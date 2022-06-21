Finance
Getting Into Canada After a DUI Conviction
Several years ago there was a time when a US citizen was allowed to enter Canada without any sort of intrusion or difficulties with the border patrol agents. Since 9/11 unfortunately a lot of things have changed at the border and the days of strolling into Canada with nothing more than a wink by the border patrol agents are long gone.
As a DUI Attorney I deal with a lot of people facing DUI charges, and sometimes people who have already been convicted. Its important to understand how to avoid certain collateral consequences such as a denial into Canada when reaching a resolution on a DUI matter. That alone would be an entire article and beyond what the scope of this. What I would like to address is what happens after a person is convicted of a DUI and how they can gain admittance into Canada after.
So lets talk about what happens if your DUI conviction is less than 5 years old. If you have recently been convicted of a DUI and you would like to gain entry into Canada as a US citizen your options are pretty limited. You can either try your luck at the border and risk being turned away. Or you can apply for a temporary resident permit. The cost is around $200 and be forewarned this process can take months and months, and there is a lot of paperwork to fill out.
If your DUI conviction is more than 5 years old then your options are a little better. As always you can try your luck at the border and risk being turned away. You can apply for the temporary resident permit discussed above. Or you can apply for approval of rehabilitation. The nonrefundable fee ranges from $200 to $1000 depending on the type of crime and severity of the offense. What you need to provide in order to be approved is a police certificate of criminal history from every state you have ever resided in since age 18. You will also need to provide dates of every home and work address since age 18. Again like the temporary resident permit this process can take months and months, with the average time frame being over 1 year.
Now lets some more than 10 years has elapsed since your DUI conviction. Since so much time has elapsed the Canadian consulate has decided to make it easier for these folks. You can actually arrive at the border and apply for approval of rehabilitation right then and there as long as the application is properly filled out. If approved then your past DUI will no longer be an issue and you can come and go as you please, and experience everything Canada has to offer.
This is a tricky area of law that can be quite confusing and is often misinterpreted. It’s best to speak with an experienced DUI Attorney who practices in your state
Scope of Human Resource in Management
The human resource is an area which is still to be explored, the microscopic vision, indeed would make it the most desirable future market in the employment base. HR is how an individual’s creative skills, knowledge and aptitude and approaches are obtained. And in turn, we define a human management as managing of “human relations” in an organization, with a view to picture the best within an employee for development of organizational objectives and goals.
The scope of a management education, in the field of human resource, probably has great potential, in terms of the creative talent, attitude of handling relations in the inter- and intra – organizational levels.
It’s an integral part of management of any firm, where working together of an employee and the employer is as important as the healthy work environment among the employees.
A human resource specialist can work in the following areas:
• Personnel management
• Organizational behavior and change.
• Management training and development
• Resolution of conflict and their management.
• Potential appraisal and feedback counseling etc.
As the world is emerging into one big global market, need of a HR manager is indispensable. A business house needs a department of its own, to handle the needs of the employees, in three different sectors, namely, welfare, development and empowerment of each one.
A human resource executive mainly works for the employee and the company as a whole. He acts as a mediator, and also takes out the potential worker from a decent employee to get the organizational demands on the track.
Human resource personnel can take a company to a greater height and develop it brick by brick, as a strong institution for business with ways of growth and its sustenance.
Therefore, the scope of Human Rights in today’s world is immense and flourishing. And as everyone knows, a human can never be supplemented with machines; this great resource’s management has a tremendous scope in the global market.
Manatee County FL Denies Phosphate Industry Permits
Manatee County located on the Gulf of Mexico in west central Florida is home to one of the largest ecosystems of its kind in the world. This area is one of the largest wetlands (2) in the region and forms headwaters to rivers in the area supplying about fifteen percent of the water flow in the Peace River basin. This particular region of Florida is used for fresh water reserves, cattle, agriculture, and newly populated residential neighborhoods. This ecologically critical region is populated with pristine rivers, creeks, springs, aquifers, ponds, and lakes. Both floras and fauna flourish in these unique environmental habitats, from abundant marine life to healthy populations of deer, possibly bears, wild hogs, along with a host of other wildlife.
However, the phosphate industry decided to buy this land with intensions to strip mine this region of central Florida, despite industries poor environmental conservation record over the last seven decades. Strip mining will destroy and plunder these regions of central Florida for the phosphate just beneath the surface. All that was mentioned previously will be extinct in the strip mined areas. There will be no freshwater, no cattle pastures, no agriculture, no marine life, no springs, no aquifers, no wild animals, no floras and no fauna. The only thing leftover from strip mining the land is radioactive materials, caustics, acids, and destroyed landscapes that look more like a lunar landscape. The abandoned phosphate strip mining poisons mentioned above will be there for decades to come, or until Florida’s taxpayers pay for the cleanup costs. Phosphate strip mining has no environmentally redeemable qualities. Historically, industry officials are not environmentally trustworthy, carry out clandestine toxic dumping of millions of tons of toxic waste, and build their business models on scrupulous business practices.
This particular area of central Florida is area where Florida’s phosphate industry decided to strip mine for the valuable phosphate ore in the area. The phosphate industry officials stated their confidence to the Environmental Protection Agency, EPA in the ability to reclaim the land to support a beneficial use after mining operations end. Interestingly, the EPA issued permits, but Manatee County officials required more details about the project and delayed strip mining for the time being. Each permit requested by the phosphate officials were denied on two occasions by Manatee County after the EPA issued the permits to start mining. Manatee and Sarasota Counties and countless smaller suits against the phosphate industry continue to battle for central Florida’s environmental health from being destroyed for phosphate.
Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection, DEP, stated the plans submitted for strip mining did not provide accurate information, no proof of financial responsibility, and no acceptable reclamation policy. (1) These particular items are of interest because the phosphate industry historically leaves all the environmental havoc they produce for the taxpayers to cover cleanup costs. Manatee County denied the permits were denied and forced phosphate industry officials back to court. The state of Florida along with manatee County will hold phosphate industry officials from new strip mining in Manatee County until all required reports are filed for review and approved by the county. After all, the phosphate industry already forced Manatee County taxpayers to cover the cost to remove an abandoned phosphate fertilizer plant near the Port of Manatee at a cost of 144 million dollars.
Manatee County is fighting a losing battle due to financial hardships (without federal dollars) with phosphate officials over new strip mining in the Myakka River watershed, which is also one of the largest watersheds in the state. The 2500 acres of watershed adjacent to present day mining in the Myakka watershed is where the eight year environmental court battle will play out.
Florida’s phosphate industry is a financial juggernaut which will not stop strip mining in Florida until it is financially detrimental to do so. Florida’s citizens can help state environmentalist too with their votes and their funding. Central Florida environmental resources like Manatee County Commission, Peace River initiative, Sarasota County-Shelby Botanical Gardens, and Manasota-88 are local to the central Florida region and take donations for the preservation of central Florida’s unique ecological systems.
Reference
1. Altman Permit. ourphosphaterisk.com/permitting/altman-permit.
2. Michael Gallen, Manatee County Commissioner | Sarasota Bay sarasotabaytoday.com/2012/10/michael-gallen-manatee-county-commissioner/.
The Double Edged Sword of Refusal to Submit to Blood Alcohol Testing for a DUI in Florida
Many individuals might not know that if they are arrested for a driving under the influence offense (DUI) that they have the right to refuse a blood alcohol test. However, Florida is a complied consent state. Under Florida Statute § 316.1932 (1), any person who operates a motor vehicle in Florida has given their implied consent to chemical testing of their blood, breath or urine at the request of a law enforcement officer after a lawful stop for arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances.
When an individual is pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving they might be asked to take a breath alcohol test or as it is commonly referred, a breathalyzer. If the breath test registers under 0.08, the officer may request a chemical urine or blood test to determine if there are drugs in the drivers system. A chemical BAC test usually consists of a blood or urine test administered by a medical professional.
The Basics of Refusal to Submit to BAC Testing in Florida
A person’s refusal to do something usually consists of them saying “no”. However, in the state of Florida, there are other ways that can be considered as refusal called constructive refusal. Constructive refusal may be interpreted as:
· The driver being unable to provide two sufficient samples of their breath within the statutory time period following the arrest
· If the driver does not specifically state yes or no to taking a chemical test of their blood, breath or urine
· If the driver becomes confrontational
· If the driver provides breath samples that are not within.02 of each other and then refuses to take a third test or
· If the driver blows a breath test once but does not blow a second or subsequent time when requested
In Florida, an arresting officer must inform the driver of the Implied Consent Warnings, which advise the driver of the consequences as a result of refusing to submit to testing.
Penalties for Refusal in Florida
Though an individual can refuse testing, they can also face stiff penalties as a result of refusal to submit to chemical BAC testing. These penalties can include the suspension of their driver’s license and driving privileges for up to one year. According to Florida Statute § 316.1939, if the driver has previously refused to submit to chemical testing and their driver’s license was already suspended, they can be charged with a first degree misdemeanor.
If the driver of a commercial vehicle is charge with refusing to submit to chemical testing while driving a commercial vehicle, they may have their commercial driver’s license suspended for up to one year. During their suspension they are not allowed to apply for a hardship license, which would allow them to drive for work purposes.
What does this mean for a criminal case?
A criminal case for a DUI offense in Orlando relies heavily on the results of chemical BAC testing to prove that a driver was in fact under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of arrest. If there is no chemical testing as the result of refusal, there will be no test results. This will force the prosecution to use the evidence of the refusal to chemical testing and field sobriety testing as evidence to prove that a driver was definitely intoxicated at the time of arrest, which can be difficult.
