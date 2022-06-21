News
Demon Lord Retry Season 2 Release Date: Everything We Know
Maou-Sama, Retry (Demon Lord, Retry!) is a fantasy, isekai type of animation TV series. It is based on the Japanese light novel series with the same title. The story is centered on the protagonist Akira Oono, the creator of the infinity game. Somehow he got into the body of Demon Lord, the protagonist of the game.
Kurone Kanzaki wrote the novel, and Kōji Ogata illustrated its first edition and Amaru Minotake its second edition. It began its online journey in 2016. Amaru Minotake adapted it into a manga, which began serialization in 2017 with Futabasha’s Web Comic Action.
Ekachi Epilka adapted it into an anime series that aired in 12 episodes from July 4 to September 19, 2019. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new adventures of Demon Lord ever since. Here are some good news. Let’s jump into it.
Ekachi Epilka has not said anything officially about the renewal of the series so far. But this does not mean that the creators have cancelled the series. The first season ended on September 19, 2019. As we all know, the year 2020 has put an end to the production of many anime series. Therefore, it is too early to expect anything from the production house.
However, the renewal of the series depends on two parameters. The revenue generated and the original material.
The anime is quite popular and generates enough revenue. Now you will find out about the original material. Maou-Sama, Retry! (Official website) is based on the six volume novel series. The production company used only two volumes to create the anime series. So there are four volumes left to produce the second episode. So there is still a lot of source material.
Demon Lord, Retry! First season
The first season of Demon Lord, Retry! was produced by an animation studio named Ekachi Epika, which you might never heard of. This production company was established in March 2017, and they have only one anime on their credit list. That one anime is Crossing Time. It was a series of 3-minute animated shorts, so we can say that Maou-Sama Retry! Is the first usual-length anime series of this production company. The director of the first season of the series is Hiroshi Kimura. He has been the episode director for so many memorable anime such as Chobits, Fairy Tale, Naruto, etc.
Demon Lord Retry Season 2 Release Date
The EKACHI EPILKA production company of the anime has not officially confirmed the Demon Lord, Retry! Season 2 Release date. Even a sequel of season 2 is not announced by the production house. The last episode of season 12, “to be continued,” cannot be taken as an official announcement of anime.
Once production officials confirm any news, we will soon update you with the information about the same.
If we consider the promise to be continued in Episode 12, it seems possible that the second season was already planned by the producer. The question is that it’s been a year, and there is still not any single news related to continuation. It is also possible that Demon Lord Retry season 2 was delayed due to a pandemic situation, just like other anime series.
By assuming this, it is possible that Demon Lord, Retry! Season 2 can be released in 2022 since anime projects take longer while scheduling and developing.
Visual of Demon Lord, Retry!
Characters and Cast of Maou-Sama, Retry Season 2
The main characters of the series will certainly return, which includes…
Hakuto Kunai or Akira Ōno by Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese); Josh Grelle(English)
He is the protagonist of the series. He created the Infinity game and managed it for 15 years. One day, he entered the game and entered the body of Hakuto Kuna.
Aku by Kanon Takao (Japanese); Natalie Hoover (English)
She is a 13-year-old girl and Kunai’s very first friend in the game.
Luna Elegant by Kaori Ishihara (Japanese); Kristen McGuire (English)
Luna is a 16 year old teenager. Ahe is the youngest Holy Maiden in the Kingdom of the Holy Light.
Demon Lord, Retry! Action
Akira Oono is an ordinary working adult who manages the MMORPG Infinity Game. Fifteen years after creating the game, Oono decides to shut the servers down once and for all. However, as the clock strikes midnight, he somehow finds himself in the body of middle-aged Hakuto Kunai, Infinity Game’s Demon Lord!
Soon after his mysterious transportation, he witnesses the demon Greole chasing after a little girl named Aku. Although he effortlessly dispatches the creature, Hakuto is still concerned; after all, he does not remember creating the girl or the demon! Doubting whether he truly is in the world of his creation, Hakuto decides to investigate. Bringing Aku along as his guide and companion, Hakuto sets out on a journey to find out exactly who or what summoned him to this fantasy world—all while leaving chaos and destruction in his wake.
UMN regent denies conflict as he resigns to seek Duluth’s interim chancellor job
DULUTH — A retired utility executive who resigned from the University of Minnesota Board of Regents last week to pursue the top job at the system’s Duluth campus strenuously denied Friday that he has a quid pro quo with Joan Gabel, the system president.
David McMillan was in the majority in December on a 9-2 vote to award Gabel a new five-year contract that could pay her up to $1.1 million in total compensation next year.
It’s up to Gabel to pick Duluth’s interim chancellor after an initial search failed to find Lendley Black’s successor.
McMillan, who held C-suite positions at Minnesota Power and its parent company, Allete, until 2018, told the News Tribune he tried to be as transparent as possible when he put himself in the running for interim chancellor.
“I don’t see it,” McMillan said of a quid pro quo. “The president owes me nothing. I owe the president nothing, and I’m ready for whatever decision she wants to make.”
After the failed chancellor search last month, university staff solicited nominations for an interim chancellor through June 3 and real-deal applications for the job through Wednesday.
Whoever Gabel chooses would hold the Duluth job for two years, the plan goes, and university leaders plan to search again for a permanent chancellor during the 2023-24 school year. Gabel’s expected to make the decision by the end of June.
“Although interim appointments do not require nominations or community engagement nor a Board of Regents vote under University policy, President Gabel welcomes community input and support for potential candidates,” university staff wrote to the News Tribune and other outlets this week. “She also intends to seek a public Board vote for whomever is recommended as the interim Chancellor.”
McMillan resigned from his unpaid position on the Board of Regents the day before the Wednesday application deadline, saying in a letter to Gov. Tim Walz that he intended to formally apply for the interim job and understands that he can’t pursue it while also serving as a regent.
“I believe my higher calling is to pursue this transitional leadership opportunity at UMD,” McMillan wrote.
PROCESS QUESTIONED
Arne Carlson, the former governor of Minnesota, told KSTP-TV he was “stunned” and that there appears to be a “very shabby form” of a quid pro quo in place. He called for an audit of McMillan’s nomination and application and of the board’s power structure. Regent Darrin Rosha asked Gabel for an explanation of McMillan’s nomination and application, the TV station reported.
McMillan said he decided to apply the weekend before the deadline after hearing from several people who either said they wanted to nominate him for the job or already had done so.
“I didn’t go looking for this,” McMillan said. “I’m not in this to line my pockets, make a bunch of money. It’s not why I’m back here. I stepped down from the board and put my name in the ring because I care deeply about UMD.”
There was no similar push for him to apply for the chancellor job when the university was searching for a more permanent occupant earlier this year, McMillan said. Although he considered the job, he still had several months left on his Board of Regents term and had never held an administrative position in higher education. The job wasn’t in his “wheelhouse” at the time, McMillan said.
He applied for the interim job, though, because UMD is in the midst of a leadership “challenge.“
“UMD needs someone who wouldn’t necessarily need time getting acclimated to the school,” he said. “I come knowing the stakeholders, internal and external. I know the donor community. I know the research strengths. I know the academic strengths. That stuff is second nature to me now. I think I have another leadership turn in me.”
Poldark Season 6: Will it be Released?
Poldark is an adaptation of Winston Graham’s eponymous novel. Set in 1781-1801, the series follows the story of Captain Ross Vennor Poldaark, who returns home after the American War of Independence only to find that things have changed drastically. So, is Poldark Season 6 still possible?
This period drama series depicts romance, family, and the ugly side of war that took place in the 18th century. So far, the show has aired five seasons between 2015-2019.
Poldark is without a doubt a brilliant story. It has a total of five seasons, all of which were spectacularly successful. Since the last episode of the fifth season came out, fans have been waiting for the return for the sixth season.
Unfortunately, there is no official updates from the show’s creators regarding season 6. Back in 2019, the series’ executive producer, Karen Thrasell said that Season 5 marked the end of the Poldark Saga.
Let’s get started with the article.
Poldark Series Overview
Poldark is a British historical drama television series starring Aidan Turner. The series centers on Winston Graham’s novel of the same name.
The story takes place between 1781 and 1801. It revolves around the main character’s returns to Cornwall right after the American Revolutionary War in 1783. When he returns home, he finds out that his father Joshua has died, and his property is in disarray and is in massive debt. Adding to that, his childhood sweetheart Elizabeth has become engaged to his cousin Francis.
The plot follows the adventures of Ross and Demelza, Elizabeth and Francis, and George Warleggan as they struggle with their marriage, heartbreak, death, birth of their children, and conflict over five seasons. So, dispel any doubts you may have about the upcoming season update or cancellation.
Poldark Season 6: Release Date
The fifth and final season began filming in September 2018 and aired in July 2019. On August 26, 2019, the season’s final episode aired. The final series concludes the narrative in 1801, nine years before the events of the eighth novel, The Stranger from the Sea. There would be no more Poldark season; the show has ended, and that’s definitely not good news.
The BBC also announced that a historical drama based on the novel Poldark will be produced for up to five seasons. “When we started Poldark, we aimed to finish as many books as we could, which would likely take us all the way to series five,” said lead star Turner.
He also stated, “So during filming for the series, there was a feeling of completion and relief that we made it this far, that the show was a success and that people enjoyed watching it. Reaching that mark and coming back for the fifth season has always been a goal and we are proud to have achieved it.”
Poldark Season 6: Why Did Poldark Come to an End?
According to numerous interviews with producers and cast members, the creators of Poldark decided to drop the show on an uplifting note. “Writing the ending of this final season was sad,” says writer Debbie Horsfield, “but the ending itself is uplifting.”
“We tried to present the story to the best of our ability. Ross and Demelza’s storyline would have a time jump that we would absolutely fight against, and it’s right to end the series now while it’s so strong and while these characters are loved and not diminished in any way.” said actress Eleanor Tomlinson, who plays Demelza, in an interview with Digital Spy.
“I feel very sad about it ending. I will miss the cast and crew very much and I will miss Aidan [Turner, who plays Ross Poldark] very much.” “We have a brilliant bond and a brilliant relationship, and it would be very strange if it none of it worked out.”
While it’s unfortunate that this series has ended, we can always appreciate it and reminisce on its legacy even after it ends; if you miss it, you can catch up on the previous season.
Poldark Season 6: Cast
We are very optimistic about Poldark Season 6. If it were to happen, all the main characters can make a comeback for the next season. Aidan Turner will return back to his role as the protagonist, Ross Poldark, while Eleanor Tomlinson will be the main female character in the role of Demelza Poldark, the wife of our hero. Apart from them, other characters can return to their roles. Jack Farthing as George Warleggan, Luke Norris as Dwight Enys, Gabriella Wilde as Caroline Enys, Elise Chappell as Morwenna Carne, Harry Richardson as Drake Carne, Vincent Regan as Ned Despard, and Kerri McLean as Kitty Despard.
Poldark Season 6 Trailer
Because the sixth season of the series has been officially canceled, there is no trailer for the sixth season. However, for readers who want to watch the previous series, we provide a trailer for Poldark Season 5 here. Enjoy!
That’s everything to know about Poldark Season 6. I hope you like this post. Stay tuned with us for more updates!
Orlando Magic keeping options open with No. 1 pick in NBA draft
For the Orlando Magic, who have the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, it’d seem like the pre-draft process would’ve been winding down by Monday.
The college basketball season ended over 2 1/2 months ago and the Magic won the draft lottery that secured them the top pick in the draft almost five weeks ago.
Most pre-draft workouts and interviews wrapped up early this week, with most of the top prospects traveling to New York City for the draft.
But as Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman sees it, “it’s still early in the process” and there’s plenty of time for Orlando to mull over what it’s going to do.
“My dad used to tell me if the paper is due on Friday, don’t turn it in on Monday,” Weltman said when speaking with reporters on Monday. “We’re going to continue to evaluate. New information comes in all the time.”
This “paper” is due Thursday evening, but the sentiment remains — the Magic are going to use all the time they can before deciding what they’ll do with the draft’s No. 1 pick.
Weltman said he expects the Magic to use the No. 1 pick.
It’s rare for the top pick to be traded. Since the draft lottery started in 1985, the No. 1 pick has only been traded three times on or before draft night (1986, 1993 and 2017).
But Weltman wouldn’t rule anything out. Deadlines create movement, options and offers that weren’t previously on the table until the last possible moment.
“It’s our job to explore any avenue to get our team better,” Weltman said. “We’ll take as much time as we can to do that.”
Former Duke forward Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren and Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. have been considered the three prospects expected to draw consideration for the top pick since before the college basketball season ended.
Many rival executives and scouts have believed the No. 1 pick will come down to two players — Holmgren and Smith — since the Magic won the draft lottery.
But the Magic have brought in various players throughout their draft board for workouts in Orlando to get a closer look at them ahead of Thursday.
“The conversation doesn’t just stay on that pick because we have to be prepared to jump around,” Weltman said. “We have to be prepared for conversations to become real. It’s not like we’re just talking about the top two or three guys.”
The Magic also have two second-round picks, Nos. 32 and 35.
Weltman acknowledged they’ve considered consolidating those picks by attempting to trade into the backend of the first round or other avenues.
There will be limited playing opportunities for an Orlando team that could have around 10 players under the 25 on the roster for next season.
“How many young guys can we get through the woods? They’re not all going to make it through maybe, but they have to have a chance,” Weltman said. “We do pay attention to that. We are having discussions with teams. Because we’re a team that has two early second-round picks and those are treated differently financially in the salary cap, especially to tax teams, it puts us in a position to have some conversations.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
