Finance
Network Security – What Is It?
With the increasing reliance on technology, it is becoming more and more important to secure every aspect of online data and information. One of the best ways to secure your data is to make sure your network is protected.
Network security is the any protection of access, misuse, and hacking of files and directories in a computer network system. Some of the most common threats to a network include viruses, worms, spyware, adware and identity theft. One of the most important aspects is the multiple layers of security. There is no single package or system that will offer complete protection against every threat to your network, so it is important to remember to use multiple layers of security for your network.
Many threats today are spread over the Internet. The most common include:
- Viruses, worms, and Trojan horses
- Spyware and adware
- Zero-day attacks, also called zero-hour attacks
- Hacker attacks
- Denial of service attacks
- Data interception and theft
- Identity theft
All of these different types of attacks can be grouped into two different groups; structured and unstructured. A structured attack is an attack by an individual who has advanced computer skills and intentionally targeted a specific group or company. An unstructured attack is an attack by an individual who does not understand who they are targeting and only use tools that can be found easily. Both types of attacks should be taken seriously because they can expose confidential information and create distrust between a company and their clients.
There are four steps to protect your network from attacks and they are:
- Implement
- Analyze
- Test
- Modify
Implement: The first step is to create and implement a network security system that provides protection and has sufficient authorization policies.
Analyze: Once the network security system is created and implemented, the system needs to be analyzed to determine if the current security system is appropriate for the network it is protecting.
Test: When an appropriate network security system is in place, it is time to conduct tests to make sure all of the securities are working and will completely protect your network against any threats.
Modify: After conducting the tests, collect the data and enhance your protections. The results will reveal where your security system is effective and where it can be improved. Hackers are always improving their attacking procedures, so it is essential to test your system frequently to remain protected and stay one step ahead of them.
By having network security in place, your company will experience business benefits. Your company is protected against business disruption, this helps keep employees productive. It helps your company meet mandatory regulations. Because network security helps protect your customers’ data, it reduces the risk of legal action from data theft.
Finance
Important Factors to Consider About Car Leasing in Singapore
You might ask yourself why Singapore has the highest cost of car ownership in the world. The reason is very simple – since Singapore is a small country that has limited space, the Singapore Government must control the number of cars that are present on the roads. If they didn’t do this, the traffic would cause chaos and congestion.
Since the Singaporean public transport system is very well-developed and modern, people do not lease a car very often. The metro system and public buses can reach pretty much any place on the island. One of the main reasons people would lease a car is to go on a family trip, or maybe a road trip to Malaysia.
Leasing a vehicle can be simply defined as “the use of a car or vehicle for a certain amount of time at an agreed amount of money”. Leasing a car can be one of the best ways to drive the car of your dreams without spending a large quantity of money.
In Singapore there are around 130 different companies that offer car leasing. You can be absolutely sure that there is a wide variety of options, meaning you can choose from a very big array of models and car services. You will definitely have a hard time settling on a vehicle to drive.
When choosing a vehicle to lease in Singapore, you need to make sure that you do the following:
- Make sure that you know your needs of transportation.
- Select your budget.
- Don’t settle for the first deal you find. Please make sure that you compare multiple different offers given to you by separate car leasing companies.
- Inspect your vehicle and be sure of its capabilities and potential.
You might ask yourself, what are roughly the prices of car leasing in Singapore? Well, a normal sedan, such as Mitsubishi Lancer can cost somewhere around $70 a day. Prices for hatchback such as Honda Jazz can cost around $80 a day. These are relatively cheap prices compared to the usual range, which is somewhere in between $100-$120 a day.
However, many people will question their decision to lease a car in Singapore. Certain individuals think that it is a lot more efficient and effective to just buy your own car in Singapore, be its only owner and drive it as much as needed. However, this can be relatively expensive and committing.
You should know by now the essentials of car leasing in Singapore. However, you might still be unsure if you should do that for yourself. Well, we can look at a few reasons why car leasing can be a lot more attractive than buying a car. Car hiring gives:
- A lot of flexibility – you can choose to lease a car for a period of 1, 3, 5 or 7 years. This means that you can set aside your big savings for something else.
- Full control of your budget – car leasing can be very budget friendly. You have no extra expenses for repairs or maintenance, no worries about car insurance or road tax. All of this is covered by the leasing company.
- You will never get bored from driving the same car – since new cars are coming out with the latest technologies and newest designs, you will be able to drive some of the latest models in the market. If you buy a car, you will usually have to wait for a period of 5 to 10 years to get your hands on a new car.
- If your vehicle breaks down, or maybe you met an accident. Guess what – the leasing company will provide any necessary assistance.
I hope this article taught you enough about car leasing in Singapore. Should you visit or live in the Lion City, you will have the necessary knowledge to choose the best option for yourself to receive the privilege of transportation most optimally for yourself.
Finance
How To Grill A Steak Like A Fat Man
Grilling a steak has all the tenets of manhood mixed together. Fire, danger, and gluttony. But too many of you savages are doing it wrong. I watch in horror as you invite me over for light beer and dried out, lifeless flank steak. I guess technically it’s supposed to be lifeless but you know what I mean.
So here are some basic principles to grilling the perfect steak:
GRADE AND CUT- The most important choice you’re gonna make. At least until dinner the next day. First know that the best cuts for grilling are T-bone, Rib Eye, Porter House and Filet Mignon. NY Strip is pretty decent but not my favorite(maybe because it has NY in it?) Basically the farther you can get from the horns and the hooves, the better you’re looking.
Next you have to choose your grade. First is Prime, which is restaurant quality and those bastards buy most of this stuff up. You might still be able to find it, if you know your butcher, but it’s hard and you can expect to pay $15-$25 a pound. Next down is Choice and that’s what you’ll usually get at the grocery store and on the counter at the butcher. Plenty good enough for me. If you’re looking at Select quality, I suggest you give up and just make hamburgers. Steak may just be beyond you. If you’re too cheap to pay for Select, well you’re out of luck. Anything lower can only be served in prisons or elementary schools.
HEAT FOR THE WIN- Before you start grilling, you want it hot. Hella hot. Super hot. If you can hold your hand 4 inches over the grill without tearing up, it’s not hot enough(Chuck Norris is excluded from this test). The number 1 reason your steaks are dry is because your grill isn’t hot enough forcing you to cook it too long.
PREPARE YOU MEAT FOR THE GRILL, LIKE A GLADIATOR FOR THE ARENA- Firstly, you should have your meat out at room temp for at least a half hour before you throw it on the grill. Cold meat does not cook well, the blood can’t move. Then liberally season your steak with KOCHER salt and pepper. You may rub a little olive oil on the slab at this point. It can help form that nice crust on the outside that we’re looking for.
Also, remember that marinades are great if you’re using cheap meat(I’m looking at you flank steak) but they ruin the good stuff. If you make me Filet Mignon that tastes like lime and tequila I will personally punch you in the throat.
DON’T COOK, SEAR- Cooking your well cut, seasoned steak on your super hot grill will take you about 3-5 minutes per side depending on: A) the thickness of your steak and B) how hot your particular grill gets. Remember to flip only once. Now how do you tell if it’s done?
Well the only way to really know is to cut it open, but that ruins the steak. Not makes it Steaks on a grill worse, not sub-optimal, it ruins it. Like getting a super model pregnant.
So you’re going to have to experiment on your grill a few times. Buy 3 cuts one night, cook one for 3 minutes per side, one for 4 and one for 5.
Note: Underdone steak is great to heat up the next morning for steak and eggs and over done steak can be cut into thin slices o make a bad ass steak sandwich.
Warning: Do not use a meat thermometer. Poking holes in your steak is a travesty, and against the law in all civilized countries. It lets all the juices out and results in a $11 a pound hockey puck.
REST YOUR LAURALS- It’s imperative that after cooking you let your steak rest for 10 minutes. 5 if you’re starving but 10 is so much better. I know you’re hungry. I know it smells good. But if you drop it on a plate and cut into it, you’re going to let all those juices out. Give them time to shore up, slow down and distribute themselves. If you’re worried about the steak getting cold wrap it in tinfoil. Not letting it rest is the number 2 most likely reason your steak is dry.
HUNGER IS YOUR SAUCE- Let me say this, now and forever. Steak sauce is for guys who lost their sense of taste in a bottle rocket accident. The caveat being that it is a good way to drown the taste of a cheaper piece of meat(I’m not above pulling meat out of the discount bin). But if you paid the money for a decent cut, don’t you want to taste it and not A1?
Note: A1 is, however, awesome mixed in with your hamburger patty.
So if you follow these principles and invite me over, I will give my blessings to your steak. And by give blessings I mean consume.
Also please make sure you call it grilling and don’t miss-label it BBQ. BBQ is it’s own special, hallowed event that I’ll talk about in a later article, not something you can do with just some propane and a metal grill.
Finance
The Top B2B Sourcing Websites
Everybody sourcing products from overseas has heard of Alibaba, but for people looking for great deals on products directly from factories should check out this list. New websites have been hitting the scene, and some of them are really helpful for the larger businesses or the work at home eBay seller.
Niche Directories – These websites are focused on a particular industry and often provide better tools and filtering of information.
MFG – The best website for sourcing parts. Upload your projects, and get quotes from suppliers around the world. Also, the members have been active in leaving feedback on suppliers. You can now also source textiles using MFG. Jeff Beezos from Amazon.com is an owner of this company.
Panjiva – Great for sourcing garment manufacturers, their approach is different from other sites. They offer supplier ratings by reviewing the companies current shipments and customers. They offer information on shipment amount, and the type of customer and shipments.
Trade Intelligence – Ever wanted to know who your competitors have been buying from? US customs shipments reports are open to the public.
Zepol – The most searchable database for US customs reports allows the user to create their own custom filters. The system works within a web browser, and allows an unlimited number of searches.
Import Genius – Offers searches by customer name, product name, and supplier name.
Trade Mining – A lower cost system that allows a user to download trade intelligence reports one report at a time.
Piers – The largest trade intelligence company. Piers data is entered and analyzed, then put into their database. Reports are much better looking, but searches are more difficult and results may not have as much detail. They also offer trade intelligence on other countries.
Manufacturers and Wholesale Suppliers– Good websites for smaller orders and selling on eBay.
Doba – Sell goods on eBay without needing stock. Buying though Doba wholesale partners allows goods to shipped directly from the wholesale warehouse. The cost to the seller is 50% below retail, and the seller can select their own profit margin. Doba charges a monthly fee.
World Wide Brands – Allows you to search for suppliers, manufacturers, and wholesale companies. They charge a monthly fee.
B2X – Buy from China- Pain Free. B2X allows users to search manufacturers products online. No experience needed, B2X will ship the goods to you, and take care of all importing quality inspections. B2X charges an unstated fee that should be a great deal for smaller customers looking for good values.
DHGate – A platform for buying goods directly from manufacturers in Asia. Be careful of branded products, as there are lots of fakes being sold by companies who advertise on this site. But, there are great values if you know how to use it, and the site allows feedback.
The Wholesale Forums – An online forum with 5000 active members discussing goods, suppliers, and products. Very good information for people looking to start buying and selling online.
Liquidation and GoWholesale – A family of web sites that offer off-price goods for retail and discounts for wholesale.
Simplx – Another large platform that allows users to sell goods directly from a drop shippers warehouse.
Large Manufacturer and Supplier Directories – If you want to work directly with factories, these are the best large websites. Please be aware if you are looking for a factory that many companies advertising on these sites are trading companies.
Alibaba – The largest online sourcing community has suppliers from almost every country in the world. Also included are forums where your sourcing and trading questions can be answered.
Global Sources – The most reputable sourcing website. Global Sources verifies suppliers and works more closely to ensure smoother sourcing for its users. Global Sources also operates many large trade shows in Asia and has many print publications for sourcing.
Made-In-China – The 3rd largest sourcing website in the world. They also work with SGS and supplier audit reports can be purchased online.
Global Market – A newer souring website offers a huge amount of suppliers and products. Also, you can email them projects, and they will send you back a list of qualified manufacturers.
India Mart – As the name implies, a huge directory of Indian suppliers and products.
Product Pilot – All types of suppliers and products are listed in the most visually appealing of the large sourcing websites. An arm of the Messe Frankfut tradeshow group in Germany, most of the suppliers listed have also exhibited at their events, but since these events are so world wide, the website gets a good assortment of manufacturers.
Meta Announces Launch of Digital Clothes Store For Metaverse Users
Network Security – What Is It?
Important Factors to Consider About Car Leasing in Singapore
Orioles minor league report: Heston Kjerstad off to hot start, Rylan Bannon impressing with bat
How To Grill A Steak Like A Fat Man
ASK IRA: Is there a path for Kyrie Irving to the Heat?
The Top B2B Sourcing Websites
Popular Crypto Exchanges and Websites Are Suffering From the Cloudflare Issues
The Potential Dangers of Nightclubs
Sale of Donated CryptoPunk NFT Brings $100K For Ukraine’s Military Effort
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Toscana Filming Locations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date