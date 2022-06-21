Finance
"I Would Find A Girl Walking" Is True Crime At Its Best!
In what best selling author Michael Connelly describes as “One of the best looks inside the mind and motives of a serial killer that I’ve ever read”, authors Kathy Kelly and Diana Montane give readers a true crime drama in I WOULD FIND A GIRL WALKING. Just prior to the technological age that would change the way law enforcement would handle criminal investigations forever, Gerald Eugene Stano became one of the most prolific serial killers of his time. Without surveillance cameras, cells phones, DNA evidence, and computer communication between law enforcement agencies, it was basically a simpler time allowing the likes of Stano to ride around in his treasured cars looking for young girls for sex…or what started out that way.
Late in the 1960s and 1970s, Stano could be found cruising around the World’s Most Famous Beach – Daytona Beach, Florida, in search of his next victim. It is hard to understand why these women went with Gerald Stano who was what we might now probably call a nerd (?) – chubby, polyester pant suits and gold jewelry, large plastic framed glasses, disco music loving drunk (most of the time) and yet, they did. But in I WOULD FIND A GIRL WALKING, Kathy Kelly takes her experience with Stano, goes inside the mind of this madman, and along with Diana Montane, provides a glimpse into what made him tick.
At the time, Kathy Kelly was a reporter at The Daytona Beach News-Journal and being on the “police beat”, was the one to write the stories about these killings and Stano. Kathy’s reporting caught Stano’s attention as he loved to read his own press and he would only agree to interviews if it was Kathy who did them. His other connection was with DBPD Sgt. Paul Crow. Crow, who had studied at the FBI Academy in Quantico, was able to connect with Stano in a way no other lawman could, and so was the one that Stano put his trust in. Since so many of the murders were committed in other jurisdictions, the lawmen from those places would work through Crow to deal with Stano. Once Stano took a liking to Kathy Kelly, he agreed to answer questions for her so she could get all the facts and they corresponded. Kathy kept all his letters in a shoe box in her home with thoughts of someday working to put them into some kind of book.
Along with fellow reporter Montane, they worked for two years to tell Stano’s story and the description of the crimes he committed are compelling. More importantly especially to the authors, are the stories of the victims and their families. Taking the details from Stano’s letters, the authors have written a haunting story that readers will find hard to put down. Many of the chapters are devoted to the victims and how their part of the story came about. Yes, some of the women were runaways or prostitutes, but there also was the graduating senior on a class trip, a dancer, a cheerleader, a local champion swimmer, and even a tiny, young skater. All of these girls had families and lives ahead of them and Kathy makes sure readers knows their stories. There are even two of the girls who had twin brothers so being victims wasn’t the only coincidence. Their families and how they dealt with each loss as well as what some are doing today are included. Intertwined to make an intense and fascinating read, I WOULD FIND A GIRL WALKING will keep you turning pages as it surely did for me.
Gerald Stano’s background is also written about from when he was the unwanted child of a prostitute to a very much wanted baby of an adoptive parent who fought to keep him even after he was labeled “inadoptable”. Gerald’s relationship with his adoptive parents even up until the end is described. In confessing to killing about 40 women all around Florida, you would think Stano would have remorse and yet he is described as someone who you never would believe was spending years on death row, even at some point next to another infamous serial killer, Ted Bundy. Stano could be found knitting blankets for inmates’ children and even sending Kathy a scarf and hat he knitted for her one time. It was obvious as you read the book and later in the letters that are there verbatim in the appendix, that Gerald took a liking to Kathy. He even asked Paul Crow if she was married. For Kathy, it was a difficult and emotional journey to “get the story” and keep herself sane while this madman thought of them as friends. The letters in the back of the book are quite meaningful after reading the story as Kathy interjects personal observations to explain some of what Gerald writes about. In fact, it is from one of the letters that the authors got the title of the book. Gerald Stano had written to explain how he picked a victim, and he said very casually that “I would find a girl walking….”. In a second appendix, all the letters to his “good friend” Paul Crow are also included.
How Stano is finally convicted and which of the murders is the one that finally gets him executed is described. The book even has some photographs but as the authors are quick to say, none of them are gruesome. Stano was executed in 1998 and always one to make people think, he changed his stories, recanted his confessions and put the blame on Paul Crow while claiming his innocence in a letter left with his lawyer! With his hints at knowing more than he was telling before his death, we will never know how many more women he really killed. However, the suspicion he tried to throw on Crow was investigated and of course, cleared. Montane in a recent radio interview said about Stano, “I felt he was a very average but cunning individual…self-inflated with a grandiose image of himself…a lady killer, a real lady killer”. I guess that says it all but one thing I know for sure is that it has made me look at strangers differently, no matter how charming they may appear, I am careful when I am out alone. As a resident of Daytona Beach, chills still run up and down my spine as I think of all the places Stano worked and frequented that are so familiar to me. I ask myself each day where I was at a certain time and wasn’t it REALLY possible I, too, must have run into him? Good thing for me I rarely walk anywhere!
The New GRE – GMAT Killer?
At one point in time, the Graduate Management Admissions Test (GMAT) was the de facto exam that students took to get into business school. But in 2006, the creators of the GMAT, the Graduate Management Admissions Council (GMAC), decided to sever ties with the Educational Testing Service (ETS), who up until that point had administered the exam. This move, which ended the non-compete clause that the GMAC held over the ETS, allowed the ETS to challenge the stranglehold that the GMAC had on business school testing.
Since 2006, the ETS has been campaigning schools to accept the GRE as an alternative to the GMAT. According to a press release by the ETS, “About 450 MBA programs worldwide now accept the GRE test, including 45 percent of the U.S. News & World Report’s top 100 U.S. programs and seven of the top 10 global MBA programs according to The Financial Times.” These schools include some of the top-ranked business schools in the world, such as Harvard, Stanford, Wharton at UPenn, Stern at NYU, and Sloan at MIT.
Additionally, the revised GRE, coming in August of this year, is in part meant to make the exam more attractive to business schools. The ETS website states, “ETS has revised the test to better reflect the kind of thinking you’ll do in graduate or business school and improve your test-taking experience. New types of questions now more closely align with the skills you need to succeed in today’s demanding graduate and business school programs.” Removing analogies and antonyms, for instance, shifts the focus away from memorization and towards analysis and understanding.
It’s no surprise that more and more schools are starting to accept the GRE. The ETS estimates that there are approximately 700 GRE testing centers in 160 countries around the world; contrast this with a 2010 GMAC press release, which estimates that there are 500 testing centers in 110 countries. Schools that decide to accept the GRE can expand their applicant pools by making it more convenient for international applicants applying to US business schools in this era of globalization. Additionally, the move to accept the GRE is beneficial to students as well. Those who are trying to decide between going to graduate school and going to business school don’t have to choose one over the other or worry about taking two tests (and paying two registration fees) — they can simply take the GRE and apply to both. Testmasters recommends that prospective students take both tests and submit the higher score.
With the upcoming release of the new GRE and the momentum that the ETS has built up over the past several years, we can expect to see more and more business schools accepting the GRE for admissions. Of course, the GMAC is not simply twiddling its thumbs as the ETS courts its primary market — the GMAT is scheduled for a major facelift in 2013 to give the exam more business-specific content.
But who knows? By then, it may be too late.
Satellite Communications Providers – Satellite Telecoms and Gateway Services
The demands of modern business and the highly competitive nature of the corporate environment dictate that any business wishing to succeed in their respective market needs to be available on an international level at all times. These demands mean that superior business communication should be a primary concern of corporations in modern day business. Technology is advancing at a rapid pace and has created an opportunity for businesses, or branches, worldwide to work together as if they were located in the same office building. Satellite communications have thus become a necessary feature in most offices as they allow communication between locations around the globe without compromising on call quality or speed.
Why satellite communications?
Satellite telecoms communication and global roaming is possible by voice and data services. An ISP is set up with a satellite communications space segment, carrier class telecoms network and internet backbone which is sent to a satellite telecoms network. Because of the use of satellites and hosted services, communication is possible from any location in the world, no matter how remote. Satellite communication technology is the key to successful business communication and the ability of a company to provide efficient service to their clients.
Satellite telecoms solutions provide a robust service that is reliable and secure. It is imperative for a successful business to avoid bad communication technology and inefficient telecoms services at all costs. When a business is attempting to run a thriving and successful corporate venture, bad communication, slow connections, lost emails, bad sound quality on calls and lost connections are problems which will propel a business into loss instead of success. Satellite communications allow a business peace of mind regarding their communication abilities as satellite technology is dependable and robust without being expensive.
Features of satellite communications for business
Global roaming solutions and satellite communication allow employees access to corporate resources, to send emails and to browse the internet whilst being able to communicate via high quality, voice compression technology, no matter where they are situated on the globe.
Call costs are lowered through calls being charged at local rates as the large broadband network makes connecting people simple and effective. Quality is not compromised because the connection is low cost – the reliable and high speed alternative to fibre networks provides seamless and reliable data carrying.
Due to the use of broadband through a satellite communications network, businesses save money in their communication costs. Fixed line technology is costly to run and even more expensive to maintain. Service fees can be staggering whilst line rental and call costs only add to the mountain of expenses. Using a broadband connection for communication allows companies to save huge amounts of money due to the simple services which accompany satellite communications.
Most satellite telecoms operators and service providers will include a free 24-hour help desk service for any problems a client may experience. Because the communication systems are so easy to set up and maintain, they rarely require a technician to be called in to fix any problems. The system is easily scalable, allowing clients to add and subtract lines as they wish without needing to pay a callout fee for a technician to add or subtract the required lines.
For any business competing in a worldwide market, location need not be a problem any longer. Thanks to the internet and satellite technology, satellite telecoms allows businesses access to high quality communication whilst cutting costs and providing a range of features to make communication even simpler. User-friendly interfaces, connection anywhere in the world, dependable and robust gateways and dedicated technical support systems are all features illustrating why satellite communications and global roaming is the future of business communications.
Rank on First Page of Google
As we all know, the biggest challenge in internet marketing is getting traffic to your website. However difficult it may be, it is a must if you want to be successful. You could pay for Google AdWords, and pray that your campaign doesn’t get slapped by Google, or you could spend a few extra minutes every day, and get a better listing with more traffic for free.
So how did I get my listing on the first page of Google?
I am going to show you in 5 simple steps.
Ok, here it goes:
Step 1
Create a blog – 10 minutes unless you already have a blog or website. Setting up a blog is very easy. Go to Blogger, register for a free Blogger account, choose a name for your blog (being very careful to give a name that applies to what you will be writing articles about), write your first post to introduce the blog, and then move on to step 2.
Step 2
Write an article or press release – 10-30 minutes depending on the length. Be careful not to “sell” anything in your article. You should be giving advice, reviewing a product, or something of that nature. Make sure you place a link to your blog at the end of the article in the bio box.
Step 3
Create a Title for your article and make sure that it is a popular phrase – one that will be searched for. You can use the free keyword tools for this. You want to search for your phrase using quotes (“), and look at the results number at the top right of the search results — if the results are under 5000, and there are people paying for ads using that search term (look for the sponsored listings on the right hand side), then chances are you have found a winner. Use that for the name of your article. Always write your article and save it to your computer, as you will want to submit it to more than one article directory. Copy/paste your article in to 4 or 5 free article submission sites, and then copy and paste it to your blog using the same title as the “Blog Post Title”. If you prefer to just link from your blog to the article, you can do that as well, but the idea is not just posting to article directories, it is adding “important” content to your blog. Once you have completed this step, move on to step 4.
Step 4
Many of the article submission sites allow you to use the “Add This” feature, which allows you to submit your article link to Social Networking Sites. Many online marketers are realizing the importance of doing this, so I would not skip this step.
Step 5
Search for your title in 24 hours and find it on the first page of Google.
Folks, it does not get any better than this. Imagine having 10-20 articles listed per month. Do you know how much traffic that would create? And to think that if you write good content, your articles could show up for months or years to come!
The great thing about this is that even if you have never written an article in your life, once you write one, and it gets listed by Google, you will be hooked. And don’t forget, you are getting all of this accomplished absolutely free.
Forget about all of the SEO, and maintaining a website. Choose your title wisely, and you will be successful.
