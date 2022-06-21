Media Friendly Online Newsrooms – Components and Best Practices

Just Another Scam Juice Elixir…

or Does Zrii Juice Stand Up To The Hype?

I had one Zrii sales independent associate call me on a cold call on my business line that is specifically for my wellness clients and she started to act like a telemarketer. I have checked out the Zrii company based out of Utah and saw a lot of hype in their videos and way of doing business, so I decided to check them out and give them an honest review.

The popularity of “exotic juice” seems to really be growing. For example, there are over 1000 different Noni Juice companies out there. You can buy Noni Juice or Mangosteen Juice from even your local Costco family shopping store. There are new juice companies popping up on the internet every month. I have actually tried most of the juices out there. Are all these juice companies scams? Or are they the next cure to everything that ails you?

Which one is the best? Or all they all just out to get into your wallet?

The Zrii Business

I will not go into how Zrii CEO Bill Farley led Fruit of the Loom into bankruptcy and how he was fired by Fruit of the Loom’s board of directors right before he started up this new juice company. Everybody makes mistakes and can learn from them.

It appears that the current focus of Zrii is on

1) The seven key ingredients (which are watered down by the primary ingredients, the grape and pear juices), and

2) The income opportunity.

So is Zrii Amalaki Juice a Scam based on nothing more than making a dollar at the “expense” of someone else? They may sell overpriced juice, but they do sell a real product, so they are not a scam. Although if you are looking for a home business that you can do from home or online, I would not recommend them. It seems that you have to recruit a lot of people before you start getting enough income to be able to live on. It can also cost around $2000 to start with the top business package, so it is a little expensive and hard to convince people to join for a “juice”. It is never recommended to join a Network Marketing company within the first 2 years since 80% of NM companies fail in their first two years.

Since I post a lot of articles on health and wellness, I had one Zrii Independent Executive (IE) distributor sales associate call me with an unsolicited cold call to pitch her Zrii businesss opportunity to me. Before I knew it, she went right into the compensation plan. I asked how she found my phone number and she said she was using Google to search for phone numbers of people to call, searching specifically for people in other companies. When I tried to ask her for more information, she hung up on me! She had called from a blocked caller number, so I could not report her to Zrii for a SPAM phone call.

So if your idea of “working from home” and the internet is cold calling people who never even asked for information… then by all means, go join Zrii. But if you are like me, and you have some self respect and value your time and you are looking for a way to help and serve others, while creating significant residual income that you can live on, then visit my site at the bottom of this article and give me a call and ask what I do.

The Zrii Juice Product

Zrii doesn’t list its “nutrition facts” label on the website!

They have flashy videos and promise of money, but no ingredients? How do you compare the actual contents of the juice? Sure, the Zrii corporate website lists the “featured” ingredients — Amalaki, Ginger, Turmeric, Tulsi, Schizandra, Jujube and Haritaki, but they do not tell you how much of each and they don’t even tell you about the primary ingredients being

o Apple juice

o Pear juice

o Pomegranate juice

This had my hype warning going

I had to order a bottle of the Zrii Amalaki juice in order to see the other main ingredients (cheap filler juices), but still, even the label on the bottle conveniently does not reveal how much of each fruit is in the bottle. A little fishy…

What does Zrii Amalaki Juice taste like?

When I tasted the Zrii juice, it tasted like sour cool-aid with extra sugar.

I personally have no huge problems against “juices”.

I mean, hey, I enjoy a nice glass of V8 vegetable juice from time to time. But I see some problems with this company. They may have something good, but I see a money – driven company with another expensive apple juice product that they are trying to peddle.

* Problem – WATER. When you buy a juiced product, you are paying a lot for WATER as one of the main ingredients.

* Problem – OXIDATION. The minute you open the seal on a juice, it begins to oxidize… but many of these companies suggest putting their exotic juice in the refrigerator and consuming it over the period of SEVERAL DAYS or even longer!

* Problem – PASTEURIZATION. Most of the beneficial nutrients are destroyed in the heat process of pasteurization of the juice.

* Problem – SUGAR. A High pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC) test is a scientific test using a chemist machine that will give an exact breakdown of the molecules in a product. Most juices out there that have been tested on a HPLC, have been found to have fructose (sugar) as the primary compound. Sugar may not necessarily even have been added as an ingredient, but the fruits were naturally high in sugar.

* Problem – OUTRAGEOUS PRICE. When 4 bottles of Zrii juice cost around $120, I begin to wonder how much the price of apple juice has risen to.

But The Two Biggest Problems…

The two biggest problems as pointed out by some experts, are (1) deadly changes in PH level of blood suggested by Dr. Young, and (2) as pointed out by Natural News author Mike Adams… overly hyped “exotic” fruits that only seem exciting since the average consumer may not know anything about it. It may not be any different than just drinking apple juice or pear juice.

1. For the complete FREE report on PH blood changes and exotic juices:

Dr Young on why “Mangosteen, Noni, Goji, Xango, Thia-Go, G3 are ALL Acidic and Detrimental to Health”

2. From reading the article from Natural News by Mike Adams called “Review: Zrii Juice and the Chopra Center – Does it Stand Up to the Hype?” I found that he had some issues also with the nutrition of the product. His review is a little more in depth on the nutrition. He even mentions how the Zrii bottles are plastic and questions whether or not they contain the toxic chemical Bisphenol-A as most plastics do. He complains about how the “primary ingredients (the apple juice, pear juice and pomegranate juice) are NOT organic” and may contain pesticides. He complains about the price, the slightly deceptive marketing, and even calls the product “DEAD, cooked plants mixed in a base of processed grape and pear juice”. Adams goes on to say that by the small amount of good ingredients in the juice, that the product is “an insult to genuine Ayurvedic medicine” and he cannot figure out why the Chopra Center would want to mess up their reputation by being affiliated with this Zrii juice.

Do Your Research Before Using Zrii

Zrii was not for me. I found an alternative that shows more promise in many ways. You will want to do your own research if you are looking into the Zrii juice or Zrii business opportunity.

I did a lot of research before finding the right company and supplement that I now use on a daily basis with a real noticeable difference in my energy and wellness. And just by sharing it with others… I get a nice residual income that my family can live off of, and I don’t have to go work a regular “JOB”.