Investors FOMO About CryptoNews – TheNewsCrypto

Hit by the collapse of Luna and UST, as well as another round of interest rate hikes and balance sheet shrinking by the Fed, cryptocurrencies suffered a market-wide plunge in May 2022, and the market has not significantly rebounded so far. In addition, compared with their historical highs, the prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum have fallen by more than 50%. Meanwhile, other altcoins have suffered bigger falls. The entire crypto market is still going through a bearish period.

That being said, will Bitcoin and Ethereum go to zero? The answer is a hard no. As the blockchain technology advances and becomes more widely adopted, a growing number of users have joined the crypto space, and the market cap of Bitcoin has even once exceeded that of Meta (formerly Facebook). Meanwhile, some conventional institutional investors are venturing into the crypto market, and Bitcoin appears on the balance sheet of an increasing number of listed companies. More and more institutions are paying close attention to the function of Bitcoin and Ethereum as hedging tools, and some countries have even adopted Bitcoin as their legal tender.

According to the general trend, a growing number of individual users, companies, and governments will adopt Bitcoin. Moreover, during the past decade, Bitcoin has witnessed all sorts of attacks and smears. It has even been banned by some state regulators. Despite all that, Bitcoin has survived with great tenacity, which is sufficient proof of its ability to withstand tests and challenges. Additionally, more investors are starting to notice the value of Bitcoin.

As crypto categories such as DeFi, NFT, and the metaverse boom over recent years, the crypto market has been driven to a whole new level. In today’s market, people can profit not only from direct investments but also from a growing number of crypto-based financial services. As the relevant products mature, more investors are flocking to crypto finance.

Therefore, we can draw two basic conclusions: 1) The crypto market will not diminish. On the contrary, an increasing number of global users will adopt cryptos, and the user base of cryptocurrency will keep expanding; 2) The overall price trend of Bitcoin will remain flat. In other words, the price fluctuations will not be as significant as its previous records, which is to say that the BTC price would not go down by much.

As such, you do not need to panic if you are holding mainstream cryptos because they are likely to become more valuable according to past market cycles. In our view, the best strategy in a bear market is to hold onto your cryptos and do nothing. Meanwhile, we also advise you to seek to expand the cash flow to ensure the source of income and buy more crypto at low prices.

Although some say the best bear strategy is to hoard cryptos, a better approach is to earn more cryptos with one’s existing holding, which resembles earning interests on bank deposits. Right now, many crypto exchanges have launched products focusing on crypto finance, and we can choose a suitable product according to our own needs.

What are the indicators to consider when we choose a crypto finance product?

Security is the No.1 priority. In the crypto market, the significance of security cannot be overstated, and leaving deposits in an unsafe environment for small profits frequently results in huge losses. For example, some exchanges run by scammers use high returns as the bait to trick users into making crypto deposits. Users are tempted by the financial product’s promise of high returns, yet the scammers are targeting their deposits. In the crypto space, a lot of users have suffered enormous losses when trying to earn small profits.

What are the advantages of on-demand deposits/withdrawals?

A crypto bear is nothing to be afraid of because it allows us to hoard cheap bargain chips. As such, when a bear comes, we should continue to expand our cash flow. While stocking up on more cryptos with rational strategies, investors also need to deposit their holdings to secure exchanges for financial management and wait for the next crypto bull.