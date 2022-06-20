Finance
Two Broad Types of Mesothelioma
Mesothelioma, like all other types of cancers, can be divided into two broad groups: benign and malignant.
Benign mesothelioma refers to non-cancerous tumors developing usually in the pleura (cell lining around the lungs). The main difference between the benign and the cancerous form is that the former does not spread to other tissues. However, the symptoms of both the benign and the malignant form are the same and it is often difficult to distinguish between the two except through lung biopsies. However, less than 10% of cases of mesothelioma are benign. In half of the cases of benign mesothelioma, there are no symptoms at all.
Patients may learn of the disease through routine X-Ray scans of the lungs. In the other half, benign mesothelioma symptoms include: chest pain, chronic cough, and fever. However, the most distinguishable characteristic is the presence of clubbed fingers. This arises when the blood oxygen level falls resulting in distorted angles in the nail beds. Benign mesothelioma treatment is comparatively easy. It involves removal of the tumors surgically. Patients must continue to have regular check-ups and chest x-rays to ensure that the benign mesothelioma does not develop in its malignant form.
Malignant mesothelioma is the most common form of the disease. This type of mesothelioma can be further classified into the location where the malignant tumor arises or the type of cancer cells produced. Classification into the location of the cancer gives three types of mesothelioma cancer:
(i) Pleural mesothelioma: this arises in the protective lining and the cavity of the lungs. Most of the symptoms associated with it arise due to the build-up of fluid between the chest cavity and the lining of the lungs (called pleural effusion). This results in difficulty in breathing, shortness of breath, persistent coughing, coughing up of blood and fever. This is the most common form of mesothelioma cancer representing 75% of all cases
(ii) Peritoneal mesothelioma: this is the development of cancer in the stomach and the abdomen. The cancer usually starts in the abdominal area and spreads to other parts of the body. Symptoms are due to the pressure of the tumor on the stomach and the abdomen, causing abdominal pain, swelling, loss of appetite, vomiting, breathing problems, anemia and a host of other symptoms. Peritoneal mesothelioma accounts for 10-20% of mesothelioma cases.
(iii) Pericardial mesothelioma: this affects the lining of the heart cavity. Symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath and palpitations. This is the rarest form of mesothelioma, representing less than 10% of cases.
Another way to classify mesothelioma is through the type of cancerous cells that arise. There are basically two types of mesothelioma cells: epitheloid and sarcomatoid. Epitheloid cells arise in the lining of the organs only. The chances of survival are greater with this type of cancer. Sarcomatoid cells are more difficult to treat as it affects secondary tissues such as bones, muscles, cartilage…etc. This type of cancer rarely responds to any form of treatment. In cases where both types of cells arise, it is known as biphasic mesothelioma.
On Your Marks, Get Set, Africa!
In the face of declining world markets and the lack of prospects in the West, Africa is looking more and more like a place to do business.
Africa, with all its angst and chaotic history and struggle with social upheaval is showing a resilience and sense of survival at which we can marvel.
The International Monetary Fund anticipates emerging economies in general and Africa in particular will expand by 4.5% this year and 4.8% in 2013. An interesting indicator has been residential property values, which, on average, rose by 8% in 2011. (AFDB Statistics) Economic growth is expected to continue despite recessionary trends in some parts of the world.
Although income disparities exist across Africa an authentic middle class is evolving. It is estimated that sixty million African households have annual incomes greater than $3,000 at market exchange rates. By 2015, that number is expected to reach a hundred million.
Urbanisation is pushing up demand for all kinds of real estate: office space, retail complexes and of course, housing. The growth of, and potential for, infrastructure projects abounds. This has the positive spins off for labour too.
South African business, it could be said, is scrambling. Recently Resilient, known for its successful serial development of non-metropolitan shopping malls outside of the major urban nodes, expressed dissatisfaction with local red tape and revealed it would spend more than 1 billion rand building 10 shopping malls in Nigeria. The malls, 10,000 square meters and 15,000 square meters in size, will be built over the next three years in the capital, Abuja, and the city of Lagos respectively, the main commercial hubs. Shoprite, Africa’s largest food retailer, will be the major tenant.
Wal-Mart-owned Massmart last month said it would invest in African growth and hoped to grow its food retail business from about R7bn to about R20bn over the next five years. But it’s South African food retailers Shoprite and Pick n’ Pay’s whose sites are firmly set on Africa. Pick n Pay has increased its African growth, using R1,4bn from the sale of Franklins in Australia.
Shoprite, which has only about 123 stores in Africa compared to about 1730 locally, says another 174 stores will be added in Africa next year. Pick n’ Pay on the other hand is aiming to expand into Malawi and the DRC within the year. The food retailer has over 93 stores in Africa North of South Africa. Zambia and Zimbabwe are on the cards for expansion. Woolworth, not to be outdone has opened 14 stores through its Enterprise Development Programme in Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, Kenya, Mauritius, Tanzania and Mozambique. Woolworths currently has a presence in 12 countries with nearly 60 stores across Africa, excluding South Africa.
Further investment in the African playing field could come in the form of buy-outs of South African food retailers by the likes of Tesco, Carrefour and Metro. Wal-Mart’s consumption of Massmart has already been well publicised.
On a slightly different tack, Don’t Waste Services (DWS), the largest on-site waste management company in South Africa, has publicized their intention to open affiliates in Botswana, Kenya, Zambia, Mauritius and Swaziland. The company – is active in the mining, retail, hospitality, healthcare and large industry markets and currently provides waste minimisation services to 300 corporate clients across their portfolios of sites. Having recently expanded into Mauritius, the company is keen to duplicate their successful model in other African countries.
On the real estate front JHI Properties Zimbabwe has added another 15 properties to its portfolio of over 50 since it is to manage unlisted property investment fund, Ascendant Property Fund (APF). JHI has already expanded from its South African home base into Zambia, Ghana, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Nigeria. This further expansion comes as Zimbabwe is experiencing exceptional growth in the retail market at a rate of some nine per cent plus year on year. APF CEO Kura Chihota anticipates actively pursuing growth in Zimbabwe. “With Zimbabwe’s anticipated economic growth rate of nine per cent per annum, prospects look promising.” said Chihota recently.
JHI Properties was also appointed as the leasing agents for Joina City, a new upmarket ‘urban city’ in Harare incorporating four floors of retail with 18 floors of offices. Anchor tenants include big South Africa names Spar and Edgars.
Bringing us to Bigan. Bigan, that brought us Mombela Stadium in Nelspruit, Olievehotbosch Ministerial housing projects, the Oliver Tambo International Pier Project and ESKOM Coal Hauleage Road Repair, is negotiating partnering with Ghanaian real estate companies to build affordable houses for the poor and middle income earners.
Ghana’s housing deficit stands at about 1.5 million units. Bigan believes it has the capacity to deliver and help reduce Ghana’s housing deficit. Based on their experience in South Africa, Bigan’s Emmanuel Kere believes that the company can “support not only the (housing) sector in Ghana but infrastructure development in general.”
Bigan claims to build 30 000 houses in South Africa annually and has a lot to offer Ghanaian companies. Chairman of Bigen Africa, Dr Iraj Abedian said that the company was attracted to Ghana because of the country’s stable political environment and friendly business atmosphere. Bigan makes no apology that it intends to use Ghana as a springboard to launch operations into Senegal, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.
The South African government is not exempt from taking an active role in the scramble for Africa either. The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages over a trillion rand on behalf of civil servants, which accounts for 10% of SA’s JSE market capitalisation, is looking for potential private equity partners. 10% of the portfolio is to be invested outside South Africa, R50 billion is reserved for African investment. 60% of that, about R30 billion, will go to private equity according to PIC CEO Elias Masilela in an interview with Reuters. The PIC is likely to be a player in infrastructure investments as countries on the continent build and revamp their roads, dams, hospitals and power stations, he said.
Standard bank which has a presence in 18 African countries weighs in on infrastructure. In an interview with Goldman Sachs’s Hugo Scott-Gall, Sim Tshabalala deputy CEO of the Standard Bank Group said: “in most of sub-Saharan Africa infrastructure has all but collapsed, or is limited. It has to be rebuilt, so there are massive opportunities in project finance. A lot of infrastructure will be refurbished, mainly with support from the Brazilians and the Chinese. The link we have with ICBC (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China) also helps us identify opportunities and execute on them. In our case, ICBC is a 20% shareholder.”
Standard Bank, as a South African player in the African market has positioned itself well as a go between or conduit for other BRICs partners wanting to interface with the continent. Standard Bank has a cooperation agreement for example, to identify Chinese corporates and SOE (State owned enterprises) that are looking for opportunities on the continent.
Standard Bank has its work cut out for it as Intermediaries for foreign capital since it is estimated that Africa needs about US$90 billion a year to deal with its infrastructure backlog and currently is raising about US$70 billion. This is coming from a combination of sources: taxes, the banking system, and a large amounts coming from outside – risk capital. The banking system in individual African countries does not have the capacity to fund all of the necessary infrastructure activities, so there will be a lot of reliance on international capital markets and the international banking system.
Standard Bank is not alone in its growing presence in Africa, ABSA has received regulatory approval to start a greenfield insurance business in Zambia, bringing to four the number of sub-Saharan countries where the Barclays-owned bank will have insurance operations. First National Bank (FNB) has revealed plans to invest nearly R2bn over the next 12 months as SA’s third-largest bank by customer numbers, to expand its footprint in SA and Africa. It is believed to be considering an acquisition in Nigeria and has sent scouting missions to Ghana. The bank, which operates in eight countries in Africa including SA, has about 7 -million customers in SA and 1,1-million in Africa. FNB Tanzania was its most recent addition, while its Zambian unit has already announced plans to have a nationwide branch network by 2016.
There’s no doubt that some South African companies are viewing Africa with a greater sense of urgency. The European Union’s financial troubles have revealed South Africa’s vulnerability to European troubles. More than 25% of South Africa’s bilateral trade is from the EU. If GDP in Europe declines that indicates fewer goods being shipped from Africa. This does not bode well for South Africa. Expansion and investment into Africa can broaden South Africa’s horizons not to mention its vulnerability.
But in the words of Standard Bank’s Sim Tshabalala: “As a South African I would love to believe in the sustainability of the country’s national competitive advantage as an entry point to the African continent. Increasingly, people are able to go directly to Kenya and Nigeria, for example, without going through South Africa, because these countries are building the necessary hard infrastructure and the required financial and legal infrastructure.”
So it seems that South Africa’s competitive advantage is diminishing as the rest of the continent develops. In the meantime many companies are seeing the gap and heading into the fray. It seems that the future really is now.
Internet Marketing and Businesses Online
The marketing and selling of goods and services using internet as a medium for sales and distribution is called Internet marketing. Internet has converted the world into a small village and people from any part of the world can buy or sell products or services.
Internet marketing allows people above certain age limit who have internet connection to a computer can start a business with negligible or no initial costs. This business is done two different ways. One involves selling your products and services as a merchant or work as middle men known as affiliates. These affiliates earn commission by providing a link of the merchants in their website and earn money as and when a customer clicks those links and goes to the website of the merchant. It is important for this website to bring prospects. This is done in three ways:
* Advertising: This is done on third party websites.
* Word of mouth referrals: This is done if someone directly tells you about a website or if someone writes about a website in their own website.
* Passing Traffic: This is nothing but search engine marketing.
Internet marketing has become so popular and the reasons for that are summarized below:
– Internet marketing involves very less risk as you can try and then buy and most of the internet marketers started during their spare time and if successful took it as the main stream.
– It takes lots of investment to start a normal business venture but in the case of Internet marketing the investment is very low or nil. All you need is a well-designed website.
– In normal business you are confined to your area but it is not the case with internet marketing. Anyone from any part of the world can be your customer.
– You can track any advertising efforts made through internet marketing and can discard if it doesn’t work.
– This business runs round the clock without any involvement of humans. You can use this free time for developing yet another website which can generate good income.
Affiliate Marketing
This is not direct marketing of a product but getting commission by promoting another business. You need to provide a link of another business in your website for which you will be paid and for every click of the customer who goes into that business site you will be paid.
Benefits of Affiliate marketing:
– The market that they reach has become wider.
– This involves very less cost.
– The affiliate is paid only for the results.
– Cost of failed advertising is no more.
– Can start earning even by not having a product of your own.
– There are a number of merchants and products and hence an affiliate marketer will never face a situation of not having promotional links.
– It is a hands free process once a website is set up.
– A number of products can be promoted without increasing your work stress.
– It involves less risk as you can change a non-paying product anytime.
Some types of affiliate marketing are:
* Pay per Click which involves payment when the link of the merchant is clicked.
* Pay per Performance which involves payment for a specified result.
* Cost per Action is the most chosen model by many affiliates and is very close to Pay per Click model.
VoIP – Is it the Right Fit For Your Business?
OK, so you’ve read up on what VoIP is and understand how it works. Now you think it’s the best telecom solution for your small to medium size business since sliced bread. But is it as good as it sounds?
This depends on how VoIP can enhance your business. Consider the following features before purchasing VoIP service to determine if it’s the right telecom solution for your business:
- VoIP offers cost savings over traditional phone services.
- Multiple office locations can utilize the VoIP technology with a seamless connection and full functionality of the user handset between offices, specifically: intercom, paging, call transfers, centralized reception and messaging as well as unified messaging (e-mails & voicemail).
- No need to replace existing office phone systems.
- Gateways can be used with most PBX’s and Key Systems.
- Use the same local phone service which you are currently using, resulting in no loss of dial tone if the internet connection goes down. This applies to each office location or just the central location. Each remote location (whether it’s a single VoIP phone or VoIP phone system) can connect via the internet. Bandwidth size would determine the number of users at each location.
- Store managers and sales personnel can be connected to the office via the internet without being physically in the main office. This reduces driving time, improves productivity and the need for additional staff and office space, therefore reducing overhead costs.
- Improved customer service with call transfers within your business’s VoIP network. The customer is directed to the correct person without having to make another call, therefore is happier.
If you think the above VoIP features would benefit your business, than perhaps it’s time to check with a telecom consultant to discuss specific VoIP plans and pricing to match your needs.
Small business VoIP technology is available from a variety of different vendors including PhonePower, Lingo, Packet8, voip.com and myphonecompany. Enterprise VoIP is also available for larger organizations.
