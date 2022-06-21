Connect with us

Meta Announces Launch of Digital Clothes Store For Metaverse Users

What Is Metaverse and Why Is There So Much Hype Around It?
  • Meta’s avatars on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger can purchase digital designs.
  • Mark Zuckerberg is most likely referring to Meta’s main metaverse program.

Meta has announced the creation of a designer digital clothes shop where users will be able to buy items for their metaverse avatars with real money. Users will be more likely to spend money on digital clothing they can wear across all Meta applications, including Facebook and Instagram, if the company’s predictions come true and apparel and other accessories become a major element of expressing one’s identity.

To profit from the desire for expression that metaverse users have, firms have started incorporating sectors like apparel in their product lines as the metaverse has grown in popularity.  Meta’s avatars on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger can purchase digital designs from Balenciaga, Prada, and Thom Browne, which will be rolled out to different markets this week. The cost of each item of clothing has not yet been disclosed.

As the metaverse grows, Meta expects the need for digital goods to rise, which is why they’ve made this investment. That’s why the corporation shifted its focus early this year to the metaverse. Meta’s creator and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, was optimistic about the product’s relevance.

Zuckerberg stated:

“Digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy. I’m excited to add more brands and bring this to VR soon too.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is most likely referring to Meta’s main metaverse program, Horizon Worlds, which can only be accessed via the company’s Quest virtual reality headsets. In Horizon World, the platform’s users will likely be able to wear these digital things.

