Cambodian catches world’s largest recorded freshwater fish
BANGKOK (AP) — The world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, has been caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia, according to scientists from the Southeast Asian nation and the United States.
The stingray, captured on June 13, measured almost four meters (13 feet) from snout to tail and weighed slightly under 300 kilograms (660 pounds), according to a statement Monday by Wonders of the Mekong, a joint Cambodian-U.S. research project.
The previous record for a freshwater fish was a 293-kilogram (646-pound) Mekong giant catfish, discovered in Thailand in 2005, the group said.
The stingray was snagged by a local fisherman south of Stung Treng in northeastern Cambodia. The fisherman alerted a nearby team of scientists from the Wonders of the Mekong project, which has publicized its conservation work in communities along the river.
The scientists arrived within hours of getting a post-midnight call with the news, and were amazed at what they saw.
“Yeah, when you see a fish this size, especially in freshwater, it is hard to comprehend, so I think all of our team was stunned,” Wonders of the Mekong leader Zeb Hogan said in an online interview from the University of Nevada in Reno. The university is partnering with the Cambodian Fisheries Administration and USAID, the U.S. government’s international development agency.
Freshwater fish are defined as those that spend their entire lives in freshwater, as opposed to giant marine species such as bluefin tuna and marlin, or fish that migrate between fresh and saltwater like the huge beluga sturgeon.
The stingray’s catch was not just about setting a new record, he said.
“The fact that the fish can still get this big is a hopeful sign for the Mekong River, ” Hogan said, noting that the waterway faces many environmental challenges.
The Mekong River runs through China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. It is home to several species of giant freshwater fish but environmental pressures are rising. In particular, scientists fear a major program of dam building in recent years may be seriously disrupting spawning grounds.
“Big fish globally are endangered. They’re high-value species. They take a long time to mature. So if they’re fished before they mature, they don’t have a chance to reproduce,” Hogan said. “A lot of these big fish are migratory, so they need large areas to survive. They’re impacted by things like habitat fragmentation from dams, obviously impacted by overfishing. So about 70% of giant freshwater fish globally are threatened with extinction, and all of the Mekong species.”
The team that rushed to the site inserted a tagging device near the tail of the mighty fish before releasing it. The device will send tracking information for the next year, providing unprecedented data on giant stingray behavior in Cambodia.
“The giant stingray is a very poorly understood fish. Its name, even its scientific name, has changed several times in the last 20 years,” Hogan said. “It’s found throughout Southeast Asia, but we have almost no information about it. We don’t know about its life history. We don’t know about its ecology, about its migration patters.”
Researchers say it’s the fourth giant stingray reported in the same area in the past two months, all of them females. They think this may be a spawning hotspot for the species.
Local residents nicknamed the stingray “Boramy,” or “full moon,” because of its round shape and because the moon was on the horizon when it was freed on June 14. In addition to the honor of having caught the record-breaker, the lucky fisherman was compensated at market rate, meaning he received a payment of around $600.
The smoke is building around Jaden Ivey to the Knicks
The Knicks and Jaden Ivey are circling each other ahead of the draft.
As the top guard in his class, Ivey will assuredly be off the board if the Knicks stay with their 11th pick on Thursday. But as rumors circulate about Leon Rose’s desire to trade up, Ivey casually listed the Knicks as an option when asked about teams that caught his eye at the top of the lottery.
“Could be situations where I land in New York,” Ivey said Monday.
It’s a workable scenario for the Knicks but the price will be high. The other side of this story is Ivey reportedly having some trepidation about joining the Kings, who own the fourth pick and are shopping it as a chance to land Ivey.
On Monday, Ivey did little to dispel those rumors about the Kings, saying he’s had no contact with the organization.
“If I got drafted there, it wouldn’t be the worst option,” Ivey said. “I can’t pick — I’m not the GM who picks the guys. So I’m just trying to enjoy this process and whatever happens on draft night, we’re going to stick with it.”
Still, Ivey denied he’s freezing out the Kings, who, perhaps not coincidentally, are the NBA’s most bungled franchise.
“It’s not a conscious decision,” he said. “I never really made the decision not to talk to Sacramento. It just kind of happened.”
Of course, it’s hard to believe the team picking fourth and the player projected to go fourth “just happened” to ignore each other. The Knicks, meanwhile, interviewed Ivey at the draft combine and attended his pro day last month. Ivey is represented by CAA, which is closely associated with the Knicks because it counts team executives Leon Rose and William Wesley as former employees.
Ivey’s specific agent is Aaron Mintz, who also represents Julius Randle.
“Obviously a tremendous opportunity. A tremendous organization in the New York Knicks,” Ivey said. “Obviously I’d be honored to be able to play there. I think they recently just played the playoffs (in 2021). I feel like I can complement that organization and help them win if they drafted me.”
For a guard like Ivey, part of the allure of the Knicks is an opportunity to be the lead guard. New York’s only natural point guard on the roster is Derrick Rose, who is coming off two surgeries and hasn’t played since December.
The Knicks are exploring different ways to fill their PG hole, but outbidding the Mavericks for Jalen Brunson seems unlikely and the Kyrie Irving trade rumors are just silly. A feasible option is dealing for Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon, a crafty point guard with size.
According to ESPN, the Pacers, Wizards and Pistons are also interested in trading with the Kings to draft Ivey. The Knicks have all their future first-round picks, along with intriguing prospects Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin, to offer the Kings.
The Pistons, who own the fifth pick, are one of just two teams to host Ivey for a workout. The Magic, which picks first, was the other.
Ivey, 20, who averaged 17.3 points and shot 35% from beyond the arc last season for Purdue, said his inspirations are Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook.
“I can play off the ball or off the ball,” he said. “Obviously I can be a lead guard. But I’m a baller. So I feel like if you need me on the ball, need me off the ball. Whatever the team needs me to do, I feel like I can do.”
Lakeville’s Regan Smith wins gold at world championships
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Regan Smith of Lakeville won the 100 backstroke at the swimming world championships on Monday, and Italy’s Thomas Ceccon set a world record in the men’s 100 backstroke.
Smith, who set the current world record in the long-course 200 backstroke South Korea in 2019, won gold in the 100 backstroke, clocking 58.22 to finish 0.18 ahead of Canadian rival Kylie Masse with another American, Claire Curzan, finishing third.
Smith, 20, won competed for the U.S. in the 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo, winning a bronze medal in the 100 backstroke, a silver medal in the 200-meter butterfly, and a silver medal in the 4×100-meter medley relay.
Ceccon stunned the competition in Budapest by clocking 51.60 seconds to shave 0.15 seconds off the previous best mark set by American Ryan Murphy at the 2016 Olympics.
“Yesterday I swam 52.1, very easy,” Ceccon said. “I am feeling good in water and just doing my race, staying calm and focusing on my race. And that’s it.”
Murphy finished second, 0.37 seconds behind, followed by compatriot Hunter Armstrong, 0.38 behind Ceccon.
“Hats off to Thomas,” Murphy said of seeing his record beaten. “That’s a really, really fast time and it’s going to be an exciting couple of years.”
While the young mustached Italian claimed his first world title, Ledecky extended her record title haul to 17 with her fourth in the 1,500 freestyle.
American Katie Ledecky never looked threatened and clocked 15:30.15 — just under 10 seconds more than her world record from 2018 — to finish 14.74 seconds ahead of fellow American Katie Grimes.
Ledecky punched the water in delight then embraced her teammate.
“To share this moment with her is really special,” Ledecky said.
The 16-year-old Grimes is the second youngest medalist in the 1,500 at a worlds since Ledecky won it for the first time in 2013.
“I was really nervous leading up to it because it’s my first world championships and Team USA has been doing a great job, so I wanted to keep that going,” Grimes said.
Ledecky also won in 2015 and 2017 and has at least four world titles in the each of the 1,500, 800 and 400 freestyle events. Only compatriot Michael Phelps also won at least four gold medals in three different swimming events at the worlds.
“I don’t think that anyone will be topping Katie for a little while, but I definitely think it’s a goal for everyone moving forward,” said Australia’s Lani Pallister, who finished third, 18.81 off Ledecky’s pace. “She’s definitely set the standard of distance swimming in the world.”
Pallister’s bronze was her country’s first medal in this race. The 1,500 freestyle was the only women’s event at a worlds in which an Australian swimmer had not reached the podium.
Italy’s Simona Quadarella, who was second fastest in qualifying, finished fifth, more than half a minute behind.
Then Italy’s show began with Ceccon.
He is the second Italian man to set a world record in long course swimming after Giorgio Lambert. Lambert held the record in the men’s 200 freestyle from 1989-99.
Italy’s Benedetta Pilato followed up by winning the women’s 100 breaststroke in 1:05.93, 0.05 ahead of Germany’s Anna Elendt and 0.09 ahead of Lithuania’s Rūta Meilutytė.
The 17-year-old Pilato, who couldn’t contain her delight, is the youngest Italian swimmer to win gold at a worlds.
She brought her country’s tally of golds to three, already as many as Italy’s swimmers ever managed at a previous worlds.
Also, Romania’s David Popovici set a world junior record to win the men’s 200 meters in 1:43.21 – 1.26 seconds ahead of the competition.
Demon Lord Retry Season 2 Release Date: Everything We Know
Maou-Sama, Retry (Demon Lord, Retry!) is a fantasy, isekai type of animation TV series. It is based on the Japanese light novel series with the same title. The story is centered on the protagonist Akira Oono, the creator of the infinity game. Somehow he got into the body of Demon Lord, the protagonist of the game.
Kurone Kanzaki wrote the novel, and Kōji Ogata illustrated its first edition and Amaru Minotake its second edition. It began its online journey in 2016. Amaru Minotake adapted it into a manga, which began serialization in 2017 with Futabasha’s Web Comic Action.
Ekachi Epilka adapted it into an anime series that aired in 12 episodes from July 4 to September 19, 2019. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new adventures of Demon Lord ever since. Here are some good news. Let’s jump into it.
Ekachi Epilka has not said anything officially about the renewal of the series so far. But this does not mean that the creators have cancelled the series. The first season ended on September 19, 2019. As we all know, the year 2020 has put an end to the production of many anime series. Therefore, it is too early to expect anything from the production house.
However, the renewal of the series depends on two parameters. The revenue generated and the original material.
The anime is quite popular and generates enough revenue. Now you will find out about the original material. Maou-Sama, Retry! (Official website) is based on the six volume novel series. The production company used only two volumes to create the anime series. So there are four volumes left to produce the second episode. So there is still a lot of source material.
Demon Lord, Retry! First season
The first season of Demon Lord, Retry! was produced by an animation studio named Ekachi Epika, which you might never heard of. This production company was established in March 2017, and they have only one anime on their credit list. That one anime is Crossing Time. It was a series of 3-minute animated shorts, so we can say that Maou-Sama Retry! Is the first usual-length anime series of this production company. The director of the first season of the series is Hiroshi Kimura. He has been the episode director for so many memorable anime such as Chobits, Fairy Tale, Naruto, etc.
Demon Lord Retry Season 2 Release Date
The EKACHI EPILKA production company of the anime has not officially confirmed the Demon Lord, Retry! Season 2 Release date. Even a sequel of season 2 is not announced by the production house. The last episode of season 12, “to be continued,” cannot be taken as an official announcement of anime.
Once production officials confirm any news, we will soon update you with the information about the same.
If we consider the promise to be continued in Episode 12, it seems possible that the second season was already planned by the producer. The question is that it’s been a year, and there is still not any single news related to continuation. It is also possible that Demon Lord Retry season 2 was delayed due to a pandemic situation, just like other anime series.
By assuming this, it is possible that Demon Lord, Retry! Season 2 can be released in 2022 since anime projects take longer while scheduling and developing.
Visual of Demon Lord, Retry!
Characters and Cast of Maou-Sama, Retry Season 2
The main characters of the series will certainly return, which includes…
Hakuto Kunai or Akira Ōno by Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese); Josh Grelle(English)
He is the protagonist of the series. He created the Infinity game and managed it for 15 years. One day, he entered the game and entered the body of Hakuto Kuna.
Aku by Kanon Takao (Japanese); Natalie Hoover (English)
She is a 13-year-old girl and Kunai’s very first friend in the game.
Luna Elegant by Kaori Ishihara (Japanese); Kristen McGuire (English)
Luna is a 16 year old teenager. Ahe is the youngest Holy Maiden in the Kingdom of the Holy Light.
Demon Lord, Retry! Action
Akira Oono is an ordinary working adult who manages the MMORPG Infinity Game. Fifteen years after creating the game, Oono decides to shut the servers down once and for all. However, as the clock strikes midnight, he somehow finds himself in the body of middle-aged Hakuto Kunai, Infinity Game’s Demon Lord!
Soon after his mysterious transportation, he witnesses the demon Greole chasing after a little girl named Aku. Although he effortlessly dispatches the creature, Hakuto is still concerned; after all, he does not remember creating the girl or the demon! Doubting whether he truly is in the world of his creation, Hakuto decides to investigate. Bringing Aku along as his guide and companion, Hakuto sets out on a journey to find out exactly who or what summoned him to this fantasy world—all while leaving chaos and destruction in his wake.
