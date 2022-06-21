News
ASK IRA: Is there a path for Kyrie Irving to the Heat?
Q: Since it is rumored that the talks between Kyrie Irving and the Nets are at an impasse, could the Heat structure a deal to send Kyle Lowry and others to Brooklyn to bring Kyrie to Miami? – Carlton, South Miami.
A: Could they? Yes, they have the salary means required for such a trade. Arguably, they even might have some of the things the Nets could want. Lowry’s salary not only would fit, but also could provide the Nets with stability at point guard alongside Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. But Lowry also signed with the Heat at the urging of Jimmy Butler, so there is a Butler element in play (although years back, Butler spoke of the intrigue of playing alongside Kyrie Irving). Still, there have been times when the Heat previously were interested in Kyrie, but plenty also has transpired with Kyrie in the interim. For now, it appears this is all merely the posturing that comes ahead of both free agency and the extension window. So, no, I would not read too much into the possibility of Kyrie to the Heat.
Q: Due to the Heat’s projected salary issues and P.J. Tucker’s willingness to leave the champion Bucks last summer, do you expect the Heat to re-sign him? If not what options are out there, since the Heat probably do not have anyone on their roster that does what he does. – Joel.
A: Again, this very much is a time for posturing, including P.J.Tucker’s ability to opt out and seek more from the Heat. P.J. is somewhat limited with the Heat by his lack of Bird Rights, but still could seek a three-year, $27 million deal. So the question becomes would the Heat go that far out with a 37-year-old power forward? As for options, there always is big-big with Omer Yurtseven alongside Bam Adebayo. Or small-small, with Caleb Martin potentially alongside Bam. Personally, I’m also somewhat intrigued by T.J. Warren in free agency, or maybe another run at Thaddeus Young. But, yes, it is a very thin free-agent pool at the position.
Q: I believe this will end up like the Jae Crowder scenario two years ago. – Tuddle.
A: And it could be, with P.J. Tucker already showing that he is willing to play as a hired gun. But when it came to Jae Crowder leaving the Heat in the 2020 offseason after helping them make the NBA Finals, the divide in what the Heat were willing to offer and what Jae got from the Suns was far more significant than what P.J. Tucker likely would get elsewhere beyond the Heat means/limitations.
Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s Comment Slammed By Family Man 2 Writer
Twitter is one social media platform where people engage in bitter arguments over the most insignificant of things. Recently, the stand-up comedian and reality TV star, Munawar Faruqui started a controversy by commenting on the second season of Family Man 2.
The winner of ALTBalaji’s controversial reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the comedian has been previously jailed for his offensive comments and is not new to controversies. After his stint in the reality show, he has gained a massive follower count.
He recently took to Twitter and complained about the quality of Indian web shows and series that dragged him into controversy once again. He wrote,
“Yeh sare indian web shows season 2 mai hugg kyun dete hain?”
Yeh sare indian web shows season 2 mai hugg kyun dete hain?
— munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) June 15, 2022
Though several people ended up agreeing with Munawar’s views at first things took a different turn when the writer of the Indian TV show, Family Man 2 responded to Munawar’s viral tweet. Suman Kumar responded by saying,
“Excuse me?”
Excuse me?
— Suman Kumar (@sumank) June 15, 2022
Well, Munawar should have seen it coming as his comment can be considered an over-generalization as the Manoj Bajpai starrer second season of Family Man was a commercial success and was critically acclaimed.
After this many agreed that Munawar Faruqui’s theory cannot be true because Family Man 2 can easily be considered an exception to that Indian web series are unable of producing good quality and promising sequels to their successful first seasons.
Twitter was filled with reactions from several fans who couldn’t agree more with Suman:
Excuse me?
— Suman Kumar (@sumank) June 15, 2022
Udta teer pic.twitter.com/ww7qBuruDY
— khandrogo (@z_shaan95) June 15, 2022
Excuse me?
— Suman Kumar (@sumank) June 15, 2022
Nhi sir tumhare liye nhi hai
— Aviii (@Avinash72190) June 15, 2022
Exception Sir Exception. Panchayat and Family Man are not in that list.
— Akhil Sharma (@akhilsharma_07) June 16, 2022
The comedian also confirmed on Instagram on Friday by stating that he will not be a part of the stunts-based reality show Khiladi Season 12. He wrote,
“Doston, kuch reasons ki wajah se mai nahi hissa ban paunga KKK ka. I’m really sorry, yakeen mano mera bahot mann tha lekin kismat ko kuch manzur hai, aap sab disappoint ho, lekin nahi ja pane ka muje bhi bura lag raha hai. Entertainment aata rahega (Friends, for some reason I won’t be able to be a part of KKK. Trust me I really wanted to but fate has something else in store, you all don’t be disappointed, I’m also feeling bad on not being able to go. Entertainment will keep on coming). Need some time alone.”
Mike Preston: To make a deep postseason run, Ravens need significant contributions from some young players | COMMENTARY
If the Ravens are to go deep into the postseason in 2022, they will need some young players to make major impacts.
Some call it having a “breakout” or “breakthrough” season, but it’s not worth squabbling over terms. These young players will have to make significant contributions more than ever before in their brief NFL careers.
In the case of the Ravens, it’s the big five of outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and running back JK Dobbins who have to play well.
Why three defensive players compared with two on offense?
Defense wins championships.
Plus, this is Baltimore, the city where defense rules. And if you haven’t noticed, maybe the biggest reason the Ravens have won only one playoff game in the past four years is the lack of a consistent pass rush.
Hayes and Oweh have to get different results. They aren’t going to be major forces like the Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt or Buffalo Bills’ Von Miller, but they can help change the dynamics of a defense that produced only 34 sacks last season in a pass-happy league.
Oweh, entering his second season out of Penn State, had seven sacks as basically a speed rusher.
Despite having shoulder surgery in January, he has had time to get into the weight room and learn more about techniques even though he wasn’t fully involved in the team’s four offseason minicamps.
The potential has always been there.
“Basically, I’m just extremely raw,” said the 6-foot-5, 251-pound Oweh, the second of two 2021 first-round picks. “I’m a ‘potential’ guy, basically. So, I’m watching the film from last year and I’m like, ‘Oh, I did crazy good. I did all this stuff.’ And then you watch it now in the offseason, and I’m like, ‘There’s so much stuff you can work on.’ So, there’s a lot to build on. I’m so excited, because even next year — or even this year — it’s going to be a crazy jump. And I’m ready.”
The Ravens will need that type of lift, and hopefully Hayes, a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in his second season, can provide a similar spark. A year ago, he was sidelined for most of the season with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions.
He’s standing out this offseason with his consistent pressure and greater strength, especially in the bottom half of his body. He has caught the attention of coach John Harbaugh.
“The next step will be training camp [and] getting to the quarterback, as much as we allow them to, when the pads come on, and then in the games and all that,” Harbaugh said. “But [Hayes] has flashed. He knows the defense. He’s very confident out there right now.”
If Oweh and Hayes play well early, the Ravens won’t have to rush back outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo, both recovering from torn Achilles tendons.
Madubuike’s situation is different from those of Oweh and Hayes. This is his third season, one year before players realistically need to peak if they’re going to stay around long in the NFL.
The former third-round pick out of Texas A&M has done just about everything necessary to become a dominant player. He has reshaped his body, slimming down but becoming leaner. He is the Ravens’ most explosive lineman off the snap of the ball.
The speed and quickness make him a double threat because the penetration will allow him to disrupt running plays and also cause problems for slow offensive linemen in pass protection.
Madubuike has to complement starting defensive tackle Calais Campbell and at times, take over, because recent history shows that Campbell, 35, will likely miss several games this season due to injury. And, the status and conditioning of nose guard Michael Pierce is unknown at this time.
Madubuike had 36 tackles, including two sacks last year.
“Everybody knows what Justin is capable of,” Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen said. “He works his tail off every day, all day, all season. We know what’s expected of him, and it’s big things and nothing less from Justin. So, we’re all behind him, know what he can do, so now it’s just time for him to go out there and do it.”
To which Madubuike added: “I’m excited. I’ve been working hard. So, I’m going to keep working, and I believe all the stars will align.”
If the defense, under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald performs well, then the running game is the second phase which needs to be at a high level.
Dobbins, who missed his second season in 2021 with a knee injury, doesn’t have to be a star, but just as effective as he was in 2020 when he rushed for 805 yards on 134 carries.
In the Ravens’ scheme, the running back is always the No. 2 option to quarterback Lamar Jackson, but the Ravens need a threat, especially on the outside, to take some pressure off Jackson. The Ravens also should have running back Gus Edwards, who also missed 2021 with a knee injury, back on the field, but he isn’t a multiple threat like Dobbins.
The last of the big five is Bateman. As a rookie and No. 1 draft pick last season, he never really developed much chemistry with Jackson because of injuries both suffered throughout 2021.
Bateman had 46 catches for 515 yards last season and at times was a deep threat, but more of a middle-of-the-field and third-down possession type. Jackson’s top priority in the passing offense will be tight end Mark Andrews, but opposing teams will eventually double-team him.
When that happens, no one has to step up more than Bateman. It’s the major reason the Ravens drafted him in the first round out of Minnesota.
If he plays well, that should give the Ravens more balance, not just on offense, but as far as offense vs. defense. If all these young players perform well, it should put the Ravens on course for a nice run in the postseason if all their starters return from last year’s major injuries.
Good defense and a strong running game has been a winning formula in Baltimore since 2000. It might not get the job done in 2022, but a breakthrough by these players might lead to another breakthrough in the postseason.
Maybe the Ravens won’t be one and done, again.
21 Dumb Charades Hindi Movies That Will Surely Make You Win
1) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani:
credits: imdb
A fun movie with plenty of songs to choose from, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a great choice for a good old-fashioned dumb charades Hindi game. Remember, you don’t actually have to say what words or phrases you’re acting out—just do your best impression and let your friends figure it out!
2) Rang De Basanti:
credits: imdb
3) DDLJ:
4) Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana:
5) Dil Chahta Hai:
6) Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na:
7) Kaabil:
8) Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak:
Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is one of those old-school Hindi movies that we all love to watch. This makes Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak a perfect choice if you’re playing a game of dumb charades or dumbsharas with family or friends.
9) Jab We Met:
10) Love Per Square Foot:
A good and nice romantic comedy movie where the performance by Vicky Kaushal was really brilliant and outstanding and Angira Dhar was really brilliant and superb. This movie definitely comes on our list! If you’re looking for dumb charades Hindi movies or dumbsharas movies that are really difficult to guess.
11) Do Ladke Dono Kadke:
12) Detective Byomkesh Bakshy:
13) Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola:
14) Raman Raghav 2.0:
15) Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui:
16) Bunty Aur Babli:
17) Haseen Dilruba:
18) Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi:
19) Aiyaary:
20) Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety:
21) Bareilly Ki Barfi:
