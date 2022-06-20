Finance
The Five Seeing Habits of Safe Driving
Safety is every one’s concern, especially while traveling to and fro. With all the nut cases on the road today one needs to arm himself with every possible tool to ensure a safe arrival to the desired destination. Having been involved in the transportation industry all my life, and driven close to 4 million accident free miles, I would like to pass on some of the training I received that enabled me to accomplish this feat.
Early in my career I was introduced to the Smith System of accident free driving, the center focus of which teaches the Five Seeing Habits of Safe Driving. The following article offers a brief description of each. If rigorously followed, one can be reasonable certain to never have an accident.
FIVE SEEING HABITS OF SAFE DRIVING
1. Aim High in Steering
2. Get The Big Picture
3. Keep Your Eyes Moving
4. Leave Yourself An Out
5. Make Sure They See You
1. Aim High In Steering
This doesn’t mean to keep your hands at the top of the steering wheel! In short it explains that one should not look directly in front of your vehicle, instead look as far down the road as possible to uncover important traffic information to make appropriate decisions.
Look as far down the road as possible, looking ahead to where your vehicle will be in 12-15 seconds.
Know your field of vision:
Peripheral vision (fringe vision) 98% or 177 degrees of our vision
Central Vision (core vision) 2% or 3 degrees of our vision
2. Get The Big Picture
This doesn’t mean we should buy a large screen TV, it means to Maintain the proper following distance,(at least one car length for every 10 MPH), so you can comfortably determine the true hazards around your vehicle. Don’t tailgate others.
Be aware of all objects and obstacles(dogs, cats,deer, ladders in the road, etc.) scan other vehicles to be aware of things that might fall off into your path. The road isn’t going anywhere, once you know the direction the road goes and any potential hazards such as potholes, observe things that might move into your line of travel. After you determine that something is not moving into your line of travel, ignore it.
In town or a city, Scan 1-2 city blocks ahead of your vehicle
Out in the country, Scan ½ mile ahead of your vehicle on highways, expressways & country roads
Scan sidewalk to sidewalk in town
Fence row to fence row in the country
Be aware of all areas and all things around your vehicle
Back only when necessary
When backing, double check to make sure no one or nothing is behind your vehicle, get out of the car and physically check if necessary. When walking to you car be sure to check behind it. Back only after engaging your 4 way flashers and sounding your horn to alert anyone who might wander into your line of travel.
3. Keep your eyes moving
– Scan, Don’t stare. Constantly shift your eyes while driving, Active eyes keep up with changing traffic conditions.
– Check all mirrors every 5-8 seconds
– To avoid highway hypnosis, Scan the area in front of you every 2 seconds
– Never stare at an object for more than 2 seconds, not even Brad Pitt or Angeline Jolene!
– Eliminate eye holding patterns
– Adjust speed to existing conditions, speed up or slow down when necessary
Driving comes first, eating, changing radio, A/C, talking on cell phone, etc, all come secondary, and should only be done, if at all, when there is no traffic around you.
If you get tired, turn up radio, turn up A/C, sing to yourself, or better yet pull over and take a break.
4. Leave yourself an out:
Be prepared. Surround your vehicle with space in front of and at least on one side to escape conflict.
Always have an escape route in mind in case the unexpected arises. Always drive as if you have no brakes, have an escape route if needed.
Leave a 1 car-length space cushion between you and the car in front of you at stop signs and intersections (check mirrors to make sure the person behind you is stopping, if not use up your space cushion, or change lanes if possible.)
If the person in front of you stops suddenly, stop as soon as possible, but if you have time, check your mirror to make sure the person behind you can stop before hitting you, if not use up your space cushion to give him as much room as possible. Whenever you hit someone from the rear, it is automatically your fault, a driver needs to have control of his, or her vehicle at all times.
Use turn signals
Stay at least 2 seconds behind the car in front of you(1 car length for every 10 MPH.)
3 seconds in adverse weather
Slow down in heavy rain, your vehicle will hydroplane if you go to fast. Every vehicle is different, vehicles with wider tires and/or little or no tread, will hydroplane quicker than vehicles with narrower tires.
Check other drivers and vehicles for movement, watch drivers heads for movement,also check the wheels,remember, the wheels of a vehicle are going to be the first thing to start moving.
5. Make sure they see you:
Communicate in traffic with your horn, lights, and signals to establish eye contact with motorists and pedestrians. Be reasonably sure of other people’s intentions.
– Make eye contact
– Honk horn (twice)
– Turn on/off headlights
– Tap brakes several times in succession
– Use turn signals.
As you can see, driving is a full time job. It can also be safe, many, many, professional drivers drive for 20 or 30 years and never have an accident, if they can do it, you can to!
Safety is NO accident!!
Finance
California Boat Accident – Case Study – Boat Hits Water Skier
If you or a family member are seriously injured in a boating accident in California, then it is important for you to understand how maritime law operates. This article is a case study of a vessel collision between a small inflatable power boat and a water ski boat that illustrates boat accident law.
A maritime legal analysis is performed in order to illustrate boat accident negligence and vessel collision legal principals. This is a recreational boating accident in California.
A Case Study – A Boat Accident on Mission Bay
Picture this, a typically beautiful chamber of commerce weekend on Mission Bay in San Diego. It’s Saturday morning at the beginning of spring, so the water park is busy, but not the zoo it will be in a few hours.
A ski boat is slowly towing a young girl and is going in the proper counter-clockwise rotation flow of traffic. As is usually the case in recreational boat accidents, a day of pleasure quickly turns to danger and danger in turn quickly turns to disaster.
A small inflatable power boat pops up from behind an anchored luxury yacht. The inflatable boat is going the wrong way. That is, clockwise, against the flow of traffic. Further, the inflatable boat is going way too fast. The ski boat driver takes the proper evasive maneuver to starboard and turns the ski boat in order to pass the inflatable boat port to port.
After passing the ski boat the inflatable boat driver takes a radical turn to port – – apparently in an effort to try and “catch air” over the ski boat’s wake. The young girl’s skis go under the inflatable boat, launching her and slamming her into the inflatable boat’s engine, seriously injuring both of her legs and right arm.
Maritime Law Analysis: Rules of the Road Violations:
Federal Navigational Rules are also referred to as “Rules of the Road.” The following is a thumbnail analysis of the Rules of the Road violations presented in this Case Study.
The young girl has a strong liability case against the operator of the inflatable boat. The inflatable boat operator is in violation of the following Navigational Rules:
Rule 5 – – Lookout
The vessel failed to keep a proper look-out.
Rule 6 – – Safe Speed
The vessel proceeded at a speed too fast for the conditions.
Rule 10 – – Traffic Separation Schemes
The vessel failed to proceed in the appropriate traffic lane in the general direction of traffic flow for that lane.
Rule 18 – – Responsibilities between Vessels
The vessel failed to keep out of the way of a vessel restricted in her ability to maneuver.
Defeating the Limitation Action
The inflatable boat was launched from the luxury yacht and is owned by the yacht owner. The yacht owner filed a Limitation of Liability Action in Federal District Court. The Limitation Action was defeated because the yacht owner was deemed to have privity and knowledge of the inflatable boat driver being up partying hard the night before and drinking 2 hours before the collision. The inflatable boat driver blew a.09 on the Breathalyzer and was booked by the San Diego Police for boating while under the influence.
Applying the Pennsylvania Rule
Under maritime law, when a vessel violates one of the Rules of the Road the burden rests upon the violating vessel to show not merely that their fault might not have been one of the causes, or that it probably was not, but that it could not have been. This is called the Pennsylvania Rule, or as I like to call it, “Check Mate.” The Pennsylvania Rule is used to establish liability for boat collisions. Used properly, the Rule is a powerful weapon in boat collision lawsuits.
Case Result:
The insurance company for the yacht / inflatable power boat owner paid a high six figure settlement to the Guardian ad Litem of the young girl.
Disclaimer:
The foregoing is a California boat accident case study. It is not legal advice. Any resemblance to actual events, persons and/or vessels is purely coincidental. I am simplistic in order to achieve clarity. Each boat accident case is different and has separate challenges, difficulties and/or nuances. There is no guarantee that your boating accident case will have a similar result as discussed in this vessel collision case study.
Finance
Product Review: Stryker T7 & T7 Plus Surgical Helmet System
Every day surgeons save multiple lives engaging in activities that expose them to harmful pathogens and deadly infections. Generally, surgeons are provided with either a loose-fitting hood or hood combined with a toga system for their protection as well ensure patient safety. However, sterile surgical helmet system (SSHS) can greatly reduce the risk of contamination, acting as a physical barrier to block the transfer of infectious materials present in the blood, fluids, or respiratory secretions during surgical procedures or other medical interventions. SSHS incorporates a head-mounted fan with HEPA filter that draws air from surroundings to the inside of helmet and channel it out through the bottom simultaneously to deliver ultra-clean air. With the rising incidences of infectious diseases, maintaining personal hygiene has become even more essential for surgeons. Given the heightened interest in healthcare worker protection, surgical helmet systems are being increasingly adopted by hospitals. But making the right selection of sterile helmets can make a lot of difference in terms of safety and convenience.
Innovation Leading Enhanced Safety
Introducing major innovation in personal protection systems, one of the leading MedTech companies, Stryker Corporation recently launched T7 and T7 Plus, designed to customize fit and enhance comfort during surgical procedures. The latest generation personal protection helmet (T7) and toga (T7 Plus) provide optimal protection and comfort, thereby enhance surgeons’ experience as well as improve the quality of treatment. While T7 is the lightest and quietest Stryker helmet, T7 Plus is built with tear-resistant and breathable material to seamlessly work with the helmet and protect against infectious bodily fluids and microorganisms.
Usually, the helmets can be uneasy due to loose-fitting that can increase the exposure to infections as pathogens can find a way to enter the human body. Technology and ergonomics work perfectly together to deliver a comfortable fit to the T7 helmet wearer without comprising safety. It addresses the challenges of uncomfortable fit and provides an effective solution by offering customizable options to the user. Miscommunication is another challenge faced by surgeons that can affect the operation procedure or lead to life-endangering situations. While using the T7 helmet, one does not need to care about communicating with other healthcare providers in OT as it is 40% quieter than previous generations. Sometimes, surgeons can be perplexed to check whether the helmet is on or off due to its reduced noise.
Transforming Surgical Experiences
For someone who spends hours in operation theatre under critical conditions, enhanced comfort and security that comes with T7 can be life changing. The EVA foam conforms to the head with a lighter frame and provides better balance. The dual adjustment knobs allow the user to precisely control height and width and the improved centre of gravity helps to reduce strain on the neck. Another amazing feature of the T7 helmet is the extended battery life that leads to fewer interruptions in the operating room since it provides 15 hours of operation with LED off and 6 hours with LED. The pause button allows surgeons to optimize distribution and streamline the donning and doffing workflow. The T7 also consist of a removable light shroud that increases visibility for surgeons during the operation.
T7 helmet is one of the lightest and most durable helmets available in the market today. When the surgeons know that they are guarded against pathogens, they are able to function better with the right mindset and enhanced concentration. The T7 Plus toga designed specifically for the T7 helmet is made up of soft and light-weight breathable viral barrier (BVB) fabric that helps surgeons to stay cool and comfortable. When donned correctly, the face shield automatically turns on the fan. The peel-away technology enables the user to easily and quickly remove sterile lenses to prevent any kind of obstruction in the view. The AAMI (Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation) level 4 protection adds the highest level of protection against bodily fluids, particulate matter, and other microorganisms while the enhanced seams provide a strong and secure barrier.
Other Latest Surgical Helmet Systems
THI Total Healthcare ViVi® System
Designed to provide protection while maintaining personal effectiveness in the OT, ViVi® System is one of the top choices for surgeons and their teams. The advanced surgical helmet system is easy to wear and enables surgeons to stay focused and sharp. The best part about the ViVi® system is that it makes the barrier hardly noticeable that helps to boost the productivity of surgeons. ViVi’s patented two-fan system pushes hot and humid air through a filter out of the suit and thus creates room for 100% fresh and filtered air. Besides offering high airflow, the system provides high air exchange rates inside the suit, which prevents the surgeon from breathing the waste air. ViVi’s motion-sensing technology recognizes gestures, that help surgeons to provide full attention to the patient while adjusting their fan speed just by nodding the head. Unlike other surgical helmet systems that become warm with increased temperature, ViVi® utilizes activity sensing to automatically adjust the fan speed according to the level of physical activity of the surgeon.
The ViVi® helmet is lightweight, weighing only 370g (0.82 lb) as it is made from carbon fibre, which prevents surgeons from taking an extra burden on their heads. Providing a 190-degree distraction-free view, the helmet increases the surgeon’s field of view significantly. The ergonomically adjustable high-power light (intensity of 100.000 Lux) maximizes performance and comfort while delivering excellent visual access with excellent shade lighting, perfect eye axiality, and depth of field. ViVi® is ideal for every kind of surgery as it allows a wide range of light motion from 0 to -55 degrees. The highly efficient LED light provides the best illuminating experience with the lowest battery consumption. The ViVi® high filtration hood is designed in compliance with AMMI Level 4 and EN 13795 requirements.
Zimmer Biomet TotalShield® Surgical Helmet System
Zimmer Biomet TotalShield® Surgical Helmet System has been engineered to address the most common challenges that surgeons have to face in the OR. With 6 adjustable speed fans and 8 precisely located airflow ports, the helmet quietly distributes cool air for whole-head airflow without drying out eyes. The front airflow outlets provide cool air to the chin and area around the face while reducing fogging in the lens. The adjustable rear air outlets allow one to adjust cool air down the back of the neck and hood. The side airflow outlets provide cool air to the side of your neck and chin for maximum comfort while the brow bar airflow outlets provide cool air to the face.
To accommodate different head sizes, TotalShield® comes with a dual-adjustable headband, air-flow plugs, and rear cranial support that offers a customizable fit. The TotalShield® battery provides over 10 hours of run-time from a single Li-ion battery and includes a built-in battery life indicator. The ergonomic design provides an improved balance and stability to the surgeons. The bright LED headlight provides illumination for deep cavity visualization and enhanced tissue differentiation.
Conclusion
With the rising incidences of highly contagious coronavirus predominantly spread via respiratory droplets, the demand for a sterile surgical helmet system is gradually increasing. The SSHS not only reduces microorganism spread from surgeon to patient and vice-versa but also enhances comfort with head-mounted fan and LED lights. The growing need for SSHS and rapid technological advances would further improve the quality of surgical helmets and enhance surgeon’s experience in the operation theatre.
According to TechSci research report on “Global Personal Protective Equipment Market By Product (Head, Eye & Face Protection; Hearing Protection; Protective Clothing; Respiratory Protection; Professional Footwear; Hand & Arm Protection; Fall Protection), By Application Industry (Construction & Manufacturing; Oil & Gas; Healthcare; Mining; Firefighting; Food & Beverages, Chemicals; Transportation), By Distribution Channel (Institutional/Direct Sales Vs Retail Sales), By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025″, the global personal protective equipment is anticipated to reach USD93 billion by 2025. The growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness about the safety of employees and advancement in technology. Besides, rapid industrialization and various government regulation regarding safety of employees are also contributing to the growth of personal protective equipment market.
Finance
Injuries From Slip and Fall Accidents
If you have suffered from a slip and fall accident, chances are you have many questions which need to be answered. Each year thousands of people are injured from slip and fall accidents. Some people fall on dangerous floors, poorly lit walkways, stairs, ice or an uneven patch of ground. Sometimes the property owner will be responsible for the slip and fall accident and sometimes they will not. If you have slipped and fallen- you are not alone.
Slip and fall accidents account for over 1 million visits to hospitals and approximately 12% of total falls.
Common injuries from a slip and fall accident are head injuries, back and neck injuries, fractured arms or broken hips. If you have slipped and fallen on some else’s property, then you need to contact a lawyer to evaluate your legal situation and inform you of your legal rights. The person in control of the property may be liable for your injuries as the result of your slip and fall accident. Once you have been injured, it is important to consult with an attorney in a timely manner, because there is likely to be a statute of limitations in the state in which you live.
It is important to understand that falling can be a normal part of life. It is unreasonable to expect a property owner to be able to know what is on a floor and have it cleaned, properly fixed or have certain items removed immediately. Sometimes liquids drip onto floors, items fall or it may be necessary for pipes and drains to protrude from floors. Additionally, a property owner or occupier is not always responsible for notifying a person of what an ordinary person should or would have seen on the property.
However, the owner or occupier is responsible for maintaining the property and correcting any hazards that are on the premises in a reasonably timely manner. Property owners and managers are obligated to maintain their properties in a manner which is safe for the public.
There are many factors that must be considered in determining who may be the responsible party for the resulting injuries or how much responsibility lies with one party. Fault may not rest completely on one party. Could it be that you were distracted, unaware of warning signs or were not being reasonably cautious? Was the property owner or manager being reasonable in maintaining their property? If you answered yes to any of these questions, this does not mean that you do not have a legal claim. The court will look at factors such as regular maintenance on the property, the length of time a rip, tear, protruding object or dangerous spot or any other hazardous situation which was left in an inappropriate area.
After experiencing a slip and fall accident you will likely be feeling anxious, hurt and unsure about your legal rights. You deserve strong legal representation capable of handling the complex facts of cases resulting from many slip and fall accidents.
The Five Seeing Habits of Safe Driving
California Boat Accident – Case Study – Boat Hits Water Skier
Title IX’s next battle: The rights of transgender athletes
Indian Exchange CoinDCX Halts Crypto Withdrawals Citing Wallet Maintenance
Product Review: Stryker T7 & T7 Plus Surgical Helmet System
Injuries From Slip and Fall Accidents
AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022 Apply Online, 400 posts Last date
Ethereum (ETH) Hammered Down To $950 As Crypto Selloff Deepens
Identity Theft: Does It Concern You?
What To Expect From Gay Counseling
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions