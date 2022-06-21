Cardano Vasil Hard Fork Launch Date Set, Time To Buy The News?

The highly anticipated Vasil Hard Fork on the Cardano network has been rescheduled. The hard fork was expected to push forward work that had been done on the network over the last couple of years. Due to this, the news of the June 29th launch had sparked a lot of enthusiasm for the network and had seen the price of its native token, ADA, surge. Now, with the delay, investors have had to reassess their stance and strategy when it comes to Cardano.
When Is Vasil Hard Fork Launching?
According to a blog post from IOG, the developer behind Cardano, the launch date for the Vasil Hard Fork had been moved back by another four weeks. So instead of launching next week as was previously announced, users will have to wait until the last week of July for the hard fork to be completed.
Delays like these are not new in the crypto space. Ethereum’s move to the consensus layer has been in the works for a while now and has been subject to many delays over this time. Cardano notes in the blog post that the reasons for the delay have been the bugs that have been found to date. In particular, there are seven bugs that the developers are working to figure out. Although none of them are particularly ‘severe’.
ADA price declines to $0.49 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
The post also notes that the developer is 95% done with the Plutus V2 test scripts. Adding that the Vasil hard fork had been the most complex development and integration on the network to date and as such, has been a challenging process.
Time To Buy Cardano?
Like with anything, an important upgrade such as the Vasil Hard Fork can carry various implications for the price of the digital assets themselves. This is why investors are always trying to time and buy along with times when there will be the most hype.
Since the upgrade has been pushed further by another four weeks, it has pushed the buying opportunity far back. If the price of the digital asset were to fall below its 20-day moving average in the next three weeks, it would present a good opportunity to enter the cryptocurrency in a bid to catch the height of the hype.
Mostly, when “buy the rumor and sell the news” comes into play, it is best to always purchase the cryptocurrency right before the rumors begin. And then around the time of the launch will see a good amount of dumping which is when the price declines. This was the same thing that occurred prior to and after the launch of smart contracts capability on the Cardano network.
The price of the digital asset is currently trading at $0.504 at the time of this writing. The next major resistance point lies at $0.55 while support is available at $0.43.
NFT marketplace Magic Eden, which now controls the great bulk of the Solana market, is preparing for growth. The firm revealed today that it has secured $130 million in Series B investment and is looking to grow outside the Solana ecosystem in the coming months.
Rapid Expansion Despite Downtrend Market
Magic Eden, created in September, was valued at $1.6 billion after the Series B round. As a result, it’s the newest crypto “unicorn” with a $1 billion or higher value. The investment was co-led by Electric Capital and Greylock, with Lightspeed Venture Partners and Paradigm and Sequoia Capital also participating.
Just three months ago, Magic Eden had announced a $27 million Series A round of funding. Magic Eden’s CEO and co-founder, Jack Lu, indicated that the firm didn’t intend to seek money again so rapidly but that its expanding market share and increasing NFT gaming footprint prompted him to build a war chest.
In addition to stepping up its efforts in the gaming sector, where Fractal, a Solana NFT gaming platform founded by Twitch co-founder Justin Kan, is a significant competitor. NFTs will be supported on additional blockchain platforms in the future by Magic Eden as well.
COO and co-founder Zhouxun Yin said, “It’s really clear that we are in—and we’ll be in—a multi-chain world for a while.” However, he refused to name any specific blockchains that Magic Eden planned to use. Instead, he stated that various NFTs, such as games, artwork, and music converge around specific blockchain platforms.
Digital assets such as profile photographs, collectibles, and video game items may all benefit from using an NFT as a form of ownership verification. Regarding trading volume, Solana is the second most popular NFT platform after Ethereum.
An exciting and rewarding all-new NFT game is coming. EpicVatania is a new metaverse for players and builders where they can explore and own their own virtual land.
EpicVatania, with its blockchain, is a modern all-in-one decentralized metaverse game platform. The platform is making headlines with its unique offer that allows gamers to earn rewards by just playing this thrilling game. EpicVatania promises to be another delightful proposition in the world of online gaming that continues to grow in leaps and bounds with the amalgamation of innovative ideas and technologies. By integrating DeFi with blockchain gaming, EpicVatania will propel it into a new dimension altogether.
The Team is pleased to launch this platform and offer online gamers and enthusiasts an opportunity to earn rewards based on their skills and performance. The team has put in substantial efforts in the design and development of this Metaverse, making sure the users will love this interesting game.
EpicVatania is an open-world blockchain game combined with the cinematic interactive script, epic thrilling battles, and NFT collections. The player can lead the hero team to participate in the challenging script, explore mysterious areas, slaughter powerful monsters, and even travel to numerous exotic worlds by changing the character’s skins. The game is built on the popular Blockchain technology, thus ensuring a robust and resilient technology for the Metaverse. The platform is being constructed by the world’s top game team, which includes professionals from Genshin, World of Warcraft, and RedDeadRedemption. The team consists of dozens of game developers and artists. There are more than 100 novelists from various countries who are writing the script for the game. Each script is voted, screened, translated, rated, and configured into the game.
The game has been created with the high-quality game engine UNITY, and it is both a Mobile App and a Desktop Computer App. The global multi-language version has been created concurrently, which means players can play, fight, socialize, and explore with players from all over the world at any time and from any location. That is the true Meta Universe. EpicVatania is a rapidly expanding independent team, with a majority of its players being professional gamers. EpicVatania has the ambition to develop a high-quality, innovative game.
EpicVatania incorporates several immersive components and surprise elements that keep the players engaged and hooked to the game. EpicVatania has exquisite character design, high-quality movie-effect audio and video, and an epic plot. The platform boasts unique features that give it an edge over its peers. Some of the most important features include Transparency & Immutability, Lower Fees and Security, Transaction Traceability, Ease of use, and Safety & Security.
As blockchain technology evolves and becomes more popular, NFTs are increasingly being used in multiple niches such as games, digital arts, trading in assets, etc. There are plenty of success stories about NFT collections that have multiplied in value over a very short time, which has made them a worthwhile asset class for blockchain gamers. According to industry analysts, the global market for NFTs is worth several billions of dollars. The market has undoubtedly turned heads in recent months. The opportunities in this space continue to grow with the increasing popularity of digital assets and NFT-based rewards in online games.
Led by visionary and experienced management, EpicVatania is building a complete ecosystem in the Metaverse for gamers all around the world. The platform is designed to address the needs of the growing online gaming community, and the project team has worked hard to overcome the drawbacks of other P2E platforms. The artists have drafted amazing components to make each game NFT a masterpiece.
The game has been built with a vision to harness blockchain technology and NFTs by building an integrated social and economic structure that would make it enjoyable and rewarding for gamers. EpicVatania offers more than just digital entertainment; it’s creating a decentralized player-owned economy, where members are adequately rewarded for their skills and performance in the game’s ecosystem. In their proposed roadmap which can be accessed on their site, the project team shows its commitment to the development of the EpicVatania ecosystem.
This is a platform envisioned for millions of online gamers worldwide, and EpicVatania understands the commitment it needs to be one of the best platforms that exist today. EpicVatania team will leave no stone unturned to meet the expectations of our users. There are more exciting features that will be planned to add as this game is being built. To keep pace with the ever-changing trends in this industry, more human and financial resources will be invested in research and development to make sure the users have access to the latest technology applications.
EpicVatania will empower users to own virtual assets, collect and build items to use in-game, and trade them with other players. This is a perfect opportunity for online gamers and digital art collectors to get in early and become part of this platform. The development team is dedicated to unlocking the potential of players. The team is tirelessly working on creating a game that is fair and trustworthy and that allows players to challenge the status quo. EpicVatania is poised to take the NFT gaming community by storm.
EpicVatania is currently running a whitelist competition. They are also organizing a few mega giveaways as part of their promotional offer. Players interested in taking advantage of the early-bird offer and have early access to Battle Box Pre-Sale can visit the site at:
https://gleam.io/Jtfsf/whitelist-competition
For more information about EpicVatania, visit the website at https://epicvatania.com/
Amid a brutal bear market, blockchain games are the vertical maintaining pace with the rest of the industry. Illuvium’s Galaverse and new move-to-earn ventures keep interest in this vertical alive.
The crypto market’s protracted bear season is affecting the dapp business, which is having its own difficulties. For the first time since 2020, the crypto market cap has dropped below $1 trillion. According to CoinMarketCap, the number of daily unique active wallets (UAW) in the dapp market plummeted to its lowest level since September last year.
In May, despite the weak market, 1.15 million UAW played blockchain games on average daily, a 5% drop from April. Blockchain games have shown that they can withstand the bear market more than any other blockchain sector. There have been a lot of exciting things happening in the dapp market recently, and this article will go through the most significant ones.
The Most Important Takeaways
With 350,000 daily UAW in May, Splinterlands retains its status as the most popular blockchain game.
Illuvium’s first land sale generated $72 million, proving the value of Layer2 solutions like Immutable.
Massive changes are coming to TWD Empires and Mirandus, according to Galaverse, including GRIT and Project Saturn.
More than $1.4 billion has been raised since May by Web3 games and other metaverse ventures linked to blockchain gaming.
In response to the “move-to-earn” concept, STEPN now has over 2 million monthly users.
Table of Contents
Despite the downturn, Splinterlands continues to operate at a steady 350,000 daily UAW.
$72 million from the sale of Illuvium property, setting the stage for further NFT sales in the future
It’s time to discuss the Galaverse.
STEPN’s move-to-earn model continues to gain traction, with 2 million new customers signing up monthly.
There were $1.3 billion in gaming and metaverse investments in May, led by A16z and Dapper Labs.
The most popular games are preventing the market from collapsing.
Is Avalanche on its way to becoming the next big gaming chain?
Closing
Despite the weak market, Splinterlands continues to churn out 350,000 UAW daily. The most popular blockchain game doesn’t seem to acknowledge the bear market. The complex trading card mechanisms of Splinterlands dominated the gaming world for the eighth month in a row. Only 4% less than in April, Splinterlands drew 350,000 daily UAW in May.
SPS validator node licensing sales have been a significant success story for Hive, the popular mobile game. After selling out in less than 15 minutes on May 26, 14.5 million SPS were burned, and roughly $4 million was allocated to the game’s DAO.
A Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus process will be used to authorize all transactions in the future Splinterlands ecosystem, which will need SPS node licenses.
SPS holders will decide the destiny of Splinterlands’ DAO. Delegating SPS for a portion of the benefits ascribed to the validator node will enable players to purchase the node licenses in the game marketplace, allowing a more equitable distribution of game awards.
$72 million from the sale of Illuvium property, setting the stage for further NFT sales in the future
With a lack of favorable market circumstances, the highly anticipated blockchain game Illuvium was able to sell out its initial land plots. Open world RPG 20,000 land plots sold from June 2 to 4 generated 4,018 Ethereum, worth $72 million at the time. Land ownership in Illuvium is critical since it provides easy access to fuel, the game’s primary resource.
Several players had the opportunity to see the game’s mystical monsters, the Illuvials, in combat before the land auction, which took place in Q1. A mobile version of Illuvium, Illuvium Zero, will allow players to construct a virtual industrial complex and mine for materials.
To operate Illuvium, Ethereum layer-2 solution Immutable-X (IMX) will be used, reducing gas expenses while still using Ethereum’s infrastructure benefits. This was avoided by Illuvium’s Dutch Auction, in contrast to the Otherside mint, which saw millions of ETH -$4,000 destroyed in horrendous gas warfare. The average gas charge for the property auction was $20.
A major AAA blockchain game has made a land sale for the first time. Scalability methods like L2 and sidechains are outlined, as is the best way to host blockchain gaming transactions in general.
Apart from Illuvium, IMX is host to Gods Unchained, a TCG blasting through the bear market, Guilds of Guardians, Ember Sword, and other exciting games expected to be integrated in upcoming months. Web3 games will thrive on IMX.
Time to talk about the Galaverse
Gala Games is slowly building a blockchain game empire. The Gala ecosystem is no stranger to the space with live games in TownStar and Spider Tanks, while assets for games like TWD, and Mirandus, one of the most exciting Web3 games already available in Ethereum marketplaces. On top of that, Gala relies on decentralized nodes run by the players that power up all Gala game dapps, making this ecosystem unique.
From June 6 to June 8, Gala Games hosted the Galaverse, its own conference in Malta. The team unveiled enticing partnerships and shed some light on upcoming milestones for some of the dapps within their ecosystem.
First, Gala Games announced that GRIT’s shooter game would be available in Epic Games Store. The blockchain game will introduce Web3 gaming to the 30 million active Epic Games Store users.
Epic Games is the studio behind Fortnite and the 3D computer graphics game engine Unreal. This contradicts the mindset of Steam, which banned all blockchain games from its platform last October.
Another exciting Gala partnership was announced at the Galaverse event. Project Saturn will become a Battlestar Galactica-themed Web3 game running on the Gala Games ecosystem. To get rights for the IPs, Gala partnered with Universal Pictures. The relationship with AMC to develop Walking Dead Empires is another example of a significant Gala partnership.
In addition, Gala Games will be home to Forever Winter, a horror shooter game developed by Fun Dog, a game studio composed mainly of developers that worked on The Witcher 3, considered one of the best games in recent years.
Also, there is Last Expedition, a TPS highly anticipated game developed by the creators of Halo and COD, two of the most successful gaming franchises. Gala Games will be a Web3 game powerhouse for years to come.
While the price of GALA couldn’t defy the bear trend, it is worth noting that the GALA token follows a similar logic to BTC with a capped supply and yearly halvings. The following important event in the Gala Games universe is the Mirandus Exemplars airdrop, which will reward MTRM and will be considered for Mirandus’ next playtest.
STEPN registers 2 million monthly users as move-to-earn continues to shine
Apart from market crashes and ecosystems imploding, one of the hottest topics in the industry has been the rise of move-to-earn (M2E) as a Web3 paradigm. As its name suggests, M2E allows users to earn token rewards based on physical activity.
STEPN is still the most popular M2E dapp, with at least 2 million monthly users, according to TechCrunch. GMT, the project’s governance token, also appears to be a popular option among investors as the number of unique wallets (262,000) holding the GMT token keeps rising despite the negative market sentiment.
While STEPN’s on-chain activity has stalled on Solana, the project will enable a leasing function where players can rent the Sneakers NFTs from other users adding another economic layer to this move-to-earn ecosystem.
Moreover, with the floor price of the Sneakers (5 SOL at writing) and the price of SOL ($29) moving down, the entry barrier to the STEPN ecosystem is more affordable than ever.
Apart from STEPN, some dapps are making strides in the M2E rankings, although most are in the early stages.
Genopets, another Solana Move-to-Earn dapp, takes the gamification element to another level. Genopets follows a similar approach to Pokemon Go, where players catch Genopets monsters moving across different locations in the real world using AR.
The game recently launched Genopets Habitat, the project’s virtual world that will reward users with bonus tokens and crystal earnings. Even though the game is free-to-play, Genopets monster NFTs are available on the secondary market for 55 SOL, offering players an advantage in the game mechanics. Genopets is yet to launch its mobile version, but the pre-registration process is open on the game’s website.
Step App is an Avalanche-based move-to-earn dapp that follows similar mechanics to STEPN. The mobile dapp is yet to launch its beta version in the upcoming weeks, although the FITFI staking pools have opened to the public.
Dotmoovs, a multichain m2e dapp running on Ethereum, BNB, and Polygon, presents an exciting proposition to earn while exercising. Dotmoovs consists of PvP battles where players need to record themselves showing off their dancing and football skills. The free-to-play game is available to download on Android and iOS and rewards users with NFTs and MOOV tokens.
Finally, OliveX is a unique move-to-earn ecosystem with dapps like Dustland, Zombies Run, and Lympo Squat. OliveX is a digital health and fitness company backed by Animoca Brands focused on developing unique user experiences through fitness gamification, augmented reality, and play-to-earn experiences. The three dapps are available for download on Android and iOS app stores.
In all, the move-to-earn movement is one of the most intriguing concepts in Web3 as of lately. Whether these games can build a sustainable economic model remains to be seen. However, exercising while earning can become an excellent option to surf through the bear season.
Another bullish aspect of blockchain games has been the consistent amount of capital flowing into metaverse and game projects. In 2022, $4.9 billion has been poured into gaming and metaverse, including blockchain infrastructure, guilds, and incubators, to boost the gaming outlook. That amount doesn’t consider the $600 million committed by a16z to create the Games Fund One, a branch that will focus on boosting games studios and infrastructure.
The other noticeable investment was the $725 million raised by Dapper Labs to expand further the Flow ecosystem. Flow has partnered with some of the biggest sports IP brands, namely NBA, NFL, La Liga, and UFC, and is home to OG game CryptoKitties.
It is a positive sign to see capital flowing into blockchain gaming, where $1.4 billion have been raised since May despite the market turmoil. At writing, 33% of the capital this year has gone to infrastructure projects, while metaverse gaming projects have submitted 25%. Even amid the bear season, the interest in this category is not slowing down.
Top games driving resistance to the market crash
As noted in our May’s Industry Report, game dapps are the strongest vertical resisting the market crash. While new games, including the move-to-earn dapps, have played an important role in mounting this resistance, the engagement observed in the top game dapps has been the main driver behind blockchain games sidestepping the market crash.
Splinterlands continues its strong performance with engaging battle dynamics and an enticing decentralized economy represented by the node licenses explained above. Wax’s Alien Worlds and Farmers World complete the top three spots.
Impressively, Farmers World grew its player base by 18% in May, surpassing 133,000 daily UAW. The Mining network is another Wax Gamefi dapp posting high on-chain usage levels. However, it remains to be seen whether these numbers are coming from organic or bot-driven activity.
Upland has also become a synonym for consistency. The EOS virtual world has been one of the tops played games since Q1 2021. The number of Upland on-chain players increased 5% in May, surpassing 47,000 daily UAW. Upland’s player base has almost doubled (90%) since May 2021.
Polygon’s Sunflower Land and Arc8 also grew their player base despite the bear season. Sunflower land is completing its turnaround after the game’s first version collapsed earlier this year. Meanwhile, Arc8 keeps adding mini-games to their repertoire, finding positive responses with their football and basketball updates.
Apart from the incumbent blockchains, it is worth noting that Thundercore, an EVM-compatible chain, is building a complete mobile blockchain game offering. Galaxy Blocks and Jelly Squish increased their activity by 23% from the previous month, while Color Craze grew its player base by 53% from April’s levels.
On the other hand, BNB’s Bomb Crypto and Mobox lost 50% and 28%, respectively. The case of Bomb Crypto is a bit concerning, especially considering the background of Binance-based games.
The dapp’s player base has fallen sharply from the 22,000 daily UAW in Q1 to the 5,000 daily UAW registered in May. The case of Mobox might be directly related to the crash, as the game relies heavily on NFTs where specific projects have struggled.
Harmony’s DeFi Kingdoms (-41%) and Polygon’s Crazy Defense Heroes (-61%) have also struggled this month. To be fair, the steep decrease in the on-chain activity of these games is directly tied to the crash of their respective tokens – JEWEL and TOWER.
JEWEL has lost 99% since April, while TOWER is 92% down in the same timeframe. Still, both game dapps have over 12,000 daily UAW and remain among the top blockchain game options in the market.
Finally, Axie Infinity still feels the ramifications of Ronin’s bridge hack. Axie’s on-chain activity has shrunk -39% from April but is still 55% higher than May 2021. Axie Infinity released the Origin mobile test version, making the game more accessible to a broader audience.
We’ll continue to monitor the state of blockchain games.
Will Avalanche become another game powerhouse chain?
Avalanche is a network mostly known for its DeFi feature. Currently, the game category remains unexplored, mainly with Crabada spearheading the GameFi movement inside the red blockchain. Over the last 30 days, Crabada attracted over 5,250 UAW, decreasing 50% from the same period. However, the gaming future seems bright for the Ava Labs network.
Shrapnel, an AAA first-person shooter (FPS) game, is set to launch its open Alpha in Q4 2022. Shrapnel aims to become one of the first AAA FPS blockchain games with an in-game economy powered by SHARP, the game’s native token.
Shrapnel will allow players to extract loot boxes containing SHARP rewards as well as NFTs skins and weapons. Interestingly, creators will be in charge of designing the maps and some of the in-game assets.
At first glance, Shrapnel portrays all the desirable factors to create a self-sustaining gaming metaverse. The best scenario is Sharpnels becoming PUBG for blockchain. The mint phase for the first five avatars of the games known as Operators started on June 9 and will carry on for five weeks, with each avatar design available to purchase on OpenSea for 0.05 ETH or $60 unlocking each week. To be fair, the mint price is accessible for such an ambitious project.
Domi Online is another enticing gaming option expected to be part of the Avalanche ecosystem. Domi aims to become a Web3 MMORPG inspired by Runescape. DOMI, the game’s native token, is deployed on Ethereum and BNB apart from Avalanche. The alpha release, including its virtual world, is expected in Q3 2022.
But the future of Avalanche gaming doesn’t stop there. Ragnarok, an NFT-based metaverse RPG, is one of the most excited Avalanche projects. Ragnarok has launched its NFT avatar collection on Ethereum and currently has a 0.49 ETH floor price.
Ascenders, a sci-fi open-world ARPG, is expected to launch its alpha season during Q3 2022, allowing players to be part of the in-game economy. It will be interesting to monitor if Avalanche can replicate its DeFi success in the land of blockchain games.
Learn more about upcoming Avalanche games here.
Closing
Blockchain gaming is proving to be a true survivor during this bear market. We are on the cusp of finally seeing a good amount of blockchain games with truly immersive game mechanics that take entertainment to the next level. We will complete the transition from play-to-earn to play-and-earn.