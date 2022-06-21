Finance
Article Writing That Will Increase Sales
You have finally made the decision to write articles to improve your business. Congratulations, now it is time to make sure that you are writing articles that are going to be read and increase your sales.
The first thing you need to do is write an article that will serve the public. Take a moment and think about your product or service and how a customer would use it to solve a problem they are having.
Grab the readers attention right away. This what is called the “hook.” Typically the hook is the title of your article. The hook is what is going to make people read your article to begin with.
Write the article as if you are talking to one person. Naturally the article is going to be read by hundreds and hopefully thousands of people, but make it personal. Imagine that you are talking to your best friend. This makes the reader feel like you know them, understand them and want to help them.
Make sure your article flows, logically. There should be a natural progression from one idea to the next. Don’t jump around or jump back and forth with ideas. Make sure each paragraph or topic compliments each other.
The wonder of quotes. Apply quotes from famous people to help reinforce what you are saying in your article. They help you make your point and the increase your credibility.
The next step is a very important one.
Keep it short. No one has time in this day and age to sit and read long and drawn out pages of content to get what they need. Make sure your paragraphs are no more then 6 lines long. This puts information into bite size chunks that are easily digestible for the reader.
Is Voicemail Reducing Your Sales Leads?
A potential customer is calling, but you’re not able to take the call. You’ve heard the experts and business gurus say that you should personally answer as many calls as possible, but there will always be times when you’re in a meeting or talking to another customer on the phone, working at a customer site, having lunch, dropping the kids off at school, or on the verge of solving a tricky problem that you don’t want to be distracted from.
That’s what voicemail is for. Right?
Well… that depends on how many potential customers your business can afford to lose.
Studies consistently show that the majority of callers simply hang up if their call goes through to voicemail instead of being answered by a real person:
- 80% of callers who receive a voicemail system hang up. (Fortune Magazine, 2006)
- Callers responding to print, media or telemarketing campaigns are 8 times more likely to leave their information with a live representative than in a voicemail box. (Sales Digest, 2007)
- When responding to RV, Radio or Print Advertising, only 21% of 10,000 customers surveyed said they were likely to leave their name and telephone number on an answering machine, with 68% not likely and 11% unsure. (ABC Advertising via the New York Times, 2008)
- 70% of callers never leave a message when calls are answered by a voicemail service. (Alex Drumheller, 2010)
Averaging that out to 75% means that for every one message that gets left on your voicemail service, three callers have hung up (and quite possibly called one of your competitors). That’s a high percentage of potential business to be turning away, and one that many businesses don’t realise they’re losing.
Let’s repeat that for emphasis. 75% of calls are lost.
Now that you know the problem exists, what are you going to do about it? Many businesses just can’t justify the expense of a full-time receptionist. The good news is that there is an affordable alternative.
For the fraction of the cost of hiring a receptionist, you can subscribe to a Live Answering Service. These services are run out of call centres, which are staffed by professionals 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Your “virtual receptionist” greets callers using your business name at times when you’re not available to answer the phone, and immediately sends messages to you via SMS and email. With some plans, the receptionist can even transfer the call directly to you.
For best results, you should select a call centre based in your home country. That way you can be confident that your callers are greeted by someone with good local language skills who is familiar with local customs and sensitivities.
You can select the times of day and conditions (e.g. “busy” or “no answer” at which your calls are redirected to the call centre. And with live answering plans starting from as little as $29 per month, it’s probably one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways out there to increase sales leads.
Again, let’s repeat that for emphasis. Stop losing 75% of your calls from as little as $29 per month.
Using Call Forwarding To Protect Your Privacy
Personal protection is more important than ever today. With identity theft, scammers, and intrusive telemarketers trying to get a hold of your personal information, it’s important to use safeguards that protect your information and keep you from being scammed. Most people think of protecting personal information such as their home phone and address, but if you run a business you need to think about protecting your business information, too.
If you run a business where you use your mobile phone number as your primary contact, you should consider using call forwarding to protect your privacy. Since you don’t always know who will be calling your business line, it’s best to keep that number private or use a virtual number that is forwarded to your main line. Since it is possible for people to locate an address from a blocked number, and if they have the resources they can locate the owner of a cell number, you can protect your personal and business information by having your calls forwarded to your business line.
How Call Forwarding Works
When using this feature, the provider will assign you a virtual number. Your actual phone number will be linked to this virtual number. When a client dials the virtual number, it will automatically ring through to your phone. The virtual number is not traceable to you, so you are able to keep your information private.
You can attach the number to any phone, so you can receive calls on your mobile phone, at home, or in the office. If you’d like business calls to ring through to your home while you’re working from home, the call forwarding will redirect the call to your home, but the client will never know that you are at home. Your clients don’t realize that they are being connected to a different number when they call since the transfer is seamless and seems like a regular phone call.
How It Protects Your Privacy
With the advancement of online searches, people can now do a reverse lookup. This allows someone to type in a phone number and receive the name and address of the owner. If the person is willing to pay a small fee, they can also receive more personal information in regards to the owner of that phone number. This puts a lot of personal information at anyone’s fingertips, and when you run a business you don’t necessarily want everyone knowing your personal business.
When you use a virtual number, you are being assigned a special number through a calling company. When a client dials the number, they are still connected to your regular phone but you won’t show up as the owner of the virtual number. This means that all of your personal information remains confidential. If a client looks up your phone number and is able to locate personal information, such as your address, you run the risk of them showing up at your home or business unannounced. By using call forwarding, you don’t have to worry about unannounced visitors or people using your information in an unethical way.
Sitecore CMS Consulting Services
With Sitecore Content management System implementation it is easy to manage content updates, integration with other programs and platforms, and it provides the necessary ingredients for projects to be successful. However, without a concrete plan and strategic consulting, the CMS integration needs won’t be met, and the project won’t reach its business goals.
Sitecore CMS consultants collaborate with clients to plan out a comprehensive Sitecore CMS strategy-delivering a fully executable strategy and integration guidance that ensures a successful outcome. Application and implementation of a proven, structured methodology leverages Sitecore’s strengths to achieve business goals and secure the investment’s full potential. They help clients evaluate and select CMS and web technology solutions based on a discovery model. This compares specific requirements to each technology option, determines feature support, potential restrictions and the need for custom development. It is also sensitive to budget requirements and carefully weighs cost and benefit of specific solutions, including solution scalability and total cost of ownership. This results in a positive recommendation that fits perfectly into the project, and makes sound business sense.
Sitecore Professional Services and Success Services offerings help keep your Sitecore-powered web sites on-time, on-track, and performing at peak levels. It is aimed towards the success of your implementation and ensures you get your message out on time and on budget.
Success Services engagements are a series of well defined checkpoints, reviews, and assistance that are available to help make sure that an implementation is following best practices, configured correctly and is built for optimal performance.
The Sitecore content management solution can greatly simplify the maintenance of website or sites, and easily put publishing of content into the hands of those who create it. When capably integrated, the very best of these systems can improve usability, customer loyalty, and conversion by displaying organized, targeted content based on user behavior and taxonomy. Whether your business requires basic web content management integration, or an enterprise content management solution that can access data across your enterprise, Sitecore has integration services to meet your needs. Sitecore Consultants follow a strict best practice standard developed and refined over the years. Sitecore CMS Integration services pay careful attention to workflow, taxonomy, and user adoption. The emphasis is on efficiency, scalability, and sound design ensuring the Sitecore solution supports your needs now and well into the future.
Sitecore consulting and implementation services will ensure your solution has all the functionality you need. And the support & hosting services will keep your sites running smoothly now and in the future.
eDynamic is a digital solutions firm that enables customers to engage their audiences. eDynamic has delivered numerous Sitecore-based solutions globally using best practices developed by their Sitecore Center of Excellence (COE). They approach Sitecore solutions holistically and integrate complementary products such as Clay Tablet, Sharepoint, Eloqua, Telligent, Microsoft Dynamics and salesforce.com, providing customers with end-to-end services including implementation, managed services, maintenance and support and staff augmentation.
