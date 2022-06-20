Top 8 Things a Janitorial Service Can Do For Your Business

While billions of eCommerce sales are generated worldwide, it is giving a strong push to the retailers and startups to sell their things online with an impressive store. However, developing their store with just any platform is the biggest mistake they can make. There are plenty of platforms like WooCommerce, Shopify, Magento or BigCommerce. So, if you are one of them and wiling to start your online business putting all your money, decide the platform first with great care.

Magento is presently the most promising platform for startups and there are a number of reasons behind that. It is not just affordable and easy-to-use but is also enriched with lot of powerful features that can help your business maximise sales in every way. Have a read to know how Magento can power your startup business with great opportunities.

Open-source and flexible

Available in two versions, namely Magento Community and Magento Enterprise, the platform is completely free for you. Depending on your business requirements, you can choose any of the versions and then rest is on the Magento developers. You need a team of expert developers who can adapt the platform and tailor the code to build your store just the way you want.

Cost-effective development process

With no major expenses in buying the licenses, you can easily have a user-friendly Magento store at the most reasonable rate. You just have to pay for the development of the store and its integration with other technologies to the expert team.

Makes online presence powerful

Creating an online store will not make any sense if it’s not visible enough in the search results. Your store will have more market outreach when it is optimised for search engines and rank higher. Magento takes care of the SEO aspect too. It has advanced toolkit and extensions for SEO that helps in making store’s URL, content, title, descriptions, meta tags and everything else friendly for search engines.

Easy third-party integration

Third-party integration has never been as easy as it with Magento platform. From integrating the store with Google Analytics for analysing website traffic to payment gateways like PayPal, Amazon Pay or Google Pay, developers can do everything with Magento.

Most advanced security

Any website built with Magento is perhaps the most secure. It releases security patches from time to time that enhances the protection level of eCommerce solutions. Apart from that, Magento provides users with the best authorisation practices like CAPTCHA equipped logins, prevention of MYSQL injections, encrypted connections, use of SFTP(Secured File Transfer Protocol) and so forth. In short, Magento will completely make your site PCI compliant, assuring that your customers’ data are safely stored.

Great library of resources

Magento is powered with a vast library of extensions that helps developers to customise the store by adding diverse functionalities to the store. It is the best perk you can get using Magento as you can enhance your store sometime in future integrating the features like Social login, cart recovery mail, coupon and slider, banner slider, and many more.

These reasons say why your eCommerce startup can achieve great results with Magento. Besides making your eCommerce store diverse, secure and user-friendly, it also boosts the site’s SEO. Being a startup, your website will get proper visibility on the search engine before you start making any efforts for marketing. And above all, Magento is cost-effective and is hence suitable for your pocket too!