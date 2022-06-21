Article Writing That Will Increase Sales

Share Pin 0 Shares

You have finally made the decision to write articles to improve your business. Congratulations, now it is time to make sure that you are writing articles that are going to be read and increase your sales.

The first thing you need to do is write an article that will serve the public. Take a moment and think about your product or service and how a customer would use it to solve a problem they are having.

Grab the readers attention right away. This what is called the “hook.” Typically the hook is the title of your article. The hook is what is going to make people read your article to begin with.

Write the article as if you are talking to one person. Naturally the article is going to be read by hundreds and hopefully thousands of people, but make it personal. Imagine that you are talking to your best friend. This makes the reader feel like you know them, understand them and want to help them.

Make sure your article flows, logically. There should be a natural progression from one idea to the next. Don’t jump around or jump back and forth with ideas. Make sure each paragraph or topic compliments each other.

The wonder of quotes. Apply quotes from famous people to help reinforce what you are saying in your article. They help you make your point and the increase your credibility.

The next step is a very important one.

Keep it short. No one has time in this day and age to sit and read long and drawn out pages of content to get what they need. Make sure your paragraphs are no more then 6 lines long. This puts information into bite size chunks that are easily digestible for the reader.