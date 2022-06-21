Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 22

Published

53 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 22
  • On June 22, the bullish BTC price analysis is at  $23200.
  • BTC’s bearish market price analysis for June 22, 2022, is $17610.
  • Bitcoin’s MA shows an upward trend.

In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on June 22, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. 

Bitcoin (BTC)

Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers worldwide. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain. 

Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform, allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin. 

When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible almost instantaneously to mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block, so fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive. 

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis

BTC price analysis on June 22, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

A double top pattern is an extremely bearish technical reversal pattern that forms after an asset has highs twice in a row with a moderate decline between the two highs. This is confirmed when the price of an asset falls below the support level equal to the low between the two previous highs.

Currently, the price of BTC is $21,407.76. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $21,520 and the buy level of BTC is $23,200. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $17,610, and the sell level of BTC is $19,265.

Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average

The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, BTC is in a bullish state. Notably, the BTC price lies above 50 MA (short-term) and also 200 MA (long-term). Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of BTC at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Metaverse protocol OVER launches unique treasure hunt in partnership with the Sandbox

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 21, 2022

By

Metaverse protocol OVER launches unique treasure hunt in partnership with the Sandbox
OVER, a decentralized metaverse platform that provides surreal AR/VR experiences, has revealed its partnership with The Sandbox to launch a unique reward program for their communities.

This development continues the growing relationship between the two platforms. To recall OVER had enabled a cross-platform experience for its users on the Sandbox ecosystem in April.

This update enabled Sandbox users to control their NFTs on OVER and invite their friends to partake in activities without having to leave the OVER app. This latest partnership takes this a step further as Sandbox users can participate in the Hunt by collecting digital assets around Manhattan, New York, from June 20-24.

According to the terms of the treasure hunt program, interested participants have to download the OVER app and begin their quests of collecting the Sandbox around Manhattan for rewards. There’ll be a leaderboard that tracks participants’ activities, and the top 5 hunters are eligible for rewards. The rewards range from 2500 $SAND for the highest-paced hunter to 500 $SAND fo the fifth-placed hunter.

Furthermore, participants can share their hunting experiences on Twitter and get rewarded via the video contest. The top 3 videos with the most likes will receive 1250, 750 and 500 worth of $SAND, respectively. NFT hunters need to follow OVER and The Sandbox on Twitter to be eligible to receive rewards from the video contest.

OVER continues to make significant inroads

OVER has become one of the fastest-growing blockchain projects since its launch in 2020. It is a community-owned blockchain ecosystem that allows users to delve into metaverse and experience VR and AR experiences through their smart glasses or mobile devices.

What sets it apart from the rest is that it intends to build a new standard for augmented reality in the crypto ecosystem. To achieve this, it has adopted an open-source model where community members contribute to its growth, making it truly decentralized from its creators.

Furthermore, OVER uses NFTs to create value for users and serve as a bridge between the physical and digital worlds. Since its launch, OVER has already provided users with immersive activities and treasure hunts for NFTs in unique locations and landmarks within its metaverse.

OVER has also positioned itself strategically with its partnership with the Sandbox, one of the largest and most influential metaverses and NFT ecosystems.

 

 

 

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: June 22

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 21, 2022

By

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: June 22
Polkadot (DOT) News
  • On June 22, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $8.78.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for June 22, 2022, is $6.47.
  • Polkadot’s MA shows an upward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on June 22, 2022, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on June 22, 2022, is explained below within an hourly time frame.

Polkadot DOT Price Analysis June 22
DOT/USDT Ascending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

An ascending channel is the price action contained between upward sloping parallel lines. Higher highs and higher lows characterize this price pattern. An ascending channel is used to show an uptrend in a security’s price. Ascending channels are short-term bullish in that a stock moves higher within an ascending channel, but these patterns often form within longer-term downtrends as continuation patterns.

Currently, the price of DOT is $8.10. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $8.78 and the buy level is $8.03. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $6.47 and the sell level of DOT is $7.66.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, DOT is in a bullish state. Notably, the DOT price lies above 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (long-term). Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Cardano Vasil Hard Fork Launch Date Set, Time To Buy The News?

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 21, 2022

By

Cardano
The highly anticipated Vasil Hard Fork on the Cardano network has been rescheduled. The hard fork was expected to push forward work that had been done on the network over the last couple of years. Due to this, the news of the June 29th launch had sparked a lot of enthusiasm for the network and had seen the price of its native token, ADA, surge. Now, with the delay, investors have had to reassess their stance and strategy when it comes to Cardano.

When Is Vasil Hard Fork Launching?

According to a blog post from IOG, the developer behind Cardano, the launch date for the Vasil Hard Fork had been moved back by another four weeks. So instead of launching next week as was previously announced, users will have to wait until the last week of July for the hard fork to be completed.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Recovery Wades Off Celsius Liquidation, But For How Long?

Delays like these are not new in the crypto space. Ethereum’s move to the consensus layer has been in the works for a while now and has been subject to many delays over this time. Cardano notes in the blog post that the reasons for the delay have been the bugs that have been found to date. In particular, there are seven bugs that the developers are working to figure out. Although none of them are particularly ‘severe’.

ADA price declines to $0.49 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com

The post also notes that the developer is 95% done with the Plutus V2 test scripts. Adding that the Vasil hard fork had been the most complex development and integration on the network to date and as such, has been a challenging process.

Time To Buy Cardano?

Like with anything, an important upgrade such as the Vasil Hard Fork can carry various implications for the price of the digital assets themselves. This is why investors are always trying to time and buy along with times when there will be the most hype.

Since the upgrade has been pushed further by another four weeks, it has pushed the buying opportunity far back. If the price of the digital asset were to fall below its 20-day moving average in the next three weeks, it would present a good opportunity to enter the cryptocurrency in a bid to catch the height of the hype.

Related Reading | Over $250 Million In Liquidations As Bitcoin Recovers Above $20,000

Mostly, when “buy the rumor and sell the news” comes into play, it is best to always purchase the cryptocurrency right before the rumors begin. And then around the time of the launch will see a good amount of dumping which is when the price declines. This was the same thing that occurred prior to and after the launch of smart contracts capability on the Cardano network. 

The price of the digital asset is currently trading at $0.504 at the time of this writing. The next major resistance point lies at $0.55 while support is available at $0.43.

Featured image from Zipmex, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

