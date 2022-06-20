VERTU Paris announces new smartphone available only through the purchase of an NFT

Paris, France, 20th June, 2022, Chainwire

To celebrate the brand’s 22nd anniversary, VERTU Paris is unveiling the new VERTU Constellation X Ulm™ smartphone through an exclusive sales process. For this occasion, VERTU will set up a unique launch operation on Monday, June 20th. Only 10,555 smartphones will be available for sale via the purchase of an NFT, on the official Vertu Paris website.

After purchasing an NFT, the 10,555 owners will have until September 23, 2022 to choose between two options. First, they could convert their NFT to the Vertu Constellation X ULM™ smartphone and receive it no later than February 2023. Second, they could decide to keep it as an NFT and thus become part of the new VERTU 3.0 business club bringing together the brand’s historical customers and the new web 3.0 community.

For this special launch, BINANCE is collaborating with VERTU Paris. 1,000 NFTs will be on sale on the Binance NFT marketplace . The rest of the NFTs will be available for purchase on the decentralized platform Galler.io and the official VERTU Paris website.

VERTU Constellation X ULM™

With the desire to bring the extraordinary within reach, the new VERTU Constellation X ULM™ is a blend of cutting-edge technological innovation and high fashion craftsmanship.

With an Octa-core processor (2×2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2×2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55), coupled with 12GB of RAM, the Vertu Constellation X ULM™ offers ultimate performance to meet the user needs.

The VERTU Constellation X ULM™ is a true everyday companion with its main camera. It features a 50 MP (f/1.9) main lens, a 12 MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens and a 48 MP (f/3.5) telephoto lens to capture the best experiences of your life. Not only shots, but also high-definition videos: [email protected] or [email protected]/60fps.

Combining powerful technology that offers global connectivity with dual SIM, 5G compatibility, a stunning 6.71-inch 120Hz display and a fingerprint sensor for biometric security, the Constellation X Ulm is the perfect companion for those looking to get the latest luxury smartphone on the market or international travelers who are often on the go.

A new smartphone that offers all the luxury services of VERTU Paris

To create its centerpiece, VERTU Paris has partnered exclusively with COMMUNITAKE, an innovator and leader in the world of confidentiality and communication security. COMMUNITAKE’s advanced technology will encrypt all voice and messaging exchanges to prevent interception of voice and data, as well as location. All VERTU Paris security services can be found on the COMMUNITAKE website .

Each VXCP NFT holder will also have access to exclusive, private events that bring together the most influential and successful people on VERTU’s 300,000+ private buyer list and new VERTU3.0 Club members, as well as Hall of Famers (like Elon Musk, Stephen Joseph Squeri and other successful entrepreneurs).

A large-scale marketing operation for VERTU’s 22nd anniversary. The VERTU Constellation X Ulm™ 22nd Anniversary will be produced in limited quantities of only 10,555 units total, and available exclusively through the purchase of the VERTU Non-Fungible Token (VCXP). Starting this Monday, June 20, 2022, 10,555 NFTs go on sale for $5,175 (Constellation X Ulm™ selling price: $14,890).

In this way, VERTU combines luxury with the new world of crypto and the privacy of the Blockchain.

To celebrate its 22nd Anniversary, VERTU is also offering the VERTU community a series of extraordinary prizes offered to all owners of this first NFT collection. In total, no less than $4.68 million will be redistributed to the community in two forms:

VERTU will award cryptocurrency prizes ranging from $20,000, $50,000 or $100,000 for every 79 NFTs sold.

When the 10555 NFTs have been sold, a contest will be held to award 4 grand prizes totaling $1 million (4 Bentley Bentaygas in VERTU colors and VERTU interior edition). Winners will be chosen at an event during Fashion Week 2022 live streamed worldwide from Paris for 3 smartphone/NFT owners, and 1 winner will be drawn from the live stream viewers of the event.

At the same time, VERTU Paris will make a donation of $500,000 to Médecins Sans Frontières, an international, independent medical humanitarian organisation.

About VERTU Paris:

VERTU Paris aims to provide its customers with the world’s best luxury cell phone experience, combining unmatched craftsmanship and materials with innovative technology and unique services. Today, VERTU Paris leads a market it pioneered over a decade ago.

Vertu is renowned for its personalized services: a carefully selected set of exclusive offerings, content and support to enhance the lifestyle of the VERTU Paris customer. At the heart of these services is VERTU CONCIERGE, which provides luxury lifestyle assistance and enrichment for the most discerning clients and exclusive to VERTU Paris users.

