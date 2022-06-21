Finance
Know the Essentials of Car Leasing in Singapore
You might ask yourself why Singapore has the highest cost of car ownership in the world. The reason is very simple – since Singapore is a small country that has limited space, the Singaporean Government must control the exact amount of cars that are currently on the roads. If the Government doesn’t do this, traffic will cause chaos and the roads will be full of cars.
Since the Singaporean public transport system is very well-developed and modern, people do not lease a car very often. The metro system and public buses can reach pretty much any place on the island. One of the main reasons people would lease a car is to go on a family trip, or maybe a road trip to Malaysia.
Leasing a vehicle can be simply defined as “the use of a car or vehicle for a certain amount of time at an agreed amount of money”. Leasing a car can be one of the best ways to drive the car of your dreams without spending a large quantity of money.
In Singapore there are around 130 different companies that offer car leasing. You can be absolutely sure that there is a wide variety of options, meaning you can choose from a very big array of models and car services. You will definitely have a hard time settling on a vehicle to drive.
When choosing a vehicle to lease in Singapore, you need to make sure that you do the following:
• Make sure that you know your needs of transportation
• Select your budget
• Don’t settle for the first deal you find. Please make sure that you compare multiple different offers given to you by separate car leasing companies
• Inspect your vehicle and be sure of its capabilities and potential
You might ask yourself, what are roughly the prices of car leasing in Singapore? Well, a normal sedan, such as Mitsubishi Lancer can cost somewhere around $70 a day. Prices for hatchbacks such as Honda Jazz can cost around $80 a day. These are relatively cheap prices compared to the usual range, which is somewhere in between $100-$120 a day.
However, many people will question their decision to lease a car in Singapore. Certain individuals think that it is a lot more efficient and effective to just buy your own car in Singapore, be its only owner and drive it as much as needed. However, this can be relatively expensive and committing.
Therefore, you should by now know the basics about car leasing in Singapore. Yet, you still aren’t sure what should you do yourself. I will state below a few reasons why car leasing can be a lot more price worthy than buying:
• A lot of flexibility – you can choose to lease a car for a period of 1, 3, 5 or 7 years. This means that you can set aside your big savings for something else.
• You have full control of your budget – car leasing can be very budget friendly. You have no extra expenses for repairs or maintenance, no worries about car insurance or road tax. All of this is covered by the leasing company. There is even in-house financing by the car dealership if you ever require it.
• You will never get bored from driving the same car – since new cars are coming out with the latest technologies and newest designs, you will be able to drive some of the latest models in the market. If you buy a car, you will usually have to wait for a period of 5 to 10 years to get your hands on a new car.
• Imagine your vehicle breaks down, or maybe you have an accident. Guess what – the leasing company will provide any necessary assistance.
I hope this article taught you enough about car leasing in Singapore. Next time you visit the Lion City in Asia, you will have the necessary knowledge to choose the best option for yourself to receive the privilege of transportation most optimally for yourself.
Magento Ecommerce Development: Points To Ponder While Hiring Magento Developer
Ecommerce development go incredible with Magento Ecommerce development. Many online companies are going for the wonders of Magento platform. Magento platform offers wonders for those who wants to manage, handle and control online activities of business in a better manner. Magento development technology really does the wonders! Magento development techniques is best for acquiring a fully customized and aesthetically attractive Ecommerce website. You can also add in new features or take out drab one with ease with the Magento technology. Magento is an open source so you need not to pay any bucks for the license fees. So you can opt Magento for acquiring attractive, flexible, easy-to-manage and incredible website.
There are some points to ponder while hiring Magento developer for your eCommerce website or other.
Freelancer Developers or Qualified Magento Company?
You can opt between freelancer developer and development company. There are so many freelancers which offers quality development services. But it is most advisable to get expert’s assistance in development process of your eCommerce website through easy hiring from outsourcing development companies. Freelancers could give you more flexible terms since they are not bound by standard company policies. On the other hand outsourcing development companies offers you experts supports as development outsourcing companies has a whole team of experts.
Local or Global?
As it is well said that communication is a vital tool and there is no other replacement of discussing developments and issues over a cup of tea with your local Magento expert. There is no other problem except distance if you hire through global development companies. Now internet has made discussion with zero distance and you can do whole discussion about any issue or developments on through video chat. You can easily guide your Magento web experts the way you want.
Quality or Cost?
Fist of all you need to know what your company needs and how much that is worth. You need to stick on the features and applications that you need. Then contact to three-four development companies for quote. Choose the best with the best attractive price.
Get Best Development-Go For Contract!
You need to formalize all the things and get sure that important stuffs are properly stipulated in the agreement. Get it checked through a legal consultant and get it signed.
Outsourcing can be a great deal for you and you can acquire any type of functional and incredible Ecommerce website. Get expert Magento developers team from the reputed Magento web development companies and get sparked in an online arena.
Article Writing That Will Increase Sales
You have finally made the decision to write articles to improve your business. Congratulations, now it is time to make sure that you are writing articles that are going to be read and increase your sales.
The first thing you need to do is write an article that will serve the public. Take a moment and think about your product or service and how a customer would use it to solve a problem they are having.
Grab the readers attention right away. This what is called the “hook.” Typically the hook is the title of your article. The hook is what is going to make people read your article to begin with.
Write the article as if you are talking to one person. Naturally the article is going to be read by hundreds and hopefully thousands of people, but make it personal. Imagine that you are talking to your best friend. This makes the reader feel like you know them, understand them and want to help them.
Make sure your article flows, logically. There should be a natural progression from one idea to the next. Don’t jump around or jump back and forth with ideas. Make sure each paragraph or topic compliments each other.
The wonder of quotes. Apply quotes from famous people to help reinforce what you are saying in your article. They help you make your point and the increase your credibility.
The next step is a very important one.
Keep it short. No one has time in this day and age to sit and read long and drawn out pages of content to get what they need. Make sure your paragraphs are no more then 6 lines long. This puts information into bite size chunks that are easily digestible for the reader.
Is Voicemail Reducing Your Sales Leads?
A potential customer is calling, but you’re not able to take the call. You’ve heard the experts and business gurus say that you should personally answer as many calls as possible, but there will always be times when you’re in a meeting or talking to another customer on the phone, working at a customer site, having lunch, dropping the kids off at school, or on the verge of solving a tricky problem that you don’t want to be distracted from.
That’s what voicemail is for. Right?
Well… that depends on how many potential customers your business can afford to lose.
Studies consistently show that the majority of callers simply hang up if their call goes through to voicemail instead of being answered by a real person:
- 80% of callers who receive a voicemail system hang up. (Fortune Magazine, 2006)
- Callers responding to print, media or telemarketing campaigns are 8 times more likely to leave their information with a live representative than in a voicemail box. (Sales Digest, 2007)
- When responding to RV, Radio or Print Advertising, only 21% of 10,000 customers surveyed said they were likely to leave their name and telephone number on an answering machine, with 68% not likely and 11% unsure. (ABC Advertising via the New York Times, 2008)
- 70% of callers never leave a message when calls are answered by a voicemail service. (Alex Drumheller, 2010)
Averaging that out to 75% means that for every one message that gets left on your voicemail service, three callers have hung up (and quite possibly called one of your competitors). That’s a high percentage of potential business to be turning away, and one that many businesses don’t realise they’re losing.
Let’s repeat that for emphasis. 75% of calls are lost.
Now that you know the problem exists, what are you going to do about it? Many businesses just can’t justify the expense of a full-time receptionist. The good news is that there is an affordable alternative.
For the fraction of the cost of hiring a receptionist, you can subscribe to a Live Answering Service. These services are run out of call centres, which are staffed by professionals 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Your “virtual receptionist” greets callers using your business name at times when you’re not available to answer the phone, and immediately sends messages to you via SMS and email. With some plans, the receptionist can even transfer the call directly to you.
For best results, you should select a call centre based in your home country. That way you can be confident that your callers are greeted by someone with good local language skills who is familiar with local customs and sensitivities.
You can select the times of day and conditions (e.g. “busy” or “no answer” at which your calls are redirected to the call centre. And with live answering plans starting from as little as $29 per month, it’s probably one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways out there to increase sales leads.
Again, let’s repeat that for emphasis. Stop losing 75% of your calls from as little as $29 per month.
