Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
By AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that he will decide by the end of the week whether to order a holiday on the federal gasoline tax, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.
“Yes, I’m considering it,” Biden told reporters after taking a walk along the beach near his vacation home in Delaware. “I hope to have a decision based on the data — I’m looking for by the end of the week.”
The administration is increasingly looking for ways to spare the public from higher prices at the pump, which began to climb last year and surged after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices nationwide are averaging just under $5 a gallon, according to AAA.
Biden said members of his team were to meet this week with CEOs of the major oil companies to discuss rising prices. Biden lashed out at oil companies, saying they are making excessive profits when people are feeling the crunch of skyrocketing costs at the pump and inflation. But Biden said he would not be meeting the oil executives himself.
“I want an explanation for why they aren’t refining more oil,” Biden said.
The Biden administration has already released oil from the U.S. strategic reserve and increased ethanol blending for the summer, in additional to sending a letter last week to oil refiners urging them to increase their refining capacity. Yet those efforts have yet to reduce price pressures meaningfully, such that the administration is now considering a gas tax holiday. Taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel help to pay for highways.
The Penn Wharton Budget Model released estimates Wednesday showing that consumers saved at the pump because of gas tax holidays in Connecticut, Georgia and Maryland. The majority of the savings went to consumers, instead of service stations and others in the energy sector.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in a Sunday interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” cautioned that “part of the challenge with the gas tax, of course, is that it funds the roads.”
But Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday noted “consumers are really hurting from higher gas prices” and remained open to a gas tax holiday.
“It’s been a substantial burden on American households and I think, while not perfect, it is something that should be under some consideration as a policy to address it,” Yellen said in Toronto at a joint press conference Monday with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Oil refiners say their ability to produce additional gas and diesel fuel is limited, meaning that prices could remain high unless demand starts to wane.
The American Petroleum Institute and American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers sent a joint letter to Biden on Wednesday that said refineries are operating near their maximum capacity already and nearly half of the capacity taken off line was due to the facilities converting to renewable fuel production.
“Today’s situation did not materialize overnight and will not be quickly solved,” the letter said. “To protect and foster U.S. energy security and refining capacity, we urge to you to take steps to encourage more domestic energy production,” including new infrastructure and reducing regulatory burdens.
Strolling on the beach with his daughter Ashley, granddaughter Naomi, and his granddaughter’s fiancé, Biden stopped frequently to chat with beachgoers who were spending the Juneteenth federal holiday at the beach.
He took a moment to offer assurances about inflation — the consumer-price index increased to a nearly 40-year high of 8.6% in May from the same month a year ago — and growing warnings from economists that a recession may be around the corner.
“We’re going to get though this, guys,” Biden told one group of beachgoers.
Last week, the Federal Reserve stepped up its drive to tame inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest increase in nearly three decades — and signaled more large rate increases to come.
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that in his estimation, “the dominant probability would be that by the end of next year we would be seeing a recession in the American economy.”
Biden said he spoke with Summers, who served as treasury secretary in the Clinton administration, on Monday morning.
“There’s nothing inevitable about a recession,” Biden said.
___
Boak reported from Baltimore. AP writer Rob Gillies contributed from Toronto.
Facebook: Greitens’ ‘RINO hunting’ video violates standards
By BRIAN SLODYSKO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook on Monday removed a campaign video by Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens, while Twitter blocked it from being shared, because the ad showed the Republican brandishing a shotgun and declaring that he was hunting RINOs, or Republicans in Name Only.
In the video, Greitens identifies himself as a Navy SEAL and says he’s going RINO hunting. “The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice,” he whispers outside a home on a tree-lined street before a tactical unit breaks through a door and throws what appear to be flash-bang grenades inside.
Greitens, a former Missouri governor who resigned in disgrace in 2018, enters an empty living room through the smoke and says, “Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”
The video comes at a time of renewed focus on gun violence and violence in politics following fatal mass shootings and threats to government officials. Two weeks ago, a man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house after threatening to kill the justice.
On Sunday, Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans serving on the Congressional committee investigating the origins of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, said he recently received a letter at his home threatening “to execute me, as well as my wife and 5-month-old child.”
“We’ve never seen or had anything like that. It was sent from the local area,” Kinzinger, of Illinois, told ABC News, adding that he’s not worried about his personal safety but concerned about his family. Kinzinger, who is not running for reelection, is a moderate Republican, a swath of the GOP often disparaged as RINOs by hardline conservatives and supporters of Donald Trump.
Facebook said in a statement Monday that the video was removed “for violating our policies prohibiting violence and incitement.” Twitter said Greitens’ post violated its rules about abusive behavior but said it was leaving it up because it was in the “public’s interest” for the tweet to be viewable. The company’s move prevented the post from being shared any further.
Greitens’ campaign did not address the action taken by the two social media companies.
“If anyone doesn’t get the metaphor, they are either lying or dumb,” campaign manager Dylan Johnson said in a brief emailed statement.
The ad was released at a make-or-break time for Greitens’ Republican primary campaign to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt, as a crowded field of contenders vie for former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. The primary is Aug. 2,
It’s the latest dramatic move made by Greitens as he looks to jolt lackluster fundraising and move past graphic allegations of domestic abuse made in March in a sworn affidavit filed by his ex-wife in March in the former couple’s child custody case.
It also follows a well-worn playbook that has helped other Republican candidates juice their standing: make a provocative statement or ad, wait for a backlash to develop, then cite the backlash while trying to raise money from grassroots donors online. In Greitens case, the actions taken by the social media giants could prove to be a further boon. Conservatives have railed against social media companies in recent years, arguing that they aggressively censor right wing voices. (Such actions are often taken because the statements violate the companies guidelines.)
Greitens stepped aside as Missouri’s governor in 2018 amid a scandal involving accusations of blackmail, bondage and sexual assault. Sheena Greitens has alleged that, at that time, Eric Greitens was physically abusive to her and one of their sons, while demonstrating such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, court documents state.
Greitens has vehemently denied the allegations. But they’ve continued to dog him on the campaign trail.
Helen Wade, Sheena Greitens’ lawyer, told The Kansas City Star that she would “absolutely” use the video in the couple’s ongoing court case.
“This is over the line,” Wade told the newspaper while indicating she would file court papers to make the video an exhibit in the case.
Other candidates in the Senate race also condemned the video.
Republican state Sen. Dave Schatz, called the video “completely irresponsible.”
“That’s why I’m running. It’s time to restore sanity and reject this nonsense. Missouri deserves better,” Schatz said in a tweet.
Democrat Lucas Kunce, meanwhile, tweeted that “Terrorists, child abusers, and criminals” like Greitens “shouldn’t even be able to get a weapon.”
“Help me beat this guy in November, and I’ll keep our families safe from criminals like him,” Kunce said.
Once a swing state, Missouri has become more reliably Republican in recent years. But the race is nonetheless receiving national attention because some in the GOP establishment are anxious that, with the latest abuse allegations, as well as his previous scandals, Greitens would be vulnerable against a Democrat.
And with the Senate evenly divided, the GOP can’t afford to lose what would otherwise be a safe seat.
Cambodian catches world’s largest recorded freshwater fish
BANGKOK (AP) — The world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, has been caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia, according to scientists from the Southeast Asian nation and the United States.
The stingray, captured on June 13, measured almost four meters (13 feet) from snout to tail and weighed slightly under 300 kilograms (660 pounds), according to a statement Monday by Wonders of the Mekong, a joint Cambodian-U.S. research project.
The previous record for a freshwater fish was a 293-kilogram (646-pound) Mekong giant catfish, discovered in Thailand in 2005, the group said.
The stingray was snagged by a local fisherman south of Stung Treng in northeastern Cambodia. The fisherman alerted a nearby team of scientists from the Wonders of the Mekong project, which has publicized its conservation work in communities along the river.
The scientists arrived within hours of getting a post-midnight call with the news, and were amazed at what they saw.
“Yeah, when you see a fish this size, especially in freshwater, it is hard to comprehend, so I think all of our team was stunned,” Wonders of the Mekong leader Zeb Hogan said in an online interview from the University of Nevada in Reno. The university is partnering with the Cambodian Fisheries Administration and USAID, the U.S. government’s international development agency.
Freshwater fish are defined as those that spend their entire lives in freshwater, as opposed to giant marine species such as bluefin tuna and marlin, or fish that migrate between fresh and saltwater like the huge beluga sturgeon.
The stingray’s catch was not just about setting a new record, he said.
“The fact that the fish can still get this big is a hopeful sign for the Mekong River, ” Hogan said, noting that the waterway faces many environmental challenges.
The Mekong River runs through China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. It is home to several species of giant freshwater fish but environmental pressures are rising. In particular, scientists fear a major program of dam building in recent years may be seriously disrupting spawning grounds.
“Big fish globally are endangered. They’re high-value species. They take a long time to mature. So if they’re fished before they mature, they don’t have a chance to reproduce,” Hogan said. “A lot of these big fish are migratory, so they need large areas to survive. They’re impacted by things like habitat fragmentation from dams, obviously impacted by overfishing. So about 70% of giant freshwater fish globally are threatened with extinction, and all of the Mekong species.”
The team that rushed to the site inserted a tagging device near the tail of the mighty fish before releasing it. The device will send tracking information for the next year, providing unprecedented data on giant stingray behavior in Cambodia.
“The giant stingray is a very poorly understood fish. Its name, even its scientific name, has changed several times in the last 20 years,” Hogan said. “It’s found throughout Southeast Asia, but we have almost no information about it. We don’t know about its life history. We don’t know about its ecology, about its migration patters.”
Researchers say it’s the fourth giant stingray reported in the same area in the past two months, all of them females. They think this may be a spawning hotspot for the species.
Local residents nicknamed the stingray “Boramy,” or “full moon,” because of its round shape and because the moon was on the horizon when it was freed on June 14. In addition to the honor of having caught the record-breaker, the lucky fisherman was compensated at market rate, meaning he received a payment of around $600.
The smoke is building around Jaden Ivey to the Knicks
The Knicks and Jaden Ivey are circling each other ahead of the draft.
As the top guard in his class, Ivey will assuredly be off the board if the Knicks stay with their 11th pick on Thursday. But as rumors circulate about Leon Rose’s desire to trade up, Ivey casually listed the Knicks as an option when asked about teams that caught his eye at the top of the lottery.
“Could be situations where I land in New York,” Ivey said Monday.
It’s a workable scenario for the Knicks but the price will be high. The other side of this story is Ivey reportedly having some trepidation about joining the Kings, who own the fourth pick and are shopping it as a chance to land Ivey.
On Monday, Ivey did little to dispel those rumors about the Kings, saying he’s had no contact with the organization.
“If I got drafted there, it wouldn’t be the worst option,” Ivey said. “I can’t pick — I’m not the GM who picks the guys. So I’m just trying to enjoy this process and whatever happens on draft night, we’re going to stick with it.”
Still, Ivey denied he’s freezing out the Kings, who, perhaps not coincidentally, are the NBA’s most bungled franchise.
“It’s not a conscious decision,” he said. “I never really made the decision not to talk to Sacramento. It just kind of happened.”
Of course, it’s hard to believe the team picking fourth and the player projected to go fourth “just happened” to ignore each other. The Knicks, meanwhile, interviewed Ivey at the draft combine and attended his pro day last month. Ivey is represented by CAA, which is closely associated with the Knicks because it counts team executives Leon Rose and William Wesley as former employees.
Ivey’s specific agent is Aaron Mintz, who also represents Julius Randle.
“Obviously a tremendous opportunity. A tremendous organization in the New York Knicks,” Ivey said. “Obviously I’d be honored to be able to play there. I think they recently just played the playoffs (in 2021). I feel like I can complement that organization and help them win if they drafted me.”
For a guard like Ivey, part of the allure of the Knicks is an opportunity to be the lead guard. New York’s only natural point guard on the roster is Derrick Rose, who is coming off two surgeries and hasn’t played since December.
The Knicks are exploring different ways to fill their PG hole, but outbidding the Mavericks for Jalen Brunson seems unlikely and the Kyrie Irving trade rumors are just silly. A feasible option is dealing for Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon, a crafty point guard with size.
According to ESPN, the Pacers, Wizards and Pistons are also interested in trading with the Kings to draft Ivey. The Knicks have all their future first-round picks, along with intriguing prospects Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin, to offer the Kings.
The Pistons, who own the fifth pick, are one of just two teams to host Ivey for a workout. The Magic, which picks first, was the other.
Ivey, 20, who averaged 17.3 points and shot 35% from beyond the arc last season for Purdue, said his inspirations are Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook.
“I can play off the ball or off the ball,” he said. “Obviously I can be a lead guard. But I’m a baller. So I feel like if you need me on the ball, need me off the ball. Whatever the team needs me to do, I feel like I can do.”
