Blockchain
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 20TH June 2022
As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on20thJune.
For a more complete list please follow our twitter@LBank_Exchange
About:
Revoland – A new world of Skill to Earn, Revoland is an e-sport game based on Blockchain technology. You can gather your friends, form a team, battle with others and earn token rewards with just your skills. Revoland’s gameplay is designed to revolve around the combination of your personal skills and teamwork. Challenge yourself with various game modes: MOBA & Battle Royale, coming with monthly updates and attractive rewards.
About:
The Threshold network provides and maintains a suite of cryptographic primitives for several dApps. The network is the product of the protocol merger between the Keep Network and NuCypher, which was finalized on January 1, 2022 with the launch of the T token.
- Project:MINTME
- Listing date:22nd June
- Key words:Public chain, Listed on STEX ,Mainnet
- Official Website:https://www.mintme.com
About:
MintMe.com is a crowdfunding platform based on mintme.com coin blockchain technology which allows all its users to create a token with a purpose of monetizing their projects and investing in other people’s projects. It revolutionizes how people help each other by allowing both sides to earn through an innovative way of crowdfunding.
- Project:ETHICA
- Listing date:23rd June
- Key words:Exchange Token, Initial listing,polygon
- Official Website:https://ethica-x.io
About:
ETHICA is here to empower investors and communities to create an ethical, inclusive and sustainable world. By building a digital exchange platform that utilizes Blockchain technology to connect ethical investors with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives around the globe, ETHICA provides its investors with access to the right social impact projects that align with their personal values and hold up to its own high ethical standards – making it simple to invest in the initiatives, projects and programs that matter most to its users.
About:
HAILEY provides NFTs based on a real person. Users who purchase HAILEY’s NFT will receive 5% reward with HAL token. HAILEY’s NFTs are currently on Opensea, and users can claim their reward on HAILEY’s official website.
About:
CITY OF BLOCK is a platform grafted to the real world such as city construction and management, and is a commerce metaverse PFP NFT platform developed based on voxel art.
About:
My Liquidity Partner is a program that utilizes your coins within the most performing liquidity pools, runs on Uniswap. With the advanced algorithms and experts, we are able to give our Liquidity Partners up to a 2.5% weekly return on the deposit.
The MLP token is a loyalty reward token for our existing Liquidity Pool Partners as a show of appreciation for our Partners’ participation in our program. The token also allows those who can’t afford to participate in the pool to join with the MLP token, and still reap rewards from the platform, whilst having access to immediate liquidity.
About:
GRN (G) is the native token of GRN GRID and serves multiple use cases within Grid. These use cases include staking, fee payments, and validator incentives.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings –June 13th to June19th, 2022
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now:
lbank.info
Telegram
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
LBank Exchange Will List My Liquidity Partner (MLP) on June 23, 2022
LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list My Liquidity Partner (MLP) on June 23, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MLP/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 22:00 (UTC+8) on June 23, 2022.
Utilizing liquidity partners’ crypto within the liquidity pools, My Liquidity Partner (MLP) enables them to receive a weekly passive income from a major DEX with over $1 Trillion U,S. Dollar in trade volume. Its native token MLP will be listed on LBank Exchange at 22:00 (UTC+8) on June 23, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Introducing My Liquidity Partner
My Liquidity Partner (MLP) is a way of making its liquidity partners’ crypto create an extra source of weekly passive income for them without spending hours in front of the charts. It utilizes their crypto within the liquidity pools, runs on Uniswap, with its advanced algorithms and experts it’s able to give its Liquidity Partner’s a WEEKLY return on their position. It offers liquidity partners a guarantee that it’ll match their ETH or BTC with its own pledged crypto.
Liquidity Partner of MLP receives starting at 0.75% and as high as *2.50% on their Ethereum (ETH) as a partnership fee. Partner can choose weekly payouts or “Hyper-Compounding” way as an option. BTC, SHIBA, and USDC pools are also available to those Liquidity Partners. The USDC pool has a slightly lower weekly return rate, but its virtues are counted for its stability (being a stable coin). The BTC pool is for those who want to participate in a larger yield pool, as the minimum deposit is 0.5 BTC, and for those crypto natives who hold SHIBA, it also has a pool for them. (*Limited time offer & other promotional offers may apply)
There’re several advantages of MLP that users will be able to enjoy, such as returns of estimated 117% APR & 218% APY with Hyper-Compounding, no lock in period so that users are able to withdraw at any time. Furthermore, all permanent risk associated with pool management is absorbed within the platform, and not by the Liquidity Partner.
MLP has a team of experts working from around the world, it provides a skillfully developed platform, with complex smart contract automation. It’s a highly secured platform, with customer service agents that are accessible every day, and each partner must complete a full KYC approval prior to engaging.
About MLP Token
The MLP token is a loyalty reward token for My Liquidity Partner’s existing Liquidity Pool Partners as a show of appreciation for its Partners participation in its program. The token allows those who can’t afford to participate in the pool to join with the MLP token, and still reap rewards from the platform, whilst having access to immediate liquidity. The token will also be a staking and farming token, on a variety of the largest decentralized exchanges.
Based on ERC-20, MLP has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 8% is provided for token sale, 10% is provided for incentives, 30% will be used for providing liquidity on DEX and CEX, another 30% is allocated for LP rewards, 8% is provided for reserve fund, 7% is allocated to the team and advisors, 5% is provided to the community, ambassadors and partners, and the rest 2% will be used for development.
The MLP token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 22:00 (UTC+8) on June 23, 2022, Anybody who are interested in My Liquidity Partner program can easily buy and sell MLP token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of MLP on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.
Learn More about MLP Token:
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now: lbank.info
LBK Blockchain Co. Limited
LBank Exchange
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
LBank Exchange Continues To Hire Amid the Massive Crypto Job Cuts
Cryptocurrency exchange LBank has continued to hire more crypto and blockchain talents as well as interns for its global offices.
Against the backdrop of extreme volatility in the crypto market and investors dumping risky assets, as well as certain crypto firms laying off employees and freezing withdrawals, LBank makes a move in the right lines.
At the moment, the exchange is hiring from all parts of the world including Indonesia, Philippines, Morocco, Turkey, Nigeria, India, etc., to add to its team members located in over 14 countries.
The crypto exchange, which has been in the space since 2015 has a slew of advantages that has earned it the spot as one of the top 20 exchanges with deep liquidity.
To add to that, in the era of hacks and security breaches among crypto platforms, LBank has managed to remain ‘unhacked’ and secured.
In other words, the user-friendly platform provides users with secure, professional and convenient products and services, including spot trading, derivatives, staking, and an NFT marketplace.
Allen Wei, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of one of the world’s biggest crypto exchanges says in a statement,
“We believe in weathering the storm ahead of the sunny day. LBank is building a strong ecosystem with users as the core and the structure we are all enjoying today was created by a team of brilliant minds. For us, this is a great time to bring in more talents out there who may have unfortunately lost their source of livelihood.”
LBank has been strategic in providing its community with more education and networking opportunities through its varying meetups in several cities in the world.
The result of its commendable approach can be seen in its recent market valuations of over $1.7 billion in daily transactions. Similarly, the exchange has swiftly leapt ahead of others to become one of the top crypto exchanges in the world.
The fastest-growing exchange is also investing millions of dollars and incubating outstanding blockchain projects through its venture capital arm LBank Labs.
So far, the Labs venture has invested in over 100 ecological projects and intends to do more as it is already partnering with Tezos India for “TezIndia Hackathon” and Adanian Labs for the “Crypto Accelerator Program” in Africa.
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialised financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now: lbank.info
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Ethereum Could Rally If The Bulls Clear This Key Resistance
Ethereum started an upside correction from the $880 zone against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and attempting an upside break above the $1,150 resistance zone.
- Ethereum started an upside correction above the $1,000 resistance zone.
- The price is now trading above $1,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance near $1,150 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a steady increase if it clears the main $1,150 resistance zone.
Ethereum Price Faces Key Barrier
Ethereum started a decent upward move from the $880 support zone. ETH climbed above the $950 and $1,000 levels to move into a short-term bullish zone.
The bulls pushed the price above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $1,255 swing high to $880 low. Finally, there was a move above the $1,100 level. However, ether price is now facing a major resistance near the $1,150 and $1,160 levels.
The price is now trading above $1,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is also above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $880 swing low to $1,174 high.
Besides, there is also a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance near $1,150 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. An immediate resistance is near the $1,150 level. The next major resistance is near the $1,160 zone. A clear move above the $1,160 resistance zone may perhaps start a steady upward move.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $1,260 level. Any more gains could start a move towards the $1,350 resistance in the near term.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,150 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,100 zone and the triangle lower trend line.
The next major support is near the $1,030 zone. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $880 swing low to $1,174 high. Any more losses might call for a move towards the $950 support zone.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,030
Major Resistance Level – $1,150
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 20TH June 2022
E Learning: Why Choose Online Education?
LBank Exchange Will List My Liquidity Partner (MLP) on June 23, 2022
The Mesothelioma
LBank Exchange Continues To Hire Amid the Massive Crypto Job Cuts
The MAOL Degree Explained
Andrew Vaughn’s 4-hit night includes 1 of 3 Chicago White Sox homers in an 8-7 win vs. the Toronto Blue Jays
Ethereum Could Rally If The Bulls Clear This Key Resistance
How Does American Senior Care Compare Worldwide?
What Makes CSC an Exceptional Public Chain?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Toscana Filming Locations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date