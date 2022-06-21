Finance
Missed Call Alert Systems: The Interesting and Useful Application
Mobile phones have become the most important and unavoidable accessory in today’s time. While the small device has many apparent advantages it has equally disturbing disadvantages as well. It gives the ultimate accessibility and anyone can reach you any time, but at the same time it becomes greatly interrupting and annoying when you do not want to or not in a position to attend phone calls. There is an obvious option of switching the phone off while you want privacy; there are chances of missing some important calls. It is a great situation of indecision and people always find it difficult to cope-up with!
Thankfully, technology comes here too for the rescue. Mobile phones are the greatest invention of the modern times and there are quite a few supportive systems that help many options to handle the situation. Missed call alert systems are the fantastic solutions that would keep you updated about the calls that were dialed to you when the phone was either switched off or out of coverage area. Nowadays mobile application development has become quite a prominent area and there are people who are engaged in making superb solutions for the people. The field is ever-growing and there are endless opportunities for the same.
Types of missed call alert systems
There are various types of missed call alert systems available and the mobile service providers are integrating their network with a particular or multiple types of services. They are charging differential rating for different services on the basis of features and sophistication. The customers are selecting the best suitable service based on their needs and availing the benefits. These services are made on the strong technical base of Java or other languages that support mobile application development. Missed call alert system is normally integrated with the mobile switch of the operator and it gets the relevant information to interpret and return the required information.
- Primitive missed call alert: These alerts get the information from the switch about the calls made to a particular mobile number when the device is either switched off or out of coverage area. When the person comes back in the coverage it sends a consolidated message about the number of calls made to the number in the duration. IT does not tell the detailed information like the dialed number.
- Advanced missed call alert: There are missed call alert systems that revert with the dialed number and the time of the call. These systems get integrated with the switch and collect the digits of the incoming number and pass them to the mobile number. There needs to be proper integration and programming logic required in order to give accurate and timely information to the customers.
Missed call alert systems have become the indispensable feature of mobile service providers and there is no escape from it.
Long-Term Care Insurance: Eldercare Solution
When I suddenly had to become a fulltime caregiver to my elderly parents, both with health problems and starting to develop dementia (namely Alzheimer’s), I had never even heard of Long-Term Care Insurance. After we burned through their life savings, and then started chipping away at mine, I was advised to apply for financial assistance for them through the government’s Medicaid system–a program for those at the poverty level. It was quite a long process with mounds of paperwork and numerous investigations, but finally my parents were approved.
I was so happy that monetary help would finally be on the way, until I discovered that the financial assistance would only pay to put my parents in a nursing home, not even in Assisted Living, and with very little help to keep them in their own home.
Since their levels of care were so different (my mother needed most things done for her), there weren’t any facilities that would allow them to be together. They’d be across the street from each other in different wings of the home. After fifty-five years of marriage, my parents were adamant about wanting to be together in their own home, in their own bed, where they could continue to cuddle and kiss–as they so frequently did. And, since my father was so “difficult” with a terrible temper and quite a long record of manipulative disruptive behaviors, the homes didn’t want to deal with him anyway.
It was challenging, but I committed to keeping my parents in their own home and attending Adult Day Health Care five days a week. Then, with the help of two marvelous caregivers, after four more years of loving each other–they passed, just a few months apart. Even though caring for every aspect of my parents’ last years was the hardest thing I have ever done–I am proud to say I gave them the best end-of-life I possibly could.
Had I only known to insist that we buy Long-Term Care Insurance for them prior to their illnesses–their years of in-home care could have been paid for, and I could have saved myself so much heartache, not to mention a small fortune. I encourage you to learn from my mistake and look into LTC insurance long before you need it–for your loved ones as well as yourself. Like fire insurance, hopefully, you’ll never have to use it.
Also, call your local Area Agency on Aging, or Department of Aging, and ask if there are any financial programs, waivers or grants available in your area that you can apply for.
STARTLING STATISTICS
· An estimated 4.5 to 5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease. In a Gallup poll, 1 in 10 Americans said that they had a family member with Alzheimer’s, and 1 in 3 knew someone with the disease.
· Increasing age is the greatest risk factor for Alzheimer’s. One in 10 individuals over 65 and nearly half over 85 are affected. Rare, inherited forms of Alzheimer’s can even strike individuals in their 30’s and 40’s.
· A person with Alzheimer’s disease will live an average of eight years and as many as 20 years or more from the first onset of symptoms.
· More than 7 out of 10 people with Alzheimer’s disease live at home, where family and friends provide 80 percent of their care. The estimated value of this informal care is $257 billion annually.
· One half of the U.S. population has a chronic condition. More than one quarter (26.6%) of the adult population provide care for a chronically ill, disabled or aged family member or friend, which translates to more than 50 million people.
· 37% of caregivers are living in the same household as the person they care for. 54% are between 35 and 64 years of age. 59% of the adult population either is or expects to be a family caregiver, and 2 million more caregivers will be needed in the next twenty years.
· An estimated 43% of Americans age 65 or older will spend time in a nursing home. By 2012, 75% of Americans over age 65 will require long-term care. Long-term care costs are rising at 6% annually.
· The annual cost of Alzheimer’s care in the U.S. is at least $100 billion, and will soar to at least $375 billion by mid-century, overwhelming our health care system and bankrupting Medicare and Medicaid.
· Alzheimer’s disease costs American business $61 billion a year, which is equivalent to the net profits of the top 10 Fortune 500 companies. $24.6 billion covers Alzheimer health care, and $36.5 billion covers costs related to caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s, including lost productivity, absenteeism and worker replacement.
THREE WAYS TO PAY FOR LONG-TERM CARE
1. Pay for in-home caregivers and assisted living/nursing homes out of pocket. This is expensive and can often deplete a family’s life savings.
2. Meet a very specific poverty level and qualify for government assistance through the Medicaid program. Unfortunately, options are limited, only paying for nursing homes that accept Medicaid.
3. Buy a Comprehensive Long-Term Care Insurance policy. This protects your family’s assets from the rising costs of caring for someone who needs full time care. An employer might pay the tax-deductible premiums. Consider buying it at a younger age, when more affordable and accessible. It must be bought before a major illness strikes. Medicare and regular health insurance does not pay for long-term care. The average cost for a person who needs long-term care is $40-$70,000 annually, depending on where you live, plus the cost to the family caregiver who may have to leave their job.
QUESTIONS TO ASK YOUR INSURANCE AGENT
–Is the coverage comprehensive, meaning it includes all levels of care: in the home, assisted living, board & care, and nursing/dementia facilities?
–What is the daily benefit?
–Is there 5% annually compounded inflation protection?
–What is the elimination period?
–Is it a lifetime benefit period or a limited time benefit policy?
–Is there a spousal discount?
–Can you hire caregivers privately as well as from an agency?
–Is the home care benefit based on a daily, weekly or monthly maximum, and if the benefit is not used, can it be used in the future?
–Does it cover home care coordination of services?
–How many ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living) does it take to trigger a claim?
–Is there a time limit for filing a claim?
–Does it cover the cost of Adult Day Care & Adult Day Health Care, hospice and respite programs?
–Is it a tax-qualified plan?
–Is the company highly rated and have they ever raised premiums?
–Can you see the company’s published annual audit to check their track record for paying claims?
###
Online Business Opportunities For Website Owners
Online business opportunities are available to website owners. These prospects are something that they should capitalize on to make the business more attractive to potential clients. One of these well-hyped opportunities is called pay per click advertising. It is popularly known as PPC, an online advertising strategy wherein you can buy ads to enhance traffic on search engines. This is also an integral component that could pave the way for search engine positioning. Looking at the benefits can give the website owner an idea of what to expect from this opportunity.
It gives quicker results in so far as persuading visitors to go to a website compared to search engine optimization. The advertisement becomes evident instantaneously on the search result page as soon as the campaign goes live. One distinct advantage of this method is the cost management aspect. The website owner can control the budget for a specific campaign. This is an assurance that the marketing agenda for certain goods or services attain desired objectives. In the same manner, through PPC, entrepreneurs have the option to seek out their audiences by location. This is a sure approach to reaching highly qualified visitors to your website. The strategy is a seasonal marketing methodology which denotes that you can craft a campaign during the period that it is needed. It is a solution to penetrate the online audience without delays. Entrepreneurs, especially those with relatively limited understanding of search engine optimization and internet marketing, should not be overawed by the terminology and details about these online business opportunities. It is not convoluted as some people think. It is described as an online tactic in advertising and promotions. Advertisements are categorized on web pages right within search engines. For those who are not familiar with the layouts, it comes out on the topmost portion of the basic search results. This strategy is said to be a prompt solution where you can garner fast results in generating visits to the website as against search engine optimization.
This does not say that SEO is substandard. Both are effective and have separate advantages. However, with PPC, the effects come as soon as the ad is clicked and the search engines go live. The key benefit of this procedure is the ads can persuade the audience to visit without the need to set up an outlet in that specific area. The only need is to pinpoint that place as the target to allow the website owner to identify qualified visitors.
If you want to try these online business opportunities, it is important to pay attention to details regarding PPC such as setting a ceiling of cost for every click to control budgets especially if resources are limited. You can even indicate the instances when target customers are online. It is important to remember the major factors that will guarantee pay for click advertising as effective for the website owner. These are selection of keyword phrases, quality of the landing page, ad content and website usage.
The Difference Between Premium and Discount Fly Fishing Flies
How big of a difference do premium fly fishing flies make to your day on the water? There are many out there advertising “Quality” or “Premium” fly fishing flies, but are far from it. A premium dry fly will land right-side up, float properly and consistently, and retain those properties even after catching 5,10, even 20 fish. On the other hand, improperly tied flies will often land upside down, on their side, or even on their head.
A premium trout fly in a fly shop costs anywhere from $1.50 to $3.00, bass and surf flies $3.00 – $5.00 but there are literally dozens of online retailers who offer similar patterns for half that price. You may pay more for a premium fly at a fly shop but research suggests the fly will last nearly 10 times longer. You have to ask yourself one question: Do I want a 2 fish fly or a 20 fish fly? Let’s examine some of the differences:
Materials
The first important material is the hackle. Great strides have been made over the past 60 years with the hackles that are used by the premium commercial fly tiers. Flocks have been bread based upon color, hackle length, and barb stiffness to create superior hackle.
It has been a process beginning with Harry Darbee in the 1940’s and 1950’s continuing today with the hackles produced by Dr. Tom Whiting of Whiting Farms and Buck Metz of Metz Hackles, among others. Premium fly manufacturers such as Idylwilde Flies, Umpqua Feather Merchants, and Rainy flies use top quality premium hackles
The second material of significant importance is the quality of the hook. Tiemco has positioned itself as the World’s leader in premium grade fly fishing hooks with creativity and attention to detail in the functional designs of its premium fly tying hooks. From trout to tarpon, in freshwater or saltwater, for bass poppers or Micro Mayflies, top fly manufacturers choose Tiemco hooks over the other competitor’s best efforts. They were one of the first manufacturers to chemically sharpen the points and now is standard throughout the industry. They carry a very broad line of flyfishing hooks with about 46 models to choose from. At the end of the hook designation, you might see a “SP,” this stands for Specialty Point. The SP hooks have a hollow curve point with triangulated edges for easier sharpening. The hooks also have a slow taper which assists in easier hook sets. An interesting aspect of this hook is the basal end of the point has a swelling that works much like a barb without being a barb.
This may be of some advantage in holding hook sets with the barbless hooks. Another designation you may see is “TC” which stands for Tiemco Cut. This is a cut that Tiemco uses on certain wet and streamer flies for enhanced hooking penetration. “Its all about quality, or better said lack thereof,” Bruce Olson from Umpqua Feather Merchants says. “The first issue is that cheap imports always are tied on very cheap hooks, with strange sizing. I find that a quality fly has to be tied on [name brand] hooks. This becomes very important for big game, such as tarpon, where sharpness and tensile strength of the hook wire are vital.”
A discount fly company’s failure to use top-notch materials means the final product doesn’t measure up. As Shawn Brillon, the lead fly buyer for Orvis says, “If you have to tie with junk, often the final product is the same… junk.”
Discount fly manufacturers also take shortcuts to reduce costs and materials. Bruce states, “In order to produce flies that cheap, these guys have got to take shortcuts.” The discount fly companies use inferior hooks and materials, skip important tying steps (such as laying down a glue base on the hook shank to keep the materials in place), and don’t exhibit much quality control.
Patterns
A second important quality of premium fly fishing flies is the adherence to standard pattern recipes. Bruce described one “Copper John” that he purchased online as missing the epoxy over the shellback and the lead under the thorax.
“So, you may have saved a lot of money on the fly, but it’s not a Copper John!” he says, and he notes that such an inferior version of the popular fly won’t perform on the water the way its designer intended. Without the lead, it won’t sink correctly, and the lack of epoxy makes the fly much less durable.
Factories
Most fly production is done in third world countries because of price but also because they still work with their hands. Although they are third world countries the fly tiers are paid a good wage and earn middle class income for their work. The more expensive flies carried by the premium fly shops such as Blue River Fly Company are tied in Thailand, the fly tying capital of the world. There are over a dozen major fly tying companies that have tying facilities there. Other areas of the world that do a significant amount of fly production include China, Sir Lanka, and Kenya. There is some production in Central and South America, Mexico, and the Philippines. The fly production in the United States and Europe where the largest number of users are is primarily by home tiers or tiers that tie for specific fly shops.
Many premium fly manufacturers, including Idylwilde have a strong belief in corporate social responsibility and believe in fair trade. They take responsibility for the impact their activities have on customers, employees, communities and the environment. As Idylwilde describes on its website: “If a fly’s worth only $.99 it not only sucks, but it was likely tied in a third-world sweatshop and we’d rather not have that bad mojo hanging on our conscience. Idylwilde fly fishing flies are tied in Manila, Philippines under a markedly forward-thinking arrangement with Sister Christine Tan, a Catholic nun who believed her people needed more than charity. They needed good-paying, honest jobs they could rely on as they built a life outside the confines of poverty. Our promise to Sister Christine continues some 12 years later, now enabling over 150 tiers to better provide for their families. The flies you see here are the work of their hands and their hopes.”
Fly Fishing Fly Costs
The average cost of goods for a premium fly manufacturer for the simple dry flies and nymphs equates to about $ 4.50 – $5.50 a dozen. Additional shipping, duty costs and a US excise tax add an additional $1.00 a dozen.
The fly companies that are importing the flies need to make a profit so the cost to the shops are generally at keystone (50% markup) so the cost to the shops is now at $ 12.00 per dozen. The fly shop pays shipping and marks up for their operating costs and profit, keystone again, the cost to the consumer is pushing that $2 -3 price you pay at a brick and mortar fly shop.
The large box stores, in order to get the pricing down to what they do are either getting huge discounts for volume buying or they are getting flies that are tied somewhere other than Thailand, or both. Hopefully now when you get sticker shock when you go into a fly shop you can understand why the shop is charging what it does.
Cost per Fish
Bruce Olson argues that anglers should look at the cost of a fly in relation to its durability. If the 75-cent Stimulator falls apart after the second fish, but the $1.75 Umpqua Stimulator is good for 10 fish, then the cost-effectiveness of the more expensive fly is twice as high. (75 divided by 2 fish=37.5 cents per fish, 175 divided by 10 fish=17.5 cents per fish.) “You gotta do the math,” says Olson.
Premium Fly Fishing Flies
You would not settle for sub-standard rods, reels, fly lines, waders, etc. that fall apart or break after a couple times fishing. Why then settle of substandard flies? Flies are the most important part of fly fishing. If the end result to all of this is to catch fish then why not spend more time, money, and energy on the only element the fish actually care about?”
Price is a pretty good indicator to the overall quality of the flies you buy. Cheap flies are almost always cheaply tied. It does not take a Rocket Scientist to do the math. You can also test them out by making sure they don’t easily spin, are designed well for balance, are tied to the proper proportion, etc
Umpqua, Idylwilde, and Rainy have significantly raised the standards by which high-quality fishing flies are defined with their use of premium materials such as Tiemco hooks, Metz and Whiting hackle, and by developing the consummate skills of its production fly tyers.
