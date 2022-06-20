Finance
Troubleshooting Your Cordless Panasonic
Panasonic has been around for nearly 100 years. They’ve manufactured every type of electronics from radio equipment to home theaters. We’re going to be concentrating on the cordless Panasonic line in this article with a couple of helpful tips on troubleshooting and preventive maintenance.
Too many times we tend to throw away out cordless Panasonic phones because we’ve had them for years and they have just stopped working. Most of the time the simplest answer, it would seem, is to just go buy a new one. This isn’t always true though. The batteries that come bundled up inside of your cordless Panasonic phone are specific to that phone, however you can order replacements. This is nice when you think about saving $60 -$300 on the cost of a new phone and you get to claim to be green as well. Why? Because you’re not filling up landfills with phones that just needed a new battery.
Another common problem people run into with their old phones has to do with the cabling. Yes, it’s a cordless phone, but the base still needs to plug into the wall. Often that little cable from the base of your phone system to the wall can get kinked or otherwise damaged. Replace the cord. It’s a standard Rg45 plug-in. In other words, any phone cable with work.
The next component that will likely give out is the power converter. These guys get pretty hot fairly easily and will burn out after awhile. If you are wondering what I am talking about, check out your telephone base. The power cord will most likely run through a nice black box before continuing on into the wall. That is what I am talking about. When these things go your base will no longer work, thus your phone will be dead as Caesar’s ghost. You can actually buy a replacement online or at the local electronics store. Just make sure you match the output and plug type. If you don’t have any experience with this sort of thing, take it with you and compare it to what’s on the shelf and avoid universal sets. They are usually more expensive and lend themselves to harming your electronics if you are unfamiliar with voltage and amps.
For signal loss cordless Panasonic bases can be added to certain brands of signal repeaters. By signal loss I mean, let’s say you can stand at the curb and hear everything fine, however your phone doesn’t seem to want to work in the basement. A signal repeater more or less extends the signal from your phone to your base by acting as a relay. These can be a little hard to install, and not over common to find. Another answer would be to just simply buy another phone and plug it into the area you’re having trouble with. That is to say if you can’t get good signal in your basement, put a cordless phone down there as well.
Cleaning your phone base is important too. Dust is the number two killer of electronics, second only to three year olds with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Just dusting your base could add some life to it. Dust will insulate and lock in heat, heat is bad. Cool is good. So be cool and keep your electronics cool.
Also keep your electronics dry. Even having that cordless Panasonic base on your porch is a bad idea maybe- at least for any length of time. Moisture will set in and corrosion will take place, and I have no tips on have to get rid of it. With a little care and some heads up maintenance your cordless Panasonic phone could possible double in life expectancy. This not only saves a bit on the old pocket book and helps the environment, but is nice for those of us who can never find the “flash” button on other people’s phones.
Overseas Travel Insurance Plans – Costs Less and Offers More
Everyone craves for vacations to enjoy some quality time with their loved ones and Indians are no exception. The outbound travel sector of India saw a robust growth this year because international travel destinations are highly sought-after among Indians in 2015. Obstacles like inflation, skyrocketing ticket price and depreciation of rupee couldn’t deter the wandering spirit of Indian travelers to travel around the world. Over 60% of Indians remain unmoved by the depreciating rupee and are raring to go to travel. However, the rate of availing travel insurance to safeguard the trip is still dismal among Indian travelers.
Young generations prefer to travel to international destinations once a year at least. According to a survey, 90% of these travelers make use of their own savings for overseas trips and don’t consider travel cover. Quite surprisingly, this is the mindset of young internet savvy generation as ICICI Lombard conducted the survey in the age group of 25-35 among 1049 people across six metro cities in India who had international trips in the previous year.
The survey further reveals that Singapore is the most preferred travel destination among young Indian travelers; the second and third places are held by US and UK.
Let’s take a look at the travel plans available and their prices for those who favor these destinations. Let’s start with Singapore.
Travel insurance plans available for Singapore trips
The following list of top 5 policy quotes in terms of lowest premium are for one 30 years old person looking for a single trip to Singapore. The trip duration is 10 days and the chosen sum insured is US$ 500000.
- Universal Sompo – Premium of Rs. 942
- HDFC Ergo – Premium of Rs. 1015
- Reliance – Premium of Rs. 1129
- TATA AIG – Premium of Rs. 1234
- Religare – Premium of Rs.1666
The lowest premium is Rs. 942 for a travel insurance plan for a 10 days trip to any Asian country such as Singapore, Thailand. This means one has to pay less than Rs. 100 per day to make his trip safe and secured. Indian travelers must know that travel plans are not only inexpensive but they also provide coverage for loss of baggage, passport, hijack and even emergency treatment.
Travel Insurance plans available for UK trips
The following list of top 5 policy quotes in terms of lowest premium are for 1 person looking for a single trip to UK. The trip duration is 10 days and the chosen sum insured is US$ 500000.
- Universal Sompo – Premium of Rs. 942
- Bajaj Allianz – Premium of Rs.991
- HDFC Ergo – Premium of Rs. 1015
- Reliance – Premium of Rs. 1129
- Bajaj Allianz ( Travel Elite Platinum) – Premium of Rs. 1139
Universal Sompo provides the lowest premium. The premium of travel insurance plan is also Rs. 942 for a 10 days trip To UK.
Travel insurance policies for US trips
The following list of top 7 policy quotes in terms of lowest premium are for 1 person looking for a single trip to US. The trip duration is 10 days and the chosen sum insured is US$ 500000.
- Universal Sompo – Premium of Rs. 1344
- HDFC Ergo – Premium of Rs. 1438
- Bajaj Allianz – Premium of Rs.1441
- IFFCO-TOKIO – Premium of Rs.1456
- Bajaj Allianz ( Travel Elite Platinum) – Premium of Rs. 1658
- TATA AIG – Premium of Rs. 1694
- Reliance – Premium of Rs. 1783
The lowest premium is Rs. 1344 for a travel insurance plan for a 10 days trip to US. Just imagine, you are getting all types of risks covered just by paying less than Rs. 140 for each day of your trip.
Best travel insurance plans in India in terms of baggage and medical coverage
The survey also made clear that 79% people buy travel plan to cover medical emergencies. Safety of baggage is the second most vital reason as 60% people behind purchasing travel insurance policy. So let’s find out best travel insurance plans in terms of medical emergency and luggage safety.
From the above list of travel policies for US, two plans by Reliance and Bajaj Allianz look best in terms of baggage cover.
Reliance Travel care platinum provides US$1500 for the loss of checked baggage for a premium of Rs.1783.
The Travel Elite Premium plan by Bajaj Allianz provides US$ 1000 for a premium of Rs. 1658 for the loss of checked baggage.
To get the best coverage for medical emergencies, the Titanium plan by HDFC ERGO is the best. It primarily covers:
- Emergency Medical Expenses
- Permanent Disablement/accidental death
- Hospital Cash
- Loss of Personal Documents
- Accidental Death
- Loss of Baggage
- Financial Emergency Assistance
- Personal Liability
What is the cost of international travel policy for a couple?
According to the survey, 52% of travelers prefer to have trips with spouses. So, if these people can avail a travel plan for visiting US or UK or Singapore, how much do they have to pay?
Let’s start with US trip for 10 days for a sum insured of US$ 100000 covering 2 people who are 30 and 28 years old.
Religare offers the best plan which comes at a premium of Rs. 2407.
If you compare travel plans available for couples who wish to visit UK, keeping the same criteria for trip duration, sum insured and age of the traveler, Religare provides the best plan. The premium of the plan is Rs. 1537.
For a trip in countries like Singapore, Thailand within Asia which has been the top travel destination of 2015, a couple has to spend even less for a travel insurance policy. If you compare travel insurance plans that cover Asia, you will get the lowest premium of Rs. 1218 from Explore Asia plan provided by Religare.
The positive part of the survey is the increased awareness among Indian travelers. More than 90% of young generation is aware of the travel insurance which is a significant rise from last year’s 80%. One of the major provider of travel insurance plans in India; ICICI Lombard underwritten a total travel insurance premium of Rs 100 previous year, one can expect the premium to increase by 5-10% in this year. The problem is not with the awareness; it is the lack of understanding about the benefits associated with these travel covers.
27% of the total respondents in the survey choose not to avail a travel insurance plan simply because they were under the wrong conception that such plans cover only accidents, loss of baggage and theft but don’t provide medical coverage. This is far from being the truth as the complete break-up of Titanium plan by HDFC ERGO shows extensive coverage for medical emergencies.
25% surveyed people didn’t buy any travel plan because they thought such plans are costly but it is not so. The price of all plans for person mentioned here are about less than Rs. 100 to less than Rs. 140 for each day of a 10 days trip. Travel insurance policies for couples are even cheaper as they cost in the range of less than Rs. 65 per day per person to less than Rs. 125 per day per person for destinations like US, UK and all countries in Asia including popular destinations like Singapore, Thailand.
Indians love to spend their holidays in international destinations. An international travel insurance plan doesn’t cost much and offers a lot in return. If you are also a travel freak, you should insure the total duration of the trip so that you can enjoy your holiday with complete peace of mind.
Andrea Yates and Post Partum Depression
Can postpartum depression become so invasive as to cause a mother to kill her children? Since this very rarely happens, many scoff at the prospect. Interestingly enough, postpartum psychosis was first recognized as a disorder as far back as 1850. According to Pregnancy Infonet, (2007), studies on the rates of the disorder have shown that the number of women experiencing postpartum psychosis hasn’t changed since the mid 1800s. Expert psychologists, psychiatrists, and behavioral scientists are discovering that postpartum depression can, if not treated promptly and properly over an extended period of time most definitely can escalate to psychosis. Doctor statements and evaluations, insufficient treatment, and failed suicides are things that must be considered in determining Andrea Yates mental defect at the time of her crime.
It has been argued that due to some of Yates’ logical and thought out actions that these prove she was sane at the time of the incident. The fact that, on two occasions she refused medication and on another occasion she stopped taking her medication. The fact that she had done a “practice run” of filling up the bathtub and, individually tracked her children down and drug them to their death are all arguments that are being touted as evidence that she had full knowledge of what she was doing.
To understand the concept of Postpartum depression and Postpartum psychosis, one must first realize that the two illnesses are not synonymous. Postpartum depression is described as something that can start at anytime within one year of birth. There is usually sadness, common after such an ordeal as birth, and of course a loss of energy, also a common thing after giving birth. Sometimes there will be a bout with the inability to concentrate, especially for first time mothers and along with that, anxiety about motherhood. All these are symptoms of postpartum depression. Not every woman experiences these and some may experience only a few of them. However, these symptoms are quite different than those of postpartum psychosis. Catherine Roca, (April, 2005)
Dr. Dan Williams, Psy.D., PA-C, “Peace and Healing”, (2006), describes post partum psychosis as “very rare”. He goes on to say that “It is characterized by homicidal and suicidal impulses, hallucinations, delusions, disorganized and bizarre thinking.” Dr. Williams goes on to further describe some of the consistent characteristics of one who suffers postpartum psychosis.
“The dilemma is that these individuals usually refuse treatment. This is a medical emergency situation. If post-partum psychosis is suspected, families need to call 911 as emergency intervention is necessary. Medication most likely will be prescribed. The ultimate goal is to keep the baby and mother safe.” “Peace and Healing”, (2006)
Yates was first diagnosed July 21, 1999 as having severe major depression by Eileen Starbranch, MD. This diagnoses, came after her attempted suicides. During her week stay at Methodist Hospital Psychiatric Unit, she was diagnosed as having severe major depressive disorder, recurrent with psychotic features. Additional problems diagnosed were social withdrawal and minimal verbal communications. It was during this psychological evaluation that Andrea Yates admitted to having thoughts of hurting herself or someone else.
Eileen Starbranch, MD, Court TV, Psychiatric Evaluation July (1999) On August 5, 1999, Dr. Starbranch along with Dr. Arturo Rics, M.D., had a consultation regarding continued care of Andrea. The findings of this consultation revealed that the onset of her depression began about six week prior along with symptoms of psychosis. Much of the documentation that was reviewed by both physicians indicated that Andrea remained reclusive, guarded and still had a persistent, depressed mood. Eventually Andrea did respond to some degree to her medication but was warned by Dr. Starbranch not to have another child as this could bring on another psychotic episode.
Dr. Arturo Rics, M.D., Dr. Starbranch, MD, Methodist Hospital Psychiatric Center July (1999) Another psychiatrist, Dr. Melissa R. Ferguson, former medical director of psychiatric services at the Harris County Jail, gave testimony that in her opinion, Yates was suffering from psychosis. According to Dr. Ferguson, Yates told her she believed that the cartoon characters on television were telling her how bad she was for giving her children “too much candy and cereal”. Ferguson also testified that she believed that Andrea was incapable of understanding the consequences of what she did. Dr. Milissa, Former Director, Harris County Jail.
Andrea Yates had all the classic symptoms of post partum psychosis. Even though medication was administered, there was little supervision to ensure that she followed doctor’s orders. Her hospital stays were short and therefore not effective in a medically supervised environment assuring that at best the possibility of her harming herself or others was sufficiently minimized.
There is absolutely do doubt in anyone’s mind that Andrea Yates did in fact drown her children in a bathtub. There is no doubt that the “how” was too horrible to fathom. Because of the rarity of this condition and its horrendous results if not treated, many Americans, particular women, will judge women like Andrea Yates without compassion for the suffer or the effort to learn and understand the illness. What those individuals should realize is that by understanding this catastrophic illness, it in no way condones the actions done as a result of that illness.
In conclusion, the state of Texas is to be applauded in its efforts to recognize this rare, yet debilitating and extremely dangerous illness. The Andrea Yates bill became affective September 3, 2003 and it states the following:
“Postpartum depression (PPD) is a serious disorder, each year affecting 10% to 15% of women who have delivered children. This disorder, despite its high prevalence, often goes undetected and untreated. In an attempt to address this public health problem, the State of Texas has enacted legislation, House Bill 341 (also known as the “Andrea Yates Bill”), which went into effect on September 1, 2003. This law requires healthcare providers who treat pregnant women to provide them with resource information regarding counseling for postpartum depression and other emotional traumas associated with pregnancy and parenting.”
Blue Corss/Blue Shield of TexasPostpartum Depression and House Bill 341
Negative Equity Dilemma and Lemon Law
If you make it a habit to carry over debt each time you get a new car, it can end up being a very high debt load to carry. This situation is called ‘negative equity.’
If you are in this position, you will often find yourself in difficult situation if you discover that your new car is a lemon. For instance, you may file for a buy back, but the manufacturer will refuse to include paying back the negative equity from the previous vehicle that you traded in to get the new vehicle that is a lemon. Some states’ lemon law say the manufacturer must pay back the negative equity when it buys back a lemon, however, there are states that do not address this situation so the manufacturers say that they are not liable and will not include it in their buy back.
There are a number of ways you can avoid or get out of this position. The first thing you should do is to find out if you are actually in this financial situation. Some car dealers will try to increase their profits by undervaluing the car so they pay less for the trade in. It is important to know how much your vehicle is actually worth before you do a trade in. The Kelly Blue Book is a good source to finding out how much your vehicle is worth. You should then find out how much debt you have remaining on your current car loan so you will know if you are in a lower equity position. This will enable you to have better price negotiation advantage.
Most experts recommend that you pay off your existing vehicle before you purchase a new car, especially if you are in a state that has not implemented rules about manufacturers including negative equity when they buy back a lemon. If do not want to wait to pay off the current car, you can use any manufacturers cash incentives or rebates to pay the negative equity of the new loan, or pay off the current car’s loan. Other tips to preventing negative equity is to buy an inexpensive new car and get a short term financing, compare financing options so that you get a deal that you can manage. The Negative Equity dilemma can be difficult, however with a little planning, you will make sure that you can get out of the situation much easier and more quickly, and even keep yourself from getting in the situation in the first place.
