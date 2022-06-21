Demon Lord Retry Season 2 Release Date: Everything We Know

Share Pin 0 Shares

Maou-Sama, Retry (Demon Lord, Retry!) is a fantasy, isekai type of animation TV series. It is based on the Japanese light novel series with the same title. The story is centered on the protagonist Akira Oono, the creator of the infinity game. Somehow he got into the body of Demon Lord, the protagonist of the game.

Kurone Kanzaki wrote the novel, and Kōji Ogata illustrated its first edition and Amaru Minotake its second edition. It began its online journey in 2016. Amaru Minotake adapted it into a manga, which began serialization in 2017 with Futabasha’s Web Comic Action.

Ekachi Epilka adapted it into an anime series that aired in 12 episodes from July 4 to September 19, 2019. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new adventures of Demon Lord ever since. Here are some good news. Let’s jump into it.

Ekachi Epilka has not said anything officially about the renewal of the series so far. But this does not mean that the creators have cancelled the series. The first season ended on September 19, 2019. As we all know, the year 2020 has put an end to the production of many anime series. Therefore, it is too early to expect anything from the production house.

However, the renewal of the series depends on two parameters. The revenue generated and the original material.

The anime is quite popular and generates enough revenue. Now you will find out about the original material. Maou-Sama, Retry! (Official website) is based on the six volume novel series. The production company used only two volumes to create the anime series. So there are four volumes left to produce the second episode. So there is still a lot of source material.

Demon Lord, Retry! First season

The first season of Demon Lord, Retry! was produced by an animation studio named Ekachi Epika, which you might never heard of. This production company was established in March 2017, and they have only one anime on their credit list. That one anime is Crossing Time. It was a series of 3-minute animated shorts, so we can say that Maou-Sama Retry! Is the first usual-length anime series of this production company. The director of the first season of the series is Hiroshi Kimura. He has been the episode director for so many memorable anime such as Chobits, Fairy Tale, Naruto, etc.

The EKACHI EPILKA production company of the anime has not officially confirmed the Demon Lord, Retry! Season 2 Release date. Even a sequel of season 2 is not announced by the production house. The last episode of season 12, “to be continued,” cannot be taken as an official announcement of anime.

Once production officials confirm any news, we will soon update you with the information about the same.

If we consider the promise to be continued in Episode 12, it seems possible that the second season was already planned by the producer. The question is that it’s been a year, and there is still not any single news related to continuation. It is also possible that Demon Lord Retry season 2 was delayed due to a pandemic situation, just like other anime series.

By assuming this, it is possible that Demon Lord, Retry! Season 2 can be released in 2022 since anime projects take longer while scheduling and developing.

Visual of Demon Lord, Retry!

Characters and Cast of Maou-Sama, Retry Season 2

The main characters of the series will certainly return, which includes…

Hakuto Kunai or Akira Ōno by Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese); Josh Grelle(English)

He is the protagonist of the series. He created the Infinity game and managed it for 15 years. One day, he entered the game and entered the body of Hakuto Kuna.

Aku by Kanon Takao (Japanese); Natalie Hoover (English)

She is a 13-year-old girl and Kunai’s very first friend in the game.

Luna Elegant by Kaori Ishihara (Japanese); Kristen McGuire (English)

Luna is a 16 year old teenager. Ahe is the youngest Holy Maiden in the Kingdom of the Holy Light.

Demon Lord, Retry! Action

Akira Oono is an ordinary working adult who manages the MMORPG Infinity Game. Fifteen years after creating the game, Oono decides to shut the servers down once and for all. However, as the clock strikes midnight, he somehow finds himself in the body of middle-aged Hakuto Kunai, Infinity Game’s Demon Lord!

Soon after his mysterious transportation, he witnesses the demon Greole chasing after a little girl named Aku. Although he effortlessly dispatches the creature, Hakuto is still concerned; after all, he does not remember creating the girl or the demon! Doubting whether he truly is in the world of his creation, Hakuto decides to investigate. Bringing Aku along as his guide and companion, Hakuto sets out on a journey to find out exactly who or what summoned him to this fantasy world—all while leaving chaos and destruction in his wake.