver and bronze. Each package covers expenses for consultations, home nursing, optical treatment, emergency treatment, accidental damage, physiotherapy etc.
Some other major medical insurance brokers include Benenden and Saga. But before you choose any of the brokers discussed above, make sure that you study their respective policies. Also take into account the market risks for each of them, and then decide which broker best caters to your medical needs.
Finance
Six Reasons Why Students Prefer Online Learning
Online learning has become a thing of the present. But why does everyone want to be a part of it? What’s so good about it anyway? Here are six reasons why students prefer online learning than learning in campus classrooms:
1. It gives you a flexible schedule.
Once you sign up for online studies, you will be given full freedom to choose what schedule to take. This helps you organize your daily activities at your convenience. This flexibility is also very beneficial for those students who have part-time jobs, a family member to look after, or other activities they should attend to that may get in the way with a traditional classroom setting.
2. It gives you the privilege to learn at your own pace.
Some online courses give you the opportunity to move to the next lesson as soon as you understand the topic at hand and complete the requirements. If you are a fast learner, you can cover a wider range of lessons at a shorter span of time. If you are the student who wants to linger on the topic, you are free to watch slides over and over again or concentrate only on those that need studying.
3. It makes student-teacher communication easier.
Believe it or not, enrolling in online learning programs will give you more time to talk with your professor. Instead of competing with other students in getting the teacher’s attention in class, you can just send him or her instant messages. Also, if the message is something you don’t want the entire class to hear, sending emails to your professor is best.
4. It allows you to learn despite health issues that may stand in the way with campus classes.
Those who haven’t been successful with the traditional school setting because of health issues will find online learning a good option as most of them leave the system due to excessive absences or tardiness. Those who are suffering from a sleeping disorder, hospitalized, or have disabilities can consider online learning.
5. It doesn’t require you to move even if your school is miles away.
Are you planning to enroll in a school on the other side of the world? With online learning programs, you can easily do that. You don’t have to go through the trouble of moving residence just to get the degree you’ve always wanted in the school you’ve always wanted.
6. It saves the money intended for gas and school supplies.
Since you’ll be taking classes at home, you won’t have to spend a single cent on gas to school. You’ll also save a couple of dollars on buying notebooks, papers and pens because everything “said” will be captured and recorded in the computer.
Are you now convinced to be one of the million students who go for online learning?
Finance
How to Hire Ecommerce Development Firm With Fewer Efforts
Today, e-commerce has become the best way to reach your customers and entertain with your distinct services. Using the e-commerce platform to sell and promote your products always beings with hiring the best website development company. A good development company let you drive more traffic, promote your products and proportionally, boost your overall business sales.
However, the biggest trouble for most of the business owners is to find the best way to search the right and trustworthy firm for their web development operations. So, here are some of the beneficial tips that are a must while searching for the web development firm.
Portfolio Speaks Everything: For every development firm, it’s the portfolio which showcases their expertise level and the skills. The development process starts with the layout that will be visible to a customer. So, it’s the creativity of the web designer that can add a distinct outlook to the web portal. So, do check the previous work that can help you acknowledge the expertise level of the firm.
Development Cost [Prominent Factor]: Cost is a major factor that decides whether to hire a web development firm or not. Different web development service provider quotes different budget for your required portal. So, it depends upon your budget that you can invest on your e-commerce project.
NOTE: Don’t go with the least price quotation, as you may need to compensate with the functionalities.
Make Every Discussion in Written:With the increased number of web development services, the company starts to use the code of their previous client to build a new website. So, it is the sole responsibility of the business representative to keep every discussion in written and duly agreed from both ends. From start to finish, your discussions must be kept in documented format to overwhelm any misunderstanding between the client and service providers.
Do Read Testimonials Before Signing:To overcome the confusion about the authenticity of any firm, user/client reviews are the best means. The web service provides nowadays present the customer’s review on their own website, which may not be authentic to some extent. So, it’s better to get in touch with the clients to verify the authenticity and trust of the firm. After you are fully assured about the firm, you can go with the signing process to begin your development process.
Ensure Deadlines are followed: Once the development process is initiated, make sure the deadlines are completed well on time. Sometimes, the clients are not fully aware of the development process, causing you lose some loopholes in the final product. So, ensure you are aware of the on-going process to ask for any amendments during the development phase. This will help you get a better product at the end, with all the features you expected.
So, if you are planning an e-commerce portal in the coming months, do read the points given-above to hire the web development company that delivers you the best output. It’s the e-commerce portal that will work as your store and make you reach maximum customers over the globe.
