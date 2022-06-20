News
Theo Epstein is leaving Chicago 2 years after leaving the Cubs. Here’s how he spent his final weekend in the city.
He gone.
Former Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein is leaving Chicago and heading back East.
Epstein’s successor, president Jed Hoyer, confirmed the rumor Monday on WSCR-AM670′s “Mully and Haugh Show.” Epstein’s destination is unknown, but the Boston native will be closer to family and Major League Baseball offices in New York.
Since leaving the Cubs after nine seasons on Nov. 17, 2020, Epstein has worked as a consultant to Commissioner Rob Manfred, focusing on potential rules changes to improve the game. He’s long been speculated as a replacement for Manfred down the road, though Epstein has never publicly voiced interest in becoming commissioner.
Epstein spent part of his final weekend in Chicago at Wrigley Field, spending time with friends in the left field bleachers Friday and with family on Sunday.
According to Epstein’s friends, who asked not to be named, Friday’s excursion to Wrigley was a spin on the 1986 movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” with Epstein playing the role of Ferris — Matthew Broderick’s character who enjoys an adventurous summer day in Chicago with a stopover at Wrigley.
They began at Castaways, the bar and grill on North Ave. Beach, for some pregame partying. From there, the group took Divvy bikes to Wrigley for the game, where Epstein was photographed lounging in the bleacher baskets. Photos of Epstein spread on social media, but Epstein’s friends said the photos were taken after the game.
Hoyer was invited to join the group during the game but declined.
After the game, the group headed to Metro, where they watched The Strokes perform. The post, postgame party was not revealed.
After a day of recovery Saturday, Epstein took his wife and two sons to the Cubs-Braves game Sunday afternoon for one last look at the ballpark, which underwent massive changes since his first day thanks in part to the revenues from the first Cubs championship since 1908.
Epstein declined to comment on the farewell weekend or his future plans.
His vision of “sustained success” for the Cubs lasted only through 2020, but Epstein changed expectations forever on the North Side, leaving Hoyer with the burden of trying to live up to those high standards.
Epstein’s arrival in Chicago was first noted in the Tribune when he appeared in town on Oct. 9, 2011, for an interview with Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts. He was spotted by a Cubs fan at a Starbucks, where Epstein tried to pretend he was not himself.
His tenure ends in the same low-key fashion, perhaps with the same Pearl Jam ball cap on his head as Epstein leaves Chicago for the next chapter.
Fundraising underway for families of 2 workers who died in St. Paul trench collapse
Community members are rallying around the families of two men who died in a trench collapse in St. Paul on Friday.
The St. Thomas Academy community is asking for support for a recent graduate, Billy Brandtjen, and fundraising is underway for him. His father, Robert Brandtjen, was one of the people who died in the construction accident in Highland Park.
People had contributed more than $90,000 for Brandtjen’s funeral, along with the younger Brandtjen’s educational and living expenses, as of Monday morning.
“Any amount is greatly appreciated and will help to ensure a better future for this kind, thoughtful young man,” St. Thomas Academy posted on Facebook. The GoFundMe can be found at gofund.me/905cbeb6.
Jeff Jeanetta also died Friday.
“While in a trench, it suddenly collapsed on him and his boss,” a relative wrote on GoFundMe. She said he is survived by six children and many grandchildren. “He was a veteran and he was a jack of all trades and enjoyed sharing his craft with everyone.”
A fundraiser for Jeanetta’s funeral and his family’s living expenses is at gofund.me/0f0a58e3.
The recovery operation for the workers lasted about 12 hours Friday and into early Saturday.
The men, who were with a private company, appeared to be working on water or sewer connections near an apartment building that’s under construction at Mount Curve Boulevard and Pinehurst Avenue, according to the St. Paul fire department.
The Yankees need to avoid arbitration with Aaron Judge
TORONTO — The Yankees head into the Tampa Bay area this week with perhaps their biggest challenge ahead of them. Sure, they are coming in with the best record in baseball and a huge lead in the American League East. And just last week they swept the Rays back in the Bronx. Their pitchers have allowed the fewest runs in the majors and their hitters have hammered the most home runs.
But this week could define not only this season, but the franchise’s next decade.
Wednesday, before the team heads back to the Bronx to face the Astros, is the scheduled time for the arbitration on Aaron Judge’s 2022 salary. The process has never been described as a positive, relationship-building experience by players who went through it — just ask Dellin Betances. It’s a process that Judge, whose historic home run pace this season is not supposed to be taken into consideration, remembers from when the Yankees beat Betances and the hard feelings grew in the clubhouse.
With the Yankees looking like a World Series contender, they shouldn’t let any more hard feelings into their relationship with Judge.
The best case scenario, they can find common ground on a deal for this season or long-term that keeps them out of the room — like they did at the last minute with Luis Severino in spring of 2019.
To be fair, the Yankees did attempt to avoid this.
The sides talked all spring, but less than two hours before the start of the Yankees’ 2022 season, GM Brian Cashman announced that the team had failed to reach an agreement with the face of the franchise. Judge turned down a deal that would have paid him at least $230.5 million over the next eight years which puts him in line to become a free agent at the end of this season.
The slugger, who initially set the Opening Day deadline for negotiations, still doesn’t have any set contract for this season, because he and the team were $4 million off when they traded numbers to try and avoid arbitration. Because of the owners’ lockout, the arbitration process will go into the season.
The 30-year old-was coming off one of his most complete years in the big leagues.
The three-time All-Star slashed .287/.373/.544 with a .916 OPS, 39 homers and 93 RBI in 148 games in 2021. According to Baseball Savant, Judge was among the league leaders in average exit velocity (95.8 miles per hour), max exit velo (119) and hard-hit percentage (58.4%), all while leading the Yankees in WAR (5.4).
His six years in the big leagues have been exceptional, averaging 276/.386/.553 and a .940 OPS. He’s the 2017 Rookie of the Year, runner up to Jose Altuve in that same season and a Home Run Derby champion.
“Obviously our intent is to have Aaron Judge stay as a New York Yankee as we move forward and I know that his intent as well which is a good thing,” Yankees GM Brian Cashman said after the negotiations failed. “Obviously entering those efforts in a new arena, which would be at the end of the season when free agency starts and maybe that’ll determine what his real market value would be because we certainly couldn’t agree at this stage on a contract extension.”
Cashman also made public the terms they had offered Judge, something that the slugger said “disappointed” him.
The seven years at $30.5 would have made him the highest paid position player per year (or annual average value) in Yankee history and the second highest on the team behind Gerrit Cole. It would have given him the second-highest AAV of an outfielder in the game, behind only Mike Trout.
The $4 million seemed like a small gap in salary for the face of the franchise, especially now. Judge is on pace to hit a franchise record 63 home runs. He leads the majors with 25 home runs and is second in slugging percentage at .654. He’s fifth in RBI with 50.
Obviously those numbers are not supposed to be considered when deciding this year’s salary by the arbiter, but they should by the Yankees. Judge is the leader on this team and in the clubhouse. The Yankees are on a path to the playoffs and looking like a contender to end the franchise’s playoff drought. They need to leave Tampa Wednesday night with their slugger happy and their team chemistry intact.
30 Desi & Hot Web Series On Indian OTT Platforms
Indian web series appear to have surpassed Bollywood films in popularity. Of course, most B-town celebrities already had made their web debut, owing to the demand for Hindi web series. But, yes, some Indian web shows have been popular due to their storylines, casts, or adult content.
Here we’ll discuss the most satisfactory Indian Desi and Hot web series available on MX Player, Ullu App, Viu, and Voot right now.
1) Aashram (2020)
IMDb: 7.4/10
Available On: MX Player
Cast: Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Tushar Pandey, Rajeev Siddhartharta
Director: Prakash Jha
Aashram is an MX Player original Hindi-language criminal drama web series where Bobby Deol plays Baba Nirala, a Guru recognized for his ability to do magic and solve all of mankind’s problems. He is also aware of every missing woman in the neighborhood. Quite strange? From crime to politics, this conman Baba quickly rises to the position of Godly man.
2) Aniversary Special (2019)
IMDb: 6.6/10
Available On: ULLu
Cast: Shikha Chhabra, Tarun Khem, Yash Pandit, Swagata
Director: Bhavin Wadia
A murder occurs at the resort; who is the murderer? Is it Priyanka Malik, Mahi Malik, Raj’s secretary, and cum lover, or Raj himself? The identity of the attacker remains unknown. However, several people are accused because something appears to be amiss with everyone’s story.
3) Gehraiyaan (2017)
IMDb: 6.9/10
Available On: Viu
Cast: Sanjeeda Sheikh, Vatsal Sheth
Director: Sidhant Sachdev
It’s a love story set in a Mumbai hospital between Reyna Malik, a 26-year-old researcher and surgeon, and her oncologist boyfriend Shekhar, amidst mysterious and terrible incidents in her home. She is eager to return to work, namely surgery, her first love. However, the hospital is unsure if she is prepared to start her duties due to a trauma she suffered before the sabbatical.
4) Time Out (2017)
IMDb: 7.1/10
Available On: Voot
Cast: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sarah Jane Dias, Sahil Vaid
Director: Danish Aslam
Rahul and Radha appear to have it all: a loving marriage, a good job, and a lovely home. But what occurs when Rahul realizes that he’s been living it up he’s supposed to be living, not indeed the one he wants? Is it possible for a spouse to put his seemingly ideal life on hold and reconsider his choices? What about Radha, for example? Is she just a byproduct of Rahul’s early middle-age crisis?
5) Ratri Ke Yatri (2020)
IMDb: 6.4/10
Available On: MX Player
Cast: Sudhir Pande, Anju Mahendru, Iqbal Khan
Director: Anil V Kumar
Ratri Ke Yatri is a fascinating and thought-provoking drama series. The series is a reflection of society, and the episodes are eye-opening. The web series narrative is a collection of five encounters that all culminate in the exact location: a brothel. Five individuals, each oblivious and vivid of the others, enter the brothels for the first time, only to discover the meaning of their unfinished lives.
6) Halala (2019)
IMDb: 8.1/10
Available On: ULLu
Cast: Shafaq Naaz, Ravi Bhatia, Eijaz Khan, Neelima Azeem
Director: Deepak Pandey
The web series tells the life of a newlywed Muslim couple who must deal with the ritual of Nikaah Halala following Triple Talaq. Afza and Rahil were happily married, but fate has something different planned for them as their relationship falls apart and Rahil, in rage, gives Triple Talaq to Afza. Zid tries to save their marriage through Halala Nikah.
7) Maaya: Slave Her Desires (2017)
IMDb: 7.2/10
Available On: MX Player
Cast: Shama Sikander, Veer Aryan, Vipul Gupta
Director: Sanaya Sharma
The web series begins when Sonia experiences a mental breakdown and forgets the previous six months of her life. Her husband, Abhishek, is compelled to go into her past to determine what caused the tragedy. Sonia had a secret life of intense eroticism and twisted dreams that Abhishek was unaware of, a life that betrayed him even though he was the only one who could save her.
8) Twisted (2021)
IMDb: 6.9/10
Available On: Viu
Cast: Nia Sharma, Namit Khanna, Rahul Sudhir, Tia Bajpai, Tanvi Vyas, Dilnaz Irani, Neeraj Malviya, Ambrish Shrivastava
Director: Anupam Santosh Saroj
The first season of Twisted opens with the murder of Ranbir Raichand’s wife, Naina Raichand. Ranbir Raichand and his mistress, Supermodel Alia Mukherjee, were investigated by CID officials Aryan Mathur and Disha Agarwal. There is a version of Ranbir and Alia’s story and Nina’s search for a genuine killer for the rest of the season.
9) Julie (2020)
IMDb: 7.0/10
Available On: ULLu
Cast: Aman Verma, Nehal Vadoliya, Ajit Jha
Director: Anil Sharma
The web series in one season plots Julie, a fictional character who works as a nurse in a private hospital. A man who works at the same hospital falls madly in love. His insanity grows with each passing day. After then, what changes does this crazy bring to Julie’s life, as depicted in the show?
10) Mona Home Delivery (2019)
IMDb: 5.7/10
Available On: MX Player, ULLu
Cast: Kangna Sharma, Ganesh Acharya, Pratima Kazmi, Raju Kher, Vijay Raaz
Director: Sanjiv R. Chadha
The plot revolves around a prostitute named Mona. Her encounters with people from various fields will bring in lust, joy, thrill, and tears. This narrative follows an escort (Mona) on her travels and her perception of her encounters thus far. So watch this hot dish of feelings and passions that will make your belief and panties tremble.
11) Webbed (2013)
IMDb: 8.1/10
Available On: Voot
Cast: Arham Abbasi, Aditya Deshmukh, Sunny Waghela
Director: Numerous
Your personal space isn’t entirely as private as people believe. Cyber abuse isn’t just something interpreted from the news; it can happen to you as well. This web series is a collection of true stories of people who have been victims of identity theft, pornography, and other forms of cybercrime.
12) Virgin boys (2020)
IMDb: 6.4/10
Available On: ULLu
Cast: Sarika Raghwa, Sachin Chaudhary, Rohan Pratap Singh Chaudhary, Marina Kuwar, Shivam Agarwal
Director: Raj Thakur
Virgin Boys web series plots around three musketeers, Chuchu, Chomu, and Gagan, with the common desire to lose their virginity, battling for their sexual pleasure. Gagan is more fortunate than the other two. Each one aspires to be known as the King of Romance, with their own set of secrets. Do not miss out on this hilarious tour into their sexual pleasures.
13) Marzi (2020)
IMDb: 7.1/10
Available On: Voot
Cast: Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra, Vivek Mushran
Director: Anil Senior
The Marzi web series replicates the British television series ‘Liar.’ It’s a compelling thriller that sends the audience on an emotional rollercoaster. Anurag and Sameera go on a date that will permanently affect their lives. When both have radically different night accounts, the truth is put to the test, and the lies are exposed.
14) Laal Lihaaf (2021)
IMDb: 6.4/10
Available On: ULLu
Cast: Sneha Paul, Alisha Sharma, Shalini Sahay
Director: Jasbir Bhati
The genres of the web series include criminal, suspense, romance, and erotica. Although the woman in this narrative is married, she cannot have a sexual relationship with her spouse for eight years as he is uninterested in her. She afterward had a physical relationship with both her maid and her cousin. On the other hand, her cousin is head over heels in love with her housekeeper, Ansh. However, the woman disapproves of the helper’s relationship with her cousin and discontinues it.
15) Ek Thi Begum (2020)
IMDb: 9.1/10
Available On: MX Player
Cast: Anuja Sathe, Ankit Mohan, Rajendra Shisatkar
Director: Sachin Dharekar, Vishal Modhave
The web series Ek Thi Begum is based on actual events. Ashraf, aka Sapna, Zaheer’s beloved wife, was previously a companion of Maqsood, the mafia, but is now arch-rival. Zaheer is killed when the feud between the rivals takes a terrible conclusion. However, Ashraf swears to use her beauty, sensuality, and acute intelligence to overthrow and ruin Masood’s illegal empire.
16) #Me Too (2019)
IMDb: 6.3/10
Available On: ULLu
Cast: Vivan bhatena, Amit behl, Sikandar kharbanda
Director: Deepak Pandey
Vipin, an adolescent, and her aunt Poonam are the subjects of this web series. It’s a web series about an aunt and her nephew who have an unspoken bond. It was a connection that shouldn’t have existed in the first place, yet it did. This unknown connection may have begun due to an adult necessity or as a result of a teen error. As the novel progresses, Vipin and Mrs. Poonam experience several issues resulting from their love.
17) The Host (2019)
IMDb: 6.0/10
Available On: MX Player, ULLu
Cast: Maushmi Udeshi Dhawal Barbhaya Piyush Sharma
Director: Bhavin Wadia
The web series is about a lovely and happy family looking for their future house. Finally, they come upon a luxurious bungalow that fits their budget. Naturally, they instantly agree and settle in, not wanting to miss out on this feast. But, as they say, there are no special deals in this world, and both quickly discover the secret behind the splendor being supplied at such a low price.
18) Generation Gap (2019)
IMDb: 6.8/10
Available On: ULLu
Cast: Paras Arora, Neetu Vadhava
Director: Deepak Pandey
Vipin, an adolescent, and her aunt Poonam are the subjects of this web series. It’s a web series about an aunt and her nephew who have an unspoken bond. It was a connection that shouldn’t have existed in the first place, yet it did. This unknown connection may have begun due to an adult necessity or as a result of a teen error. As the novel progresses, Vipin and Mrs. Poonam experience several issues resulting from their love.
19) Mastram (2020)
IMDb: 7.2/10
Available On: MX Player
Cast: Anshuman Jha, Tara Alisha Berry, Rani Chatterjee, Vivek Jha, and Garima Jain
Director: Bhaumik Gondaliya
The web series is based on an aspiring litterateur who becomes an initially reluctant then full-fledged pornographic Hindi writer, called Mastram. His enthralling stories gave every boy’s imaginations and desires wings. The 10 episodes showcase intense love stories mixed with wild day-to-day situations from Mastram’s everyday life.
20) Charamsukh (2022)
IMDb: 7.5/10
Available On: MX Player, ULLu
Cast: Jinnie Jaaz, Rajsi Verma, Deepak Dutt Sharma, Meet Arora
Director: Numerous
Charmsukh is a prominent streaming web series that revolves around Kartik, a young student accused of having affairs with a classmate and her mother. The boy then attempts to seduce her. But it doesn’t work since he’s never done anything like this before and hence is apprehensive about trying something called sex. But, on the other hand, her irritated mother is drawn toward the young fellow and insults him.
21) Hey Prabhu! (2019)
IMDb: 8.5/10
Available On: MX Player
Cast: Rajat Barmecha, Parul Gulati, Ritu Raj Singh
Director: Shashanka Ghosh
Hey Prabhu! is an MX Player comedic web series plotted in his mid-twenties, with a large Twitter following; a young man steers the reality only to discover that online fame is insufficient to overcome real-life challenges. To top that off, his private life has hit rock bottom since he developed erectile problems.
22) Kaushiki (2018)
IMDb: 7.1/10
Available On: Viu
Cast: Sayani Gupta, Omkar Kapoor, Namit Das
Director: Suparn Varma
Kaushiki is about a circle of friends who appear to have nothing go wrong in their lives but have horrible secrets concealed deep within them that will impact their lives forever if discovered. The plot develops to show that everyone in the gang is rotten, depraved, and corrupt to the core beneath the Versace perfumes, friendships, and romance.
23) Le De Ke Bol (2019)
IMDb: 6.2/10
Available On: ULLu
Cast: Jyoti Mishar, Gaurav, Jitendra Trehan, Kiran T, Aditya Uppal
Director: Deepak Pandey
Le De Ke Bol is a Desi adult web series on ULLu. The plot of the story revolves around Piyali, a brave young lady. She is fighting dowry as she prepares to marry. The groom is in a lower position than she is, yet he insists on a dowry. So she has now decided to try something new.
24) Shaadi boys (2016)
IMDb: 7.6/10
Available On: Voot
Cast: Akash Ahuja, Rishabh Chaddha, Parul Joshi, Abhinav Verma, Pawan Chopra
Director: Shashant Shah
The web series Shaadi Boys follows three boys on their amusing adventure into the Shaadi business for the first time. Finally, they stumbled onto the ideal location to showcase their talent, earn significant dollars, and attract hot ‘chicks.’ It is a comedy romance web series you will enjoy watching on Voot.
25) Tadap (2019)
IMDb: 5.4/10
Available On: ULLu, MX Player
Cast: Indraneil Sengupta as Azeem, Param Singh as Mohit, Shiny Dixit as Madhvi, Rituraj Singh as Gajendra
Director: Deepal Pandey
Tadap is a popular yet exclusive series on ULLu which is plotted on a love triangle. A young girl and a boy from a tiny rural village fall in love at the story’s start. Their friendship grows, they relocate to Calcutta to begin a new life. However, it did not absolve them of the difficulties that lay ahead. The story inevitably turns into a love triangle rapidly.
26) Woodpecker (2020)
IMDb: 6.5/10
Available On: ULLu
Cast: Parag Tyagi, Nehal Vadoliya, Surabhi Tiwari, Manvi Chugh, Anupama Prakash, Anil Dhawan, Vijay Patkar
Director: Rajesh A. Patel
Woodpecker is a Desi hot series based on Shanaya, who aspired to be an aviation entrepreneur aspiring to fly high. Her wit led her to the right man at the right time, yet she falls short of impressing him. Four others, like her, were vying for the same status, lifestyle, and luxury. See this twisted story of 2 seasons about aspirations and glamour.
27) Fuh Se Fantasy (2019)
IMDb: 6.1/10
Available On: Voot
Cast: Anshuman Malhotra, Hitesh Arora, Bidita Bag
Director: Navjot Gulati
The plot manifests the joy that may be found in modern couples that dare to pursue their most profound and strangest impulses. All 10 episodes would follow a brand-new structure, presenting adventure, pleasure, and passion in a way that has never been seen before.
28) Ashudhhi (2020)
IMDb: 6.0/10
Available On: ULLu
Cast: Hiten Tejwani, Chandana Gowda, Kavita Radheshyam
Director: Faisal Saif
Ashuddhi portrays the narrative of Karan, a struggling actor who discovers the secrets of a secret society. Karan is in the midst of a passionate relationship that takes an unexpected turn. However, when his landlady Vidya and Karan are exposed to a Secret Society that asserts to wield excessive power, things start to go out of hand. The series delves into the ideologies, hidden agendas, and ultimate aim of these hazardous secret societies and their members.
29) Indori Ishq (2021)
IMDb: 7.3/10
Available On: MX Player
Cast: Ritvik Sahore, Vedika Bhandari, Aashay Kulkarni
Director: Samit Kakkad
Indori Ishq is a narrative about love, romance, and the ensuing passion. Kunal has had feelings for Tara, a classmate, for a long time but lacks the nerve to propose to her. Finally, they both go to an Altaf Raja concert one night, and Kunal eventually asks her out. Everything appeared to be in order, as did the moment until Kunal had an epileptic attack. Tara could not respond to his question in the middle of his medical crisis. Does Tara have the same feelings for Kunal?
30) Singardaan (2019)
IMDb: 5.9/10
Available On: ULLu
Cast: Shraddha Das, Amar Upadhyay, Tanima Bhattacharya
Director: Deepak Pandey
The story is plotted around Gupta Ji falling in love with a prostitute named Shabnam. She has a cosmetics case. Gupta Ji brings the box to his house when Shabnam dies. His wife and daughter become prostitutes as a result of the box. How will he save his wife and daughter while also getting away with the box? Singardaan is a story filled with magic, lust, and suspense.
The post 30 Desi & Hot Web Series On Indian OTT Platforms appeared first on MEWS.
