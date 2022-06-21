News
Andrew Wiggins sacrificed for the Golden State Warriors. Now he’s an NBA champion.
When the Golden State Warriors needed a bucket to stop a 14-2 Boston Celtics run in the opening minutes of Game 6 of the NBA Finals, it was Andrew Wiggins who hit a top-of-the-key three. And when the Warriors needed stops on Jayson Tatum, whose superstardom as an almost unguardable scorer is just scratching the surface, it was Wiggins whose number was called.
In fact, almost every time the Warriors needed a play during their Finals run — an offensive rebound that led to a tip-in bucket, a chase-down block, an isolation basket when the offense stifled, a forced Tatum turnover — Wiggins made it happen.
Stephen Curry rightfully claimed the 2022 NBA Finals MVP as the Warriors eliminated the Celtics in six games on Thursday, but Wiggins does not need Bill Russell’s namesake trophy to substantiate his value on a championship team. His year-over-year development is a large part of why the Warriors were able to make another championship run years after their dynasty supposedly came to an end — as was his decision to get vaccinated despite significant personal objection to putting a foreign substance in his body.
Vaccination status, however, is neither here nor there. It is merely a footnote, a reminder of maybe what could have been in Brooklyn had Kyrie Irving decided to make the sacrifice Wiggins made for his team.
Wiggins’ sacrifice, however, goes far beyond getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The player on display for the Golden State Warriors is not the same player who sauntered about the Target Center in a Minnesota Timberwolves jersey.
“I just do what it takes to win,” he said on Boston’s TD Garden floor as the Warriors celebrated their championship. “That’s what they do here in Golden State: They win.”
Every team needs a player like Andrew Wiggins. It’s an interesting sentence because two years ago, the thought would have gotten you laughed out of the building.
Wiggins’ championship season in San Francisco featured the second-worst scoring average of his career and the fewest number of shot attempts per game since his rookie season. Yet by all accounts, this has been the best basketball of Wiggins’ career, and it’s not even close. It’s because he bought into everything that helps a team win. Somebody cue Bradley Beal screaming the truth at high school basketball players who think they’re going to be a 30-point scorer at the next level.
“How can you impact winning?”
With Wiggins, it was offensive rebounds against a Celtics team that had the Warriors beaten in the size department. It was defense on Tatum, and Luka Doncic in the Western Conference finals, and whichever offensive threat the Warriors needed him to check. Wiggins tallied three blocks and four steals in Game 6. As Steve Kerr subbed him out in the fourth quarter for Andre Iguodala, Iguodala gave Wiggins three huge high-fives, looked him in the eye and said “What did I tell you?” One could surmise Iguodala told Wiggins if he sacrificed and gave himself to doing the little things, a championship would follow.
In some respects, joining the Warriors made Wiggins a rookie once again. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, but he was never a true No. 1 player on a championship team. On the Warriors, Wiggins doesn’t need to shoulder any offensive load for extended periods of time. The Warriors have too many weapons — Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole (though they have to decide whether or not to re-sign him) all alleviate the pressure Wiggins succumbed to shouldering the load for the T-wolves years ago.
That was then, and this is now, and Wiggins is no longer the same player. He is complete. He is doing everything they said he couldn’t do in Minnesota. He is an All-Star starter and an NBA champion.
Now it’s an extended run with no end in sight: The Warriors have won four NBA titles in the last eight years with a three-year hiatus due to injuries to star players. They will likely re-sign Wiggins long-term and develop their other young players — Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, Moses Moody — to build a deep and versatile contender for next season.
Wiggins proved worthy and deserving of another deal. And he’s created a mold for other players of his unique ilk to follow. Anyone, even a former No. 1 overall pick labeled a bust, can redefine themselves and their careers. It takes the right situation, and the Warriors have proven to be just that. But it takes buy-in and sacrifice. Wiggins did both, and now he’s a champion.
Orioles minor league report: Heston Kjerstad off to hot start, Rylan Bannon impressing with bat
The fact that Heston Kjerstad is playing at all is noteworthy, given the breadth of injuries that have set back his development. His early production, then, is only more encouraging.
The Orioles’ first-round pick from the 2020 draft made his affiliate debut earlier this month for the Low-A Delmarva Shorebirds, taking the field for competitive baseball for the first time in two years. Kjerstad has navigated several health problems, including a heart condition. A hamstring strain suffered early in spring training pushed back his debut more.
But now that the former Arkansas star is on the field, success is quickly following.
Each week, The Baltimore Sun will break down five of the top performers in the Orioles’ prospect ranks and hand out some superlatives for those who didn’t make that cut. And after Kjerstad’s fast start to the season, he leads this week’s report.
1. Low-A Delmarva outfielder Heston Kjerstad
Kjerstad has played only seven games, but that small sample size has been impressive. The outfielder marked his debut with an opposite-field single and an RBI, then had multiple hits in three of his next six outings. Across five games last week, Kjerstad hit .421 with a .981 OPS, doubling twice and walking twice while driving home six runners. To see him playing is one thing. To see him playing well is another altogether.
2. Triple-A Norfolk infielder Rylan Bannon
After the Orioles optioned right-hander Mike Baumann to Triple-A on Monday to reduce the major league roster to the new maximum of 13 pitchers, another position player will be on his way to Baltimore for Tuesday night’s matchup with the Washington Nationals. Bannon, who made his big league debut in St. Louis earlier this season, is a likely option to fill that role, particularly while infielder Ramón Urías remains out with an oblique injury.
Bannon hit three homers in a six-game span last week, leaving him with an OPS of 1.423 in that stretch. He was part of an impressive Norfolk infield that also included Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg, who were moved up from Double-A Bowie earlier this month. Westburg had four extra-base hits last week and Henderson worked five walks around his homer and three doubles.
3. Double-A Bowie first baseman Andrew Daschbach
Daschbach is hitting just .199 in 52 games, but the 24-year-old turned things around at the plate last week, part of a seven-game hitting streak. An 11th-round selection in the 2019 draft out of Stanford, he hit .350 with a 1.080 OPS last week, adding a home run and seven RBIs to the mix.
4. Double-A Bowie right-hander Chris Vallimont
Vallimont is just 25, but he’s bounced around since he was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Miami Marlins. Since then, he was included in a trade that sent him to the Minnesota Twins before the Orioles claimed him off waivers in May. His start to the season hasn’t always been steady, but his two starts last week were impressive; in the latter, he threw a combined 10 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts compared with just walk, leading to a promotion Monday to Triple-A.
5. High-A Aberdeen outfielder Colton Cowser
The Orioles have high hopes for Cowser, whom they selected out of Sam Houston State with the fifth overall pick of the 2021 draft. Early in his first full season of affiliate play, he has an .805 OPS, and his last week especially stood out. Cowser hit two homers and two doubles and drove in five runs in five games, a stretch that included eight hits overall and a 1.171 OPS. That production included two three-hit games while playing center field.
Top prospect not featured so far
It feels like a matter of time before left-hander DL Hall, coming off a career-high 11 strikeouts Thursday on 89 pitches, receives his promotion to the Orioles. . That pitch count, his highest of the year, was more than left-hander Bruce Zimmermann had in any start this season for Baltimore.
But those 89 pitches came in just 4 1/3 innings, displaying a lack of efficiency attributable to the fact that Hall doesn’t pitch to contact. With as many swings and misses as he’s induced at Triple-A, his pitch count naturally balloons.
There’s a hole in the rotation after Zimmermann’s demotion, but executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said the demotion of Zimmermann won’t necessarily lead to Hall’s promotion.
International acquisition of the week
After just two games in the Florida Complex League, infielder Frederick Bencosme was promoted to Delmarva. The 19-year-old has hit the ground running. Last week for the Shorebirds, Bencosme recorded nine hits in 21 at-bats, striking out just once. The middle infielder also drove in three runs, but he was caught stealing twice. The Orioles signed Bencosme in 2020 and he hit .310 in the Dominican Summer League last year.
The best former top-30 prospect of the week
Finding space in a crowded Bowie infield has been a difficult task for Adam Hall this year, necessitating plenty of time in the outfield or at DH. But his bat is deserving of a place, and he made a point of that last week with a 1.214 OPS in five games, hitting two doubles and a homer while walking twice. Hall is batting .271, and while the 23-year-old has slid down prospect rankings since he was selected in the second round of the 2017 draft, his production has rebounded after a slow 2021.
Time to give some shine to …
Right-hander Connor Gillispie started for Aberdeen for the seventh time this season, and he put together his best performance yet. The 24-year-old completed six innings and allowed three hits, one unearned run and no walks while striking out seven hitters. Gillispie, a ninth-round pick in the 2019 draft, has a 2.65 ERA overall this season.
Short-season snippets
Outfielder Braylin Tavera, a 17-year-old playing in the Dominican Summer League, hit the second homer of his season last week but struck out seven times in a four-game span. Second baseman Aron Estrada, a 17-year-old from Venezuela, had a 1.692 OPS last week in the DSL, with six hits and three walks in four games. Left-hander Deivy Cruz, an 18-year-old pitching in the Florida Complex League, combined to allow four runs in eight innings.
Minor league moves
Vallimont earned a move to Norfolk after an impressive week on the mound, but he was hardly the only player promoted. Right-hander Justin Armbruster was summoned to Bowie; catcher Andres Angulo and right-handers Dan Hammer, Nick Richmond and Thomas Girard were sent to Aberdeen; Outfielder Yusniel Diaz and catcher Brett Cumberland are also headed to Aberdeen to begin rehab assignments; shortstop Anthony Servideo left the Florida Complex League to head to Delmarva.
ASK IRA: Is there a path for Kyrie Irving to the Heat?
Q: Since it is rumored that the talks between Kyrie Irving and the Nets are at an impasse, could the Heat structure a deal to send Kyle Lowry and others to Brooklyn to bring Kyrie to Miami? – Carlton, South Miami.
A: Could they? Yes, they have the salary means required for such a trade. Arguably, they even might have some of the things the Nets could want. Lowry’s salary not only would fit, but also could provide the Nets with stability at point guard alongside Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. But Lowry also signed with the Heat at the urging of Jimmy Butler, so there is a Butler element in play (although years back, Butler spoke of the intrigue of playing alongside Kyrie Irving). Still, there have been times when the Heat previously were interested in Kyrie, but plenty also has transpired with Kyrie in the interim. For now, it appears this is all merely the posturing that comes ahead of both free agency and the extension window. So, no, I would not read too much into the possibility of Kyrie to the Heat.
Q: Due to the Heat’s projected salary issues and P.J. Tucker’s willingness to leave the champion Bucks last summer, do you expect the Heat to re-sign him? If not what options are out there, since the Heat probably do not have anyone on their roster that does what he does. – Joel.
A: Again, this very much is a time for posturing, including P.J.Tucker’s ability to opt out and seek more from the Heat. P.J. is somewhat limited with the Heat by his lack of Bird Rights, but still could seek a three-year, $27 million deal. So the question becomes would the Heat go that far out with a 37-year-old power forward? As for options, there always is big-big with Omer Yurtseven alongside Bam Adebayo. Or small-small, with Caleb Martin potentially alongside Bam. Personally, I’m also somewhat intrigued by T.J. Warren in free agency, or maybe another run at Thaddeus Young. But, yes, it is a very thin free-agent pool at the position.
Q: I believe this will end up like the Jae Crowder scenario two years ago. – Tuddle.
A: And it could be, with P.J. Tucker already showing that he is willing to play as a hired gun. But when it came to Jae Crowder leaving the Heat in the 2020 offseason after helping them make the NBA Finals, the divide in what the Heat were willing to offer and what Jae got from the Suns was far more significant than what P.J. Tucker likely would get elsewhere beyond the Heat means/limitations.
()
Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s Comment Slammed By Family Man 2 Writer
Twitter is one social media platform where people engage in bitter arguments over the most insignificant of things. Recently, the stand-up comedian and reality TV star, Munawar Faruqui started a controversy by commenting on the second season of Family Man 2.
The winner of ALTBalaji’s controversial reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the comedian has been previously jailed for his offensive comments and is not new to controversies. After his stint in the reality show, he has gained a massive follower count.
He recently took to Twitter and complained about the quality of Indian web shows and series that dragged him into controversy once again. He wrote,
“Yeh sare indian web shows season 2 mai hugg kyun dete hain?”
Yeh sare indian web shows season 2 mai hugg kyun dete hain?
— munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) June 15, 2022
Though several people ended up agreeing with Munawar’s views at first things took a different turn when the writer of the Indian TV show, Family Man 2 responded to Munawar’s viral tweet. Suman Kumar responded by saying,
“Excuse me?”
Excuse me?
— Suman Kumar (@sumank) June 15, 2022
Well, Munawar should have seen it coming as his comment can be considered an over-generalization as the Manoj Bajpai starrer second season of Family Man was a commercial success and was critically acclaimed.
After this many agreed that Munawar Faruqui’s theory cannot be true because Family Man 2 can easily be considered an exception to that Indian web series are unable of producing good quality and promising sequels to their successful first seasons.
Twitter was filled with reactions from several fans who couldn’t agree more with Suman:
Excuse me?
— Suman Kumar (@sumank) June 15, 2022
Udta teer pic.twitter.com/ww7qBuruDY
— khandrogo (@z_shaan95) June 15, 2022
Excuse me?
— Suman Kumar (@sumank) June 15, 2022
Nhi sir tumhare liye nhi hai
— Aviii (@Avinash72190) June 15, 2022
Exception Sir Exception. Panchayat and Family Man are not in that list.
— Akhil Sharma (@akhilsharma_07) June 16, 2022
The comedian also confirmed on Instagram on Friday by stating that he will not be a part of the stunts-based reality show Khiladi Season 12. He wrote,
“Doston, kuch reasons ki wajah se mai nahi hissa ban paunga KKK ka. I’m really sorry, yakeen mano mera bahot mann tha lekin kismat ko kuch manzur hai, aap sab disappoint ho, lekin nahi ja pane ka muje bhi bura lag raha hai. Entertainment aata rahega (Friends, for some reason I won’t be able to be a part of KKK. Trust me I really wanted to but fate has something else in store, you all don’t be disappointed, I’m also feeling bad on not being able to go. Entertainment will keep on coming). Need some time alone.”
The post Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s Comment Slammed By Family Man 2 Writer appeared first on MEWS.
