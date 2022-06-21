Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Back At $21K After 75% Drop, Where Does It Go From Here?

Published

31 seconds ago

on

bitcoin
Bitcoin is experiencing price relief in lower timeframes after the crypto market crashed to its 2020 levels. This pushed the cryptocurrency to a yearly low of $17,500, a 75% drop from its all-time high, and Ethereum to $870 an 82% drop from its all-time high.

This number is standard for a crypto bear market, Bitcoin is known for experiencing similar crashes in the past and could possibly suggest it has completed a new market cycle. At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $21,300 with a 4% profit in the past 24 hours.

BTC trends to the downside but with some relief in the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

In a market update, trading desk QCP Capital provided potential scenarios for Bitcoin as it recovers from a crash. The firm expects a potential continuation for BTC’s price as it makes it climbs its way to previous levels.

Despite the downside trend, QCP Capital claims BTC’s price saw a positive reaction from the lows as it quickly managed to get above $20,000. In that sense, they believe the selling pressure that took BTC to $17,000 was “less leveraged liquidations and more miners reducing inventory”.

Liquidation from leveraged positions often leads to price consolidation as the assets take time to recover. In other words, BTC’s price is likely to continue up and less likely to stay in a specific price area, as it did in the past month when it was stuck at $28,600 and $31,500.

In addition, QCP Capital believes the options market is hinting at less downside fear. Institutions are “stating to put on bullish structures in size”, the trading firm claimed while adding the following:

Macro factors are also lending short-term support. Oil prices have dropped from above 123 to below 110. Other commodities have followed suit as well. This is significant as it reduces inflationary pressure, allowing the Fed to ease up on their tightening stance. A big positive for markets all round.

Time To Buy The Bitcoin Dip?

As NewsBTC reported, a decline in the price of commodities could suggest the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED) and its monetary policy are making an impact across global markets. Thus, reducing inflation and giving Bitcoin and other risk-on assets some breathing room, at least, for the short term.

After a 75% crash, Bitcoin is usually at attractive levels to increase long-term holding. However, investors should operate with caution and apply a dollar-cost average (DCA) strategy. In that sense, QCP Capital added:

we remain on guard. Quarter-end fund redemptions are likely to put some pressure on prices along with the possibility of more crypto insolvencies being unearthed.

Blockchain

Zignaly's DAO Expands Web3 Investment Opportunities to Further Empower Investors

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 21, 2022

By

Zignaly's DAO Expands Web3 Investment Opportunities to Further Empower Investors
Zignaly, a pioneer in social investment and advocate for blockchain composability, is constantly working to further improve its platform.

The project regularly adds new and innovative features to empower all investors, regardless of skill level, to have equal access to expert-managed, passive investing tools and capabilities.

Last month, the project announced the development of its comprehensive digital asset bridge, aptly labelled “The Bridge“, which makes trading and transferring digital assets from one chain to another as simple as possible.

This month, the project is continuing its efforts to level the playing field for retail investors by pushing its platform further into the DeFi space with the launch of ZIG DAO. The project’s newest endeavour will unlock the power of its platform and community, extending the Web3 investment options that are available on its platform.

The Web3 investment options integrated into the DAO are digital asset investing without the constraint of centralized exchanges, NFTs, metaverse real estate, DeFi staking and LPs, and just about any other available investment that can be offered.

Expanding the Reach of Investors

The project’s latest offering, ZIG DAO, allows the company to extend its offering and provide a community-led and decentralized platform that will power the future of Web3 investments. The DAO will be developed around the project’s community, opening up access to more investment opportunities to ensure that everyone is able to have the opportunity to reach their own investment goals.

Bartolome R. Bordallo, CEO of Zignaly, elaborated on the value that the DAO will add: “We’ve spent five years providing the expert-managed social investing tools that help every user reach their crypto investment goals, and now it’s time to decentralize and expand. With the launch of ZIG DAO, we have extended our mission by introducing a truly decentralized organization that puts the power in the hands of the community. This enables the community to leverage the power of Zignaly while removing any chance of meddling or control from the exchanges or Zignaly.”

The newly-integrated DeFi features will enable new social exchanges of value between users, groups, and organizations. Here are just a few examples of what these features could make possible:

Self-Formed Hedge Funds – If you or your friend have more experience than the other in investing, you can create hedge funds together to share profits.

Decentralized Marketplaces – Access a curated decentralized marketplace with a range of expert traders, fund managers, and digital asset investors with transparent reputation stats and records to collaborate with in a passive investing model, where both sides are incentivized and share the profits.

Digital Asset & Web3 Investment Consulting – Experienced investors can offer their advice to the Zignaly community without marketing their services or having to create their own solution for managing the accounting of what belongs to who.

About Zignaly

Zignaly has become the world’s largest expert-managed social investing platform, assisting over 430,000 users in their operations. Thanks to the proven, vetted professional managers on the platform, digital asset investors have all the tools they need to achieve great returns without having to take on as much risk.

The platform now houses many of the top investors within the space. Expert investors can share their experiences and strategies to help guide the community through the platform, and the platform’s users can invest in these expert traders’ moves, thus allowing them to benefit from the profit-sharing model. The model connects regular digital asset investors with the world’s most successful, proven expert traders and fund managers to create a mutually beneficial profit-sharing model.

Speaking on the platform’s primary goals, Bordallo shared: “Our mission at Zignaly has always been about more than just broadening access to alternative assets – it’s about a passive income revolution for everyday investors. Rather than agonizing over every trade or consulting so-called ‘crypto influencers’ for help reading the tea leaves, Zignaly empowers everyone to profit off of the investment moves made by experts with transparent performance histories.”

However, Zignaly’s offering goes far beyond this model. Some of the platform’s offerings include staking vaults, IDO participation through ZIGPad, NFT raffles, and the revolutionary new Bridge solution they currently have in development. These offerings are made to open the door for investors who are looking for full-fledged portfolio management services, to ensure that everyone, regardless of background, is able to have access to expert-managed, passive investing tools and capabilities.

 

 

 

Blockchain

Krew Launches Klaytn-based DeFi Accelerator to Support Next Wave of DeFi Startups

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 21, 2022

By

Krew Launches Klaytn-based DeFi Accelerator to Support Next Wave of DeFi Startups
BVI, Tortola, 21st June, 2022, Chainwire

Krew, a new DeFi accelerator housed in the Klaytn ecosystem, is launching – armed with a $4 million war chest that will be used to create, incubate, and support DeFi projects in the EVM-compatible blockchain. KLAP (Klaytn Lending Application), the first project to onboard the Krew accelerator, just came out of stealth last week and attracted tens of thousands of followers for the Klaytn-native lend/borrow protocol.

Krew is launched by experienced founders and analysts from leading venture firms. These include Adam Cader, who previously worked at ParaFi Capital; Hugo Campanella, a product veteran from the likes of UBS and Rocket Internet, and Mark Shim and Seth Jeong from ROK Capital and DeSpread. Other contributing members include former Citadel, JP Morgan and Fidelity employees. 

Krew will support projects building on Klaytn with liquidity, marketing backing, advice on tokenomics, go-to market strategies, and other important aspects of successful launch activities. The accelerator’s aim is to grow adoption for the network outside of its Asia stronghold. Klaytn is backed by Kakao Corp, known for KakaoTalk, the most popular messenger platform in Korea.

In order to further develop the Klaytn DeFi ecosystem, Krew has raised over $4M in a pre-seed round, which was led by Quantstamp and Ascentive Assets. Other leading investors including ROK Capital, Manifold, Krust and Novis also joined the round.

As part of its initiative, Krew is launching KLAP, a non custodial lending market protocol similar to Compound or Aave. Users can both supply and redeem assets on the Klaytn blockchain, with the initial hook of KLAP and KLAY token rewards for early adopters. Thanks to extensive lessons learned in tokenomics, the launch tunes all token emission, staking and claiming parameters to ultimately maximize long term value.

“We see Klap in a great spot to leverage Klaytn’s technical architecture enabling high TPS, fast finality, and cheap transactions. We are confident in Klap’s compelling protocol design features and veteran builders to serve the nascent Klaytn DeFi ecosystem and scale it for retail adoption,” said Richard Ma, CEO of Quantstamp.

KLAP’s mission and long-term upside has clearly resonated with users, with a combined 30,000 people joining the project’s social channels across Twitter and Discord, and more than 100,000 pre-registration entries only 48 hours into their kick-off campaign. 

With over two million active accounts in Klaytn, it is well positioned to grow into a global leader for blockchain adoption. Klaytn Foundation, a non-profit organization established to accelerate global adoption and ecosystem maturity on Klaytn, has been focused on growing the support for the metaverse. Krew aims to further accelerate Klaytn’s growth globally, using its expertise to attract mainstream DeFi audience to the network. 

“The next few months will see a great reshuffle between major L1s and their users. We see Klaytn as being one of the dark horses in this race due to their tight integration with Kakao and overall presence in the Korean market,” said Adam Cader, Head of Strategy at Krew. “With these factors combined, we feel now is the perfect time to give the extra push to bootstrap the Klaytn DeFi ecosystem.”

About Krew

Krew is the Klaytn DeFi accelerator, deploying its liquidity and expertise to support the Klaytn ecosystem. Founded by veterans from Web2, TradFi and Web3, Krew’s thesis is that mainstream adoption will define the ultimate winners of the crypto network arms race, where Klaytn’s backing by Kakao gives it an enormous edge.
Website Discord Telegram

Contacts

Head of Strategy

Blockchain

Deutsche Bank CEO Foresees an Inflation Increase

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 21, 2022

By

Deutsche Bank CEO Foresees an Inflation Increase
30 mins ago |