Bitcoin Consolidates Near Key Juncture, Can The Bulls Make It
Bitcoin is struggling near the $21,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC could rally if it clears the $20,900 and $21,000 resistance levels.
- Bitcoin is showing a few positive signs above the $20,000 support.
- The price is now still above the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $20,275 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh decline if it stays below the key $21,000 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Price Eyes Upside Break
Bitcoin price started an upside correction after it traded as low as $17,600. There was a decent recovery wave above the $18,500 and $19,000 levels.
The price surpassed the 50% Fib retracement level of the main drop from the $22,951 high to $17,600 low. The price even cleared the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $20,275 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
However, the bears are now defending major gains above the $20,500 zone. Bitcoin is also struggling near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the main drop from the $22,951 high to $17,600 low. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $20,800 level. The first major resistance is near the $20,900 and $21,000 levels.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $21,000 level could even push the price towards $21,800. Any more gains might send the price towards the $22,200 level in the coming sessions.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $21,000 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,275 level and the trend line.
The next major support is near the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly SMA. A downside break below the $20,000 support could spark another decline. In the stated case, the price could test $18,800.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,275, followed by $20,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,900, $21,000 and $22,000.
Bitcoin Reclaims $20,000, Could It Lose Support Again?
Bitcoin and other major altcoins have been on a consistent free fall and even hit multi-yearly lows. BTC even touched $17,000 mark this month, however, the king coin has now reclaimed its $20,000. Over the last week, the coin lost 22% of its value but on the daily chart it gained close to 7%.
Technical outlook for the coin has picked up bullishness but still reflects signs of weakness. Buyers also have returned to the market, but if buying strength drops again BTC might find support close to $17,000. It is still difficult to say if the coin has bottomed out.
Many altcoins also jumped on their chart as Bitcoin showed signs of relief. This also included Ethereum that pushed up by 9% over the last 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was at $950 Billion with an increase of 6.1% change in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart
BTC touched its 18-month low as the coin dipped near the $18,000 mark yesterday. Pressure from sellers have constantly pushed the price of the further below. Despite a jump back to the support level of $20,000, sellers are still in control of the market.
Overhead resistance for the call stood at $22,000 and a fall from the $20,000 will cause BTC to trade near the $17,000 to $16,000 mark. BTC’s trading volume also fell on the chart. The bar was seen in red, this was an indication that Bitcoin was still in control of the bears.
Technical Analysis
On the smaller time frame, Bitcoin showed bullish signals. The Relative Strength Index shot up heavily and touched the 50-line, which meant resurfacing of buyers in the market. Over the last 24 hours however, there was a downtick on the RSI which again signified a tiny fall in buying strength.
As buyers increased in number, the price moved over 20-SMA line. This meant that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market. An increase in selling pressure would soon bring the price of BTC below the 20-SMA line, giving sellers the power to drive the price momentum.
In accordance to bullishness, the coin had formed a descending channel pattern (yellow). This pattern is a bullish reversal pattern which points towards a chance of BTC rising further on its chart. Buying strength needs to increase for the price to remain steady above the $20,000 mark.
Related Reading | Over $250 Million In Liquidations As Bitcoin Recovers Above $20,000
The coin was optimistic on its chart at the time of writing. Reflecting the same Awesome Oscillator also displayed positive price action. AO determines price trend and reversals. The indicator displayed green histograms which are also tied to a buy signal.
Directional Movement Index indicates directional price movement of the coin. +DI was above the -DI line and that meant bullishness. ADX (red) was on the fall and was moving closer to the 40-mark, a fall below the 40-mark means that the current trend is losing its vigour and that BTC might again fall on the charts.
Related Reading | Why Bitcoin Could Take Another Bite At $17K
Bitcoin Recovery Wades Off Celsius Liquidation, But For How Long?
The price of bitcoin has made a remarkable recovery above $20,000 after a brutal week riddled with crashes. These dips had driven decentralized finance (DeF)/ lending protocol Celsius, to the brink of liquidation. However, as the price has recovered, the platform is once again able to hold out for longer as its liquidation point is now a bit further away. The question remains if the recovery will hold and if Celsius will be able to avoid liquidation.
Liquidation Price Pushed Back
With the price of bitcoin above $20,000, the liquidation price of Celsius is now a little bit distant. This has not changed the sentiment around the lending protocol though, which has now suspended withdrawals for 7 days at this point. Its liquidation price still remains firmly at $14,000 but the company has assured the community that it continues to work to rectify the issues.
Celsius had first announced the transfer and withdrawal freeze last Monday citing unstable market conditions as the reason behind the move. Even with the recent recovery, the lending protocol remains at risk of liquidation, and as such withdrawals and transfers remain frozen.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Funding Rates Remain Negative But Open Interest Tells Another Story
In its most recent communique with the public, Celsius has said that it is working with officials to find a suitable resolution to its issues. “As has been a priority since our company’s inception, we maintain an open dialogue with regulators and officials,” said Celsius. “We plan to continue working with regulators and officials regarding this pause and our company’s determination to find a resolution.”
However, if history is anything to go by, then it is very unlikely that investors will be able to withdraw their funds. Speculations in the space remain largely in the camp of eventual bankruptcy especially given the Three Arrows Capital (3AC) debacle.
BTC recovers above $20,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Will Bitcoin Keep Recovering?
The current trajectory for bitcoin points towards more recovery to come but that it is only if this turns out to be a legitimate recovery and not a bull trap. This would essentially see the price test the $21,000 resistance level before the end of the trading day.
Related Reading | Don’t Expect A Bitcoin Recovery Anytime Soon, Galaxy Digital CEO
That said, the digital asset price is still trading below its 20-day moving average. While this can often point toward a buying opportunity, it can also show that investors are not willing to put money into the market at the prices they have over the last two weeks.
Market sentiment is also in extreme fear, pointing to even more wariness among investors. If the sentiment were to turn along with prices, then the market could see more buying pressure, which could see the uptrend continue.
Bitcoin is trading at $20,731 at the time of this writing. It remains the world’s largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $396 billion.
Featured image from Vulcan Post, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
VeChain Heads For Update, Can VET Price Lessen Bearish Pressure?
VeChain follows the general sentiment in the market and has experienced some relief across low timeframes. The crypto market trended below the critical support zone during the weekend but saw it bounce during today’s trading session.
Related Reading | Over $250 Million In Liquidations As Bitcoin Recovers Above $20,000
Buyers have been able to push back bears in the short term but could still face further losses. At the time of writing, VET’s price trades at $0.02 with a 2% profit in the last 24 hours and an 11% loss in the last 7 days.
Despite the downside price action for larger cryptocurrencies, VeChain has managed to preserve its value over the past week. This cryptocurrency is on track to deploy a major update to its network which could be providing additional support.
The VeChain Foundation announced that the upgrade, dubbed Proof-of-Authority (PoA) 2.0, was successfully deployed on a testnet. The Foundation claims this milestone marks important progress towards a mainnet launch.
The update is set to remove the tradeoffs from the Nakamoto Consensus and Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) consensus. The Foundation claims that this upgrade could use a new wave of “mass adoption” as the blockchain VeChainThor will provide its users with data finality and more scalability.
Designed to provide companies with a secure blockchain, use-case adaptive, and support corporate use cases. The VeChain community approved this consensus back in 2021, and once it’s deployed, will make this network one of the only blockchains running on a hybrid consensus.
The Foundation claims that PoA 2.0 will introduce a “finality gadget”, an add-on mechanism that will validate blocks twice. First with the Nakamoto consensus and then with the “finality gadget” to make transactions “impossible to revert”.
VeChain Foundation’s Chief Scientist Peter Zhou said the following on this update and its bullish case for the blockchain VeChainThor:
It’s a huge milestone for PoA2. With the finality gadget, VeChainThor blockchain is going to provide the state-of-the-art security while maintaining its high standard of performance.
VeChain Sitting On The Danger Zone
As VET’s price traded downside, analyst Justin Bennett claimed a revisit of the levels at $0.01 seemed “likely”. Bennett has been bearish on the crypto market and expects the total crypto market to continue its decline.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Loss-Taking Now Highest Since 2019
This could spell more pain for VET’s price, at least in the short term, but provide long-term holders with a buying opportunity as the network prepares to implement PoA 2.0. Bennett said:
This bounce looks weak so far. Most likely another bull trap before the next round of selling. I still think we see $TOTAL reach the $670-$730B area before a relief rally. That’s 17-25% below current levels.
I’ve removed these bids as we’ll likely see $VET visit 0.016 at a minimum. https://t.co/URERjQf0rS
— Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) June 18, 2022
