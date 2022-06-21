Finance
Guide to Cyprus Car Hire
Because so much of Cyprus’s appeal is its natural beauty, traveling by car has long been the preferred method transportation for tourists. Many of the places travelers hope to visit in Cyprus aren’t accessible by public transportation, but are connected through well-paved, visitor friendly roads that wind though gorgeous Mediterranean scenery.
Finding the Best Car Hire Deal
When shopping for a rental car, it’s best to find an agency local to the area that offers rates and cars from 3-4 different rental companies. Local travel agencies know which car rental companies are most reputable and trustworthy in the area. By comparing several options for pricing and packages, you can find money-saving deals and make more educated decisions about the car you choose to hire.
Booking a Car for Hire in Cyprus
Car hire dealers often boast money saving discount packages via the Internet. To ensure that deals and reservations are valid once you arrive, book your car hire from a third party travel company within Cyprus who has first hand knowledge and direct access to the rental agencies.
Car Hire Age Requirements
To take a car for hire, a renter must be at least 21 years of age and have had a valid driver’s license in any country for at least 3 years. Those with children should reserve child safety seats online when booking their rentals. Children under the age of 5 are required by law to ride in a safety seat. Cypress car hire agencies can also impose a maximum age for rental eligibility for those between 65 and 75 years of age.
Driving in Cyprus
Reminiscent of its rule by the British until 1960, Cyprus driving rules follow the guidelines of those in the UK. The steering wheel is on the right side of the vehicle and driving is done on the left side of the road. Speed is measured in kilometers per hour with the maximum speed being about 100 km/h, or about 62 miles per hour.
Driver License
Visitors only need a valid driver’s license from their own country or an international driver’s license to hire and drive a car in Cyprus. The driver’s license must be valid for the same class of vehicle you wish to rent (such as a passenger car, motorcycle, etc).
Insurance
While many car insurance companies cover rental cars within the country where the policy is written, most insurance companies will not transfer the insurance coverage to a foreign country. In Cyprus, third party liability is mandatory up to $78,000 US dollars. When leaving the country, it’s best to take insurance with the car hire package instead of guessing about various requirements or missing details with extended international coverage.
Parking in Cyprus Cities
You’ll be able to navigate your way around some of the larger cities such as Lananca, Paphos, and Nicosia, by foot. However, since most hotels are located away from the city and require that you drive in, it’s important to remember to bring change for parking meters. Parking meters usually require one 20 cent coin per hour. Because of the low parking costs, choosing a car hire as opposed to a taxi or bus can be a smart choice economically when traveling around various cities in Cyprus.
Whether you’re planning a trip to Cyprus for its rich cultural landmarks or the gorgeous natural scenery, choosing a car hire for transportation is the preferred method among travelers. Finding the right Cyprus car hire deal can be simple and stress-free when you compare rates and packages through a local agency.
Attorneys Fighting For Unlawful Dismissal Of Employees
An unlawful dismissal deals with letting go or inappropriate firing, of a worker, that goes against the labor laws. This law exists, providing safety to the workers who face no severance packages or monetary compensation.
If this is what is happening to you, you may want to continue reading. It might be the thing to teach you what is illegal and to figure out if this has a direct link to your claim. What makes it an unlawful dismissal? This natural question needs exploration before you can sight unlawfulness. Some things would be situations:
1. Sexual harassment
2. Breaking any agreements whether verbal or oral
3. Going against any labor laws
4. Revenge for complaints being filed by a worker against the company
If you are certain you have been fired because of illegal reasons, it is time for you to find yourself a good lawyer to deal with things. Before you go to the lawyer or assume any wrong actions, ask the company why they are letting you go and who was the one that decided this. You will also need to all after employment rules and give the company anything that is rightfully theirs to stop the occurrence of them using it later as the reason for letting you go.
If you were in possession of the contract of employment, it would help to back up the unlawful dismissal attorney with the contract between the company and you. Some employees will walk away or just start the search for another job. It is necessary for you not to fear those in charge and teach yourself about protection as an employee.
One attorney who has experience in dealing with these things will be able to help you to bring a compromise on a severance package and any other money you may have coming to you, if you have been employed for a long period. It is a common thought to contact this type of lawyer when have been discharged. Your employer can let you know beforehand and could give you some severance package options. You can still feel free to give a lawyer a call as a way to give yourself protection for those negotiations about money. They will be able to look over your contracts or policies with the company that can tighten the case against the company.
It is a wise decision to wait before you agree to anything and give yourself time to look over offers they have made and consult with an attorney. You might find that you are due things like damages and unemployment money and not even realize it. It does not matter how stressful it is to lose your job, you can be clear on what is available for you, and your emotions will not be in the way.
Here’s Some Reasons to Justify Your Increased Prices
Further down there’s a sample “We’re putting our prices up” letter that you can adapt to use in your business. Notice the reasons given for increasing the prices. Of course I just made them up, but the point is to use valid reasons that could apply to your business. Insurance premiums, wage rises, transport costs, fuel costs, the rising Aussie dollar or currency exchange rates, additional security measures, skills shortages, land taxes, decreasing profit margins, having to move to new premises, and dozens of others are all valid reasons that you can use to increase your prices.
Can you see how they have made a limited offer to entice the business owners to buy now? And with cash up front? So, not only do they get most businesses paying the higher prices, they get an immediate cash flow boost from the 10 businesses who pay up front. And that they clearly spell out the extra products and services they are offering. So, while they have to put up their prices, they are offering extras to sweeten the deal. You will see that a specific dollar amount was mentioned right up front. That’s to grab the attention of the owners. If that was hidden down the bottom of the letter, chances are they wouldn’t have even read that far. Would you read a letter that said “Save yourself $4,975 if you buy now”? I reckon you would. So, keep in mind that you need to grab their attention right up front. Then tell them that you don’t want to put your prices up, but because of (insert the reasons for your business), you must. It’s really that simple. I mean, would you be offended if you received a letter like that?
Add Some Extras To Sweeten The Deal
After you’ve explained how you just have to raise your prices, throw in some extra products and services, and you’ll find that no one really even notices. If they’re happy with your product or service, they will keep using you. You can include extra value from within your own business, as we have looked at in this chapter. Or add some value from other businesses such as the free consultation from the “Insurance Consultant” in the letter. In this case they have done both. They will provide some extra services, and some freebies from another business.
Your Action Plan To Put Up Your Prices & Add Value
- Come up with a valid U.S.P. for your business – something that will make your customers go “Wow, this woman really knows what she’s doing, what a great business”. Get all your staff involved; make it something that everyone is a part of. Remember a good U.S.P. formula is … “You know when (insert common problem or frustration for your industry or profession here), well what we do is (show how you solve this problem better, faster, easier or even cheaper than everyone else)”.
- Stop competing on price – don’t be a discounter – if you have a price advantage over the competition, that’s fine. But don’t be a discounter. Compete on the basis of your U.S.P. and the massive extra value you offer to your customers.
- Add value and put your prices up – put stacks of extra value into your product or service. Make your business stand out so much that price becomes irrelevant to your customers.
- Contact related but non competing businesses in your local area – explain to them that it costs them money to get a new customer. They should know this anyway. You will send them new customers for free, they just have to give away some of their time, or a free meal, or 3 hours free gardening, and so on. If they know that it costs them $200 to get a new customer, it’s nothing to give away a small sample of their product or service to get that customer. Particularly when you explain how that person may become a customer for life.
- Give away vouchers, discounts, freebies, extras and so on with every sale you make – once you’ve got the other businesses to agree, give away some of your vouchers, discount coupons, freebies etc with every purchase.
- Add extra value from within your company – small things such as extra service, thank you letters and calls, follow up calls, cleaning up after yourself follow up visits, birthday cards or phone calls, turning up on time, making sure your customers understand what is about to happen next, alerting your customers to useful information that could help them, sending flowers and gifts or scratchie lottery tickets and so on can make a huge difference in your customers perception of you. And it’s all about perception. You see, you might be the most honest person who’s ever walked on this earth. But if you’re a used car salesman, people will have a certain perception of you. It’s not true, but it’s true in their minds. And what you want is your customer’s mind to be going “Wow, this guy is the best, most trustworthy car dealer I’ve ever seen”. By doing some or all of the little things above, your customers will perceive you as being special, unique, different, caring.
- Offer an outrageous, better than risk free guarantee – when you take away any risk in doing business with you, your sales can’t help but increase. Even if you are way more expensive than your competitors, the fact that dealing with you is a ‘no risk” situation will mean more people will choose you. Most business owners seem too scared to offer an outrageous guarantee. They think that people will take advantage of them. The simple fact is they won’t. You’ll probably find that maybe I in 100 or I in 1,000 people will take an unfair advantage of your guarantee. And who really cares? Because, when you offer a better than risk free guarantee, you’ll soon be making so many more sales at a much higher price than you do now, that you certainly won’t care if 1% or so of people try to rip you off.
- Use testimonials to prove that what you say is true – testimonials from past satisfied clients also help to reduce any risk a customer might feel in doing business with you.
- Send a letter to all your customers telling them you’re putting up your prices – But before you do, there’s a I month window of opportunity to buy at the old prices. Use the example letter as a template. That way, you’ll get a cashflow boost from customers coming in to buy at the old price, and when everyone starts paying the new, higher prices in I month’s time. While you’re at it, include a customer survey with the letter, and ask your customers to tell you what they liked most about doing business with you, what they liked least, are they happy with your service or product, what could you do better and so on. You could offer a prize, a giveaway or incentive to get extra responses. When you get them, take very close notice of what your customers are telling you. Do a lot more of what they like, and eliminate anything they didn’t like. Then you can easily justify your increased prices.
- Over time, make sure that all of your marketing efforts clearly spell out why your business is different – focus on the benefits your customers will get when they do business with you. Or, tell them about the disaster they will avoid by doing business with you. Emphasize your risk free guarantee, your customer service, your reliability, your proven track record, your twice as long as the others warranty, cheaper running costs and so on.
This is a Sample Letter that you could modify and use …….
Dear Customer,
Save $4,975 If You Buy Now
Here’s Your Last Chance To Buy At Our Old Prices – We Don’t Want To, But We Simply Have To Raise Our Prices
Firstly, please don’t worry, if you renew your security contract with us in the next 30 days not only will you save on our new prices, you’ll get an additional 10% discount saving you a whopping $4,975 on your current contract.
We really don’t want to, but we’re just going to have to put our prices up. The rising cost of insurance premiums, the recent industrial action resulting in wage rises for the security industry, rising fuel costs and land taxes means that we simply must raise our prices or we’ll go out of business.
We just want to take this opportunity to say “Thank You” for your business, we have enjoyed helping you to protect your business and property.
We want you to rest assured that you will still get the same great service from us, in fact we’re going to be introducing the following new services for your benefit – all at no extra cost.
- Twice the patrols – we’ll now be inspecting your property every 20 minutes, instead of 40. Your premises will now be safer than ever before.
- Free late night security escorts for your staff – we know that from time to time some of your staff work back late at night, and as you know “you just can’t be too careful these days”. From now on, we’ll be there to escort them safely to their cars, and we’ll provide this service free of charge. Just give us a call 10 minutes before you want to leave, and we’ll be there.
- Free “Insurance Consultation” worth $500 – in the past three years we have been looking after more than 50 local businesses. Not ome has been burgled in that time. And because of our great record, companies that use us may be eligible for a significant insurance discount. So we have arranged for a “free consultation” with our friends from “Jakes Business Insurance” to see if you cam save some more money.
- Free “Property Safety Audit” worth $1,000 – we want to keep our 100% “no burglaries” record. So, we’re going to offer you a free “property safety audit”. We’ll spend a day going over every inch of your business premises and provide you with a comprehensive written report. This will cover such area as fire safety, alarms, staff safety, “weak points”, blind spots and so on.
So even though we are going to raise our prices, we’re offering an increased level of service, and you may be able to save $1,000’s on your insurance policy by using us. But hurry…
We must make clear that this offer is strictly limited to the first 10 businesses who renew their security contract with us and pay the first two months in advance.
Please feel free to call us on 1800 000 000 to discuss any of these changes. We aim to provide you with an even better level of service and protection than in the past. We have attached a comprehensive list of our new prices and services with this letter, as well as the contract forms.
Remember, on your current contract you will save $4,975 if you take us up on this offer. So pick up the phone and call us right now as we can only extend this offer to the first 10 businesses who take us up on it.
Yours Sincerely
Owner of Business
Buisness Name
P.S. This offer is strictly limited to the first 10 businesses who renew their security contract with us and pay the first two months in advance.
So you can see that by using this type of sample letter explaining and justifying your price increase you can retain your customer’s loyalty.
The above is merely an example of what you can create with a little imagination
Article written by
PETER TONKS MARKETING
www.plustenmarketing.com
Peter Tonks Marketing.
Writing a One-Page Business Plan: 5 Questions A Self-Publisher Must Ask
Whether you are about to self-publish your first book, or start a micro-niche publishing company, you need to have business plan in place. A business plan will give you a basic roadmap for your new business. An easy and quick way to do this is to create a one-page business plan. This will let you quickly clarify your own thinking about your new business. This short, one-page plan, can also be used as an outline for a longer more in-depth plan. With some research, you should be able to complete this one-page plan in under one week. Here is a list of five questions that you must include in your simplified, one-page business plan.
1. WHY do you want to self-publish?
Your answer cannot be only about the money. It needs something more than that. It also needs to be short, very specific, and very personal.
Examples:
a. “I want to write a book that will help new nurses be more productive, more effective, and more marketable in today’s tight job market.”
- “I want to write small-business management books so that I can share my knowledge and expertise with others that would like to start their own small-business. I gained this knowledge and experience over the last 35 years while starting and managing my own successful small-business.”
- “I want to write and self-publish a book to give myself more credibility in the eyes of my peers.”
2. WHAT will you write about?
Explain it in one sentence, in very specific detail. You must understand what your writing niche, or specialty, will be.
Examples:
- “I will write and publish books about all aspects of self-publishing for people who have not written a book before.”
- “I will write a how-to book for experienced nurses who want to advance to become part of nursing management in a hospital.”
- “I will write a how-to guide for new parents who are raising a deaf child.”
3. WHO is your market?
You must narrow this down to a very specific group of people. Your answer cannot be “everybody and anybody”. You must know exactly who buys your type of book. You only have a limited amount of time and money for marketing and promotion. You must target your best efforts at those who are most likely to buy your book. Keep your answer down to a few tight sentences.
- “The market for my book is American nursing students that are in nursing school, or have just graduated as RN’s with an AS or BS degree in nursing and are searching for their first job. They are generally females between 20 and 26 years of age. Half of them like to read a hard-copy of a book; the other half like to read the eBook version. They are very worried about getting a job after graduation because the nursing shortage has ended.”
4. HOW do you define success?
You might spend the next twelve months writing your first book. And then a year later you might only be selling 8 copies a month on Amazon. Therefore, you must come to terms with what success means to you. Does success mean seeing your name on the cover of a book? Does it mean being able to give each of your customers a copy of your book so that they will have more admiration and respect for you? Does success mean getting letters and emails from people who read your book – telling you that your book has helped them in some positive way? We all can agree that making a lot of money is great – and is possible as a self-publisher – but it cannot be your only reason for writing a book. Therefore, you should write a paragraph here about how you define success for your book.
5. HOW HARD are you willing to work at it?
How much time and hard work are you willing to put into your self-publishing venture? This is probably the step that you must put the most honest thinking and most thought into. Are you willing to spend most of your time marketing and selling your book? Your book might take 6 to 12 months to write. But you will spend the next several years marketing and promoting it. Are you willing to put yourself out there and market and promote yourself, your name, and your book, the for next several years? Are you willing to keep writing and building your next book? The more time and effort that you put into your self-publishing venture, the more success you will have. It will be much easier to go the distance if you love your subject matter. And the more you love your subject matter, the more successful you will be at self-publishing. It is as simple as that.
