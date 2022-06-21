Finance
Manatee County FL Denies Phosphate Industry Permits
Manatee County located on the Gulf of Mexico in west central Florida is home to one of the largest ecosystems of its kind in the world. This area is one of the largest wetlands (2) in the region and forms headwaters to rivers in the area supplying about fifteen percent of the water flow in the Peace River basin. This particular region of Florida is used for fresh water reserves, cattle, agriculture, and newly populated residential neighborhoods. This ecologically critical region is populated with pristine rivers, creeks, springs, aquifers, ponds, and lakes. Both floras and fauna flourish in these unique environmental habitats, from abundant marine life to healthy populations of deer, possibly bears, wild hogs, along with a host of other wildlife.
However, the phosphate industry decided to buy this land with intensions to strip mine this region of central Florida, despite industries poor environmental conservation record over the last seven decades. Strip mining will destroy and plunder these regions of central Florida for the phosphate just beneath the surface. All that was mentioned previously will be extinct in the strip mined areas. There will be no freshwater, no cattle pastures, no agriculture, no marine life, no springs, no aquifers, no wild animals, no floras and no fauna. The only thing leftover from strip mining the land is radioactive materials, caustics, acids, and destroyed landscapes that look more like a lunar landscape. The abandoned phosphate strip mining poisons mentioned above will be there for decades to come, or until Florida’s taxpayers pay for the cleanup costs. Phosphate strip mining has no environmentally redeemable qualities. Historically, industry officials are not environmentally trustworthy, carry out clandestine toxic dumping of millions of tons of toxic waste, and build their business models on scrupulous business practices.
This particular area of central Florida is area where Florida’s phosphate industry decided to strip mine for the valuable phosphate ore in the area. The phosphate industry officials stated their confidence to the Environmental Protection Agency, EPA in the ability to reclaim the land to support a beneficial use after mining operations end. Interestingly, the EPA issued permits, but Manatee County officials required more details about the project and delayed strip mining for the time being. Each permit requested by the phosphate officials were denied on two occasions by Manatee County after the EPA issued the permits to start mining. Manatee and Sarasota Counties and countless smaller suits against the phosphate industry continue to battle for central Florida’s environmental health from being destroyed for phosphate.
Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection, DEP, stated the plans submitted for strip mining did not provide accurate information, no proof of financial responsibility, and no acceptable reclamation policy. (1) These particular items are of interest because the phosphate industry historically leaves all the environmental havoc they produce for the taxpayers to cover cleanup costs. Manatee County denied the permits were denied and forced phosphate industry officials back to court. The state of Florida along with manatee County will hold phosphate industry officials from new strip mining in Manatee County until all required reports are filed for review and approved by the county. After all, the phosphate industry already forced Manatee County taxpayers to cover the cost to remove an abandoned phosphate fertilizer plant near the Port of Manatee at a cost of 144 million dollars.
Manatee County is fighting a losing battle due to financial hardships (without federal dollars) with phosphate officials over new strip mining in the Myakka River watershed, which is also one of the largest watersheds in the state. The 2500 acres of watershed adjacent to present day mining in the Myakka watershed is where the eight year environmental court battle will play out.
Florida’s phosphate industry is a financial juggernaut which will not stop strip mining in Florida until it is financially detrimental to do so. Florida’s citizens can help state environmentalist too with their votes and their funding. Central Florida environmental resources like Manatee County Commission, Peace River initiative, Sarasota County-Shelby Botanical Gardens, and Manasota-88 are local to the central Florida region and take donations for the preservation of central Florida’s unique ecological systems.
Reference
1. Altman Permit. ourphosphaterisk.com/permitting/altman-permit.
2. Michael Gallen, Manatee County Commissioner | Sarasota Bay sarasotabaytoday.com/2012/10/michael-gallen-manatee-county-commissioner/.
The Double Edged Sword of Refusal to Submit to Blood Alcohol Testing for a DUI in Florida
Many individuals might not know that if they are arrested for a driving under the influence offense (DUI) that they have the right to refuse a blood alcohol test. However, Florida is a complied consent state. Under Florida Statute § 316.1932 (1), any person who operates a motor vehicle in Florida has given their implied consent to chemical testing of their blood, breath or urine at the request of a law enforcement officer after a lawful stop for arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances.
When an individual is pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving they might be asked to take a breath alcohol test or as it is commonly referred, a breathalyzer. If the breath test registers under 0.08, the officer may request a chemical urine or blood test to determine if there are drugs in the drivers system. A chemical BAC test usually consists of a blood or urine test administered by a medical professional.
The Basics of Refusal to Submit to BAC Testing in Florida
A person’s refusal to do something usually consists of them saying “no”. However, in the state of Florida, there are other ways that can be considered as refusal called constructive refusal. Constructive refusal may be interpreted as:
· The driver being unable to provide two sufficient samples of their breath within the statutory time period following the arrest
· If the driver does not specifically state yes or no to taking a chemical test of their blood, breath or urine
· If the driver becomes confrontational
· If the driver provides breath samples that are not within.02 of each other and then refuses to take a third test or
· If the driver blows a breath test once but does not blow a second or subsequent time when requested
In Florida, an arresting officer must inform the driver of the Implied Consent Warnings, which advise the driver of the consequences as a result of refusing to submit to testing.
Penalties for Refusal in Florida
Though an individual can refuse testing, they can also face stiff penalties as a result of refusal to submit to chemical BAC testing. These penalties can include the suspension of their driver’s license and driving privileges for up to one year. According to Florida Statute § 316.1939, if the driver has previously refused to submit to chemical testing and their driver’s license was already suspended, they can be charged with a first degree misdemeanor.
If the driver of a commercial vehicle is charge with refusing to submit to chemical testing while driving a commercial vehicle, they may have their commercial driver’s license suspended for up to one year. During their suspension they are not allowed to apply for a hardship license, which would allow them to drive for work purposes.
What does this mean for a criminal case?
A criminal case for a DUI offense in Orlando relies heavily on the results of chemical BAC testing to prove that a driver was in fact under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of arrest. If there is no chemical testing as the result of refusal, there will be no test results. This will force the prosecution to use the evidence of the refusal to chemical testing and field sobriety testing as evidence to prove that a driver was definitely intoxicated at the time of arrest, which can be difficult.
Addicted to Alcohol
The alcoholism is a disease which affects the spiritual, social, psychological and biological life of a person. This dependence is consisting of a strong and permanent necessity to drink even if will appear problems during the time.
You know you are addicted to alcohol when you lose the control of drinks consumption and you feel the need to consume more and more to feel them effects.It is progressive, chronic and physic disease. The cure is consisting of medicine to surpass physics dependence and to prevent the backsliding and after the avoidance of alcohol with therapy sessions. One glass of drink is enough to relapse in vice, even if you are sober from one year. The longer the time of abstinence from alcohol the more the cure chances.
It is possible one or more backsliding and then is important to stop consuming drinks to re-engage the steps made before. The dependents on alcohol really need friends and family support and not to be close to persons which had connection with them backsliding in vice. They must surpass physics dependence before and the psychic after with therapy sessions and close-knit support. They must improve theirs mind with healthy life style.I think that a beautiful life it’s a life without alcohol and drugs and let’s enjoy about the small joys like kids, a walk in a park going to a movie, the alcohol won’t get rid of our problems only it will amplify them all and it only make our life shorter.
Be Prepared for the Road
We have all been through driving school, passed the driving test, practiced diligently, and purchased car insurance to protect us, but what else are you doing to keep you and your passengers safe in your car? With so many distractions and so many simple solutions, why not put some into practice.
- Distractions cause accidents; there is just no way around it. We all have been next to or behind the person talking on their phone, texting or putting on make-up who is swerving all over the road. Don’t be that person, don’t get distracted.
- Before getting in the car make sure you are ready to go. Have your make-up on, tie tied, teeth brushed and hair combed. Make sure you have a few tools with you to not distract you as well. Have a wireless head set in the car. Have a travel mug so not to spill as you go. And before pulling out of your parking spot set your radio, put in your CD or plug in your MP3 player. Trying to set this up while driving can be a serious hazard.
- Make sure you have your eyes checked regularly. Drivers who have difficulty seeing or suffer from headaches because of eye strain are more likely to get in accidents. If it is recommended by your eye doctor to wear glasses for distance, wear your glasses every time you drive.
- A lot of drivers fall victim to road rage. This is a psychological issue connected to what the driver is dealing with in their personal life. How do you avoid it? If you are the driver, take a few deep breaths and play soothing music. If you witness this from someone else, let him or her pass you by. Engaging with someone by blocking them in, swerving in their way or engaging in hand gestures doesn’t make the situation better.
Our dependence on cars as a society has forced us to have to deal with people from different walks of life and situations on a daily bases. Endangering lives because of carelessness and foolishness is unnecessary, expensive and dangerous.
