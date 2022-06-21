Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 22

On June 22, the bullish BTC price analysis is at $23200.

BTC’s bearish market price analysis for June 22, 2022, is $17610.

Bitcoin’s MA shows an upward trend.

In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on June 22, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers worldwide. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain.

Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform, allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin.

When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible almost instantaneously to mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block, so fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis

BTC price analysis on June 22, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

A double top pattern is an extremely bearish technical reversal pattern that forms after an asset has highs twice in a row with a moderate decline between the two highs. This is confirmed when the price of an asset falls below the support level equal to the low between the two previous highs.

Currently, the price of BTC is $21,407.76. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $21,520 and the buy level of BTC is $23,200. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $17,610, and the sell level of BTC is $19,265.

Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average

The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.

Currently, BTC is in a bullish state. Notably, the BTC price lies above 50 MA (short-term) and also 200 MA (long-term). Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of BTC at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.