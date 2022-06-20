News
Title IX’s next battle: The rights of transgender athletes
By EDDIE PELLS
When the gender equity legislation known as Title IX became law in 1972, the politics of transgender sports was not even a blip in the national conversation. Today, it is one of the sharpest dividing points in American culture.
As the transformational law heads into its second half-century on the books, the Biden administration wants transgender athletes to enjoy the same protections Title IX originally gave to women when it was passed 50 years ago. That stance is at odds with efforts in states across the country.
“We’re at a time where Title IX is going to be exploited and celebrated,” said Donna de Varona, the Olympic champion swimmer who heads the Women’s Sports Policy Working Group, which seeks a “middle way” to be inclusive of transgender athletes while also not “forcing” what it sees as unfair competition. “But people aren’t going to look at the underbelly because it’s complicated and nuanced. And it has always been complicated and nuanced.”
Without federal legislation to set parameters for this highly technical issue — on the front line of a culture divide that also includes abortion rights, gun control and “ replacement theory,” among other topics — high school athletic associations and legislatures in no fewer than 40 states have filled the void on their own.
There are some 15.3 million public high school students in the United States and a 2019 study by the CDC estimated 1.8% of them — about 275,000 — are transgender. The number of athletes within that group is much smaller; a 2017 survey by Human Rights Campaign suggested fewer than 15% of all transgender boys and transgender girls play sports.
Yet as of May, 19 states had passed laws banning or restricting transgender participation in sports despite the general lack of a problem to address.
Other measures do the opposite, allowing gender identity to determine an athlete’s eligibility. There are myriad rules and guidelines in place across the country, state to state and sometimes sport to sport or even school to school.
The debate essentially boils down to advocates who want to protect the space Title IX carved out for cisgender women — women whose gender identity matches the sex they were assigned at birth — and those who want transgender athletes who compete as females to enjoy the same protections as anyone else. Consensus is nowhere in sight, and the fights are piling up.
Last fall, the American Civil Liberties Union and others filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s ban on transgender athletes playing school sports. It was brought on behalf of Luc Esquivel, a freshman golfer who was assigned the sex of female at birth but in 2019 told his parents he identifies as male.
“I was really looking forward to trying out for the boys’ golf team and, if I made it, training and competing with and learning from other boys and improving my game,” Esquivel said. “Then, to have the legislature pass a law that singled out me and kids like me to keep us from being part of a team, that crushed me, it hurt very much. I just want to play, like any other kid.”
All the anti-transgender legislation hits home for Kyla Paterson, who was able to play soccer after the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union adopted regulations for the inclusion of transgender girls in 2014.
“When I was in high school, people called me a ‘monster’ because I was bigger than the other girls,” she recalled on the Trans Porter Room podcast earlier this year, not long before Iowa passed its transgender athlete ban. “That’s what they see us as now, especially in the Republican Party in Iowa. They see us as not human and as predators.”
The complexity of the debate has also placed sports icons in peculiar positions. De Varona, Martina Navratilova, Edwin Moses and Chris Evert have long been at the forefront for equality in women’s sports. They want a way to include transgender athletes in mainstream sports but ensure cisgender females remain in the mix to win, insisting trans athletes have an advantage in the “participation gap” by default.
De Varona’s group offers a 37-page “briefing book” on the topic. Among its proposals: Transgender females who have not taken steps to “mitigate” their testosterone advantage through “gender-affirming” hormones can participate in non-competition aspects of women’s sports, but not in actual games unless they have a “direct competitor” in the event.
The group wants lawmakers to take cues from international sports, which have come up with regulations for transgender athletes. That conundrum, captured most poignantly by the journey of South African sprinter Caster Semenya, has been fraught with contradictions and frustration. Semenya, forced to choose between either using drugs or surgery to lower her testosterone level, decided instead not to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.
“It’s like stabbing yourself with a knife every day. But I had no choice,” Semenya said in a recent interview with HBO about the hormone-altering drugs she took for a time in order to stay eligible for certain middle-distance events.
Imperfect as they may be, the rules that govern transgender sports in track and field were products of no less than 13 years of research involving scientists from across the globe, along with countless lawsuits and hearings in front of tribunals that are still deciding the case of Semenya, now 31.
By comparison, states in the U.S. are enacting laws almost by the month. The first ban, enacted by Idaho in 2020, is one of many being challenged in court.
Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, called the bans overly harsh.
“It puts a target on the backs of trans youth and makes them feel unsafe,” Heng-Lehtinen said. “These state bans are sweeping. They categorically exclude a group of people from playing any kind of sport at any level.”
Debates over the legislation are often accompanied by arguments over hot-button topics, including transgender students’ use of school bathrooms, whether schools should teach about sexual orientation and gender identity, and parental consent when it comes to gender confirmation for minors.
But the big fight in transgender sports centers on the idea of fair competition, where extensive research is still generally lacking on elite athletics and virtually nonexistent when it comes to determining whether, say, a sophomore transgender girl has a clear advantage over her cisgender teammates.
“People say ‘Well, trans women have advantages, therefore, it can’t be fair,’ or ‘Trans women are women and so trans rights aren’t up for debate,’” said Joanna Harper, a transgender woman and researcher at Loughborough University in Britain who has helped World Athletics, the International Olympic Committee and other major sports organizations shape transgender policy. “And these very simplistic statements appeal to two different political bases. And it’s unfortunate that people resort to these simplistic ways to frame the argument, and in many cases seem to be unwilling to to form any meaningful compromise.”
In May, Indiana lawmakers overrode a gubernatorial veto to enact a law banning transgender females from competing in girls high school sports, blowing past the governor’s argument that there was no problem in K-12 sports requiring “state government intervention.”
The ACLU almost immediately filed a lawsuit challenging the law. On the other end of the spectrum, four cisgender female high school athletes in Connecticut are challenging rules that allow transgender athletes to participate in sports based on their sexual identity.
At the federal level, the Education Department under the Trump administration contended in a key case that the word “sex” be interpreted strictly to mean a person’s assigned sex at birth. Under the Biden administration, the department views Title IX’s iconic phrasing about discrimination on “the basis of sex” to also include “include discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation.”
As the 50th anniversary of Title IX arrives, a firmer solution — a new law or amended version of Title IX — seems unlikely. President Joe Biden, the day after his inauguration, rolled back several of the Trump administration’s rules regarding transgender rights, but legislation has gone nowhere.
With midterm elections underway, Republicans have consistently used transgender sports as a campaign issue. De Varona says politicization of the topic blunts some of the legitimate arguments by those, including in her policy group, who would like to ensure that women aren’t denied the level playing field Title IX aspired for 50 years ago.
Still, de Varona said, “let’s not demonize transgender students, and let’s find a way to nuance it.”
“But again,” she added, “nobody wants nuances.”
AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022 Apply Online, 400 posts Last date
The Airport Authority of India has announced the availability of a Junior Executive position within the Air Traffic Control Department via the publication of a recruitment notification. The application process for the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022 recruiting will begin on June 15, and there are a total of 400 positions available to be filled. It is important to remember that only candidates who meet the requirements for the position may apply; everyone else who does so will have theirs rejected. The written examination will serve as the method of selection for this program.
AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022
On June 15, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) started accepting online applications for the position of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) in their ongoing recruiting efforts. Candidates that meet the requirements and are interested in the positions may submit their applications on the official website.
The application deadline for the position is July 14, 2022. The recruiting campaign aims to fill all 400 available positions for Junior Executives. The applicants may now submit their applications via the open online application Window. It contains important dates, information on the position, the selection process, and more for candidates interested in applying.
AAI Notification 2022
Candidates qualified and interested in working for the Airports Authority of India as Junior Executives (Air Traffic Control) are encouraged to submit their applications online by the organization’s higher authorities. The notification for the AAI Recruitment 2022 has been issued to fill the 400 open positions. Before July 14, 2022, interested applicants who meet the requirements outlined in the following parts of this post must finish the procedure of submitting an online application for admission to the AAI.
On the other hand, the online application won’t be accessible until June 15, 2022. You can find a direct link to apply for the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022 at the bottom of this page. You can also get the official notification in pdf format.
AAI Eligibility Criteria 2022
Educational Qualification
Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree earned after three years of studying Physics and Mathematics on a typical full-time schedule. Or an average four-year bachelor’s degree in Engineering of any concentration earned via full-time study. (Physics and Mathematics have to be topics in the curriculum for every one of the semesters.)
Age Limit
As of July 14, 2022, the maximum age allowed is 27 years. There is a relaxation of the upper age restriction of 10 years for people with disabilities, five years for candidates from SC/ST, and three years for applicants from OBC.
Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay an application fee of one thousand rupees. Candidates from the SC/ST/Female category must pay 81 rupees. AAI does not charge any fees to PWDs and apprentices who complete an apprenticeship program. Apprenticeship Training in AAI is eligible for this exemption if you have completed a year of it.
AAI Recruitment Selection Process 2022
Based on the candidates’ performance in the online examination, a shortlist will be created, and those candidates will then be contacted to schedule the document verification and voice test. Only on the website of the AAI the roll numbers of the applicants who have been shortlisted for the DV/ Voice Test be announced.
How to Fill Out an Online Application for the AAI Recruitment 2022?
The processes outlined below may be followed by applicants who go to the official website to submit their information for the AAI Recruitment 2022 Junior Executive test.
- Visit the Airports Authority of India (AAI) online at their official website.
- Click on the Careers Option after scrolling down the page.
- Click on recruiting advertisement.
- To register for the program, click the link next to the notice.
- Carefully read the instructions, and when ready, go to the Online Portal using the link given in the message.
- Don’t forget to fill out the AAI Recruitment 2022 form once you’ve submitted your login information.
- After completing the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment Application Form, you should get a printout of it for your records.
AAI Junior Executive Selection Procedure 2022
Completing the application form procedure will be followed by a written test to determine which candidates are eligible for further consideration.
The candidates’ scores on the written test will be used to create a shortlist. Then those candidates would be contacted immediately to have their documents verified at the company’s headquarters in New Delhi.
At the time of verification, an applicant who is currently employed must provide a certificate stating that they have no objections to continuing their employment.
At the time of the document verification, the candidate must provide:
- All the original certificates.
- Proof of identification.
- One set of photocopies of all the self-attested certificates.
|Official Website
|Click Here
|DMER Homepage
|Click Here
The post AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022 Apply Online, 400 posts Last date appeared first on DMER Haryana: Recruitment, News, Admit card, result.
Business People: Ka Vang to lead equity, diversity and inclusion at Meet Minneapolis
OF NOTE – CIVIC PROMOTION
Meet Minneapolis, an organization that promotes the Twin Cities area as a destination for conventions and meetings, announced that Ka Vang has been named its first-ever vice president of equity, diversity and inclusion. Vang previously was director of impact and community engagement for Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media.
EDUCATION
The Bloomington Chamber of Commerce announced its 2022 Bloomington Future Leaders scholarship winners, awarding $49,250 to Kennedy High School students Kenia Benitez Sanchez, Senghong Mod, Jaidieanne Moore and Julia Ohm. … ECMC Group, a Minneapolis-based student-funding organization, announced the appointment of Dan Fisher as president and chief executive officer, effective July 3. Fisher also was elected to the board of directors of ECMC Group, Educational Credit Management Corp., and ECMC Foundation. Fisher has been with organization since November 2000.
HEALTH CARE
Allina Health, a Minneapolis-based statewide operator of hospitals and clinics, announced that Josh Shepherd has been named president of Buffalo Hospital and Cambridge Medical Center, succeeding Kelly Spratt who was promoted to vice president of operations at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis. …Synergy HomeCare, a national franchisor of in-home medical and companion care services, announced the opening of Synergy HomeCare of Eagan, owned by franchisees Bri and Jo Beltran.
LAW
Merchant & Gould, Minneapolis, announced it has again achieved Mansfield Rule Certification, this time also attaining the more stringent “Plus” certification, recognizing the firm’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion through its hiring, promotion, and leadership decisions. … Minneapolis attorney Peter Michaud has been named chair of national law firm Ballard Spahr, effective in 2024, and will become the first to hold that position outside of Philadelphia, where Ballard Spahr is headquartered, and also be the first openly gay person to serve as the firm’s chair. Michaud will remain based in Minneapolis. … Moss & Barnett, Minneapolis, announced the hire of attorney Madeleine F. Peake for the firm’s Multifamily and Commercial Real Estate Finance team. … Milwaukee, Wis.-based Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren announced the addition of Amanda Cefalu to its Minneapolis office, joining the firm’s Employee Benefits practice. … Halunen Law, Minneapolis, announced the addition of attorneys Charles Horowitz and Robyn Uri to its employment law practice group.
MANUFACTURING
Nortech Systems, a Maple Grove-based developer of electronic products for the medical, aerospace, defense and industrial markets, announced that David Graff was elected to the company’s board of directors. Graff has held executive leadership roles at Deluxe, Colwell Industries and Ecolab. … Malco Products, an Annandale-based maker hand tools for the HVAC trade, announced that Phil Sponsler has been appointed to its board of directors. Sponsler is president and general manager of industrial manufacturer Orbitform.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Electromed, a New Prague-based developer of airway clearance technologies, announced that Chief Financial Officer Michael MacCourt is leaving the company effective July 1 to pursue a new opportunity; Corporate Controller Michelle C. Wirtz has taken on the position of interim chief financial officer, effective June 1. … SpineThera, a Plymouth-based clinical stage developer of pharmaceutical treatments for sciatica, announced that Doug Drysdale and Dr. Shaheen Lakhan have joined the company’s board of directors. Drysdale is the CEO of biopharmaceutical company Cybin Inc.; Lakhan is board-certified in neurology and pain medicine and currently serves as chief medical officer at Click Therapeutics.
OPENINGS
Restaurateurs Brian and Sarah Ingram announced the opening of the Apostle Supper Club on the 16th floor of Duluth’s Radisson Hotel. … Entrepreneur Brittney Kline has opened Boss Lady Shoetique at Northtown Mall in Blaine, making her the first Black woman to open a shoe store in the mall.
TECHNOLOGY
SecureTech Innovations, a Roseville-based emerging-growth developer of cybersecurity and cryptocurrency technology products and services to business, announced the addition of Ken Salway as vice president of sales.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2022 Apply online for 177 Posts
It has come to our attention that Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is now recruiting for Junior Assistant Grade-II positions to fill 177 openings following the regulations. Candidates interested in applying for the Junior Assistant Grade-II Post may do so using the official website’s online application system. Visit Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to submit your application online. The candidates who meet the requirements for eligibility may submit their applications online for the SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment between June 20 and July 10, 2022.
SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2022
178 Junior Assistant Grade-II (External) posts will be filled by the Singapore Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), as announced on its official website. The original announcement can be seen here. The application submission deadline is July 10, 2022, and the online application process begins on June 20, 2022. (till 5:00 P.M.) Candidates must read the comprehensive article to get the necessary information for the SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2022. This information covers the age restriction, the selection method, the educational requirements, and the application fee.
|Total Post
|177 Vacancies
|Starting Date To Apply
|20 June 2022
|Closing Date For Apply
|10 July 2022
|Application Mode
|Online Mode
On the company’s official website, following Advt. No. 02/2022, Singareni Collieries Company Limited has published a brief notice announcing SCCL Recruitment 2022. The official website will make the complete notice pdf available there at some point shortly. The PDF is available at the following link.
Applicants are invited to apply online on the official website for the SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment starting June 20, 2022, and continuing through July 10, 2022. The link to the online application will be up in a short while.
SCCL Notification 2022
There Are 177 Open Positions Available Within the Organization. Candidates who are qualified and interested may submit their applications via the official website before the deadline of 10.07.2022. Before applying for the SCCL JA Recruitment 2022, candidates must register. After registering, they can log in and fill out their application. We have updated the most recent section of this page with the link to the online application and the notification.
How to Apply For SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2022?
- Candidates may get more information by going to the official website.
- Then go to the page dedicated to careers and recruiting using the navigation bar.
- Read everything very carefully after clicking the official notice download.
- Please ensure that all of the details are entered correctly.
- Finally, make sure that your application is submitted.
SCCL Junior Asssistant Eligibility Criteria 2022
The following explains the prerequisite qualifications needed to participate in the recruitment process for the position of Junior Assistant that SCCL will hold in 2022.
SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment Educational Qualification
A Bachelor’s degree in Computers or Information Technology (IT) is a minimum requirement, or a Bachelor’s degree plus a six-month certificate, diploma, or degree in Computer Application or IT.
SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment Age Limit
The minimum eligibility age is 18 years, and the maximum is 30 years for the SCCL Recruitment 2022. Age requirements may be lowered for those under SC, ST, and other reserved categories.
The Singareni Colleries Company Limited (SCCL) has taken the necessary steps to make public its employment advertising for the position of Junior Assistant. Candidates interested in SCCL Vacancy 2022 can take advantage of this circumstance and get a job, provided they meet all of the requirements and qualifications for SCCL Jobs 2022.
About SSCL
The Singareni Collieries Company Limited, sometimes known as SCCL, is a coal mining company in India that is owned and operated by the government. The Telangana State Government’s Ministry of Energy is the owner of the property in question. The Ministry of Coal, which owns 49 percent of the corporation, is also responsible for managing the company on behalf of the Union Government.
The SCCL is now running 45 mines in 6 districts of Telangana (formerly four districts of AP) with a workforce of around 45,079 as of November 2020. Of these mines, 20 are opencast mines, and 25 are underground mines. The contribution that SCCL makes to the overall domestic production of India is 9.2 percent. Since its founding in 1889, SCCL has mined 1.36 billion tonnes of coal, and the company claims to have reserves of 10.84 billion tonnes.
|Official Website
|Click Here
|DMER Homepage
|Click Here
The post SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2022 Apply online for 177 Posts appeared first on DMER Haryana: Recruitment, News, Admit card, result.
