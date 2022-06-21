Blockchain
Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 21
- On June 21, the bullish ETH price analysis is at $1241.75.
- ETH’s bearish market price analysis for June 21, 2022, is $938.65.
- Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on June 2, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures that have no expiration date or settlement, allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.
Ethereum (ETH)
A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.
Ethereum is used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm.
Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Investors and developers are calling it the merge and it’s expected to happen over the next few months. It will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis
ETH price analysis on June 21, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
An ascending channel is defined as the price action contained between two parallel upward-sloping lines. This price pattern is distinguished by higher highs and lower lows. An ascending channel is created by drawing a lower trend line that connects the swing lows and an upper channel line that connects the swing highs.
Price does not always remain entirely formed within the parallel lines of an ascending channel, but instead shows areas of support and resistance that traders can use to set stop-loss orders and profit targets. A breakout above an ascending channel may indicate a continuation of the upward trend, whereas a breakdown below an ascending channel may indicate a change in trend.
Currently, the price of ETH is $1152.63. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $1241.75 and the buy level of ETH is $1151.75. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $938.65, and the sell level of ETH is $1063.80.
Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average
The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. However, BTC’s price lies abive 50 MA (short-term), but lies below 200 MA. Possibly, BTC can also move above both 200 and 50 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Shiba Inu Now The Largest ETH Whales’ Holding Despite Crypto Market Turmoil
Shiba Inu is currently the second-largest crypto asset held among the top 100 Ethereum whales behind USDC, according to statistics from WhaleStats, although Ethereum (ETH) maintains the top rank.
The most recent data from WhaleStats reveals the investment patterns of the top 100 non-exchange Ethereum addresses by wealth. The top 100 whales are essentially wallets with an average worth of $14 million.
Tuesday’s market price for Shiba Inu is $0.00000827, up 3.7% over the last seven days, statistics provided by Coingecko shows.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Climbs Back Above $20K, A Bit Of A Relief To The Sinking Crypto Market
According to the blockchain data tracker, the top 100 Ethereum whales currently have SHIB worth $423,180,380, or 15.55 percent of their total holdings. In contrast, Circle’s USDC Stablecoin accounts for 18.08 percent, or $491,815,224 value.
In addition, WhaleStats reveals that the average SHIB holdings are 463.5 billion tokens worth $3,678,366. This makes the dog-themed token the largest altcoin holding among Ethereum whales, excluding ETH and two stablecoins.
Shiba Inu Yet To Show Strong Recovery
The whales also favor holding the FTX token, Polygon’s MATIC, Chainlink’s LINK, and Decentraland’s MANA, among others.
Nevertheless, despite strong demand, SHIB has shown no signs of improvement in over two months. Since mid-April, the meme coin’s value has decreased by 70.72 percent, representing a 70.72 percent loss.
SHIB total market cap at $4.8 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Whale wallets are also interested in FTX Token (FTT), the native asset of the well-known FTX cryptocurrency exchange, with an average supply of 140,651 tokens worth $3,241,465 in circulation.
This investment group has an average of $1,744,056 worth of Bitpanda Ecosystem Token (BEST), placing it sixth among the top 100 ETH wallets.
How Long Do Holders Keep Their SHIB?
The following coin is CHSB, the native token of the cryptocurrency wealth management platform SwissBorg. The average number of tokens held by whales is above 6 million, with a total value of $1,103,965.
WhaleStats also shows that wealthy Ethereum investors are purchasing the crypto exchange MXC for $1.1 million, and rounding out the top 10 is the 3D virtual reality environment Decentraland (MANA) for $818,038 and 1,057,781 tokens.
Meanwhile, according to IntoTheBlock’s holders’ composition by time held, 21% of SHIB holders have kept their tokens for more than a year, 76% have held within a year, and 3% have held for less than 30 days.
As the population of Shiba Inu continues to increase, the midterm holders have also been dispersed.
Suggested Reading | Synthetix (SNX) Price, Monday’s Biggest Gainer, Balloons By 100% – Here’s Why
Featured image from Watcher Guru, chart from TradingView.com
Indonesia To Host Coinfest Asia, the First and Biggest Crypto Festival in Asia
According to a Chainanalysis report, in the first half of 2021, Asia accounted for 28% of the overall $1.16 trillion global cryptocurrency transaction volume. Also, data from Messari shows Asian markets accounted for 43% of global cryptocurrency activities with $296 billion in transactions between June 2020 and June 2021.
Last year, major Asian crypto news was dominated by developments in China. Not only China but other Asian countries also made the headlines, some of which are Indonesia and Singapore, for having clearer regulations regarding digital assets in their country.
Other than regulations, this rapid growth is also driven by decentralized finance (DeFi) innovation in Southeast Asia which is supported by increased fundraising and investment in projects. The presence of various communities that are available for various circles of society which provide information and education about crypto also plays a role in the development progress
As the largest continent with the most population, Asia has huge potential and is primed to become the hub for crypto adoption in the world, as long as it has a good supporting ecosystem. The presence of international crypto events can be one of the steps towards the formation of this ecosystem. For that reason, Coinfest Asia is here.
Coinfest Asia is an industry event organized by Coinvestasi with a focus on the future of cryptocurrencies and the web3 in Asia. Held in a festival format, Coinfest Asia aims to be a platform for crypto asset enthusiasts, industry leaders, and executives to come together and discuss to build the future of crypto assets and blockchain technology in Asia. The event will be held in Bali, Indonesia on August 25-26, 2022.
The two-day event will feature expert speakers in their fields with various interesting topics about regulation, crypto industry, DeFi, GameFi, NFT, Metavers, and many more.
For the first Coinfest Asia, Indonesia was chosen as the host for many reasons. Indonesia is home to 270 million, the world’s 4th largest population and has the seventh largest crypto user base globally. By 2021, crypto owners in Indonesia increased by 85% to 7.4 million people, compared to the total population, meaning there is still a lot of room for huge growth in the country. This is also aligned with the fact that Indonesia is the host of this year’s G20, and might become the center of digital economic transformation in Asia.
“We hope that Coinfest Asia can open up spaces for regulators, project founders and creators, developers, and the community to connect with each other to create innovations for the better development of the crypto industry. That way the people of Asia, especially SEA can get more benefits from the digital world,” said Dhila Rizqia, Event Lead Coinfest Asia.
Currently Coinfest Asia is selling early bird tickets with a limited quota until July 15. Ticket sales will be closed if the ticket quota has sold out. So what are you waiting for? Get Coinfest Asia tickets now!
About Coinvestasi
Coinvestasi is a leading Indonesian media platform for events and information related to cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and blockchain technology that has been around since 2017.
The latest information about Coinfest Asia, can be found on the following channel,
216 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens Burnt in 24 Hours
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) price increased by 3.30% in the last 24 hours.
- Total of 4 most significant burning transactions were placed within 24.
SHIB BURN, the blockchain native burn tracker stated that, in the last 24 hours, 216,301,162 Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens were burnt through 15 transactions by an anonymous wallet.
The total 4 most significant burning transactions were placed within 24 hours the amount of burnt SHIB is 192,922,893.
An anonymous wallet transferred 80,000,000 SHIB tokens to the dead wallet in a single transaction, according to the official SHIB Burn website, the transaction was recorded today at 03:32:00 AM +UTC.
According to SHIB BURN, 50,000,000 SHIB were sent to a dead wallet at 00:54:31 AM +UTC and 52,170,994 SHIB was Burnt at 19:29:35 PM +UTC. One more significant transaction was recorded, 10,751,899 SHIB and was sent to a dead wallet.
BONE Upgrade for Shibarium Protocol
Shiba Inu developers announced the SHIB community vote for BONE the governance token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The vote seeks to make Bone ShibaSwap (SHIB) the ‘gas’ of the Layer-2 solution Shibarium Protocol.
This means all the transactions necessary to take place on the Shibarium protocol, Shibarium is a layer-2 protocol developed by Shiba Inu developers. It will provide passive income to investors, this will be one of the benefits of the ShibaSwap platform.
According to CMC, Shiba Inu traded at $0.000008 with a trading volume of 244,063,966 USD and SHIB is up 3.30% in the last 24 hours. As of now, Shiba has a market cap of $4,547,206,198.
