ASK IRA: Is there a path for Kyrie Irving to the Heat?

ASK IRA: Is there a path for Kyrie Irving to the Heat?
Q: Since it is rumored that the talks between Kyrie Irving and the Nets are at an impasse, could the Heat structure a deal to send Kyle Lowry and others to Brooklyn to bring Kyrie to Miami? – Carlton, South Miami.

A: Could they? Yes, they have the salary means required for such a trade. Arguably, they even might have some of the things the Nets could want. Lowry’s salary not only would fit, but also could provide the Nets with stability at point guard alongside Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. But Lowry also signed with the Heat at the urging of Jimmy Butler, so there is a Butler element in play (although years back, Butler spoke of the intrigue of playing alongside Kyrie Irving). Still, there have been times when the Heat previously were interested in Kyrie, but plenty also has transpired with Kyrie in the interim. For now, it appears this is all merely the posturing that comes ahead of both free agency and the extension window. So, no, I would not read too much into the possibility of Kyrie to the Heat.

Q: Due to the Heat’s projected salary issues and P.J. Tucker’s willingness to leave the champion Bucks last summer, do you expect the Heat to re-sign him? If not what options are out there, since the Heat probably do not have anyone on their roster that does what he does. – Joel.

A: Again, this very much is a time for posturing, including P.J.Tucker’s ability to opt out and seek more from the Heat. P.J. is somewhat limited with the Heat by his lack of Bird Rights, but still could seek a three-year, $27 million deal. So the question becomes would the Heat go that far out with a 37-year-old power forward? As for options, there always is big-big with Omer Yurtseven alongside Bam Adebayo. Or small-small, with Caleb Martin potentially alongside Bam. Personally, I’m also somewhat intrigued by T.J. Warren in free agency, or maybe another run at Thaddeus Young. But, yes, it is a very thin free-agent pool at the position.

Q: I believe this will end up like the Jae Crowder scenario two years ago. – Tuddle.

A: And it could be, with P.J. Tucker already showing that he is willing to play as a hired gun. But when it came to Jae Crowder leaving the Heat in the 2020 offseason after helping them make the NBA Finals, the divide in what the Heat were willing to offer and what Jae got from the Suns was far more significant than what P.J. Tucker likely would get elsewhere beyond the Heat means/limitations.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui's Comment Slammed By Family Man 2 Writer

June 21, 2022

Twitter is one social media platform where people engage in bitter arguments over the most insignificant of things. Recently, the stand-up comedian and reality TV star, Munawar Faruqui started a controversy by commenting on the second season of Family Man 2.

The winner of ALTBalaji’s controversial reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the comedian has been previously jailed for his offensive comments and is not new to controversies. After his stint in the reality show, he has gained a massive follower count.

He recently took to Twitter and complained about the quality of Indian web shows and series that dragged him into controversy once again. He wrote,

“Yeh sare indian web shows season 2 mai hugg kyun dete hain?”

Though several people ended up agreeing with Munawar’s views at first things took a different turn when the writer of the Indian TV show, Family Man 2 responded to Munawar’s viral tweet. Suman Kumar responded by saying,

“Excuse me?”

Well, Munawar should have seen it coming as his comment can be considered an over-generalization as the Manoj Bajpai starrer second season of Family Man was a commercial success and was critically acclaimed.

After this many agreed that Munawar Faruqui’s theory cannot be true because Family Man 2 can easily be considered an exception to that Indian web series are unable of producing good quality and promising sequels to their successful first seasons.

Twitter was filled with reactions from several fans who couldn’t agree more with Suman:

The comedian also confirmed on Instagram on Friday by stating that he will not be a part of the stunts-based reality show Khiladi Season 12. He wrote,

“Doston, kuch reasons ki wajah se mai nahi hissa ban paunga KKK ka. I’m really sorry, yakeen mano mera bahot mann tha lekin kismat ko kuch manzur hai, aap sab disappoint ho, lekin nahi ja pane ka muje bhi bura lag raha hai. Entertainment aata rahega (Friends, for some reason I won’t be able to be a part of KKK. Trust me I really wanted to but fate has something else in store, you all don’t be disappointed, I’m also feeling bad on not being able to go. Entertainment will keep on coming). Need some time alone.”

Mike Preston: To make a deep postseason run, Ravens need significant contributions from some young players | COMMENTARY

June 21, 2022

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker’s record-breaking kick honored as NFL’s Best Moment of the Year
If the Ravens are to go deep into the postseason in 2022, they will need some young players to make major impacts.

Some call it having a “breakout” or “breakthrough” season, but it’s not worth squabbling over terms. These young players will have to make significant contributions more than ever before in their brief NFL careers.

In the case of the Ravens, it’s the big five of outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and running back JK Dobbins who have to play well.

Why three defensive players compared with two on offense?

Defense wins championships.

Plus, this is Baltimore, the city where defense rules. And if you haven’t noticed, maybe the biggest reason the Ravens have won only one playoff game in the past four years is the lack of a consistent pass rush.

Hayes and Oweh have to get different results. They aren’t going to be major forces like the Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt or Buffalo Bills’ Von Miller, but they can help change the dynamics of a defense that produced only 34 sacks last season in a pass-happy league.

Oweh, entering his second season out of Penn State, had seven sacks as basically a speed rusher.

Despite having shoulder surgery in January, he has had time to get into the weight room and learn more about techniques even though he wasn’t fully involved in the team’s four offseason minicamps.

The potential has always been there.

“Basically, I’m just extremely raw,” said the 6-foot-5, 251-pound Oweh, the second of two 2021 first-round picks. “I’m a ‘potential’ guy, basically. So, I’m watching the film from last year and I’m like, ‘Oh, I did crazy good. I did all this stuff.’ And then you watch it now in the offseason, and I’m like, ‘There’s so much stuff you can work on.’ So, there’s a lot to build on. I’m so excited, because even next year — or even this year — it’s going to be a crazy jump. And I’m ready.”

The Ravens will need that type of lift, and hopefully Hayes, a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in his second season, can provide a similar spark. A year ago, he was sidelined for most of the season with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions.

He’s standing out this offseason with his consistent pressure and greater strength, especially in the bottom half of his body. He has caught the attention of coach John Harbaugh.

“The next step will be training camp [and] getting to the quarterback, as much as we allow them to, when the pads come on, and then in the games and all that,” Harbaugh said. “But [Hayes] has flashed. He knows the defense. He’s very confident out there right now.”

If Oweh and Hayes play well early, the Ravens won’t have to rush back outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo, both recovering from torn Achilles tendons.

Madubuike’s situation is different from those of Oweh and Hayes. This is his third season, one year before players realistically need to peak if they’re going to stay around long in the NFL.

The former third-round pick out of Texas A&M has done just about everything necessary to become a dominant player. He has reshaped his body, slimming down but becoming leaner. He is the Ravens’ most explosive lineman off the snap of the ball.

The speed and quickness make him a double threat because the penetration will allow him to disrupt running plays and also cause problems for slow offensive linemen in pass protection.

Madubuike has to complement starting defensive tackle Calais Campbell and at times, take over, because recent history shows that Campbell, 35, will likely miss several games this season due to injury. And, the status and conditioning of nose guard Michael Pierce is unknown at this time.

Madubuike had 36 tackles, including two sacks last year.

“Everybody knows what Justin is capable of,” Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen said. “He works his tail off every day, all day, all season. We know what’s expected of him, and it’s big things and nothing less from Justin. So, we’re all behind him, know what he can do, so now it’s just time for him to go out there and do it.”

To which Madubuike added: “I’m excited. I’ve been working hard. So, I’m going to keep working, and I believe all the stars will align.”

If the defense, under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald performs well, then the running game is the second phase which needs to be at a high level.

Dobbins, who missed his second season in 2021 with a knee injury, doesn’t have to be a star, but just as effective as he was in 2020 when he rushed for 805 yards on 134 carries.

In the Ravens’ scheme, the running back is always the No. 2 option to quarterback Lamar Jackson, but the Ravens need a threat, especially on the outside, to take some pressure off Jackson. The Ravens also should have running back Gus Edwards, who also missed 2021 with a knee injury, back on the field, but he isn’t a multiple threat like Dobbins.

The last of the big five is Bateman. As a rookie and No. 1 draft pick last season, he never really developed much chemistry with Jackson because of injuries both suffered throughout 2021.

Bateman had 46 catches for 515 yards last season and at times was a deep threat, but more of a middle-of-the-field and third-down possession type. Jackson’s top priority in the passing offense will be tight end Mark Andrews, but opposing teams will eventually double-team him.

When that happens, no one has to step up more than Bateman. It’s the major reason the Ravens drafted him in the first round out of Minnesota.

If he plays well, that should give the Ravens more balance, not just on offense, but as far as offense vs. defense. If all these young players perform well, it should put the Ravens on course for a nice run in the postseason if all their starters return from last year’s major injuries.

Good defense and a strong running game has been a winning formula in Baltimore since 2000. It might not get the job done in 2022, but a breakthrough by these players might lead to another breakthrough in the postseason.

Maybe the Ravens won’t be one and done, again.

21 Dumb Charades Hindi Movies That Will Surely Make You Win

June 21, 2022

21 Dumb Charades Hindi Movies That Will Surely Make You Win
Dumb charades or popularly known as dumbsharas, damsharas is a game that can be enjoyed by ages. The premise is simple: one player acts out a word or phrase for another player to guess. However, what might seem like an easy game of dumb charades can quickly become frustrating – and hilarious – when players are unable to understand the clues.
Here are some of the best Hindi dumb charades movies you can use as inspiration for dumb charades when you’re thinking up movie titles to act out during the dumb charades game and will surely make you a dumb charades champ.

1) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani:

credits: imdb

A fun movie with plenty of songs to choose from, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a great choice for a good old-fashioned dumb charades Hindi game. Remember, you don’t actually have to say what words or phrases you’re acting out—just do your best impression and let your friends figure it out!

2) Rang De Basanti:

1655800208 737 21 Dumb Charades Hindi Movies That Will Surely Make You

credits: imdb

Rang De Basanti was such a unique and surprising movie that it’s still one of our favorite dumb charades Hindi movies.

3) DDLJ:

1655800208 669 21 Dumb Charades Hindi Movies That Will Surely Make You
credits: imdb
For those who want to play a dumb charades game, but want to be able to use words, pick one of these Bollywood classics. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) also known as DDLJ. This is a classic romantic movie that won’t leave you without scratching your head and second-guessing what movie you are trying to show in dumb charades Hindi movie.

4) Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana:

1655800208 796 21 Dumb Charades Hindi Movies That Will Surely Make You
credits: imdb
This is one of the most simple and subtle movies ever made in Bollywood with a complicated guess for playing dumb charades.

5) Dil Chahta Hai:

hindi old songs
credits: imdb
Though it was released in 2001, Dil Chahta Hai is still one of our favorite dumbsharas Hindi movies.

6) Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na:

Hindi songs for dumsharas
credits: imdb
This romantic comedy focuses on two childhood friends who find themselves in love with one another and must find a way to move past their complicated feelings to be together. You can be sure that you’ll have plenty of material to work with if you use this Dumb charades Hindi movie for Dumb charades.

7) Kaabil:

1655800209 611 21 Dumb Charades Hindi Movies That Will Surely Make You
credits: imdb
You might this is is very easy to enact, but If your group is looking for a good drama to play, look no further than Kaabil. This 2016 Hindi movie revolves around a blind man named Rohan Bhatnagar (Hrithik Roshan) who loses his vision in an accident that also claims his wife’s life. That makes it perfect material to act out in a game of dumb charades during your next dinner party or family get-together.

8) Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak:

hindi songs for dumb charades
credits: imdb

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is one of those old-school Hindi movies that we all love to watch. This makes Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak a perfect choice if you’re playing a game of dumb charades or dumbsharas with family or friends.

9) Jab We Met:

dumb charades hindi movie
credits: imdb
Catchy songs, brilliant acting, and a storyline that makes you fall in love all over again? What more could you ask for in a Hindi movie? This movie will surely make you a dumb charades champion!

10) Love Per Square Foot:

1655800210 17 21 Dumb Charades Hindi Movies That Will Surely Make You
credits: imdb

A good and nice romantic comedy movie where the performance by Vicky Kaushal was really brilliant and outstanding and Angira Dhar was really brilliant and superb. This movie definitely comes on our list! If you’re looking for dumb charades Hindi movies or dumbsharas movies that are really difficult to guess.

11) Do Ladke Dono Kadke:

1655800210 417 21 Dumb Charades Hindi Movies That Will Surely Make You
credits: Pinterest
This 1979 movie is one of the hardest movies to guess in a game of dumbcharades.

12) Detective Byomkesh Bakshy:

1655800210 754 21 Dumb Charades Hindi Movies That Will Surely Make You
credits: imdb
This is one of the best suspense movies ever made in Bollywood which will make your opponents look dumb while playing the game of dumb charades.

13) Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola:

Hindi songs for dumsharas
credits: imdb
Your opponents will take a while or may not guess the movie. This movie name is perfect for a game of dumb charades.

14) Raman Raghav 2.0:

1655800211 726 21 Dumb Charades Hindi Movies That Will Surely Make You
credits: imdb
Anurag Kashyap is at his best. This is an amazing psychological crime thriller movie that will be difficult for people to guess in a game of dumb charades or dumbsharas.

15) Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui:

1655800211 189 21 Dumb Charades Hindi Movies That Will Surely Make You
credits: imdb
This 2021 movie has a great message and I am glad that it is being spoken about openly. This movie will have a great significance in dumb charades Hindi games.

16) Bunty Aur Babli:

1655800211 570 21 Dumb Charades Hindi Movies That Will Surely Make You
credits: imdb
This movie never gets old. This Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starring movie should definitely be on your list while playing a game of dumb charades.

17) Haseen Dilruba:

1655800212 612 21 Dumb Charades Hindi Movies That Will Surely Make You
credits: imdb
This movie has simply put everything in its order. Strong cast, good plot, character development. This movie is a perfect choice for you in a game of dumb charades.

18) Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi:

1655800212 506 21 Dumb Charades Hindi Movies That Will Surely Make You
credits: imdb
A sweet family drama movie filled with brilliant casts. A great movie name suggestion if you are playing dumb charades or dumbsharas with your family.

19) Aiyaary:

1655800212 406 21 Dumb Charades Hindi Movies That Will Surely Make You
credits: imdb
Not a very good film to watch but definitely a great suggestion for dumb charades Hindi movies that will confuse your opponents.

20) Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety:

1655800212 21 21 Dumb Charades Hindi Movies That Will Surely Make You
credits: imdb
Coming from the makers of Pyaar Ka Punchnama & Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 is a good watch and definitely a great dumb charades Hindi movie suggestion.

21) Bareilly Ki Barfi:

1655800213 918 21 Dumb Charades Hindi Movies That Will Surely Make You
credits: imdb
This movie has everything an audience searches for – a good cast, good music, and a good storyline. Every character is balanced and humorous in this movie. This is one of our favorite dumb charades Hindi movies.
Whether you’re a seasoned pro or new to the game, dumb charades are always sure to provide hours of laughs. So gather your friends and family, choose some words or phrases, and get ready for some unforgettable memories.

