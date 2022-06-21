News
After dismal start, Aaron Hicks starting to heat up at the plate for the Yankees
ST. PETERSBURG — Aaron Hicks sat at home last year just watching baseball. After undergoing wrist surgery, Hicks was shut down in May and all he could do was watch his teammates play.
He didn’t like it.
“I had basically a year off, not playing baseball,” Hicks said. “I was at home watching baseball. When I came back, I don’t want to watch baseball anymore. I want to play it every single day. That’s what I want to do.”
Hicks may finally be returning to form after that year off. Monday night, Hicks had the go-ahead triple in the Yankees’ 4-2 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field.
“When he really hones it and gets those pitches out over the plate,” center fielder Aaron Judge said, “he does a lot of damage on them. It’s just him trusting his swing and doing what he does.”
After hitting .127/.253/.141 in 24 games in May, Hicks is hitting .321/.410/.434 with a .844 OPS in 16 games in June.
That comes from weeks of taking extra batting practice and working with hitting coach Dillon Lawson. They focused on getting Hicks to use the middle of the field to right field more and getting more of a launch angle on his hits.
It worked Tuesday night.
With one out and Josh Donaldson on first base, Hicks lifted a changeup from Rays’ reliever Jason Adam to the right-field wall, which got over the glove of Manuel Margot for the triple. Margot was injured on the play and Hicks said it was a mix of emotions. He needed a big hit like that, the Yankees had just blown a lead and now we’re back in control, but Margot was carted off the field too.
“It sucks to see a guy get hurt like that,” Hicks said. “I hope he’s Ok.”
Hicks then scored on Jose Trevino’s sacrifice fly to left field.
It has been a few games now where Hicks has started to look like the guy the Yankees signed to a seven-year, $70 million extension in the spring of 2019. He had a double and drove in three in the Yankees’ romp over the Blue Jays on Friday. He then had a single off Toronto’s tough closer Jordan Romano in the ninth inning Sunday as the Yankees rally fell short.
“I thought that the at-bat against Romano, who’s a really tough at-bat for a lefty, to give us a chance there in that game was really good. And then a really tough at-bat off of Adam there following JD [Monday night],” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s worked really hard to try and get himself going and he’s gotten some big hits for us here and certainly [Monday night] was huge.”
Hicks, who finished with two hits Tuesday, is battling back from a season-low .196 batting average on May 19. He’s slashing .237/.351/.295 with two homers and 15 RBI in 57 games overall right now.
He is still battling to find his spot in the outfield. Playing center almost exclusively for the previous four years, Hicks’ arm strength has not been quite what it used to be after 2019 Tommy John surgery.
Hicks has been playing mostly in left this season as Judge has become the everyday center fielder. With Giancarlo Stanton playing right at times, Hicks has been sharing time with Joey Gallo most of the season.
The consistent playing time he’s gotten this week is helping him get back.
“Being able to play every day helps a lot with getting more into rhythms with certain pitches, velocity, offspeed recognition,” Hicks said. “All that stuff goes into being able to have better results.”
PBS joins food TV contests with ‘The Great American Recipe’
NEW YORK (AP) — America has perfected the stressful TV cooking competition, pitting amateur or professional chefs against each other in such high-pressure, scream-filled shows as “Chopped,” “Cutthroat Kitchen” or “Top Chef.”
PBS hopes to change that with an original food competition show, “The Great American Recipe,” which dispenses with the angst and scary knife graphics. It’s more “The Great British Baking Show” than “Hell’s Kitchen.”
Gentle and supportive, the show gathers 10 home cooks from around the country and gives them the opportunity to showcase their signature dishes. The eight-episode series premieres Friday on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video app.
“Yes, they were competing, but they really were just there to be their best selves and tell each other stories through their food,” says the show’s host, Alejandra Ramos, a chef and writer who contributes to the “Today” show.
The contestants include a hotel receptionist from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, who makes a soul-satisfying linguini; a firefighter from Providence, Rhode Island, who makes a meaty Chicken Sicilian; and a small business owner from New York, an expert on cod fritters, or bacalaitos.
Sylvia Bugg, chief programming executive and general manager for general audience programming for PBS, says it’s the stories behind the food that make the show compelling.
“Hopefully people can see themselves reflected in the stories through ‘The Great American Recipe’ that they may not have otherwise seen,” she says. “It’s nice competition, it’s great characters, great story. You get that emotion, which I think is just the recipe for success, and we’re pretty excited about it.”
The home chefs are tasked with creating two dishes for each show’s two rounds, which are judged on taste, presentation, execution and how it highlights the theme — things like a meal in a pinch, a crowd pleaser or a special occasion meal. The judges are Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot.
“The dishes were delicious and incredible. We loved eating them. But listening to the stories was honestly the most satisfying part of being on the show,” says Ramos.
The dishes that are presented offer a lovely rainbow of flavors, from chicken tostadas and Zuppa Toscana to a potato-crusted quiche, pineapple fried rice and shakshouka, a Mediterranean version of huevos rancheros. Many recipes have been handed down to the contestants from family but added to and played with, the melting pot of America.
“American food is not just one thing. I think it can often be dismissed as like, ‘Oh, it’s burgers or it’s pizza.’ Whereas everything else gets its own separate identity,” says Ramos.
“But the reality is that this country is an amalgamation of cultures and stories and regional differences and ingredients and climates and all of those things combined — that’s what American food is. It’s not just one thing. This is really about celebrating that diversity.”
There is a comradery among the contestants, who will offer to help others when they finish early or taste another’s dish for advice. In one sweet scene, a woman of Italian heritage admits she’s anxious about pivoting to make lime shrimp tacos.
“Am I nervous that I’m doing Mexican in an elimination round when I am Italian? Yes, I am. But I don’t really have a lane to stay in,” she says. And that’s sort of the show’s motto: The only lane is good-tasting food.
“I think that’s the beauty of the show — it’s not just about putting people into boxes, but it’s really empowering them to tell the breadth of their story and all the different stops and starts and turns that path takes,” says Ramos.
One of the sweetest challenges on the show was when contestants are asked to illustrate how they show love through food. One man made a dish he made for his wife, another cooked something their mom made them when they were sick, and a third offered something they whipped up for a friend who was broken-hearted.
The series — filmed in a barn in southern Virginia — culminates in a finale in which the remaining home cooks prepare an entire meal for the judges. The winning dish will grace the cover of a companion book, “The Great American Recipe Cookbook,” which will also feature recipes from all of the contestants and the show’s host and judges.
The home cooks range in age from late 20s to 60s and also include a sport operations specialist from Minneapolis; a small business owner from Boise Idaho, with two boys; and a digital content creator from San Luis Obispo, California, who makes a mean choriqueso. It is clear they are the rock star food people of their circles.
And the bonds between them grow to the point that survivor’s guilt sets in. “Anytime there was an elimination, it was like almost everyone else was more sad about the elimination than the actual person that was going home,” says Ramos.
1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pushed
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and LISA MASCARO
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House 1/6 committee is set to hear from the caretakers of American democracy — elections workers and local officials — who fended off Donald Trump’s pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election, at times despite frightening personal attacks.
The hearings investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol resume Tuesday with a focus on Trump’s efforts to undo Joe Biden’s victory in the most local way — by leaning on officials in key battleground states to reject ballots outright or to submit alternative electors for the final tally in Congress. The pressure was fueled by the defeated president’s false claims of voter fraud which, the panel says, led directly to the riot at the Capitol.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is to testify about Trump’s phone call asking him to “find 11,780” votes that could flip the state to prevent Biden’s election victory.
Raffensperger, with his deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona’s Republican state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, are to be key witnesses, along with Wandrea “Shay” Moss, a former Georgia election worker who, with her mother, have said they faced such severe public harassment from Trump allies they felt unable to live normal lives.
“I’m appalled at what I saw,” Bowers said in an interview Monday with The Associated Press after arriving in Washington. “I think it illuminates something we need to see big time, and take stock of ourselves. And I hope it would sober us.”
The public hearing, the fourth by the panel this month, stems from its yearlong investigation into Trump’s unprecedented attempt to remain in power, a sprawling scheme that the chairman of the Jan. 6 committee has likened to an “attempted coup.”
Tuesday’s focus will review how Trump was repeatedly told his pressure campaign could potentially cause violence against the local officials and their families but pursued it anyway, according to a committee aide. And it will underscore that fallout from Trump’s lies continues to this day, with elections officers facing ongoing public harassment and political challengers trying to take over their jobs.
While the committee cannot charge Trump with any crimes, the Justice Department is watching the panel’s work closely. Trump’s actions in Georgia are also the subject of a grand jury investigation, with the district attorney expected to announce findings this year.
“We will show during a hearing what the president’s role was in trying to get states to name alternate slates of electors, how that scheme depended initially on hopes that the legislatures would reconvene and bless it,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told the Los Angeles Times on Monday.
Schiff, who will lead much of Tuesday’s session, said the hearing will also dig into the “intimate role” the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, had in the plot to pressure Georgia state legislators and elections officials.
Trump defended himself on social media, describing his phone call as “perfect,” similar to the way he described his 2020 call with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy that resulted in his first impeachment.
Raffensperger, Georgia’s top election official, rebuffed Trump’s request that he “find” enough votes to overturn Biden’s win in the state — a request caught on tape during a phone call days before the Jan. 6 attack.
During the call, Trump repeatedly cited disproven claims of fraud and raised the prospect of a “criminal offense” if Georgia officials did not change the vote count. The state had counted its votes three times before certifying Biden’s win by a 11,779 margin.
The public testimony from Raffensperger comes weeks after he appeared before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether Trump and others illegally tried to intervene in the state’s 2020 election, and after Raffensperger beat a Trump-backed challenger in last month’s primary election.
Sterling, Raffensperger’s chief operating officer, became a notable figure in Georgia’s long post-election counting, and recounting, of the presidential ballots, with his regular updates often broadcast live to a divided nation. At one point, the soft-spoken Republican implored Americans to tone down the heated rhetoric.
“Death threats, physical threats, intimidation — it’s too much, it’s not right,” he said.
Bowers is expected to discuss the pressure he faced to overturn Arizona’s results — requests from Trump advisers that the Republican state leader on Monday called “juvenile.”
In an interview with the AP after arriving in Washington ahead of the hearing, Bowers said he expected to be asked about a call with Trump during which lawyer Rudy Giuliani floated an idea to replace Arizona’s electors with others who would vote for Trump.
Bowers also revealed a second phone call with Trump in December 2020 that he said was mainly small talk, although Trump also referenced their first conversation.
Moss, who had worked for the Fulton County elections department since 2012, and her mother, Ruby Freeman, a temporary election worker, filed a defamation lawsuit in December 2021. Moss claimed conservative outlet One America News Network and Giuliani falsely spread allegations that she and her mother engaged in ballot fraud during the election. The case against OAN has since been dismissed with a settlement.
Both Bowers and Moss, along with Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the panel’s vice chair, were among recipients of this year’s John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award “for their courage to protect and defend democracy.”
The select committee also plans to untangle the elaborate “fake electors” scheme that sought to have representatives in as many as seven battlegrounds — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada and New Mexico — sign certificates falsely stating that Trump, not Biden, had won their states.
Conservative law professor John Eastman, a lawyer for Trump, pushed the fake electors in the weeks after the election. Trump and Eastman convened hundreds of electors on a call on Jan. 2, 2021, encouraging them to send alternative slates from their states where Trump’s team was claiming fraud.
The fake electors idea was designed to set up a challenge on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress met in joint session, with Vice President Mike Pence presiding over what is typically a ceremonial role to accept the states’ vote tallies. But the effort collapsed, as Pence refused Trump’s repeated demands that he simply halt the certification of Biden’s win — a power he believed he did not possess in his purely ceremonial role.
At least 20 people in connection with the fake electors scheme were subpoenaed by the House panel. The committee says it will also show that it has gathered enough evidence through its more than 1,000 interviews and tens of thousands of documents to connect the varying efforts to overturn the election directly to Trump.
__
Associated Press writer Bob Christie in Phoenix contributed to this report.
Hockey arena to be turned into roller skating rink for free Saturday event in St. Paul
“Skate’n in the City”, a free indoor roller skating event will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Oscar Johnson Arena, 1039 De Courcy Circle, in St. Paul. The event will include two sessions. The first from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. will be for children and families. A second from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. will be for adults 20 and older.
“Skate’n in the City” is an event put together by multiple local businesses and non-profits including Element Gym, Comotion Center for Movement, Events by MV, Twin Cities Skaters and Bounce King Inflatables & More.
Lights and music will transform the hockey arena into a roller skating rink for the first time. Limited rental skates will be available from Twin Cities Skaters, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own if possible.
To RSVP for free entry and find more information go to
