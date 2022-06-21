Finance
Magento Ecommerce Development: Points To Ponder While Hiring Magento Developer
Ecommerce development go incredible with Magento Ecommerce development. Many online companies are going for the wonders of Magento platform. Magento platform offers wonders for those who wants to manage, handle and control online activities of business in a better manner. Magento development technology really does the wonders! Magento development techniques is best for acquiring a fully customized and aesthetically attractive Ecommerce website. You can also add in new features or take out drab one with ease with the Magento technology. Magento is an open source so you need not to pay any bucks for the license fees. So you can opt Magento for acquiring attractive, flexible, easy-to-manage and incredible website.
There are some points to ponder while hiring Magento developer for your eCommerce website or other.
Freelancer Developers or Qualified Magento Company?
You can opt between freelancer developer and development company. There are so many freelancers which offers quality development services. But it is most advisable to get expert’s assistance in development process of your eCommerce website through easy hiring from outsourcing development companies. Freelancers could give you more flexible terms since they are not bound by standard company policies. On the other hand outsourcing development companies offers you experts supports as development outsourcing companies has a whole team of experts.
Local or Global?
As it is well said that communication is a vital tool and there is no other replacement of discussing developments and issues over a cup of tea with your local Magento expert. There is no other problem except distance if you hire through global development companies. Now internet has made discussion with zero distance and you can do whole discussion about any issue or developments on through video chat. You can easily guide your Magento web experts the way you want.
Quality or Cost?
Fist of all you need to know what your company needs and how much that is worth. You need to stick on the features and applications that you need. Then contact to three-four development companies for quote. Choose the best with the best attractive price.
Get Best Development-Go For Contract!
You need to formalize all the things and get sure that important stuffs are properly stipulated in the agreement. Get it checked through a legal consultant and get it signed.
Outsourcing can be a great deal for you and you can acquire any type of functional and incredible Ecommerce website. Get expert Magento developers team from the reputed Magento web development companies and get sparked in an online arena.
Article Writing That Will Increase Sales
You have finally made the decision to write articles to improve your business. Congratulations, now it is time to make sure that you are writing articles that are going to be read and increase your sales.
The first thing you need to do is write an article that will serve the public. Take a moment and think about your product or service and how a customer would use it to solve a problem they are having.
Grab the readers attention right away. This what is called the “hook.” Typically the hook is the title of your article. The hook is what is going to make people read your article to begin with.
Write the article as if you are talking to one person. Naturally the article is going to be read by hundreds and hopefully thousands of people, but make it personal. Imagine that you are talking to your best friend. This makes the reader feel like you know them, understand them and want to help them.
Make sure your article flows, logically. There should be a natural progression from one idea to the next. Don’t jump around or jump back and forth with ideas. Make sure each paragraph or topic compliments each other.
The wonder of quotes. Apply quotes from famous people to help reinforce what you are saying in your article. They help you make your point and the increase your credibility.
The next step is a very important one.
Keep it short. No one has time in this day and age to sit and read long and drawn out pages of content to get what they need. Make sure your paragraphs are no more then 6 lines long. This puts information into bite size chunks that are easily digestible for the reader.
Is Voicemail Reducing Your Sales Leads?
A potential customer is calling, but you’re not able to take the call. You’ve heard the experts and business gurus say that you should personally answer as many calls as possible, but there will always be times when you’re in a meeting or talking to another customer on the phone, working at a customer site, having lunch, dropping the kids off at school, or on the verge of solving a tricky problem that you don’t want to be distracted from.
That’s what voicemail is for. Right?
Well… that depends on how many potential customers your business can afford to lose.
Studies consistently show that the majority of callers simply hang up if their call goes through to voicemail instead of being answered by a real person:
- 80% of callers who receive a voicemail system hang up. (Fortune Magazine, 2006)
- Callers responding to print, media or telemarketing campaigns are 8 times more likely to leave their information with a live representative than in a voicemail box. (Sales Digest, 2007)
- When responding to RV, Radio or Print Advertising, only 21% of 10,000 customers surveyed said they were likely to leave their name and telephone number on an answering machine, with 68% not likely and 11% unsure. (ABC Advertising via the New York Times, 2008)
- 70% of callers never leave a message when calls are answered by a voicemail service. (Alex Drumheller, 2010)
Averaging that out to 75% means that for every one message that gets left on your voicemail service, three callers have hung up (and quite possibly called one of your competitors). That’s a high percentage of potential business to be turning away, and one that many businesses don’t realise they’re losing.
Let’s repeat that for emphasis. 75% of calls are lost.
Now that you know the problem exists, what are you going to do about it? Many businesses just can’t justify the expense of a full-time receptionist. The good news is that there is an affordable alternative.
For the fraction of the cost of hiring a receptionist, you can subscribe to a Live Answering Service. These services are run out of call centres, which are staffed by professionals 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Your “virtual receptionist” greets callers using your business name at times when you’re not available to answer the phone, and immediately sends messages to you via SMS and email. With some plans, the receptionist can even transfer the call directly to you.
For best results, you should select a call centre based in your home country. That way you can be confident that your callers are greeted by someone with good local language skills who is familiar with local customs and sensitivities.
You can select the times of day and conditions (e.g. “busy” or “no answer” at which your calls are redirected to the call centre. And with live answering plans starting from as little as $29 per month, it’s probably one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways out there to increase sales leads.
Again, let’s repeat that for emphasis. Stop losing 75% of your calls from as little as $29 per month.
Using Call Forwarding To Protect Your Privacy
Personal protection is more important than ever today. With identity theft, scammers, and intrusive telemarketers trying to get a hold of your personal information, it’s important to use safeguards that protect your information and keep you from being scammed. Most people think of protecting personal information such as their home phone and address, but if you run a business you need to think about protecting your business information, too.
If you run a business where you use your mobile phone number as your primary contact, you should consider using call forwarding to protect your privacy. Since you don’t always know who will be calling your business line, it’s best to keep that number private or use a virtual number that is forwarded to your main line. Since it is possible for people to locate an address from a blocked number, and if they have the resources they can locate the owner of a cell number, you can protect your personal and business information by having your calls forwarded to your business line.
How Call Forwarding Works
When using this feature, the provider will assign you a virtual number. Your actual phone number will be linked to this virtual number. When a client dials the virtual number, it will automatically ring through to your phone. The virtual number is not traceable to you, so you are able to keep your information private.
You can attach the number to any phone, so you can receive calls on your mobile phone, at home, or in the office. If you’d like business calls to ring through to your home while you’re working from home, the call forwarding will redirect the call to your home, but the client will never know that you are at home. Your clients don’t realize that they are being connected to a different number when they call since the transfer is seamless and seems like a regular phone call.
How It Protects Your Privacy
With the advancement of online searches, people can now do a reverse lookup. This allows someone to type in a phone number and receive the name and address of the owner. If the person is willing to pay a small fee, they can also receive more personal information in regards to the owner of that phone number. This puts a lot of personal information at anyone’s fingertips, and when you run a business you don’t necessarily want everyone knowing your personal business.
When you use a virtual number, you are being assigned a special number through a calling company. When a client dials the number, they are still connected to your regular phone but you won’t show up as the owner of the virtual number. This means that all of your personal information remains confidential. If a client looks up your phone number and is able to locate personal information, such as your address, you run the risk of them showing up at your home or business unannounced. By using call forwarding, you don’t have to worry about unannounced visitors or people using your information in an unethical way.
