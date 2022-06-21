Finance
Interview With "The Way Back Home" Executive Producer Ralph Clemente
For its East Coast Premiere, “The Way Back Home” found its way back home. Written by and starring Central Florida native Michael H. King, filmed in the Sanford and Orlando areas, and produced by a mostly Central Florida crew, “The Way Back Home” is part of a showcase for local films in the 2006 Florida Film Festival.
Executive producer Ralph Clemente decided to go ahead with the production of this independent film even after one of its stars, Julie Harris, suffered a heart attack, stroke, and serious car accident one right after the other. In fact, Clemente had the script re-written to accommodate the actress.
“I had worked with Julie Harris before on another film, “The First of May,” and knew she was an extremely talented actress,” he says. “Julie requested that we rewrite the character as someone who had survived a stroke. She hadn’t done any acting in a couple of years because of her health, and had been in heavy therapy ever since. Her assistant said that making this movie with us was the best therapy she could have ever received.”
The actress is the most honored performer in Tony history, with 10 nominations, five wins, and a lifetime achievement award. In the film, Harris plays Jo McMillen, a loving grandmother, good friend to Maude (Ruby Dee), and owner of a beautiful house designated as a historical landmark. Nearly a year after her stroke, her grandson Spencer Krane (King) comes to visit her from New York. Heavy emotional baggage accompanies him on the journey.
“We were lucky to get Ruby Dee and Julie Harris,” Clemente says. “The two ladies wanted to work together, so we managed to get them both. It’s the first time they’ve ever worked on a film with each other.”
He says that because of Harris’ medical condition, the crew would often worry about her, sometimes even feeding her lines when she would hesitate or stammer. “She would turn to them and say, ‘I’m acting,'” Clemente says. “Her acting was amazing; it’s no wonder she’s a legend.”
Directing the film is another legend in the business, 75-year-old Reza Badiyi, who was recognized by the Director’s Guild of America for having directed more hours of dramatic television (416) than anyone in the history of television. His many directing credits include “Baretta,” “Mission Impossible,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” So it’s no surprise that “The Way Back Home” feels more like a made-for-TV family drama than an edgy independent film.
Although Clemente concedes that “the film will certainly appeal to the over-60 set,” the central story concerns the grandson’s escape back home to a small town in Florida from his high-pressured attorney job in the big city. After his grandmother’s illness and a family crisis with his Broadway actress wife, he goes home and reacquaints himself with the grandmother who raised him.
“There are younger people in the cast and this should increase the appeal to a younger audience,” Clemente says. “He tries to go back to his roots and refresh his soul although we don’t really find out why until later in the movie.”
King co-produced the film along with Paul Sirmons and Alan Lilly. Post production specialist Oliver Peters worked on the many flashbacks that slowly reveal Spencer’s spiritual conflicts. Deezer D, Danny Nucci, Tessie Santiago, Robert Scott, and Amy Landers appear as the simple, small-town folks he left behind, while Mina Badie plays his troubled wife, Faith.
The lush Florida landscape, including calm lakes, lonely country roads, roaming alligators during mating season, late afternoon thunder showers, and native plants and flowers also play supporting roles in the film.
A joint effort between Back Home Productions, Inc. and Valencia Community College’s Film Production Technology program, “The Way Back Home” had student crews working alongside seasoned professionals.
“The director, producer, D.P., art director, editor, script supervisor, gaffers, and camera operators are all professionals,” according to Clemente, director of the college’s program. “These people essentially become free faculty to my students. There’s a tremendous learning opportunity there that money just can’t buy.”
Alcohol, Naltrexone, and the Magic of Pharmacological Extinction
Introduction
The drug naltrexone has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of opiate addiction since 1984 and for the treatment of alcohol problems since 1994. Although many doctors have prescribed naltrexone for alcohol problems since it was approved by the FDA, naltrexone has not proven very effective when prescribed according to the FDA’s recommendation to take it daily while abstaining from alcohol.
However, David Sinclair PhD, a research scientist working in Finland, has discovered a different way of prescribing naltrexone which has shown an 80% success rate with patients who are prescribed naltrexone and a 90% success rate with patients who take the naltrexone as directed. This method of prescribing naltrexone has come to be referred to as The Sinclair Method. 90% of patients who take naltrexone according to The Sinclair Method either quit drinking or become moderate drinkers in the space of three months. No inpatient treatment is required and naltrexone is available in a cheap generic form which makes this not only a highly effective treatment for alcohol problems, but a one of the least expensive as well.
What is The Sinclair Method?
According to the Sinclair Method patients should only take naltrexone when they intend to drink alcohol and should never take naltrexone when they intend to abstain from alcohol. This is in sharp contrast with the FDA’s recommendation that naltrexone should only be given to patients who promise to abstain from alcohol and that it should be administered daily. Moreover, when naltrexone is taken according to the recommendations of the FDA it is only slightly more effective than a placebo–a sharp contrast with the 90% success rate of The Sinclair Method of using naltrexone. In addition, some research suggests that the only patients who benefit by taking naltrexone as prescribed by FDA guidelines are those who cheat and drink on the naltrexone, and that those who abstain while taking the naltrexone not only have greater alcohol cravings than those who get a placebo–but are also more likely to relapse into severe drinking problems in the long term.
The Sinclair method says to take 50 mg of naltrexone one hour before drinking every time that you drink for the rest of your life. Naltrexone taken according to The Sinclair method is safe even for drinkers who are heavily physically dependent on alcohol since the naltrexone causes them to gradually drink less and less per day and thus taper off of the alcohol with no withdrawal symptoms whatsoever.
How does The Sinclair Method work?
According to David Sinclair, alcohol addiction is a conditioned response. People become conditioned to drink alcohol because of alcohol’s actions in the brain in much the same way that Pavlov’s dogs became conditioned to salivate at the sound of a bell. This is because every time that one drinks alcohol, endorphins are released in the brain. Endorphins are chemicals which are responsible for learning new conditioned responses. Normally this is a good thing because the conditioned responses which we learn help us to survive. However, in the case of alcohol addiction, the conditioned response leads people to perpetuate a bad habit. The endorphins which are released into the brain when people drink alcohol reinforce the drinking behavior, and this can lead to addiction to alcohol.
Naltrexone totally blocks the effects of endorphins in the brain. If you take naltrexone before drinking alcohol then the drinking behavior will not be reinforced. When a behavior is not reinforced it eventually disappears. Psychologists refer to this process as “extinction”. Since naltrexone is a pharmaceutical, using naltrexone to extinguish drinking behavior is referred to as “pharmacological extinction”. Pharmacological extinction of problem drinking by using naltrexone is The Sinclair Method.
When we understand that problem drinking is a conditioned response and that this conditioned response can be extinguished by using naltrexone according to The Sinclair Method, it becomes very obvious why the FDA’s method of using naltrexone is not effective. If a person takes naltrexone every day then the naltrexone will tend to extinguish every pleasurable behavior which results in the release of endorphins, not just drinking behavior. This includes everything pleasurable from reading to jogging to sex. Moreover, if one abstains while taking the naltrexone, then drinking will be the only behavior which is NOT extinguished by the naltrexone.
Why Isn’t The Sinclair Method Popular In The United States?
Since The Sinclair Method has shown a great deal of success in Finland, why hasn’t it been generally adopted in the United States?
There are a couple of reasons that this may be the case. Since naltrexone is now available as a generic, the pharmaceutical companies will not make any major profits by promoting it. Moreover, American addictionologists seem to generally shy away from anything which does not involve complete abstinence and surrender to a “Higher Power”. Moreover the 2009 edition of The Physician’s Desk Reference no longer lists oral naltrexone as available for prescription in the United States–only 30 day implants are available. 20 day naltrexone implants cannot be used for implementing The Sinclair Method. It is unfortunate that our pharmaceutical companies have taken such a giant step backward just at the very time an extremely effective method of using oral naltrexone has been discovered.
Fortunately there are a few professionals in the United States who are now promoting The Sinclair method. We can only hope that this grass roots movement will grow and that more and more people we become familiar with The Sinclair Method and put it into practice to help eliminate the alcohol problems which continue to plague the United States.
Ethics for Nurses and Paralegal
Ethics are both personal and administrative. Your personal ethics may be one thing, whereas the ethics you are required to follow under the guidelines set forth by the American Nursing Association or by the National Paralegal Association, may conflict with your own morality Nevertheless, you have a duty to follow such ethics parameters if you want to keep your job and avoid being sued for malpractice or violating confidentiality provisions.
While this article focuses on paralegal and medical professionals, many of these principles are also highly relevant within any situation where you are handling someone’s private information. Here are my top 11 ways to avoid violating professional ethics guidelines:
1. Study- If you are a nurse, study the ANA handbook. If you are a paralegal, study the NPA‘s handbook regarding ethics. Also, study the individual company policies provided to you once hired by a company provided to you at orientation. What you don’t know can get you killed!
2. Don’t Gossip: Clients are going to approach you with all sorts of embarrassing stories about their lives. Medical conditions, legal issues, stories of infidelity, infertility, and other stomach turning scenarios will be common place in any area of client relations. You must handle these scenarios with care. If you wouldn’t want it to be shared with the public, then its safe to assume that your client wouldn’t either. Practice empathy, and put yourself in their shoes.
3. Be mindful of eavesdropping: When speaking to a client on the phone or in person, be sure that these conversations are done so in a quiet, secure, and private area. If these conversations are accidentally heard by a third party, it could result in negative consequences.
4. Secure documents: Any paperwork relating to company secrets or client information shouldn’t lay around openly for passerbyers to see. Such documents should also be shredded, not crumpled up in a trash bin. Identity thieves and spies are everywhere. Do not make their jobs easier by mishandling documents.
5. Do not administer actions without permission: Unless you are directed by a licensed doctor or lawyer, nurses and paralegals are NOT allowed to give a personalized diagnosis, legal advice, or administer treatment. Nurses and Paralegals must also refrain from taking action when the client does not consent. Paralegals and nurses are “foot-soldiers”. We are to operate mostly by direct command, and rarely act independently, and even when we do, we are highly monitored.
6. Avoid the media: Addressing the media in regards to a client or the company you work for without authorization is a big NO-NO. You run the risk of defamation, releasing company trade-secrets, and other legal consequences.
7. Don’t be an accomplice: If you see your supervising Doctor or attorney doing something highly unethical or illegal, you have the right to speak up and file a report with the authorities. Do not become an accomplice to illegal activity.
8. Think twice before becoming a rouge: Becoming a whistleblower or acting on your own because it “feels right”, could make you go down in history as a brave hero and save lives, however, it will not be without consequences. Acting outside of your assigned role, even if it saves a life could still cost you your job or open you up for a malpractice lawsuit or legal sanctions. Before you try to become the next Edward Snowden, remember, there will be consequences.
9. Stay up to date: Ethics guidelines are subject to change. Most nurses and paralegals are required or encouraged to attend furthering education courses or “refresher courses”. These could serve you well so that you do not fall out of the loop for current industry standards.
10. Pledge your loyalty to your client: Your job is to be an advocate for your client and an assistant to your superior. Embrace this role fully! If you think an alternative remedy is in order, express this to your supervising Doctor or Attorney. Do this away from the client in order to protect the honor of your supervisor as to not undermine him. Also, do not conspire or speak with any outside forces who may work against the interests of your client and/or employer. You are being paid for such loyalty. Any actions you take which could be interpreted as being “disloyal” to either the client or your employer, could result in termination or a lawsuit.
11. Swallow your pride: Paralegals and Nurses should take great care in picking a field or concentrated area that lines up with their conscious. If you cannot fathom defending a murderer or thief, you may want to stay away from criminal law and try bankruptcy law instead. You can also ask to be removed from certain cases or refuse to work with certain clients who make you feel uncomfortable. However, regardless of how hard you try to manage your career, you will ultimately be forced to take actions that go against your own personal beliefs. It’s the nature of any business and something all employees must learn to accept. Do your best to minimize such circumstances but also learn how to justify such actions if absolutely necessary. Those who fail to rationalize their jobs will fall victim to alcoholism and other unhealthy coping methods if they do not learn how to cope naturally. Legal and medical professionals will benefit greatly from having a support system in friends and family.
The philosophy and administrative guidelines that govern the idea of “ethics” can get very complicated. If you are unsure about whether or not you may be violating your company’s standards of ethics, it never hurts to ask!
Cashcrate Overview
What is Cashcrate?
Cashcrate is a website funded by advertisers. Big companies who want to sell their products pay Cashcrate to advertise their products. Cashcrate in turn pays its members to view these advertisements. The companies figure the more people that view their advertisements, the more their products will sell and the more money they will make.
How much money can you make?
You can make as much as you want. The more time you put into it, the more money you will make. You will start small ($25 to $50 a month), but within 6 months you can be making $2000 a month. I personally made $47 my first month using Cashcrate. I only spent a total of maybe 4 hours. Some people make over $100 a month just by doing the offers and surveys. There are also prizes for the people who make the most money for any given month. For example, in April, one person came in first place and made $105.35. That person won a $150 bonus for making so much money. If you’re looking to make A LOT of money on Cashcrate, you need referrals. Some people have over 1000 referrals and they make thousands of dollars a month. Basically, a referral is someone you tell about Cashcrate. When they sign up under your link, they become your referral.
How much time does it take?
You spend however much time you want. If you dedicate 1 hour every day, I’m sure you can make over $100 a month. Referrals take a while to get. If you really strive for it, you can get enough referrals within about 6 months to make $2000 a month.
How old do you have to be?
13 or older
Is this a scam?
No! This is legit. Scams ask you for money. Cashcrate is 100% free, so you will NEVER be asked to pay ANYTHING. You can Google: “Cashcrate testimonials” to see pictures of the checks people have received from Cashcrate.
Basically, Cashcrate is a free service and you get out of it what you put into it.
