Finance
If You Want to Be Rich You Don’t Need Good Grades
Did you parents ever give you the advice that in order to become wealthy they need to study hard, get good grades so they can get a good job? I know I have heard this advice on many occasions from my parents. But the fact is that getting good grades no longer ensures that you will become wealthy. Even many doctors, who are often the ones with the best grades, are now struggling to earn a lot of money. If you want to get rich, without needing good grades, then read on.
Something that they don’t teach you in school is that you banker never asks for your report card. If you go to your bank and ask for a loan, either for a business, property or some other investment, then your banker is not going to ask for your school report card. Your school report card has very little relevance on whether or not you will become rich. There are many highly educated people who are poor and struggling for money. There are also some very uneducated people who a millionaires and billionaires.
Schools are developed to train people to look for a job, but this alone will not make you rich. Often it is the educated people with the highest paying jobs that have the most debt and are in the worst spot financially. You don’t need good grades in school to become rich, but you do need a good financial education. A lot of people leave school without the slightest financial education. Many leave deeply in debt from school fees and they spend their entire lives trying to get out of debt.
Some very simple financial education can save you a lot of time and trouble and can make you rich a lot quicker. In fact someone with a lot of financial education, but not a lot of school smarts, is much more likely to become rich than someone with school smarts but now financial education.
In school you are more intelligent if you can make finer distinctions. Let me give you an example. If you can distinguish a car from a truck then you have some intelligence. However, if you can distinguish a 1987 Ford Laser from a 1990 Ford Laser then that is a greater distinction. You are able to understand things in finer detail and are therefore more intelligent. In school you will also be taught that there is often more than one meaning to a word. For example, the word pound means many different things. It can mean money, in the form of English currency, it can refer to weight, it can refer to a lost dogs home or it can mean to hit with a force. The one word has multiple meanings.
In finance, some words have different meanings. Only in finance one meaning will make you poor, and another meaning will make you rich. Neither meaning is right or wrong, just different, but they have very different outcomes.
One of the most important words you will ever understand in finance is the term asset. Now your banker will tell you an asset is anything you own that is of monetary value. This includes you old golf clubs, your suits and your car. This is one correct meaning of the word asset, but it will make you poor. A better understanding of the word asset is something that generates you an income whether you work or not. To put it simply, if you stop working today an asset will continue to put money into your pocket. A liability is something that takes money out of your pocket whether you work or not.
A lot of people are poor because they spend their time buying assets that are liabilities. They buy things of monetary value that cost them money to own. A car costs money to own every month. So although, according to the bank’s definition of an asset, they are acquiring an asset, they are becoming poorer. Rich people focus on spending their time and money to acquire assets that generate them income. It is these assets that make them rich, and it is the ability to define the difference between an asset and a liability that makes them financially intelligent.
Finance
Why Refurbished Telecom Equipment Helps Your Business
Purchasing telecom equipment that is refurbished is a great solution for businesses looking for affordable, quality telecom solutions.
Refurbished Telecom Systems Help Your Business Save Money
Refurbished electronics are generally considerably less expensive than “brand new” electronics, and this is mostly because manufacturers and stores can’t resell refurbished items as brand new – even if there was nothing wrong with them in the first place.
A refurbished electronic usually has one of two histories: Either a customer simply decided he didn’t want the item once he got it home (reasons might vary from anything to color, size, or price) and so he returned it, or the customer got the electronic home and realized their was a minor malfunction with the electronic and returned it or exchanged it for another item.
When either of these scenarios happens, the manufacturer receives the electronic, inspects it for any possible problems, makes any repairs necessary to get it working properly again, and then resells it at a lower price than if it were brand new.
And, obviously, purchasing electronics at much lower prices than “brand new” prices is a great way to save your business money!
Refurbished Telecom Equipment Provides Your Business with Quality Products
Now that you know that refurbished telecom systems can help save your business and that the manufacturers have inspected, repaired, and approved them for resale, it’s easy to see how these kinds of equipment provide your business with affordable, quality products.
Your Business Can Choose from an Array of Refurbished Telecom Equipment
Two of the most popular kinds of refurbished telecom equipment for businesses are refurbished telephones and refurbished cards.
Shopping for refurbished telephones is much like shopping for brand new telephones: You want to find the telecom system that’s going to best suit you, your employees or co-workers, and your business. While a good refurbished telecom equipment wholesaler will be able to help you choose the best phones for your business, you should still have a good idea of:
- The number of telephones your business will need. For help, think about how many employees or co-workers will be using the telecom system.
- How many lines your telecom systems needs to have. Will there be enough people using the phones and enough people calling in to require a multi-line phone, or can your business get by with a single line?
- The kinds of features you want your telephones to have. Such features may include messaging, hold, mute, and transfer options.
In addition to telephones, you’ll also need to think about refurbished telecom cards. Digital line cards facilitate a digital set and allow communication to the phone switch, while analog line cards function in a similar way but with analog equipment like analog phones, polycom conference phones, modem lines, and fax machines. You can also look into T1 cards, which connects your phone switch to the central office (the phone company).
Again, a good refurbished telecom systems wholesaler will be able to help you with these decisions, but these are a few things to think about as you’re thinking about the kind of equipment you want.
Finance
Beware of Fraud Packers and Movers! Key Things to Remember When Choosing One
Importance of Packers and Movers
These days, we see a mushroom growth of packers and movers companies in different parts of the world. And why not? Nuclear families of today need external help when shifting to a new home. I am not telling hiring a moving company to transfer your personal belongings is a crime. You should definitely choose a mover to do necessary shifting of your precious items. But, what you must consider is not to hurry when choosing such a company. You should do full research to find which one is the professional and reputable known for years for transferring valuable items without causing damage to the same.
Check Its Reliability
You hire a packer and mover to shift your valuable furniture, TV, one or more dining set, and such other items. However, before you hire a company find its reputation in the current market. If possible, ask your friends or neighbors about a moving company they have hired in the past. This will give you peace of mind, as it will end the risk of doing business with a fraud company. If you have not got any referral, you must check all documents of the company, including copies of incorporation certificates, trade license, company’s PAN card, bank account of the company, valid office address, phone numbers, email address, etc. You can also ask for contact details of the company’s past customers to talk to them and make sure you are not dealing with a fraud packer and mover.
Compare Quotations
After looking at your items, the concerned moving company will give a quote. You must not trust a company that is asking for a very low price, as it may not offer quality service. You must take quotations from at least a few companies and then compare the rates. You must select the one that is asking for a moderate price for damage-free movement of all your valuable items to your destination. Also, you must calculate the cost of transferring your goods based on the several hours the company will take. For example, if it takes 4 hours to transfer your items, the company you choose must ask for payment for only those 4 hours and not for the full day.
Easily Identify Fake Companies
If you call a packers and movers to get a response like “Hello Moving Company” or “Hello Packers and Movers” think twice before talking further. Most often such companies are not genuine. The operator must say the company name instead of saying just a “moving company”. Moreover, beware of online moving companies who offer the lowest rate for movement of your items, as they may not offer quality service.
Take Photos of the Truck Carrying Your Goods
You must always stay alert when doing business with an unknown company. You should take pictures of the truck, its license number and after loading all your items in the truck. If possible, follow the vehicle personally in your car and personally stay at the time of unloading the items. Also, don’t forget to count the number of items loaded and unloaded and stick a label on each item however small it is to keep an account of the same.
Is Your Company Insured?
One vital thing to check before hiring a packer and mover is whether it is providing full insurance coverage to the items. The company you choose must explain clearly about the goods covered by insurance. Full insurance coverage means all your goods will move safely. In case of an accident, the mover will pay you for the damage caused to your items during shifting.
Get a Contract Copy
You must keep a copy of contract signed by both the parties. A professional packer and mover will give you a contract copy before you even ask. There are two types of contracts made – binding and non-binding. Binding contract has a fixed cost and you will everything written in advance. In case of a non-binding contract, the company will prepare the contract after taking into account the weight of each item, distance travelled, services offered, etc.
Finance
The Features And Benefits Of Cloud Telephony
These days, one often hears the phrase “Cloud Hosted Telephony”. However, what does it exactly mean? What relevance does it have in the field of interactive voice response (IVR)?
Introduction to Cloud Hosted Telephony:
From the point of view of IVR, IVR Hosting service or Hosted IVR, which allows users to design and deploy telephony applications on their own IVR is referred to as Cloud Hosting Telephony.
It probably got its name to sound the same as “Cloud Computing” in order to bring closer the specialized telephony application developer with the general web/computer application developer.
Cloud Hosted Telephony ultimately allows any developer of computer applications to add the function of telephony to the software applications they develop.
It basically means you do not require to be aware of telephony knowledge, jargons of the working of a telephone if you know what you require from your telephone. Mostly, people very easily understand how to make or receive a call on the telephone, disconnect or hang up a call, hit the right button to play a file and transfer or conference a call. Cloud Hosted Telephony allows all these functions to be added to any computer software.
These and many other telephony functions can be integrated into any computer software without the knowledge of the technology of telecoms or worrying about the infrastructure like IVR/PBX required in telecoms.
Cloud Hosted Telephony has given a refreshing change to the world of IVR, which had aged a lot. With this, there is hope that an impressive and inventive telephony application will come up, which will be able to solve actual problems and serve the distinct population.
Features Of Cloud Telephony:
1. Call Recording: All outbound and inbound calls can be recorded for various reasons by the use of this optional feature. The reasons behind recording a call may include: customer service, compliance, creation of audit trail. The system can be set to record all or few select calls as well as record on demand. The recordings and their details can be accessed easily through the portal.
2. Auto Attendant: This feature allows you to give the callers a huge range of call routing for all the dimensions of your business. You can also make announcements to inform callers about stuff like website addresses, hour of opening etc.
3. Web-based portal which is easy to use: Via the web-based portal, this feature provides access to a huge range of features of call handling. An easy access is provided, through a dashboard, to a huge amount of information like voice mails, call history or call recordings. In order to ensure that effective handling of calls, personalized settings are easy to create.
4. Administrator Interface: A huge range of capabilities of administration is provided by cloud telephony, which also includes freedom to staff for effective and quick control of calls. The process of setting up is simple and you have the authority to retain control of features of individual users or give control to the staff.
Benefits Of Cloud Telephony:
- No capital expenditure as there are no upfront costs.
- Relocation has become a lot easier as you can retain your number.
- For optimum quality of voice, voice is converged, assured or lines are leased.
- Business can be moved as this technology is cloud based and not a physical system.
- Hot desktop supported by use of landlines and mobile.
- Stay up-to-date always by upgrading to the latest software.
- For compliance with PCI, options for call recording include ‘on demand’.
- Easy up gradation of hosted technologies, according to the needs of the business with flexibility for up or downsizing.
- Calls can be made and taken anywhere and on which ever device.
- As it is resilient, it supports your strategy of business continuity.
- Can be managed by internal teams easily, even with a tablet.
- Ideal for operations in various sites.
Hence, all business enterprises must switch to Hosted cloud telephony as it is helpful in cost cutting as well as in increasing the productivity of employees.
