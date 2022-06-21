Blockchain
LBank Exchange Continues To Hire Amid the Massive Crypto Job Cuts
Cryptocurrency exchange LBank has continued to hire more crypto and blockchain talents as well as interns for its global offices.
Against the backdrop of extreme volatility in the crypto market and investors dumping risky assets, as well as certain crypto firms laying off employees and freezing withdrawals, LBank makes a move in the right lines.
At the moment, the exchange is hiring from all parts of the world including Indonesia, Philippines, Morocco, Turkey, Nigeria, India, etc., to add to its team members located in over 14 countries.
The crypto exchange, which has been in the space since 2015 has a slew of advantages that has earned it the spot as one of the top 20 exchanges with deep liquidity.
To add to that, in the era of hacks and security breaches among crypto platforms, LBank has managed to remain ‘unhacked’ and secured.
In other words, the user-friendly platform provides users with secure, professional and convenient products and services, including spot trading, derivatives, staking, and an NFT marketplace.
Allen Wei, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of one of the world’s biggest crypto exchanges says in a statement,
“We believe in weathering the storm ahead of the sunny day. LBank is building a strong ecosystem with users as the core and the structure we are all enjoying today was created by a team of brilliant minds. For us, this is a great time to bring in more talents out there who may have unfortunately lost their source of livelihood.”
LBank has been strategic in providing its community with more education and networking opportunities through its varying meetups in several cities in the world.
The result of its commendable approach can be seen in its recent market valuations of over $1.7 billion in daily transactions. Similarly, the exchange has swiftly leapt ahead of others to become one of the top crypto exchanges in the world.
The fastest-growing exchange is also investing millions of dollars and incubating outstanding blockchain projects through its venture capital arm LBank Labs.
So far, the Labs venture has invested in over 100 ecological projects and intends to do more as it is already partnering with Tezos India for “TezIndia Hackathon” and Adanian Labs for the “Crypto Accelerator Program” in Africa.
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialised financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now: lbank.info
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Ethereum Could Rally If The Bulls Clear This Key Resistance
Ethereum started an upside correction from the $880 zone against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and attempting an upside break above the $1,150 resistance zone.
- Ethereum started an upside correction above the $1,000 resistance zone.
- The price is now trading above $1,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance near $1,150 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a steady increase if it clears the main $1,150 resistance zone.
Ethereum Price Faces Key Barrier
Ethereum started a decent upward move from the $880 support zone. ETH climbed above the $950 and $1,000 levels to move into a short-term bullish zone.
The bulls pushed the price above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $1,255 swing high to $880 low. Finally, there was a move above the $1,100 level. However, ether price is now facing a major resistance near the $1,150 and $1,160 levels.
The price is now trading above $1,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is also above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $880 swing low to $1,174 high.
Besides, there is also a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance near $1,150 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. An immediate resistance is near the $1,150 level. The next major resistance is near the $1,160 zone. A clear move above the $1,160 resistance zone may perhaps start a steady upward move.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $1,260 level. Any more gains could start a move towards the $1,350 resistance in the near term.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,150 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,100 zone and the triangle lower trend line.
The next major support is near the $1,030 zone. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $880 swing low to $1,174 high. Any more losses might call for a move towards the $950 support zone.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,030
Major Resistance Level – $1,150
Blockchain
What Makes CSC an Exceptional Public Chain?
May 2022 had been a heart-stopping ride for the crypto market. Most of you have heard about the recent meltdown of Luna, a cryptocurrency released by Terra. With a peak market cap of over $40 billion, the project suddenly slumped, and the price of Luna dropped from $90 to less than $0.00015 within a few days. The plunge of Luna, which was formerly one of the top 3 stablecoins, far exceeded the price drops of altcoins out there. Meanwhile, investors holding Luna also suffered heavy losses, and many have lost millions.
In nearly a month since the Terra meltdown, Terraform Labs recently released Terra 2.0, a new version of Terra, and equipped it with newly minted Luna coins to make a comeback. Yet, will investors still trust Terra 2.0? Trust can dissipate instantly, but it takes a long time to build.
At the moment, Ethereum remains at the center of public chain ecosystems. That said, Ethereum is also subject to multiple flaws. For example, due to its low TPS, a large commercial DApp in the ecosystem can slow down the entire network. Moreover, Ethereum users also have to pay expensive gas fees. During peak hours, a single transfer could cost hundreds of dollars, which hinders the large-scale adoption and growth of DApps. Though Ethereum has rolled out ETH 2.0, there is no specific date as to when the ETH 2.0 upgrade will be fully completed, and the upgrade process has not been all plain sailing.
Undoubtedly, the boom of DApps is enabled by public chains that feature high performance and low fees. Committed to building the infrastructure for the blockchain world, CSC is exactly such a public chain.
CoinEx Smart Chain (CSC) is a decentralized, efficient public chain created by CoinEx’s public chain team for decentralized finance. CSC provides developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment where they can run smart contracts and DApps and store digital assets. In our view, CSC boasts the following unique advantages.
1. Great performance
Speaking of the performance of a public chain, the most commonly used indicator is TPS, the number of transactions that a public chain can process per second. Simply put, TPS is like throughput. The higher the TPS, the greater the performance of a public chain. CSC features a TPS of up to 1,000. To understand what that means, we can compare CSC’s TPS with that of Ethereum and BSC.
TPS
Ethereum: 15
CSC: 1,000
It’s clear that CSC’s TPS is way higher than that of Ethereum and BSC. This means that the public chain can process more transactions in one second and carry more DApps. In other words, CSC can run more DApps at the same time.
CSC can achieve a TPS of 1,000 primarily because it uses the PoS consensus mechanism from the very beginning. Furthermore, CSC also features permissionless validators, high throughput, low fees, and compatibility with EVM.
As we all know, compared with PoW, PoS, which is the mainstream consensus mechanism among public chains in today’s market, significantly improves the performance of public chains. For instance, the goal of Ethereum 2.0 is to upgrade the network from PoW to PoS. In addition, there are different branches of PoS. For example, EOS uses DPoS, which is one of the PoS branches. However, as DPoS is not sufficiently decentralized, EOS validators can form alliances, resulting in a certain degree of monopoly.
2. A high degree of decentralization
Decentralization is also a major indicator for assessing public chains. If a chain is not sufficiently decentralized, validators can collude with each other when casting votes, and sometimes multiple validators could be controlled by one validator, which is what happened on EOS. CSC, on the other hand, features a high degree of decentralization. The public chain accommodates up to 101 validators, much higher than the 21 supernodes of EOS.
The 101 CSC validators are ranked by the amount of CET they staked. The higher the amount of CET staked, the higher the ranking. On CSC, anyone can become a validator by staking CET without any permission, which keeps the public chain highly decentralized.
3. Enhanced security
First of all, CSC was built by the CoinEx team. As a world-renowned crypto exchange, CoinEx is backed by one of the earliest developer teams in the industry, with expertise in technology R&D and global operations in the crypto space. Hacking is common among exchanges, and even Binance was once hacked. However, CoinEx has maintained a zero-accident record for five straight years, which is an exceptional track record in terms of security. CSC, a public chain developed by the team, has been running steadily since its launch in June 2021. CoinEx’s strong tech team keeps CSC secure.
Secondly, the codes of CSC have been audited by a professional security company. The public chain partnered up with PeckShield, a world-leading blockchain security company, which keeps CSC safe and secure in terms of the bottom-layer codes.
4. An emphasis on ecosystem building: CSC introduced Multi-Million Dollar Supportive Plan
The success of a public chain ecosystem is inseparable from the strong support of the public chain behind it. In this regard, EOS serves as a counter-example. To date, EOS remains the public chain that raised the most funds. Yet, Block one, EOS’s parent, did not spend the funds raised on the growth of the EOS ecosystem but on compliance. Block one wasted the precious window of opportunity, which is why EOS started off well but lost its momentum.
Having learned from the failures of many public chains, CSC attaches great importance to ecosystem building. The public chain also set up Multi-Million Dollar Supportive Plan and Five-Million USD Special Funding Support for Metaverse Ecology. Apart from offering funding support to the outstanding projects in its ecosystem, CSC also provides project teams with technical support and marketing resources. For example, promising CSC projects have priority access to token listing on CoinEx.
In short, as a PoS-based public chain, CSC features high performance, decentralization, and low gas fees. To help DApp projects grow on CSC, the public chain provides project teams with strong support in terms of funding, technology, and resources, as well as technical/resource support from the CoinEx team. Moreover, CSC is also EVM-compatible, which enables the seamless migration of Ethereum-powered projects.
Blockchain
Crypto Wallets With Atleast 1 BTC Hit a New ATH of 865,254
As Bitcoin is slashed down reflecting a drastic price fall, investors are utilizing the chance to purchase BTC. So, even with their small amount of savings, users are eager to buy even less amounts of Bitcoin. Even though BTC holders are facing a huge loss in the market, the number of crypto wallets with at least one or more BTC rose, attaining a new peak.
So the investors are very cool in increasing their wallet sizes purchasing the coins which are low over recent months. Thus, the crypto wallets holding one or more than one Bitcoin (BTC) have set a new ATH of 865,254. Further the bitcoin ecosystem depicts the community witnessing the rise of bullish investors on BTC.
Moreover, as bitcoin price slopes down even more, the number of addresses with 1 BTC will continue to rise. With no doubt, the number of such crypto wallets can easily give a hit to new all-time high.
Wallets with Over 1 BTC Set New ATH
In mid May 2022, the rise of BTC addresses with over 1 Bitcoin was ranging between 812K and 816K. At that time, the new ATH reached 834,335. Further to the rise, the expectation for the analyst also appeared that it could spike to 850,000 soon. Unfortunately breaking the expectation, the surge continued and gave a hit marking a new all-time high of above 865K.
As the bearish crypto market continues, it is throwing an opportunity for all the retail investors, smallholders, and new entrants to buy BTC. Thus the ongoing BTC price downfall is the major reason or factor for the rise of large BTC addresses.
Over the past few months, the value of Bitcoin has been dipping down causing a massive market crash. But on the other end, the number of wallets holding one or more BTC is spiking high, attaining new ATH each time.
According to CoinMarketCap, the current market status of Bitcoin is $20,010.99 with a slight head up of 2.04% in the last 24 hours. Even though the price slopes down, it is always one of the leading cryptocurrency in the world.
Amidst the high level of volatility, the price drop of BTC provokes the investors community and whales to raise their asset values
LBank Exchange Continues To Hire Amid the Massive Crypto Job Cuts
The MAOL Degree Explained
Andrew Vaughn’s 4-hit night includes 1 of 3 Chicago White Sox homers in an 8-7 win vs. the Toronto Blue Jays
Ethereum Could Rally If The Bulls Clear This Key Resistance
How Does American Senior Care Compare Worldwide?
What Makes CSC an Exceptional Public Chain?
How to Find an Old Boyfriend – Locating Someone From the Past
Walks again hurt Chicago Cubs rookie Caleb Kilian in a blowout loss: ‘It’s super frustrating’
Gerrit Cole takes no-hitter into eighth inning, Yankees rally for 4-2 win against Rays
Crypto Wallets With Atleast 1 BTC Hit a New ATH of 865,254
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Toscana Filming Locations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date