Gerritt Cole takes no-hitter into eighth inning, Yankees rally for 4-2 win against Rays
ST. PETERSBURG — Gerrit Cole had his no-hit bid broken up in the eighth, and Clay Holmes finally surrendered a run. It didn’t matter. After watching their bullpen blow a lead for the second straight day, the Yankees simply rallied in the top of the ninth for a 4-2 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field.
It’s the 13th time this season the Yankees (50-17) have responded with a win after losing a game. They have only lost back-to-back games three times this season and they’ve not had a losing streak longer than three games. The Rays (36-31) have lost four straight to the Yankees now and six out of their last seven games. The Yankees improved to 25-11 against the American League East, and are the first team in baseball to reach 50 wins.
Josh Donaldson singled with one out off Jason Adam and scored when Manuel Margot was injured on Aaron Hicks’ fly ball to the wall in right field. Margot crashed into the wall and had to be carted off after apparently injuring his knee. Hicks scored on Trevino’s sacrifice fly.
Isaac Paredes’ scorched a ground ball up the middle to break up Cole’s no-hit bid with no outs in the eighth.
After Cole left, Holmes gave up a one-out double to pinch hitter Francisco Mejia and allowed Paredes to score on Yandy Diaz’s soft grounder back to the mound. It was only the second inherited runner out of 13 that Holmes allowed to score this season. Holmes saw the first run scored against him since April 8 when Manuel Margot beat out a short infield grounder. His franchise record streak was snapped at 31 consecutive scoreless innings and 29 appearances.
So, Cole had nothing to show for a pretty terrific night. The Yankees $324 million man was charged with that one run on one hit over 7.1 innings pitched. He walked three and struck out 12.
Cole retired the first two batters he faced, but then his nemesis Ji-Man Choi worked a six-pitch walk. He responded by striking out Randy Arozarena to end the inning and then went on to strike out the next five hitters he faced. He had to work out of the stretch again in the fifth when he gave up a one-out walk to Brett Phillips, who was an emergency replacement for an injured Kevin Kiermaier. After getting a flyball out from Isaac Paredes, he walked Josh Lowe. Cole struck out catcher Rene Pinto to get out of the jam.
The 31-year-old had flirted with a perfect game earlier this month. Cole took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Tigers on June 3. Jonathan Schoop spoiled Cole’s perfect night with two outs in the seventh. Schoop grounded up the middle, just past the mitt of diving second baseman DJ LeMahieu. That came on the heels of Jameson Taillon taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning the night before. It was the fourth time this season a Yankee starter has taken a no-hit bid into the sixth inning or later.
His last start was also against the Rays, back in the Bronx. Cole threw six scoreless, striking out seven and walking one. In three starts against the Rays this season, Cole has allowed one earned run over 19.2 innings. Cole has struck out at least 10 batters in his last six starts at Tropicana Field, the longest such stretch by a visiting pitcher at the venue.
It wasn’t the only dominant pitching performance at the Trop Monday night. Shane McClanahan kept the Yankees’ offense off balance for most of the night.
Anthony Rizzo homered in his first at-bat, his fourth home run in his last five games. It was Rizzo’s first hit off the Rays’ young lefty after going 0-for-8 with two strikeouts against him in previous meetings. He also singled off him in the sixth.
That was all the Yankees got against McClanahan, who allowed one run through six innings of work. He walked one and struck out eight. The Yankees got four hits off him.
The Yankees got their second run off Ryan Thompson in the seventh. Gleyber Torres doubled to lead off the inning and then scored when Choi dropped the throw on Jose Trevino’s ground ball.
()
Report: Police in Uvalde had rifles earlier than known
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Multiple police officers armed with rifles and at least one ballistic shield stood and waited in a school hallway for nearly an hour while a gunman carried out a massacre of 19 elementary students and two teachers, according to a Monday news report that marks the latest embarrassing revelation about the failure of law enforcement to thwart the attack.
The officers with heavier firepower and tactical equipment were there within 19 minutes of the gunman arriving on campus — earlier than previously known, according to documents reviewed by the Austin American-Statesman and and KVUE-TV.
The outlets’ report, which did not indicate the source of the documents, nevertheless intensifies the anguish and questions over why police didn’t act sooner to stop the May 24 slaughter in the Robb Elementary School classroom. T
The information is to be presented to a public Texas Senate hearing in Austin on Tuesday. Investigators say the latest information indicates officers had more than enough firepower and protection to take down the gunman long before they finally did, the outlets reported.
The timeline the American-Statesman and KVUE reported from the documents included footage from inside the school that showed the 18-year-old gunman casually entering a rear door at 11:33 a.m., walking to a classroom and immediately spraying gunfire before barricading himself. Video showed 11 officers entering the school three minutes later, the outlets reported.
School district police Chief Pete Arredondo called the Uvalde Police Department landline and reported that their suspect had “shot a lot” with an AR-15-style rifle and outgunned the officers at the school, who he said were armed only with pistols, the outlets reported.
Four minutes later, at 11:44 a.m., body camera video recorded the sound of more gunshots. At 11:52 a.m., the first ballistic shield arrived as officers grew impatient to act. Arredondo struggled to find a key to the classroom door even though no one is believed to have tried opening the door, the outlets reported.
Another officer with a ballistic shield arrived at 12:03 p.m., and another came with a shield two minutes later. About 30 minutes before officers finally breached the classroom door at 12:50 p.m., Arredondo is heard wondering aloud if the gunman could be shot through a window. Only at 12:46 p.m. did Arredondo tell the tactical team members to breach the door when ready, the outlets reported.
In the past week, the San Antonio Express-News reported that video surveillance footage from the school did not show officers attempting to open the door leading to the classrooms where the massacre was happening. And The New York Times reported two Uvalde city police officers told a sheriff’s deputy that they passed up a fleeting chance to shoot the gunman while he was still outside the school because they feared they would hit children.
Delays in the law enforcement response have been the focus of the federal, state and local investigation of the massacre and its aftermath. Questioned about the law enforcement response began days after the massacre. Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said on May 27 that Arredondo made “the wrong decision” when he chose not to storm the classroom for more than 70 minutes, even as trapped fourth graders inside two classrooms were desperately calling 911 for help.
Arredondo later said he didn’t consider himself the person in charge and assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response. Arredondo has declined repeated requests for comment to The Associated Press.
State police initially said the gunman entered through an exterior door that had been propped open by a teacher. A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety said on May 31, though, Tuesday that the teacher closed the door after realizing a shooter was on campus, but it did not lock as it should have.
On June 2, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez said it was a “system failure” that school district police Chief Pete Arredondo received no word of the pleas for help from people inside Robb Elementary School on May 24 because he had no two-way radio link with city police.
“I want to know specifically who was receiving the 911 calls,” Gutierrez said during a news conference.
The Uvalde school board heard from members of the public Monday, including relatives of those killed in the attack. They took turns criticizing the police response and what they described as lax security measures at the school in general.
Lyliana Garcia, 16, is the daughter of teacher Irma Garcia, who was killed in the shooting, and José Garcia, who died of a heart attack two days later. They had four children — a Marine, a college student, a seventh grader and Lyliana.
“The knowledge of being orphaned at such a young age is inconceivable,” she told the school board. “These are the consequences my family has to suffer due to the lack of due diligence. I would like to share a quote of one of my sister’s agonizing cries. She said, ‘My mom died protecting her students, but who was protecting my mom?’”
A legislative committee looking at law enforcement response completed another day of closed-door hearings in Uvalde on Monday.
State Rep. Dustin Burrows, who is chairing the committee investigating the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, had said at the start of the day’s session that the panel would hear more witness testimony from the Uvalde Police Department, as well as from another officer from the school district police and a member of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
After Burrows’ opening statements during the committee hearing in Uvalde, the committee went into executive session, blocking the public from hearing witness testimony. Burrows did not immediately emerge from the executive session Monday afternoon to make a statement on the day’s testimony.
Burrows said that testimony would continue on Tuesday in Austin. He said he hoped to provide information on when at least a preliminary report would be released to the public.
___
Find more AP coverage of the Uvalde school shooting:
Wife of WNBA’s Griner tells AP scheduled call never happened
By ERIC TUCKER and DOUG FEINBERG
WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner tried to call her wife nearly a dozen times through the American embassy in Russia on the couple’s fourth anniversary Saturday, but they never connected since the phone line at the embassy was not staffed, Cherelle Griner said Monday.
The couple has not spoken by phone in the four months since Griner’s arrest in Russia, where she remains jailed. That was to have changed Saturday, when a long-awaited call was to have finally taken place after getting Russian government approval. But the day came and went without any contact, leaving an anguished Cherelle Griner to wonder what went wrong and to suspect at least initially that Russian authorities had thwarted the call.
On Monday, she said she learned from her wife’s lawyers a more distressing truth: Brittney Griner had actually tried to call 11 times over a period of several hours, dialing a number she’d been given at the U.S. embassy in Moscow, which the couple had been told would then patch the call through to Cherelle Griner in Phoenix. But each time, the call went unanswered because the desk at the embassy where the phone rang was apparently unstaffed on Saturday.
“I was distraught. I was hurt. I was done, fed up,” Cherelle Griner told The Associated Press in an interview, recounting how an anniversary she had eagerly anticipated was instead spent in tears. “I’m pretty sure I texted BG’s agent and was like: ‘I don’t want to talk to anybody. It’s going to take me a minute to get my emotions together, and just tell everybody I’m unavailable right now.’ Because it just knocked me out. I wasn’t well, I’m still not well.”
The State Department said Monday that “we deeply regret that Brittney Griner was unable to speak with her wife because of a logistical error.” The department reiterated that it has no higher priority than the safety of Americans overseas and that it remains in regular contact with families of hostages and wrongful detainees.
For Cherelle Griner, the experience has exacerbated already simmering frustrations about the U.S. government’s response to her wife’s case. Though U.S. officials have repeatedly said they are working behind the scenes to get the two-time Olympic gold medalist home from Russia, she said she is “very pissed” about the snafu, especially since the call had been on the schedule for two weeks and yet no one warned her during that time that it might be logistically impossible because of the weekend.
She added: “I find it unacceptable and I have zero trust in our government right now. If I can’t trust you to catch a Saturday call outside of business hours, how can I trust you to actually be negotiating on my wife’s behalf to come home? Because that’s a much bigger ask than to catch a Saturday call.”
Cherelle Griner said a contact in the U.S. government had apologized to her for the error. She said she’s since learned that the one number Brittney Griner had been given to dial typically processes calls from prisoners on Mondays through Fridays but not weekends, which is why no one was there to transfer the call.
“But mind you,” Cherelle Griner said in the interview, “this phone call had been scheduled for almost two weeks — with a weekend date.”
Brittney Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, was detained at a Russian airport on Feb. 17 after authorities there said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.
The State Department in May designated her as wrongfully detained, moving her case under the supervision of its Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, effectively the government’s chief hostage negotiator. Russian state-run news agency Tass reported last week that her detention had been extended until July 3.
Cherelle Griner said she was still hoping to talk to or meet with President Joe Biden, but “at this point it’s starting to feel like a no.”
So far, Cherelle Griner says she’s had to rely exclusively on others’ assessments about her wife’s condition. Lawyers and consular affairs officials have been able to speak with the basketball star, but her wife has not.
On the evening before the call, she went to sleep at 5 p.m. so that she’d be awake and alert at midnight to receive the anticipated call from Russia to Phoenix that never came.
“This was such a big moment because this would have been the first time where I truly could tell if she’s OK,” Cherelle Griner said, describing it as a “life-or-death” opportunity to discern how her wife was actually holding up. “This would have been the first time for me to actually just hear her in real time and to truly know if she’s okay or to know if she’s seconds away from not being in existence anymore.”
