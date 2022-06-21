Finance
How to Explain SIP to a Non-Technical Person
SIP… or Session Internet Protocol… isn’t necessarily a new communications concept. It has been around awhile although it seems to be garnering a resurgence in Telephony applications today. But… how do you explain what SIP is when asked?
Good luck with this one, trying to explain SIP to technical people is tough enough.
Here’s some very simple short statements that may help…
– SIP enables telephony over the internet network
– SIP allows us to packetize and prioritize voice traffic over digital circuits.
– SIP is a way voice is packed into a digital signal that is then enabled for transfer through the internet.
– SIP digs a channel in an IP network so voice/video can flow between two (or more) places. When you finish talking, SIP shuts the channel up.
– It’s an internet protocol like HTTP for web browsing, only this one is used to make a phone-like connection between computers, pda, voip-phones or other devices that can talk over the internet.
– SIP is a protocol that allows unlike mediums to communicate. All you really need to know is that SIP is the new PRI and is more cost effective from a trunking perspective.
– SIP has nothing to do with the internet…. regardless of where, when, or how voice traffic is being transmitted. f it’s being sent as 0’s and 1’s… SIP is what differentiates voice from all other data.
– SIP enables you to eliminate the cost of maintaining two networks (POTS + Ethernet) by putting your phone traffic on your Ethernet network.
– SIP is a business-class, integrated voice and data service with connectivity provided to your IP-PBX (a telephone switch that supports voice over IP)
Or… you may explain to a non-technical person by describing the SIP VoIP operation like this:
1. Callers and callees are identified by SIP addresses.
2. When making a SIP call, a caller first locates the appropriate server and then sends a SIP request. (The most common SIP operation is the invitation).
3. SIP or VoIP is a technology that allows you to make calls between devices, be it over the local network or over the Internet (Managed or un-managed). SIP is a standards based technology that behaves very much like your old telephone line but just uses the Internet as its medium.
4. Instead of directly reaching the intended callee, a SIP request may be redirected or may trigger a chain of new SIP requests by proxies.
5. Users can register their location(s) with SIP servers.
6. SIP messages can be transmitted either over TCP or UDP
7. SIP messages are text based and use the ISO 10646 character set in UTF-8 encoding.
8. Lines must be terminated with CRLF.
9. Much of the message syntax and header field are similar to HTTP.
10. Messages can be request messages or response messages.
Now you are armed with some basic background in simple (or as simple as possible) terms…. to explain what SIP is and does. Should you need additional help of a more technical nature in deciding what SIP solution would work best for your given business application…. take advantage of the resources available at Broadband Nation.
Understanding Facts When Planning for Long-Term Care
A major consideration when planning for a successful future retirement is longevity. With longevity comes Long-Term Health Care. The financial costs and burdens of aging not only impact you, but your family, savings and lifestyle as well. Long-Term Care Insurance makes it easier on you and your family. The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance said the nation’s insurance companies paid $9.2 Billion in benefits to American families in 2017 alone.
As you search the internet you may find information which is not fully accurate. It’s important to consider a few facts prior to retirement.
The US Department of Health and Human Services states if you reach the age of 65, you have a 7 in 10 chance of needing some type of Long-Term Care service. In 2016, the value of assistance provided by unpaid caregivers to people with Alzheimer’s or dementia was over $230 billion.
Many people think Long-Term Care will not happen to them. Others think their family will be able to take care of them without any problem. The fact remains as medical science advances the risk of needing care increases with longevity. Without an advance plan the impact is tremendous.
The national average for one year of home care is $49,192 based on a 44-hour week. Assisted living national average is $45,000 a year, and one year of skilled nursing costs nearly $100,000 annually. In 20 years, these costs will certainly increase.
You must factor the financial costs and burdens of aging as part of your retirement planning. Affordable Long-Term Care Insurance will provide the resources for quality care, either at home or in a facility, allowing family to be family.
Nearly half the people who apply for LTC Insurance after age 70 are declined because of health, compared to 17 percent for those under age 60. Premiums are very affordable – especially when you are younger. Acting prior to retirement is key.
Premiums are intended to remain level, based on your health, age and the amount of benefits you apply for. You may read articles about rate increases. These increases have to do with “legacy products”. These are older series of policies that were priced prior to the interest rate crash and rate stabilization.
First, most long-term care insurance policies are intended to have level premiums. There are some policies where the premium does go up each year, by design, as benefits increase or you elect to increase benefits. However, most policies have premiums which are intended to remain level based on your age at the time of application, your health, and the amount of coverage you selected. Since most people will select some kind of inflation protection, the premium is intended to remain level while the benefits increase-the cost of the inflation benefit is already factored into the premium. As you read articles about premiums increasing, be aware that there are plans that intentionally go up over time.
Today, all plans are priced with the very low interest rate environment in mind (interest rates have been low in the United States over the last decade). This was not always the case. Some of the older series of products have had rate increases. Those increases were based on a few factors:
• Interest rates
• Lapse rates (meaning, how many people drop their policies. In practice, very few do, but this was not factored into premium pricing on many older plans)
• Claims and underwriting experience
Today, underwriting is much more scientific and conservative than before. Premium costs now consider low interest rates, low lapse rates and actual claims experience as well. The Society of Actuaries suggests the chance of a rate increase on a long-term care policy sold today is very, very low. Regardless of those facts, it is also not easy for insurance companies to raise rates on the products being sold today.
Working with a Long-Term Care specialist will allow you to get the accurate information you seek. There are several reference websites for research:
LTC News offers articles and resources: http://www.ltcnews.com
US Department of Health and Human Services: https://longtermcare.acl.gov/
Long-Term Care will impact you, your family, your savings and your lifestyle. Long-Term Care Insurance is Easy and Affordable Asset Protection. These plans not only protect your savings but reduce the burdens placed on families members. Act before you retire to take advantage of lower premiums and your overall better health.
Network Security – What Is It?
With the increasing reliance on technology, it is becoming more and more important to secure every aspect of online data and information. One of the best ways to secure your data is to make sure your network is protected.
Network security is the any protection of access, misuse, and hacking of files and directories in a computer network system. Some of the most common threats to a network include viruses, worms, spyware, adware and identity theft. One of the most important aspects is the multiple layers of security. There is no single package or system that will offer complete protection against every threat to your network, so it is important to remember to use multiple layers of security for your network.
Many threats today are spread over the Internet. The most common include:
- Viruses, worms, and Trojan horses
- Spyware and adware
- Zero-day attacks, also called zero-hour attacks
- Hacker attacks
- Denial of service attacks
- Data interception and theft
- Identity theft
All of these different types of attacks can be grouped into two different groups; structured and unstructured. A structured attack is an attack by an individual who has advanced computer skills and intentionally targeted a specific group or company. An unstructured attack is an attack by an individual who does not understand who they are targeting and only use tools that can be found easily. Both types of attacks should be taken seriously because they can expose confidential information and create distrust between a company and their clients.
There are four steps to protect your network from attacks and they are:
- Implement
- Analyze
- Test
- Modify
Implement: The first step is to create and implement a network security system that provides protection and has sufficient authorization policies.
Analyze: Once the network security system is created and implemented, the system needs to be analyzed to determine if the current security system is appropriate for the network it is protecting.
Test: When an appropriate network security system is in place, it is time to conduct tests to make sure all of the securities are working and will completely protect your network against any threats.
Modify: After conducting the tests, collect the data and enhance your protections. The results will reveal where your security system is effective and where it can be improved. Hackers are always improving their attacking procedures, so it is essential to test your system frequently to remain protected and stay one step ahead of them.
By having network security in place, your company will experience business benefits. Your company is protected against business disruption, this helps keep employees productive. It helps your company meet mandatory regulations. Because network security helps protect your customers’ data, it reduces the risk of legal action from data theft.
Important Factors to Consider About Car Leasing in Singapore
You might ask yourself why Singapore has the highest cost of car ownership in the world. The reason is very simple – since Singapore is a small country that has limited space, the Singapore Government must control the number of cars that are present on the roads. If they didn’t do this, the traffic would cause chaos and congestion.
Since the Singaporean public transport system is very well-developed and modern, people do not lease a car very often. The metro system and public buses can reach pretty much any place on the island. One of the main reasons people would lease a car is to go on a family trip, or maybe a road trip to Malaysia.
Leasing a vehicle can be simply defined as “the use of a car or vehicle for a certain amount of time at an agreed amount of money”. Leasing a car can be one of the best ways to drive the car of your dreams without spending a large quantity of money.
In Singapore there are around 130 different companies that offer car leasing. You can be absolutely sure that there is a wide variety of options, meaning you can choose from a very big array of models and car services. You will definitely have a hard time settling on a vehicle to drive.
When choosing a vehicle to lease in Singapore, you need to make sure that you do the following:
- Make sure that you know your needs of transportation.
- Select your budget.
- Don’t settle for the first deal you find. Please make sure that you compare multiple different offers given to you by separate car leasing companies.
- Inspect your vehicle and be sure of its capabilities and potential.
You might ask yourself, what are roughly the prices of car leasing in Singapore? Well, a normal sedan, such as Mitsubishi Lancer can cost somewhere around $70 a day. Prices for hatchback such as Honda Jazz can cost around $80 a day. These are relatively cheap prices compared to the usual range, which is somewhere in between $100-$120 a day.
However, many people will question their decision to lease a car in Singapore. Certain individuals think that it is a lot more efficient and effective to just buy your own car in Singapore, be its only owner and drive it as much as needed. However, this can be relatively expensive and committing.
You should know by now the essentials of car leasing in Singapore. However, you might still be unsure if you should do that for yourself. Well, we can look at a few reasons why car leasing can be a lot more attractive than buying a car. Car hiring gives:
- A lot of flexibility – you can choose to lease a car for a period of 1, 3, 5 or 7 years. This means that you can set aside your big savings for something else.
- Full control of your budget – car leasing can be very budget friendly. You have no extra expenses for repairs or maintenance, no worries about car insurance or road tax. All of this is covered by the leasing company.
- You will never get bored from driving the same car – since new cars are coming out with the latest technologies and newest designs, you will be able to drive some of the latest models in the market. If you buy a car, you will usually have to wait for a period of 5 to 10 years to get your hands on a new car.
- If your vehicle breaks down, or maybe you met an accident. Guess what – the leasing company will provide any necessary assistance.
I hope this article taught you enough about car leasing in Singapore. Should you visit or live in the Lion City, you will have the necessary knowledge to choose the best option for yourself to receive the privilege of transportation most optimally for yourself.
