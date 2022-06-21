News
Gophers football adds fast South Carolina receiver Tyler Brown
The Gophers football program received a commitment from under-the-radar South Carolina receiver Tyler Brown on Monday.
Brown, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, does not yet have a recruiting ranking and held zero scholarship offers from Power Five conference schools, but there was reported interest from North Carolina, Duke, Clemson, Costal Carolina and Appalachian State.
Brown was in Minnesota for an official visit last weekend and committed the day afterward.
“We goin to the Twin Cities,” Brown tweeted Monday. “@GopherFootball #committed”
Brown, also a high school sprinter, said he had 1,255 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns at Greenville Senior High School as a junior last season.
The Gophers have 18 pledges for next year’s class, with 10 joining in June.
News
At home, some Twins find source of advice in their significant others
Brianne Smeltzer doesn’t often offer her husband work advice. Mostly, she just listens, providing an empathetic sounding board for Devin. But after spending 10 years watching him take the ball every five days each summer, she won’t hesitate to speak up if she feels there’s something he needs to hear.
“At some point, I think I know him better than he knows himself,” she said. “ … I don’t say too much, but if there’s something that I’m thinking, I’m also not afraid to tell them.”
And she’s plenty qualified to do so.
A softball player her whole life, Brianne Smeltzer attended Florida Gulf Coast University to play the sport collegiately. She’s one of a handful of Twins wives or girlfriends who played the sport at a high level, providing a helpful perspective away from the field.
Before Smeltzer’s start against the Kansas City Royals on May 26, Brianne spoke up. Her husband wasn’t throwing his changeup as much as he normally does. She told him he needed to throw it more, an observation that he agreed with.
The end result was Smeltzer’s best start of his season, seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball against the Royals and in his postgame interview, Devin gave his wife a shoutout for her contributions to his effort.
“I always said that’s why we worked out together as long as we’ve been together, because she understands the travel, she understands the being apart,” Smeltzer said. “She was an athlete herself. She played softball, so she gets the ups and downs of baseball and she knows when to push and when to pull back. And she’s been my biggest motivation for the past 10 years.”
The couple started dating as teens in high school after meeting in gym class and have been together for a decade. They’ll celebrate four years of marriage in November.
Sports, of course, have been a huge part of their relationship. More than advice, Brianne is often there when Devin wants or needs to vent, which he admits is “a lot.”
“A lot of people go home and they don’t talk about baseball, which is awesome and that works for people,” Brianne said. “But because I understand what he’s talking about and the struggles that he’s having, I think just him being able to talk to me about it and get it off his chest and say things out loud that some other people might not be able to when they get home I think is good for him. It works for us.”
Trevor Larnach’s girlfriend, Jessica Garcia, played softball at Oregon State, where the two outfielders first met at a summer bridge program ahead of their freshman years. They don’t just have baseball or softball talks — as a former high-level athlete herself, the pair often find ways to compete, be it at basketball, Wiffle ball, or something else, Larnach said.
“It’s a big help that she played sports,” Larnach said. “She understands this is a hard game and there’s a lot that goes into it.”
Reliever Emilio Pagán has a similar story. He met his future wife, Jordyn, at Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina when they were both student-athletes. Jordyn was an infielder and four-year starter.
She’s the only person that Pagán will admit is more competitive than he is, and she recently had a chance to show off her competitive chops and athletic ability running in the Target Field mascot race against other Twins wives. She won.
Because Jordyn is often watching their two young daughters Paxtyn and Lexington during games, the couple will re-watch and review each one of his outings at home — good or bad — after each game.
“Sometimes she doesn’t say anything at all and sometimes she’s like, ‘What were you thinking when so-and-so got in the box? Why’d you try to start him off with this pitch? What does he hit good or what does he hit not good?’ ” Pagán said. “It’s just kind of a reminder that there’s different ways to go about getting people out.”
Often, her input isn’t so much about one specific pitch but rather what Emilio dubbed “mentality stuff.”
Baseball is often a game of failure, and having gone through it herself during her softball career, Jordyn has a deeper level of understanding, Pagán said.
“She’s somebody that kind of keeps me grounded and understands that you can perform well and still not get good results,” Pagán said. “She’s helped me tremendously off the field. And whenever she can and wants to, she does help me with stuff on the field.”
News
Theo Epstein is leaving Chicago 2 years after leaving the Cubs. Here’s how he spent his final weekend in the city.
He gone.
Former Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein is leaving Chicago and heading back East.
Epstein’s successor, president Jed Hoyer, confirmed the rumor Monday on WSCR-AM670′s “Mully and Haugh Show.” Epstein’s destination is unknown, but the Boston native will be closer to family and Major League Baseball offices in New York.
Since leaving the Cubs after nine seasons on Nov. 17, 2020, Epstein has worked as a consultant to Commissioner Rob Manfred, focusing on potential rules changes to improve the game. He’s long been speculated as a replacement for Manfred down the road, though Epstein has never publicly voiced interest in becoming commissioner.
Epstein spent part of his final weekend in Chicago at Wrigley Field, spending time with friends in the left field bleachers Friday and with family on Sunday.
According to Epstein’s friends, who asked not to be named, Friday’s excursion to Wrigley was a spin on the 1986 movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” with Epstein playing the role of Ferris — Matthew Broderick’s character who enjoys an adventurous summer day in Chicago with a stopover at Wrigley.
They began at Castaways, the bar and grill on North Ave. Beach, for some pregame partying. From there, the group took Divvy bikes to Wrigley for the game, where Epstein was photographed lounging in the bleacher baskets. Photos of Epstein spread on social media, but Epstein’s friends said the photos were taken after the game.
Hoyer was invited to join the group during the game but declined.
After the game, the group headed to Metro, where they watched The Strokes perform. The post, postgame party was not revealed.
After a day of recovery Saturday, Epstein took his wife and two sons to the Cubs-Braves game Sunday afternoon for one last look at the ballpark, which underwent massive changes since his first day thanks in part to the revenues from the first Cubs championship since 1908.
Epstein declined to comment on the farewell weekend or his future plans.
His vision of “sustained success” for the Cubs lasted only through 2020, but Epstein changed expectations forever on the North Side, leaving Hoyer with the burden of trying to live up to those high standards.
Epstein’s arrival in Chicago was first noted in the Tribune when he appeared in town on Oct. 9, 2011, for an interview with Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts. He was spotted by a Cubs fan at a Starbucks, where Epstein tried to pretend he was not himself.
His tenure ends in the same low-key fashion, perhaps with the same Pearl Jam ball cap on his head as Epstein leaves Chicago for the next chapter.
()
News
Fundraising underway for families of 2 workers who died in St. Paul trench collapse
Community members are rallying around the families of two men who died in a trench collapse in St. Paul on Friday.
The St. Thomas Academy community is asking for support for a recent graduate, Billy Brandtjen, and fundraising is underway for him. His father, Robert Brandtjen, was one of the people who died in the construction accident in Highland Park.
People had contributed more than $90,000 for Brandtjen’s funeral, along with the younger Brandtjen’s educational and living expenses, as of Monday morning.
“Any amount is greatly appreciated and will help to ensure a better future for this kind, thoughtful young man,” St. Thomas Academy posted on Facebook. The GoFundMe can be found at gofund.me/905cbeb6.
Jeff Jeanetta also died Friday.
“While in a trench, it suddenly collapsed on him and his boss,” a relative wrote on GoFundMe. She said he is survived by six children and many grandchildren. “He was a veteran and he was a jack of all trades and enjoyed sharing his craft with everyone.”
A fundraiser for Jeanetta’s funeral and his family’s living expenses is at gofund.me/0f0a58e3.
The recovery operation for the workers lasted about 12 hours Friday and into early Saturday.
The men, who were with a private company, appeared to be working on water or sewer connections near an apartment building that’s under construction at Mount Curve Boulevard and Pinehurst Avenue, according to the St. Paul fire department.
Gophers football adds fast South Carolina receiver Tyler Brown
How To Increase Page Rank: What You Need to Know
Synthetix (SNX) Price Surges 65% in Last 24 Hours Despite Catastrophe
Advantages Of Taking An Associate College Degree Online
Mergers and Acquisition – A Case Study and Analysis of HP-Compaq Merger
Long Island MacArthur Airport: The Frontier Years
At home, some Twins find source of advice in their significant others
Extenze Side Effects – Are There Any?
Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulator Grants Provisional License to CoinMENA
Two Broad Types of Mesothelioma
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Toscana Filming Locations
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop