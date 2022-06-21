News
NBA Draft preview: How could Paolo Banchero help the Orlando Magic?
Before the college basketball season even ended, three names have been considered the three prospects expected to draw consideration for the NBA draft’s No. 1 pick: Former Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren, Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. and Duke forward Paolo Banchero.
But since the Magic won the draft lottery and the rights to the top pick, most rival executives and scouts have believed Holmgren and Smith will be the first two players drafted, leaving Banchero as the most likely option for the third pick.
Smith and Holmgren have been considered the favorites, and at one point the heavy favorites, to be the top-two picks since mid-May but Banchero’s odds to be the top pick have improved significantly this week, according to betonline.com.
The argument for the Magic to select Banchero? He may be the closest thing to a go-to offensive option in this draft class.
Banchero can score in a myriad of ways — post-ups, lobs, cuts, in transition, off offensive rebounds, off pull-ups from midrange and as a ball handler in the pick and roll.
At 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds, he has the size and strength to finish through contact while also having the footwork to get to his spots with finesse.
Banchero is a smart playmaker who makes good passes from the post or on the move (3.2 assists as a forward) and could serve can serve as an offensive hub, which the Magic could use after having the league’s second-worst offensive rating in 2021-22.
He averaged 17.2 points (47.8% from the field — 52.5% on 2s, 33.8% on 3s), 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals en route to being named a second-team All-American and the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year.
Banchero stepped up his play in the NCAA tournament, averaging 18.8 points (50% from the field — 49% on 2s, 52.6% on 3s), 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1 steal before the Blue Devils fell to North Carolina in the Final Four.
“He showed flashes of greatness late during the tournament — spreading the defense, running the court, hitting 3s,” Ryan Blake, who’s helped direct scouting services for the NBA since 1996, said in a recent phone call with the Orlando Sentinel. “I think teams will be a little bit concerned about his defense. You have to play both ends of the floor.”
The concerns stem from Banchero not consistently locked in as a defender at Duke and not showing great lateral quickness as a perimeter defender. There are questions about how switchable he’ll be defensively and what his ideal role is on that end.
“His potential offensively is great, but you’re not going to find minutes on the hardwood if you’re not going to play defense,” Blake said. “During this process, you’re going to see the top three teams taking in to see how hard he’s going to work out. If he wants to climb that ladder, he’s definitely going to have to show that part — the conditioning, the defensive part and that type of intensity with consistency. You could call that nitpicking, too. He’s got such a great offensive repertoire.”
It isn’t clear how much contact Banchero has had with the Magic.
Orlando president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman on Monday declined to say whether Banchero visited or worked out for the Magic in Orlando.
Sports Illustrated reported the Magic “brought in” Banchero in addition to Holmgren and Smith, among others.
Smith worked out for the Magic on June 9 and Holmgren met with Orlando’s basketball operations leadership on June 15 and 16.
“There’s so much subterfuge going on and gamesmanship that I think one of the things we’ve done well, do well and I’m proud of our guys for being able to say this, is we are buttoned up,” Weltman said. “It’s really important to act that way. Whatever the chatter is and rumors are, I’ll never get involved in that. I’ll tell you we’ve had more players in than have been reported, but I will not ever get into speaking about details of visits or this or that.
“Honestly, that serves a good purpose because not only is it important for us to keep our information discreetly so the players know they can trust us, but it’s also important when teams call because I believe we’re a team that other teams know they can make discreet phone calls to and it won’t get out. The way you manage information is a big part of this business, so I’m not going to comment on any of [those] kind of things.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Magic keeping options open with No. 1 pick in draft
For the Orlando Magic, who have the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, it would seem as if the pre-draft process should have been winding down by Monday.
The college basketball season ended more than 2½ months ago and almost five weeks ago the Magic won the draft lottery that secured them the top pick in Thursday night’s draft.
Most pre-draft workouts and interviews wrapped up recently, with many of the top prospects traveling to New York City for the draft.
But as Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman sees it, “It’s still early in the process,” and there’s plenty of time for Orlando’s organization to mull over what it’s going to do.
“My dad used to tell me if the paper is due on Friday, don’t turn it in on Monday,” Weltman said when speaking with reporters on Monday. “We’re going to continue to evaluate. New information comes in all the time.”
This “paper” is due Thursday evening, but the sentiment remains — the Magic are going to use all the time they can before deciding what they’ll do with the draft’s No. 1 pick.
Weltman said he expects the Magic to use the No. 1 pick.
It’s rare for the top pick to be traded. Since the draft lottery started in 1985, the No. 1 pick has been traded just three times on or before draft night (1986, 1993 and 2017).
But Weltman wouldn’t rule anything out. Deadlines create movement, options and offers that weren’t previously on the table until the last possible moment.
“It’s our job to explore any avenue to get our team better,” Weltman said. “We’ll take as much time as we can to do that.”
Former Duke forward Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren and Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. have been considered the three prospects expected to draw consideration for the top pick since before the college basketball season ended.
Many rival executives and scouts have believed the No. 1 pick will come down to two players — Holmgren and Smith — since the Magic won the draft lottery.
But the Magic have brought in various players throughout their draft board for workouts in Orlando to get a closer look at them ahead of Thursday.
“The conversation doesn’t just stay on that pick because we have to be prepared to jump around,” Weltman said. “We have to be prepared for conversations to become real. It’s not like we’re just talking about the top two or three guys.”
The Magic also have two second-round picks, Nos. 32 and 35.
Weltman acknowledged they’ve considered consolidating those picks by attempting to trade into the back end of the first round or other avenues.
There will be limited playing opportunities for an Orlando team that could have around 10 players under the age of 25 on the roster for next season.
“How many young guys can we get through the woods? They’re not all going to make it through maybe, but they have to have a chance,” Weltman said. “We do pay attention to that. We are having discussions with teams. Because we’re a team that has two early second-round picks and those are treated differently financially in the salary cap, especially to tax teams, it puts us in a position to have some conversations.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
St. Paul man gets 7 years in prison for defrauding pandemic relief fund — and buying a Harley
A St. Paul man was sentenced to nearly seven years in federal prison last week for stealing more than $840,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.
Kyle William Brenizer, 33, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 and was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 81 months behind bars.
Brenizer sought and received funds from the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020 for his defunct contracting company True Cut Construction, according to the plea agreement on one count each of wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.
Brooklyn Park-based True Cut, which Brenizer owned and operated, was ordered in August 2018 to stop doing business by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, and its contractor license expired in December 2019.
Nevertheless, Brenizer applied for PPP relief funds on behalf of the defunct company in May 2020, falsely claiming it employed 28 people with an average monthly payroll of $338,720, according to the plea agreement.
His first application was denied, but Brenizer submitted a second, similarly false application less than two weeks later, this time under the name of another person, identified in court documents as Individual A. This application was approved, and Brenizer received nearly $841,000 in PPP funds.
Of that amount, Brenizer transferred $650,000 to a business banking account he controlled at a different company, $20,000 to his personal savings account and $10,000 to Individual A, the plea agreement says. He also used it to make a $29,000 payment on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the IRS, FBI, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Small Business Administration.
Anyone with information about allegations of fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or online at justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.
News
Orlando Magic 2022 NBA Summer League Announced
The Orlando Magic NBA Summer League games are set to begin July 7 against the Houston Rockets in Las Vegas on ESPN.
The NBA announced the master TV schedule for all 30 teams on Monday for the summer league that is subject to change. The team with the No. 1 pick gets the showcase game in the opener; this year it’s the Magic.
If the Magic use their No. 1 pick, July 7 against the Rockets will be their debut.
Summer-league games will run through July 15. The teams are set to play four games. Then the two teams with the top records will play in the championship game on the UNLV campus while the other 28 each face a foe to-be-determined.
2022 Magic Summer League schedule:
July 7: vs. Houston, 10 p.m. ET, (Summer League Opener); ESPN
July 9: vs. Sacramento, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
July 11: Oklahoma City, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN
July 14: vs. New York, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV
()
NBA Draft preview: How could Paolo Banchero help the Orlando Magic?
Magic keeping options open with No. 1 pick in draft
Interview With "The Way Back Home" Executive Producer Ralph Clemente
St. Paul man gets 7 years in prison for defrauding pandemic relief fund — and buying a Harley
Alcohol, Naltrexone, and the Magic of Pharmacological Extinction
Orlando Magic 2022 NBA Summer League Announced
Ezra Klein: This is a weirder moment than you think
Isaiah Kiner-Falefa still unavailable due to hamstring tightness
Ethics for Nurses and Paralegal
Jamelle Bouie: Ginni Thomas has a lot of explaining to do
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop