LBank Weekly Listing Report, 20TH June 2022

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on20thJune.

About:

Revoland – A new world of Skill to Earn, Revoland is an e-sport game based on Blockchain technology. You can gather your friends, form a team, battle with others and earn token rewards with just your skills. Revoland’s gameplay is designed to revolve around the combination of your personal skills and teamwork. Challenge yourself with various game modes: MOBA & Battle Royale, coming with monthly updates and attractive rewards.

About:

The Threshold network provides and maintains a suite of cryptographic primitives for several dApps. The network is the product of the protocol merger between the Keep Network and NuCypher, which was finalized on January 1, 2022 with the launch of the T token.

Project: MINTME

MINTME Listing date: 22 nd June

22 June Key words: Public chain, Listed on STEX ,Mainnet

Public chain, Listed on STEX ,Mainnet Official Website:https://www.mintme.com

About:

MintMe.com is a crowdfunding platform based on mintme.com coin blockchain technology which allows all its users to create a token with a purpose of monetizing their projects and investing in other people’s projects. It revolutionizes how people help each other by allowing both sides to earn through an innovative way of crowdfunding.

Project: ETHICA

ETHICA Listing date: 23 rd June

23 June Key words: Exchange Token, Initial listing,polygon

Exchange Token, Initial listing,polygon Official Website:https://ethica-x.io

About:

ETHICA is here to empower investors and communities to create an ethical, inclusive and sustainable world. By building a digital exchange platform that utilizes Blockchain technology to connect ethical investors with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives around the globe, ETHICA provides its investors with access to the right social impact projects that align with their personal values and hold up to its own high ethical standards – making it simple to invest in the initiatives, projects and programs that matter most to its users.

About:

HAILEY provides NFTs based on a real person. Users who purchase HAILEY’s NFT will receive 5% reward with HAL token. HAILEY’s NFTs are currently on Opensea, and users can claim their reward on HAILEY’s official website.

About:

CITY OF BLOCK is a platform grafted to the real world such as city construction and management, and is a commerce metaverse PFP NFT platform developed based on voxel art.

About:

My Liquidity Partner is a program that utilizes your coins within the most performing liquidity pools, runs on Uniswap. With the advanced algorithms and experts, we are able to give our Liquidity Partners up to a 2.5% weekly return on the deposit.

The MLP token is a loyalty reward token for our existing Liquidity Pool Partners as a show of appreciation for our Partners’ participation in our program. The token also allows those who can’t afford to participate in the pool to join with the MLP token, and still reap rewards from the platform, whilst having access to immediate liquidity.

About:

GRN (G) is the native token of GRN GRID and serves multiple use cases within Grid. These use cases include staking, fee payments, and validator incentives.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings –June 13th to June19th, 2022

