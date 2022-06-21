Finance
How To Grill A Steak Like A Fat Man
Grilling a steak has all the tenets of manhood mixed together. Fire, danger, and gluttony. But too many of you savages are doing it wrong. I watch in horror as you invite me over for light beer and dried out, lifeless flank steak. I guess technically it’s supposed to be lifeless but you know what I mean.
So here are some basic principles to grilling the perfect steak:
GRADE AND CUT- The most important choice you’re gonna make. At least until dinner the next day. First know that the best cuts for grilling are T-bone, Rib Eye, Porter House and Filet Mignon. NY Strip is pretty decent but not my favorite(maybe because it has NY in it?) Basically the farther you can get from the horns and the hooves, the better you’re looking.
Next you have to choose your grade. First is Prime, which is restaurant quality and those bastards buy most of this stuff up. You might still be able to find it, if you know your butcher, but it’s hard and you can expect to pay $15-$25 a pound. Next down is Choice and that’s what you’ll usually get at the grocery store and on the counter at the butcher. Plenty good enough for me. If you’re looking at Select quality, I suggest you give up and just make hamburgers. Steak may just be beyond you. If you’re too cheap to pay for Select, well you’re out of luck. Anything lower can only be served in prisons or elementary schools.
HEAT FOR THE WIN- Before you start grilling, you want it hot. Hella hot. Super hot. If you can hold your hand 4 inches over the grill without tearing up, it’s not hot enough(Chuck Norris is excluded from this test). The number 1 reason your steaks are dry is because your grill isn’t hot enough forcing you to cook it too long.
PREPARE YOU MEAT FOR THE GRILL, LIKE A GLADIATOR FOR THE ARENA- Firstly, you should have your meat out at room temp for at least a half hour before you throw it on the grill. Cold meat does not cook well, the blood can’t move. Then liberally season your steak with KOCHER salt and pepper. You may rub a little olive oil on the slab at this point. It can help form that nice crust on the outside that we’re looking for.
Also, remember that marinades are great if you’re using cheap meat(I’m looking at you flank steak) but they ruin the good stuff. If you make me Filet Mignon that tastes like lime and tequila I will personally punch you in the throat.
DON’T COOK, SEAR- Cooking your well cut, seasoned steak on your super hot grill will take you about 3-5 minutes per side depending on: A) the thickness of your steak and B) how hot your particular grill gets. Remember to flip only once. Now how do you tell if it’s done?
Well the only way to really know is to cut it open, but that ruins the steak. Not makes it Steaks on a grill worse, not sub-optimal, it ruins it. Like getting a super model pregnant.
So you’re going to have to experiment on your grill a few times. Buy 3 cuts one night, cook one for 3 minutes per side, one for 4 and one for 5.
Note: Underdone steak is great to heat up the next morning for steak and eggs and over done steak can be cut into thin slices o make a bad ass steak sandwich.
Warning: Do not use a meat thermometer. Poking holes in your steak is a travesty, and against the law in all civilized countries. It lets all the juices out and results in a $11 a pound hockey puck.
REST YOUR LAURALS- It’s imperative that after cooking you let your steak rest for 10 minutes. 5 if you’re starving but 10 is so much better. I know you’re hungry. I know it smells good. But if you drop it on a plate and cut into it, you’re going to let all those juices out. Give them time to shore up, slow down and distribute themselves. If you’re worried about the steak getting cold wrap it in tinfoil. Not letting it rest is the number 2 most likely reason your steak is dry.
HUNGER IS YOUR SAUCE- Let me say this, now and forever. Steak sauce is for guys who lost their sense of taste in a bottle rocket accident. The caveat being that it is a good way to drown the taste of a cheaper piece of meat(I’m not above pulling meat out of the discount bin). But if you paid the money for a decent cut, don’t you want to taste it and not A1?
Note: A1 is, however, awesome mixed in with your hamburger patty.
So if you follow these principles and invite me over, I will give my blessings to your steak. And by give blessings I mean consume.
Also please make sure you call it grilling and don’t miss-label it BBQ. BBQ is it’s own special, hallowed event that I’ll talk about in a later article, not something you can do with just some propane and a metal grill.
Finance
The Top B2B Sourcing Websites
Everybody sourcing products from overseas has heard of Alibaba, but for people looking for great deals on products directly from factories should check out this list. New websites have been hitting the scene, and some of them are really helpful for the larger businesses or the work at home eBay seller.
Niche Directories – These websites are focused on a particular industry and often provide better tools and filtering of information.
MFG – The best website for sourcing parts. Upload your projects, and get quotes from suppliers around the world. Also, the members have been active in leaving feedback on suppliers. You can now also source textiles using MFG. Jeff Beezos from Amazon.com is an owner of this company.
Panjiva – Great for sourcing garment manufacturers, their approach is different from other sites. They offer supplier ratings by reviewing the companies current shipments and customers. They offer information on shipment amount, and the type of customer and shipments.
Trade Intelligence – Ever wanted to know who your competitors have been buying from? US customs shipments reports are open to the public.
Zepol – The most searchable database for US customs reports allows the user to create their own custom filters. The system works within a web browser, and allows an unlimited number of searches.
Import Genius – Offers searches by customer name, product name, and supplier name.
Trade Mining – A lower cost system that allows a user to download trade intelligence reports one report at a time.
Piers – The largest trade intelligence company. Piers data is entered and analyzed, then put into their database. Reports are much better looking, but searches are more difficult and results may not have as much detail. They also offer trade intelligence on other countries.
Manufacturers and Wholesale Suppliers– Good websites for smaller orders and selling on eBay.
Doba – Sell goods on eBay without needing stock. Buying though Doba wholesale partners allows goods to shipped directly from the wholesale warehouse. The cost to the seller is 50% below retail, and the seller can select their own profit margin. Doba charges a monthly fee.
World Wide Brands – Allows you to search for suppliers, manufacturers, and wholesale companies. They charge a monthly fee.
B2X – Buy from China- Pain Free. B2X allows users to search manufacturers products online. No experience needed, B2X will ship the goods to you, and take care of all importing quality inspections. B2X charges an unstated fee that should be a great deal for smaller customers looking for good values.
DHGate – A platform for buying goods directly from manufacturers in Asia. Be careful of branded products, as there are lots of fakes being sold by companies who advertise on this site. But, there are great values if you know how to use it, and the site allows feedback.
The Wholesale Forums – An online forum with 5000 active members discussing goods, suppliers, and products. Very good information for people looking to start buying and selling online.
Liquidation and GoWholesale – A family of web sites that offer off-price goods for retail and discounts for wholesale.
Simplx – Another large platform that allows users to sell goods directly from a drop shippers warehouse.
Large Manufacturer and Supplier Directories – If you want to work directly with factories, these are the best large websites. Please be aware if you are looking for a factory that many companies advertising on these sites are trading companies.
Alibaba – The largest online sourcing community has suppliers from almost every country in the world. Also included are forums where your sourcing and trading questions can be answered.
Global Sources – The most reputable sourcing website. Global Sources verifies suppliers and works more closely to ensure smoother sourcing for its users. Global Sources also operates many large trade shows in Asia and has many print publications for sourcing.
Made-In-China – The 3rd largest sourcing website in the world. They also work with SGS and supplier audit reports can be purchased online.
Global Market – A newer souring website offers a huge amount of suppliers and products. Also, you can email them projects, and they will send you back a list of qualified manufacturers.
India Mart – As the name implies, a huge directory of Indian suppliers and products.
Product Pilot – All types of suppliers and products are listed in the most visually appealing of the large sourcing websites. An arm of the Messe Frankfut tradeshow group in Germany, most of the suppliers listed have also exhibited at their events, but since these events are so world wide, the website gets a good assortment of manufacturers.
Finance
The Potential Dangers of Nightclubs
Nightclubs are popular all over the United States, especially in large cities like New York, LA, and Chicago. Bars, dance clubs, late-night restaurants, and other entertainment venues attract hundreds of thousands of people every night all across the country. People go to have a good time, forget their problems, dance, eat, and drink.
However, because these venues are geared towards having a good time, people often forget that they have a number of serious dangers inherent to them. When many people congregate together at the same place at the same time, the chances of an accident go up – especially if it’s an enclosed space like a bar or club.
Common Accidents
Nightclubs, bars, and other similar destinations are inherently dangerous because they are usually crowded and dimly lit. Some of the most commonly reported accidents at such establishments include:
- Trips, slips, and falls
- Fires, especially electrical fires
- Assault and battery stemming from the crowd and atmosphere
- Malfunctioning equipment
The operators of such establishments can be held responsible for injuries that occur on their premises.
Infamous Incidents
There have been several infamous disasters at clubs. Some of the most well-known include:
- The Coconut Grove fire, which occurred in 1942 at the fashionable venue of the same name. Although it is unknown what, exactly, caused the fire, paper decorations exacerbated the disaster. The deadliest nightclub disaster in US history, 492 people perished in the blaze.
- The Station fire, which occurred in 2003 at the rock and metal club in West Warwick, Rhode Island. Pyrotechnics set off by performing band Great White caused a serious fire which resulted in the deaths of 100 people, making it the fourth-most deadly such incident in American history.
If you or someone you love has been injured at an entertainment venue, management may ultimately be responsible. Learn more today by visiting the website of Las Vegas car accident lawyers of Palmer & Associates.
Finance
Branding For the Independent Gospel Artist – Three Ways to Set Yourself Apart
Think of the most successful gospel recording artists you know and you’ll discover that they have all been well branded. Gospel artists like Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, Yolanda Adams and Donnie McClurkin are at the pinnacle of their careers but along the way, and even now, they continue to promote a brand that resonates with their audience. Yes, they can all sing very well and even with an anointing (that divine supremacy that gospel music fans sense almost immediately). But most importantly, these successful gospel artists are well branded.
What exactly does it mean to be branded? It means they are known for something–a sound, a look, a phrase–that sets them apart from all other artists. Are there others who can out-sing or out-perform them? Absolutely! But branding has little to do with how well you sing and everything to do with how well you continually present yourself to the people you want to listen to your music. Here are three initial steps for branding yourself as an artist.
1. Discover what it is about yourself that really stands out. What is it that you do as an artist that you can build a brand around? Get feedback from your audience, producer and management. Define yourself as an artist so that people will associate you with that great thing that you do.
2. Identify a word, phrase, style of singing or even name that is synonymous with you. And, guess what? You don’t necessarily have to come up with the phrase yourself. In some instances, your name could be what you’re looking for. Although Grammy-award nominated contemporary gospel singer Kierra Sheard has dropped her nickname “Kiki”, most of us have to consciously not utter it because “Kiki” was so perfectly branded with her as much as the signature sound she inherited from her legendary family.
3. Create a logo or symbol that is uniquely yours. Marry yourself to your logo and it will be with you everywhere you go. When you do concerts or make appearances, your logo should be your backdrop. Promotional items such as t-shirts, mugs, pens and journals should definitely bear your logo.
Once you discover the branding that’s right for you, then you can proceed to saturate your audience with it. Wrap your SUV in it. Display it on all of your merchandise. Take every opportunity to promote your brand and watch in amazement as you begin to stand out from the rest.
