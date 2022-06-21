News
Heat’s summer schedule in Las Vegas features familiar playoff feel
The Miami Heat never made it west when it came to the 2022 NBA playoffs, but now have a robust western swing when it comes to summer league.
With the NBA on Monday releasing the schedule for the Las Vegas Summer League, the Heat have definitive dates and times for six of their eight summer-league games.
The Heat will open their summer play in San Francisco at the Warriors’ Chase Center on July 2, with a 5 p.m. Eastern game against a similar group of rookies, free agents and prospects from the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Heat then play July 3 at 5 p.m. Eastern at Chase Center against the Sacramento Kings’ summer-league roster.
In addition, the Heat’s summer roster also will play a closed July 5 scrimmage at Chase Center to finish out that portion of their summer schedule.
Broadcast plans for those games at the California Classic have yet to be finalized.
From there, the Heat will head to Las Vegas, where all 30 teams will be represented at the NBA Summer League on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
The NBA released the scheduled for the Heat’s first four games there:
July 9: vs. Boston Celtics, 5:30 p.m. Eastern, NBA TV.
July 12: vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m. Eastern, NBA TV.
July 13: vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 9 p.m. Eastern, ESPNU.
July 15: vs. Toronto Raptors, 10 p.m Eastern, NBA TV.
The Heat then will play one additional game in Las Vegas on July 16 or July 17, with the opponent and time to be determined by the results of their first four games there.
In all, there will be 75 games in Las Vegas over an 11-day span.
The Heat’s first three opponents in Las Vegas are the teams they played in the just-completed NBA playoffs, defeating Atlanta 4-1 in the first round, Philadelphia 4-2 in the second, before falling 4-3 to Boston in the Eastern Conference finals.
Among those expected to be featured on the Heat’s summer-league roster are two-way players Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart, mid-season addition Haywood Highsmith, possibly their No. 27 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft, others added during or after the draft, as well as young prospects.
Among those featured on the Heat’s summer roster last season were Smart, Max Strus and Omer Yurtseven, with the latter two turning their breakout summer performances into contributing roles this past season.
The Heat’s summer roster last year was coached by Erik Spoelstra assistant Malik Allen. Heat G League coach Kasib Powell also is a possibility to coach the Heat’s summer roster, with that determination yet to be announced.
()
News
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan propose $6 million to boost Ramsey County’s homeless shelters
With federal relief dollars running dry, Ramsey County has been gradually shuttering a series of shelters set up during the pandemic to house the homeless. Now Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are proposing a $6 million emergency cash injection that could fund some 100 to 200 shelter beds through December, if not through the winter of 2023.
The funds, if approved, would help St. Paul and Ramsey County address a growing number of homeless encampments that now include more than 110 people in St. Paul alone.
The governor’s office will present the county’s $6 million ask to the same bipartisan legislative committee that has reviewed and approved previous requests for federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The state received $2.8 billion from the federal legislation a year ago, though most of that was allocated in 2021 to the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and immediate COVID response.
The Legislative COVID-19 Response Commission will meet next week. If approved, the $6 million could be issued to Ramsey County within days.
“I hope the process ends up in a big announcement,” said Flanagan on Monday, in an interview. “It’s not a completely done deal until they approve the proposal. I am knocking on wood right now. They have not denied any of our ARPA proposals previously.”
SHELTERS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE
Assembled during the pandemic with the help of nonprofit partners, the county’s shelter beds at Mary Hall in downtown St. Paul and Luther Seminary’s Stub Hall in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood are still scheduled to close Wednesday, leaving county officials scrambling to find new sites for those 67 residents.
Mary Hall is poised to be redeveloped into affordable housing, but county officials expect the state dollars, if approved, will maintain shelter beds at new locations.
“We have laid out a plan,” said County Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo on Monday. “We’ll work that through our continuum of care and partner organizations.”
Over the past two weeks, the number of homeless encampments in St. Paul alone has ticked up to span 92 tents sheltering 114 individuals, according to the city’s Homeless Assistance Response Team.
‘JUST A BAND-AID’
It’s not entirely clear how much ARPA money is still available from the state or what dollars have gone authorized but unclaimed. Flanagan said the state is studying “how much we thought would be spent, how much has been spent, and we’ll be able to shore up those numbers. To be really candid, this is just a Band-Aid.”
The governor’s office had hoped to issue some $115 million in emergency shelter funds to counties across the state this year, but that money was tied up in an $8 billion state surplus that lawmakers could not decide how to divvy up among spending priorities. The legislative session adjourned last month without agreement between the two parties.
Ramsey County officials have long noted that many of the homeless residents they shelter through nonprofit partners come into St. Paul from across the state, leaving the city and county shouldering a disproportionate responsibility for the state’s most vulnerable.
“If we can help 200 people and get them stable and keep them sheltered, we should do it,” Flanagan said. “This is an opportunity for bipartisan action to support homelessness.”
OTHER HOUSING INITIATIVE
On Wednesday, the city of St. Paul will consider backing another initiative that had received federal dollars to expand during the pandemic.
The St. Paul Housing and Redevelopment Authority is tentatively poised to transfer $827,000 to Ramsey County to continue Project Home, a family housing shelter operated by Interfaith Action of Greater St. Paul and located at St. Catherine University, 1880 Randolph Ave.
The funds are expected to keep Project Home afloat from July 1 through March 31, 2023.
The funds will be taken from a “naturally occurring affordable housing” initiative that the city had planned to launch this year. That program has been delayed due to staff turnover within St. Paul Planning and Economic Development.
News
Gophers football adds fast South Carolina receiver Tyler Brown
The Gophers football program received a commitment from under-the-radar South Carolina receiver Tyler Brown on Monday.
Brown, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, does not yet have a recruiting ranking and held zero scholarship offers from Power Five conference schools, but there was reported interest from North Carolina, Duke, Clemson, Costal Carolina and Appalachian State.
Brown was in Minnesota for an official visit last weekend and committed the day afterward.
“We goin to the Twin Cities,” Brown tweeted Monday. “@GopherFootball #committed”
Brown, also a high school sprinter, said he had 1,255 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns at Greenville Senior High School as a junior last season.
The Gophers have 18 pledges for next year’s class, with 10 joining in June.
News
At home, some Twins find source of advice in their significant others
Brianne Smeltzer doesn’t often offer her husband work advice. Mostly, she just listens, providing an empathetic sounding board for Devin. But after spending 10 years watching him take the ball every five days each summer, she won’t hesitate to speak up if she feels there’s something he needs to hear.
“At some point, I think I know him better than he knows himself,” she said. “ … I don’t say too much, but if there’s something that I’m thinking, I’m also not afraid to tell them.”
And she’s plenty qualified to do so.
A softball player her whole life, Brianne Smeltzer attended Florida Gulf Coast University to play the sport collegiately. She’s one of a handful of Twins wives or girlfriends who played the sport at a high level, providing a helpful perspective away from the field.
Before Smeltzer’s start against the Kansas City Royals on May 26, Brianne spoke up. Her husband wasn’t throwing his changeup as much as he normally does. She told him he needed to throw it more, an observation that he agreed with.
The end result was Smeltzer’s best start of his season, seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball against the Royals and in his postgame interview, Devin gave his wife a shoutout for her contributions to his effort.
“I always said that’s why we worked out together as long as we’ve been together, because she understands the travel, she understands the being apart,” Smeltzer said. “She was an athlete herself. She played softball, so she gets the ups and downs of baseball and she knows when to push and when to pull back. And she’s been my biggest motivation for the past 10 years.”
The couple started dating as teens in high school after meeting in gym class and have been together for a decade. They’ll celebrate four years of marriage in November.
Sports, of course, have been a huge part of their relationship. More than advice, Brianne is often there when Devin wants or needs to vent, which he admits is “a lot.”
“A lot of people go home and they don’t talk about baseball, which is awesome and that works for people,” Brianne said. “But because I understand what he’s talking about and the struggles that he’s having, I think just him being able to talk to me about it and get it off his chest and say things out loud that some other people might not be able to when they get home I think is good for him. It works for us.”
Trevor Larnach’s girlfriend, Jessica Garcia, played softball at Oregon State, where the two outfielders first met at a summer bridge program ahead of their freshman years. They don’t just have baseball or softball talks — as a former high-level athlete herself, the pair often find ways to compete, be it at basketball, Wiffle ball, or something else, Larnach said.
“It’s a big help that she played sports,” Larnach said. “She understands this is a hard game and there’s a lot that goes into it.”
Reliever Emilio Pagán has a similar story. He met his future wife, Jordyn, at Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina when they were both student-athletes. Jordyn was an infielder and four-year starter.
She’s the only person that Pagán will admit is more competitive than he is, and she recently had a chance to show off her competitive chops and athletic ability running in the Target Field mascot race against other Twins wives. She won.
Because Jordyn is often watching their two young daughters Paxtyn and Lexington during games, the couple will re-watch and review each one of his outings at home — good or bad — after each game.
“Sometimes she doesn’t say anything at all and sometimes she’s like, ‘What were you thinking when so-and-so got in the box? Why’d you try to start him off with this pitch? What does he hit good or what does he hit not good?’ ” Pagán said. “It’s just kind of a reminder that there’s different ways to go about getting people out.”
Often, her input isn’t so much about one specific pitch but rather what Emilio dubbed “mentality stuff.”
Baseball is often a game of failure, and having gone through it herself during her softball career, Jordyn has a deeper level of understanding, Pagán said.
“She’s somebody that kind of keeps me grounded and understands that you can perform well and still not get good results,” Pagán said. “She’s helped me tremendously off the field. And whenever she can and wants to, she does help me with stuff on the field.”
Heat’s summer schedule in Las Vegas features familiar playoff feel
Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Loss-Taking Now Highest Since 2019
Fixed Annuities vs Social Security or Can You Manage Your Retirement Money Better Than The Govt.?
The Dangers of Escalators
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan propose $6 million to boost Ramsey County’s homeless shelters
Vechain’s Finality Gadget is LIVE on Private Testnet
Gophers football adds fast South Carolina receiver Tyler Brown
How To Increase Page Rank: What You Need to Know
Synthetix (SNX) Price Surges 65% in Last 24 Hours Despite Catastrophe
Advantages Of Taking An Associate College Degree Online
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Toscana Filming Locations
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop