Introduction to Mesothelioma Disease

Increasingly businesses of all sizes are reaping the benefits of low-cost, instant communication via bulk SMS messages to customers and colleagues alike. And while a large corporation will have access to an IT department to provide this communication tool, what are smaller businesses meant to do? The good news is that you don’t need to be a computer whizz-kid or have an in-house IT department to take advantage of SMS technology. Instead, businesses can turn to a bulk SMS gateway provider for easy ways to send their text messages. A SMS gateway provider will give you one point of contact, one A-Z pricing list and an easy to use interface for sending your bulk SMS messages.

Yet, if you are new to bulk SMS messaging you may still be wondering if there are different ways to send SMS messages and just how easy this technology is to use. With this in mind, here is a quick breakdown of three different ways that businesses can send text messages through a bulk SMS gateway provider. All of these methods can be sent from a standard computer and do not require specialist knowledge… in essence they are as easy as sending an email.

Sending text messages online

This is by far the most popular way to send text messages, as users just need to logon to the website from a computer, and away they go. Once they are in, sending text messages online is very similar to sending an email. With online SMS the users isn’t tied to any one computer – they should be able to use any computer and any browser (be it Explorer, Safari for Mac, Firefox or Chrome) to access their account and send their messages. This gives the user greater flexibility as they can send the text messages online from their home or the office – wherever it suits them best. Good gateway providers will offer a feature-rich online SMS service, such as allowing the sender to receive replies, message scheduling, real-time delivery reports and even manage their contacts.

Sending text message from a desktop application

Another common way that businesses send SMS messages is through a downloaded application on their Mac, PC workstation, or Linux computer. This system is just as simple to use as online SMS messaging, allowing you to type in your message just as you do with an email or instant messaging. Often users prefer this method for sending bulk SMS as the application is accessible via a desktop icon. Some desktop applications are actually web applications. Look out for two-way SMS messaging, message delivery receipts, as well as being able to schedule when your messages were sent. Using a desktop SMS application can also enable the user to reduce the costs of sending bulk SMS messages by optimising their routing.

Sending messages from a spread sheet

Perhaps the easiest way to send bulk SMS messages is through an add-in for a spread sheet application. Although just a few gateway providers offer this service, it makes sending text messages a breeze. It enable businesses to make use of the information contained in their spread sheet application (be it names, phone numbers or message templates) to send their text messages. With this method there is no need to exit the spreadsheet application to switch to the SMS application; the add-in allows the users to send the text messages directly from within the spreadsheet. All you do is highlight the contact details, write or highlight the message from your templates and click on “send”. You can tailor your messages and receivers all from within the information stored on your spread sheet. This approach usually also provides useful features, such as SMS delivery reports and job scheduling.

Of course, sending text messages online, using a desktop application or spread sheet add-on are just most straightforward methods for sending bulk SMS. If you have access to a bit of technical expertise (or can bring in a freelancer to provide it) then the world is your oyster as far as messaging is concerned. You could then set up a system to send text messages dynamically, such as automatically texting a business card every time a potential client contacts you or sending appointment reminders — bringing a whole new level of bulk messaging to your business.