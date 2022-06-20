Finance
Things You Should Know About Human Resources Management
Are human resource officers really an asset? Do they evolve to become strategic forces for businesses? Are you a newbie and trying to make a mark? Is your qualification apt?
No-matter what, a HR department must help increase sales and create revenue opportunities. How? By helping employees produce more value.
What defines a successful HR department? One, which finds the right people, retains and helps them grow professionally.
Human resources management is some job. It’s has professional, a more disciplined way of operations. It helps businesses recruit, manage, and direct resources working in an organization. But myths prolonging to way of operations still exist. Myths like:
- These departments work for employers only
- HR is just for recruiting employees
So, here’s a list of things about resource management:
Training matters: No matter, which field you are in, training matters. It helps you be skilled and professional. So, how do you train for human resource management?
Ideally, a degree or diploma must be taken at the graduate level. But, if you are working and feel the need to train, short courses or seminars could do.
Businesses take training as fundamental component and a key differentiator in developing a business. It is often considered as a wage substitution, in all almost every sector.
For example, effective on-boarding training helps fresher’s achieving proficiency in no time, thus, increasing the performance.
Is GPA everything?: Is it? When was the last time, you could make out in an interview, that an employee has long-term plans and high performance meta? Never.
Why do many HR processes over-rate GPAs? Because getting a good GPA requires the same set of skills required for successful work tenure; intellectual insight, abstract concepts understanding, diligence, and discipline.
Money isn’t necessarily a driving force: You would have seen, many companies offering financial favors, as a drive force
And it works for them. Will it work for your process? Is it a good practice? What is it that employees want?
You can motivate an employee in so many, but money definitely isn’t the only one. Many companies have partial understanding of behaviors that drive performance.
Human resource management is all about analyzing and managing employee’s performance using strategic consulting yet not being conventional operations process.
Conclusion,
Diploma of Human Resources Management is moving away from conventional personnel, management, and transactional roles, which are increasingly outsourced. It is now expected to add worth to the tactical operation of employees and these employee programs impact the business in quantifiable ways.
Finance
10 Checklist Points Before Engaging In Social Media Marketing
Where to start?
Social media marketing has a phony reputation. For many an executive from the commercial department, this exercise sums up to a string of signups over several social networks randomly and from time to time, multimedia, article postings and advertising over Facebook and Twitter. This is definitely not the right shot!
SMM is more than just being present in the Social Media Sphere. It is a sharp commercial engagement that may just turn into total havoc if not handled properly. The goal of Social Marketing in cyberspace is the same as the real-world thing. It’s about delivering Unique Selling Points that will end up into concrete and sustained sales. It is about converting an anon into a brand advocate at best. Achieving this objective follows basically almost the same rules except for the fact that Social Media allows a closer, more personal and customizable, so to say Social approach of the targets. Same rules apply but with more or less variations. Assessing the prerogatives, context, environment and toolsets is the essential starting point of any Social Media Marketing campaign. It implies thorough setup and clinical precision in the way messages and attitudes are to be delivered through dedicated channels. Within such campaigns, posting on Facebook, on a fan page, group page or personal page is never the same process.
Here are 10 checklist points before engaging into Social Media Marketing:
- Define your base strategy. Setup a budgeted roadmap with intermediate white stones that will help at fine tuning the campaign all along the way.The roadmap should stay in tune with what is being done or what has been done in the real-world. Social Media Marketing is never an innocent act. It is time-consuming and will incur expenses. Being precise about the campaign will definitely decrease the burden. As said earlier assess the main objective and methodology. For example, you may need to totally revamp your actual website so as to allow SM integration and SMO. Make your campaign stay SMARRT – Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, Relevant and Time-bound. Either go for Awareness or Sales or Loyalty. One at a time! Don’t try to aim for all objectives in one go. Remember! Stick to your company’s marketing and communication policy.
- Assess and understand your campaign’s environment. RESEARCH and don’t stop til’ you get enough! One surely doesn’t want to jump into dark waters without basic precautions and headlamps. So do you with your Social Media Marketing Campaign. Diving recklessly into Social Media can spell TOTAL MESS especially when dealing with building awareness and product reputation. Building an effective Online Social Strategy implies thorough knowledge of the competitors’ doing’s on common platforms (of course)… but above all, take an humble preview of how others from different sectors have done or are doing. Get into both successful and failed case studies. Learn more about technical potentials of each and every Social Network and platform.
- Identify these platforms and toolsets that are relevant and positively responsive for your roadmap. Social Media Marketing is about delivering the same consistent message through the whole spectrum of interwoven Social Networks. The intertwined winning triumvirate is made of the Blog, Facebook and Twitter, to which you would add a YouTube account if you would have video clips uploaded on a regular basis. Choose strategically. For example, you might feel the need of Slideshare and LinkedIn accounts instead of a Foursquare one, if your product or service is more into pitch-intensive B2B. Your toolset should also be made up of listening and monitoring wares.
- Realistically budget and size your Online Advertising. Use the full potential of Google AdSense and Facebook’s advertising platforms, but make sure to target wisely. Goal-tied Marketing Campaigns mean nothing without proper advertising. Intuitive Online advertising is now accessible through a few clicks and will definitely unleash its power to communicate about your brand on a global basis. They can also enhance diffusion to limited zones. Think about identifying and assessing your targets on geographical grounds. This will help at optimizing your online advertisement budget. Choosing PPC or CPC is up to you accordingly to your basic roadmap requirements.
- Setup a Social Media taskforce from within your staff and look for an outsider to operate as a Community Manager. The web never sleeps. Social Media Marketing is a 24/7 perpetual roll-on. As such it is time and resource-consuming. One should never expect to be capable of handling a Social Media Marketing campaign alone, especially if other primary company duties are at stake. Instead, invite some of your staff to engage into social networking on your business’s behalf. Be choosy though! Those indulged in such a sensitive and interactive task must write well, be tactful, creative and loyal. Outsider Community Managers are seldom biased and are limited to the sole responsibility of consolidating your taskforce’s activities over relevant Social Networks. In any case you should build a team whose main goals and capabilities are to listen, learn and reply in tactful manner.
- Prefer influential relationships. Get your team to identify major Bloggers and mainstream Social Media activists who fringe with your zones of interest and industry. This task is one of the hinges of success for your campaign. Getting to talk to Social Media heavyweights is like hiring evangelists when relationships get entrusted. Getting Lady Gaga to like your pair of boots is like tapping straight into a sea of opportunities as wide as 9 million individuals who would just follow Gaga’s recommendations. Getting her to buy one would mean immediate success. CAREFUL however! The adverse effect is also proportionally as big as your contact’s notoriety. Be sure of what you sell to him or her. A successful Social Media Marketing campaign starts here.
- Identify relevant measuring and benchmarking tools. They are proof of your campaign’s success or need for fine tuning. For example, the increase in the number of likes on Facebook or followers on Twitter is an indicator of your campaign’s health. Getting to know how many times your brand is mentioned across the web and rating these comments help at fine tuning the campaign. You should also be able to keep track of your on-growing relationships and traffic that comes from Social Platforms. Identifying prospects for future opportunities helps at developing better strategies. Beware! At the actual state of affairs, Social Media Metrics can be tricky! In fact you will need a very wide array of results coupled to trending reports to be able to depict the exact snapshot of your on-going campaign.
- Identify offline components that will be needed to complement your Online Social Marketing. Offline events are powerful conversion tools when geared the proper and relevant way. Offline components may also mean socializing with people off the web, in the real world, offering real-world prizes and gifts, organizing rallies, bar camps, conferences and seminars… etc Determine how these components can enhance your target’s brand experience and how they will relevantly fit into your Online Marketing Scheme.
- Urge for quality relevant content when posting articles, multimedia and comments. Praising your 270hp 1974 red Corvette when you advocate for ecological products on your blog isn’t the best of strategies. Be sure to lay editorial rules that will define consistent cross-platform content production both in terms of easy-reading literature and technical specifics. Should an uploaded video be in HD both on YouTube and on Facebook? How long should be an article? Should an article contain a generic common byline for multiple authors or should it bear the actual author’s name and on what grounds? One should always define these lines accordingly to the targeted audience.
- Urge to stay HUMAN at every stage! Putting up a Social Media Marketing strategy is about building your brand’s Social Media presence where your quality accessible content will be delivering values of your organization. Social Media is about… Socializing first! People are touchy when it comes to attitudes and postures. They don’t like to bullied or taken as immature consumers. Being too techy, too commercial, demotes the social experience. Simple language and “real-worldlike” politeness are the bases for the best of approaches. It is sometimes more fruitful to start a discussion that may seem miles away from your product and its campaign objectives. With the will to listen and the power to communicate clearly, high conversion rates are never far ahead.
Conclusion
Whoever engages into Social Media Marketing is bound to find himself pulling on very many strings at the same time. Assessing, understanding the campaign’s environment through research and pre-dive learning is a must. Although the marketing process might seem similar to the real-world thing, the Online Social Experience entails mastering every stage with even more precision, because you can never see or analyze real-time behaviors, except for what the prospect writes from behind his monitor, should it be true or false. A Social Media Marketing Strategy is simply the result of the conjunction of human competences and webtools that allow social interaction, interchange and sharing to the profit of a brand. It is a two-way traffic by which the seller has an on-spot obligation of being a psychologist, sociologist or an ethnologist. Be reassured you do not need to be these actually because you’re a human being who is supposedly used to human social codes in general.
Finance
Tennessee is a Caring, Compassionate State of Volunteers
Tennessee is nicknamed The Volunteer State for very good reason. A huge number of volunteer soldiers fought in the significant Battle of New Orleans during the War of 1812, thereby earning the nickname.
Today, the volunteer spirit is alive and well. In the spring of 2010, a stalled weather pattern sat over the state dumping dozens of inches of rain throughout a week-long period. The result was massive flooding the deluged residents from Memphis to outside of Nashville. Thousands of homes were underwater and many families and businesses lost everything.
One family of ten located in a 1200 square foot home had water to within a foot of the ceiling. All their electronics, clothes, furniture, photos, and other belongings were ruined. Another family had water that only came in and rose a foot. That family lost furniture, shoes, electronics, and kitchen and bathroom cabinets. In addition, 24 inches (half a 4×8 ft. piece of drywall) of wall from the floor up were removed due to water damage, and all the flooring throughout the entire home was ruined.
Not only did FEMA step into help these and all the other families, but community volunteers rallied around these people in need. The famous celebrities of the state put on a show to raise millions for flood relief, but on a local level emergency shelters were set up, homes were opened neighbor to neighbor, and local businesses collected drinking water, gift cards, and other emergency items. When the work began, Facebook was filled with messages asking for volunteers to help. One laid off construction worker – a stranger – arrived at a home to pull up the difficult Pergo flooring, then he kept returning to lay new tile and hardwood. Another volunteer arrived with a mop and rubber gloves and proceeded to scrub the entire house to remove dangerous bacteria. A classically trained designer volunteered to decorate. A Realtor painted room after room.
Tennesseans care about each other and they show it by helping get people in their homes. As a result of the flooding, real estate values in specific houses will sink where repairs are not adequately or professionally made. In addition, monthly payments will increase for homeowners as they pay flood insurance for protection in the event of future flooding.
On the positive side, most of the homeowners who have repaired their real estate are finding their homes now in better condition than they were before the flooding. With new cabinets, fresh paint, new flooring, new appliances, new vents, new trim, and new furniture, if they choose to sell buyers will appreciate getting a “like new” home for the price of an existing residence.
Most importantly, however, people who buy homes will find their communities are filled with compassionate, caring people.
Finance
Do’s and Don’ts for DIY Anti-Cellulite Body Wraps to Lose Weight Fast
Body wraps are a cosmetic procedure, which is meant to create a greenhouse effect in problem areas of the body using special wrapping clothes or specialty wrapping material. Generally, body wraps is a procedure done by professionals in day spas, but they can be done at home too.
How Do Body Wraps Work for Fat Loss?
The aim of the procedure is for the skin to be nourished by all the necessary substances contained in the wrapping mixture. The pores get narrow and skin texture is slightly smoothed. Wrapping promotes the resorption of cellulite plaques, gives the skin elasticity and smoothness, reduces the volume, and enhances blood circulation.
Preparing for Body Wraps
• Clean the skin with a scrub or peeling with sea salt or seaweed extracts. You can massage problem areas using a scrub.
• The mixture for wrapping should be smooth and elastic; otherwise you will not be able to apply it to the skin.
• The mixture is applied in thick or a thin layer on problem areas -thighs, buttocks, and abdomen. Wrap the treated areas with a plastic film for it to warm up and better absorb the microelements contained in the mixture or prepared product. The film will retain heat and not allow the product to dry. Then wrap yourself in a blanket or sleeping bag, if you have one. Some body wrapping require you to move around.
• When wrapping time is complete, wash off the remains of the wrap in the shower and you can take a bath with sea salt afterwards then apply anti-cellulite cream or a tonic.
• The course of home wraps should include 5-10 more procedures. It is best to repeat them every two days or as directed.
• If contraindications are experienced, consult with your doctor.
Types of Body Wraps
1. Weight Loss Body Wraps
An effective wrap for weight loss and cellulite is made with honey + 2ml papaverine (ampoules) + 2ml caffeine (2 ampoules). Mix the components, apply on the skin with massage movements (abdomen, buttocks, thighs), cover with a film and leave for 3 hours; put on warm clothing or underwear. For better results you should move —do sports, cleaning, or dancing. Then take a shower and apply body cream.
2. Anti-Cellulite Body Wraps
For anti-cellulite wraps, you can use clay, algae, mud, essential oils, warm honey, etc.
One of the options is 2 tablespoons of kelp or seaweed (available at drugstores). The algae should be mixed with warm water and left for 15 minutes to swell. Then add the yolk of 1 egg, 10 drops of essential citrus oil and 20 drops of camphor oil. Mix the components well and spread a think layer over problem areas. Wrap with a film. The wrap is rather messy, so you will need oilcloth and a sheet and a blanket to wrap yourself with. Lie down for 30-60 minutes. Then, take a shower and apply body cream.
Oil Body Wraps as Cellulite Treatment
The basis of such wraps is wheat sprout oil, hazelnut oil, almond oil, and jojoba. Add essential oil or blend of essential oils. For 20 ml or base oil, add 3 drops of lemon, juniper and lavender oil. Make sure essential oils are thoroughly mixed and then added to the base oil.
Apply the oil mixture onto the problem areas, and then wrap the body with a plastic film. It is desirable to put on warm clothes. You may actively move or lie under a blanket for 0.5-1 hours. Then, take a shower and apply anti-cellulite cream.
Body Wraps with Green Tea
Ingredients: 5 tablespoons of powered green tea, 2 tablespoons of honey, half a teaspoon of cinnamon, hot water.
Preparation: Pour boiling water over the powdered tea to get a paste, then add honey and cinnamon and mix until smooth. Apply the warm mixture onto the problem areas, wrap with foil and lie down under a warm blanket for 30-60 minutes. Wash off with warm water and apply anti-cellulite cream with massaging movements.
Effect: fights cellulite wonderfully, smoothens and awakens the skin, tighten and strengthens it, produces an antioxidant effect. Green tea wrap is contraindicated to people suffering from varicose veins and appendages inflammation.
Do’s
• Drink 3 liters of water daily to keep skin healthy and hydrated.
• Increased amount of toxins in the blood also causes cellulite on the skin. Use detoxifying juice or syrup once per month to flush toxins out of your body.
• Eat clean, alkaline and unprocessed salt to lessen the occurrence of cellulite.
• Consume fish or fish oil pills for skin nourishment. They add elasticity to the skin, thus reduces cellulite.
• Workout regularly.
• Eat a healthy diet of fresh green leafy vegetables and fresh low glycemic fruits.
• Use milk based moisturizer twice a day to trim down cellulite.
• Cut down on consumption of salt and sugar.
• Include honey, carrots, and wheat and gluten, broccoli and protein rich meat to minimize the occurrence of cellulite.
Don’ts
• Avoid fried food, junk food, spicy sauces and salty snacks while using the treatment for cellulite reduction as it increases cellulite in your body.
• Dehydration is the main cause for a variety of skin problem including cellulite. Drinking inadequate water, drinking a lot of carbonated drinks and soda also causes cellulite, so avoid them.
• Post pregnancy cellulite needs to be treated only after 40 days of delivery. Starting cellulite treatment earlier than 40 days may cause side effects on the skin surface for women who have had Caesarean stitches on the body.
