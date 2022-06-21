Finance
Online Job Recruitment – Trends, Benefits, Outcomes And Implications
Little more than a decade ago, online job searches were primarily the province of a tiny population of hardcore techies. Today, online recruiting forms one of the central pillars of a smart staffing strategy for firms in every economic sector.
Increasingly, job seekers are turning to electronic resources such as corporate web sites, federal, state, and municipal job postings, online job search engines and aggregators, Internet classifieds, and online versions of local and national newspapers to facilitate the job search process. Conversely, a growing majority of employers have moved a significant proportion of their recruitment efforts online. For professionals on both sides of the hiring equation, the notion of conducting a job search or candidate hunt offline is virtually inconceivable in 2007.
However, while it is undeniable that the movement online of many recruitment functions and job search resources has vastly expanded the scope, accessibility, ease, and efficiency of the recruitment process, the long-term implications of this trend remain shrouded in ambiguity. In the interim, the ever-quickening pace of technological advancement has thrust many HR practitioners into the awkward position of being forced to define a set of best practices for online recruitment on the fly, as it were, even as the protocols and methods that are being used in the process continue to evolve.
As with any moving target, the exponentially expanding trend of online recruitment resists easy definition and description. But by relying on a number of recent analyses and indices, it is possible to piece together a clearer picture of what the trend of online recruitment is and what it isn’t — and what it may portend about the future of HR.
Tracing the Trajectory of the Online Recruitment Trend, 2000-2007
Like virtually every other Internet-facilitated service, online job search and recruitment activity have vastly expanded since the year 2000. However, unlike many other Internet-based service trends that declined in the early 2000s, some analysts contend that the dot-com crash and the subsequent tightening of first the IT and then the general labor market actually facilitated the expansion of online job searches and recruitment efforts.
As the labor market was flooded with a sudden influx of laid-off workers, many of whom were refugees from the IT industry, online job search resources gradually emerged as a touchstone for millions of jobseekers. Although many firms had been listing open positions on their corporate websites long before this, the early 2000s was the period during which a truly distinct online recruitment paradigm emerged and first attained a level of critical mass.
Market data and statistical analyses of the burgeoning online recruitment industry seem to confirm this account. In 1999, it was reported that less than one-third of Fortune 500 companies were engaged in any form of online recruitment whatsoever, including the posting of open positions on the firm’s own corporate website. By 2003, that figure had jumped to 94%; today, it registers as 100%.
Job seekers are also focusing extensively — and in many cases, exclusively — on online sources in the process of seeking a new position. In 2003, it was reported that 45% of job seekers confirmed having consulted the Internet as part of their job search. By 2006, a survey conducted by the Society for Human Resource Management put the number of job seekers who used online resources in their job searches at a staggering 96%. It appears that for a growing number of employees on the lookout for a new position, the concepts of “job search” and “online job search” are now virtually synonymous.
In the early days of online recruitment, most job sites were either maintained by a corporate parent solely for the purpose of internal recruitment, or operated on a volunteer or donation-only basis by individuals involved in a particular field or industry. Today, however, online recruitment is a lucrative industry in its own right; the top job search sites now regularly pull in hefty profits. This income is derived largely from ad revenues generated by companies willing to pay big bucks to market their wares to the millions of job seekers who regularly peruse sites like Monster.com and Yahoo! HotJobs.
In 2003, the online recruitment industry was generating slightly more than $3 billion in annual revenues. In 2007, the figure now exceeds $16 billion, with analysts estimating that the online recruitment industry could take in more than $20 billion annually as early as next year.
Taken together, all of the statistical indicators tell a story of exponential growth and expansion in the prevalence, popularity, importance, and profitability of the online recruitment industry. In the course of just a few short years, what once was a narrow niche market has exploded into mainstream ubiquity.
However, while there’s no denying the skyrocketing popularity of online recruitment, the outcomes and implications of this trend are not as clearly defined — or readily definable. Once the easily quantifiable variables of ad revenues and user counts are left behind, we enter the somewhat murkier territory of gauging the efficacy and impact of online recruitment.
These more subjective measures aren’t as precise, but they still offer valuable insight to firms seeking to refine and optimize their online recruitment strategy. In the next section, we’ll take a look at some of the benefits and pitfalls of online recruiting — and how they can impact your firm’s bottom line.
The Advantages of Online Recruitment
The widespread advent of online recruitment has ushered in a brave new world for jobseekers and employers alike, rife with myriad benefits and rewards. Some of these advantages are obvious, while others, though more subtle, are no less significant.
The most immediately apparent benefit of online recruitment is the vastly improved degree of recruitment process management this approach offers. Throughout every phase of the recruitment process, an online system facilitates a much more streamlined, standardized approach than traditional, paper-based recruitment. Many once-manual tasks, such as sorting, coding, filing, and routing application materials, can now be performed automatically. Some experts estimate that the average recruitment cycle is one-third to one-half as long as it was in the pre-Internet era.
This enhanced process efficiency contributes significantly to another major benefit of online recruitment — its cost-effectiveness. Although the costs of developing and implementing a full-scale recruitment system on a firm’s corporate web site are often not inconsiderable, recent studies and industry surveys indicate that most firms’ recruitment costs have decreased sharply after the shift toward online systems.
Some leading-edge online recruitment tools hold the promise of extending the efficiency of this approach even further. Applications like qualification quizzes, instant ‘fit’ assessments, skill-based evaluations, and other metrics can be administered instantly to candidates over the Internet, thus further winnowing down the number of résumés that must be hand-coded by HR personnel. Although not yet widely used, industry experts see this trend as an important component of online recruitment’s future.
Conversely, even as new and emerging tools can help firms weed out unsuitable applicants automatically, the shift toward online recruitment has also improved the 21st century job search by allowing employers to cast the broadest net possible in the search for qualified candidates. By using the Internet as a recruitment platform, companies have eliminated many of the geographical, cultural, and time-zone constraints that once narrowed the candidate pool. This benefit is particularly well-suited to today’s workplace, in which team diversity is appreciated as a way to gain competitive advantage in the global marketplace.
Experts have also noted that when properly managed, online recruitment’s positive impact can transcend the realm of HR and enhance the firm in other ways, as well. In an era in which image is everything, online recruitment can form an important component of an overarching brand management strategy. Whether or not a candidate opts to apply for an open position, the marketing collateral that’s packed into a carefully-crafted online job posting can help enhance brand awareness, an intangible but vital variable in today’s cut-throat competitive landscape.
The Disadvantages of Online Recruitment
Despite the rich promise inherent in the practice of online recruitment, there are potential drawbacks, as well. Although many of the current concerns will likely be able to be overcome through future advancements in the technology, they still merit serious consideration.
In the early days of online recruitment, many expressed concern that qualified applicants may be overlooked by recruiters focusing primarily on candidates who submitted online applications. Initially, this point was valid, as most of the jobseekers who were “early adopters” of online recruitment were a self-selecting group of college-educated, computer literature, and, for the most part, demographically homogenous individuals.
However, Internet use among the general public has skyrocketed over the last five years. Virtually every demographic group has an online presence, making it likely that the right candidates will find a way to connect with the right position. In addition, most companies continue to maintain traditional application channels to accommodate the needs of offline jobseekers.
Conversely, while some experts fear that the growing popularity of online recruitment may exclude too many potential applicants, others fear that online application methods aren’t exclusive enough. Now that virtually anyone can submit an application with just a few clicks of the mouse, the traditional barriers that worked to keep out wholly unsuitable candidates have now been largely eliminated.
Admittedly, this can pose a logistical problem for some companies. The glut of entry-level applications — most from wildly unqualified candidates — that descend upon companies in weeks following college graduation have attained near-legendary status.
But overall, most firms report that the number of inappropriate applications is manageable, and a small price to pay for the overall efficiency and cost-effectiveness gains they’ve realized from online recruiting. Furthermore, as the use of automated screening applications becomes more prevalent, the negative impact of inappropriate applications will be virtually eliminated.
A somewhat more thorny issue is the complaint that online recruitment erases the “human” aspect of human resources management. Although the automation of many phases of the recruitment process has led to massive gains in efficiency and cost-effectiveness, some critics have questioned whether this approach is too impersonal. This concern has validity in an era in which intangible factors such as a candidate’s organizational “fit” and the sense of “clicking” with the existing team dynamic are considered more important than ever before.
The counter-argument, of course, is that the parts of the application process that are now regularly managed by an online system are typically those that were once handled through postal mail. After the initial rounds of information exchange, most companies take the application process offline and proceed with telephone or face-to-face interviews. However, the fact remains that the same streamlined standardization that boosts the efficiency of online recruitment does depersonalize and decontextualized the process to a degree, depriving both recruiter and candidate of some of the subtle cues and clues that can convey so much information in human interactions.
What Does It All Mean? Considering the Impact and Implications of Online Recruitment
While it is abundantly clear that online recruitment has inexorably altered the hiring process, its impact upon the overarching practices and principles of human resources and personnel management are not yet fully defined. At the current juncture, it seems as if the primary change has been a technological one, in which the newspaper help-wanted ads and snail-mailed paper résumés of the past have been neatly replaced with their electronic successors.
In other words, although the tools we use have changed, most of the underlying principles that govern the recruitment process have remained basically unchanged. Today, the HR profession stands at a critical junction. We have been presented with the unique — and formidable — opportunity to help usher in a new paradigm that combines the best of both worlds — the efficiency and unparalleled reach of the Internet with the high-touch, intuitive, and exceedingly human focus of traditional recruitment methods.
Technology has been and will continue to be an important factor in this process, but we should bear in mind that it is a tool, rather than an end unto itself. Our overarching objective remains unchanged: as recruitment professionals, we are charged with the responsibility of finding and keeping the best candidates. Online recruitment should be regarded as just one of the many techniques we use to achieve this goal — no more and no less.
Ears and Hearing – 7 Myths Debunked!
Myth: To clean my ears, only cotton swabs, keys, or my fingers work
Truth: Do not put anything in your ear that is smaller than your elbow
Many people think that ears must be cleaned like our bodies to remain healthy. While ears do need to be kept clean, they actually clean themselves. How? The skin of the ear canal (cerumen) migrates outward and acts as a protector of the delicate eardrum. Many times, prodding, poking, or picking at this material pushes it back in, causing blockage and potential temporary hearing loss – or even accidental puncture of the eardrum. In that event, a serious injury to the hearing bones can result in the need for emergency surgery.
And if itchy ears are often incorrectly relieved using cotton swabs the repeated scratching can cause a thickening of the ear canal, much like a callous. This pushes wax even deeper into the ear canal.
But some ear canals don’t remove the wax like they are supposed to – they are too narrow, so the natural cleaning process cannot do its job. In this case, ear wax accumulates. So how do you know if your ears are cleaning themselves properly?
If your ears are not clean, they may feel gummy and you may be tempted to grab that cotton swab or key. And if wax completely obstructs your ear canal, you may experience hearing loss. But don’t take matters into your own hands! Visit your ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) doctor, who can safely remove the wax build-up.
But if you want to try alleviating the wax at home, gently clean the outer portion of your ear canal with a wet washcloth. If your ear still feels blocked, you should call your doctor and have the cerumen removed.
The next best thing is to gently irrigate the ear canal with 3% hydrogen peroxide, using a small rubber ear syringe. Then dry the ear canal with a hair dryer set on a medium temperature; hot temperatures can cause temporary dizziness due stimulation of the balance canals.
Myth: If my ear hurts, I must have an infection
Truth: Pain is usually caused by something less severe
One major cause of ear pain is inflammation of the temporomandibular joint (TMJ). The TMJ joint lies adjacent to the ear canal. Because of this close proximity, many of the same pain nerves are shared.
Swimmer’s ear (External Otitis) is another common cause of ear pain. It’s the result of the ear canal becoming and staying wet. This warm, wet, and dark environment is the perfect place for bacteria and fungus to live and multiply, causing an infection.
Another cause of ear pain is otitis media, an infection in the middle ear. This infection occurs after an upper respiratory infection reaches the middle ear, via the Eustachian tube.
Neuralgia, an inflammation of the nerves around the ear, can cause excruciating pain that feels like jabbing or stabbing inside the ear.
So how do you know what’s causing your ear pain?
TMJ is indicated if you press on the jaw joint while opening and closing the mouth and its hurts or is tender. A swimmer’s ear infection may be your problem if gently pulling on your outer ear hurts.
Otitis media and neuralgia are generally accompanied by sharper pain originating deeper in your ear. Otitis media is normally accompanied by pus draining into your ear canal through a perforation in the ear drum.
By now you’re wondering, Can I treat any of these problems myself?
Although TMJ inflammation should be managed by a dentist, you can temporarily relieve the discomfort by eating a soft diet; placing a warm heating pad on the affected jaw joint twice daily; or by taking anti-inflammatory medications. But if the pain still persists after a few days of home treatment, you must consult a dentist that specializes in TMJ pain.
Swimmer’s ear can be prevented by filling the ear canals with rubbing alcohol after every swim. Let it site for a couple of minutes, then draining the alcohol and dry your ears with a hair dryer set on medium temperature. Once swimmer’s ear infection occurs there can be a tendency for recurrence when the ear gets wet. Then it is even more important to treat your ears with alcohol after each and every swim.
If your pain is significant and comes from deep in your ear, you should seek treatment by an ENT doctor right away. Using special instruments, your doctor will clean the ear canal and prescribe antibiotics (either drops or oral medication) to eliminate any infection.
Myth: Popping my ears is dangerous
Truth: Popping your ears is rarely dangerous
While you can have problems with your Eustachian tubes – the part of your ear that “pops” – rarely is the act of popping them the problem.
So what are some of the problems you might encounter with your Eustachian tubes?
One is blocked Eustachian tubes. The Eustachian tubes connect the middle ear cavity with the throat, aerating the middle ear when you swallow and draining mucous and secretions from the middle ear into the throat. Often a cold or sinus infection will cause the Eustachian tube membranes to swell. When this happens the Eustachian tube is not able to function, causing pressure and stuffiness in your head. Your
hearing may feel diminished, and fluid may accumulate in the middle ear.
Another potential problem is abnormally open (patulous) Eustachian tubes. This is an uncommon cause of ear stuffiness and usually occurs when someone loses weight. When your Eustachian tube is open it can cause the sensation that your voice is loud or has an echo (autophony), like you are inside a drum. It may also cause a sensation of hearing air “whoosh” when you breathe through your nose.
So how can you tell if you have blocked or open Eustachian tubes?
Pinch your nostrils closed and blow hard against them. If you cannot “pop” your ears, your Eustachian tubes are likely blocked by swelling of the mucus membranes. However, if you suddenly feel pressure relief you’ve probably just opened your Eustachian tubes and equalized the middle ear pressure with ambient air pressure.
This maneuver can be performed many times throughout the day to relieve blocked Eustachian tubes. There is no danger of harming your ears with this technique, but if you get dizzy you should see your ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) doctor.
To diagnose open Eustachian tubes, sit down and bend forward completely at the waist, putting
your head between your legs. If the pressure and stuffiness in your ear disappears you have open Eustachian tubes. Lying flat in bed will relieve the symptoms of open Eustachian tubes.
If popping your ears, bending forward from a seated position, or lying down do not relieve your ear pressure, your problem may be due to increased inner ear pressure and should be evaluated by an ear specialist.
If you have blocked Eustachian tubes over-the-counter medications such as decongestant nasal sprays can help shrink the membranes, relieving pressure in the ears. Flying in an airplane, skin diving, or
scuba diving should be avoided if there is blockage of the Eustachian tube, as landing or descending in the water will result in severe pain in the ears. If you must fly, taking Afrin® nasal spray (two sprays to each nostril) and a 30mg Sudafed® tablet one hour before descending. This will help open your Eustachian tubes, helping prevent ear pain. If symptoms persist, you should contact your ENT doctor.
Depending on the cause of your open Eustachian tube, your ENT doctor may recommend several different treatments. Treatments for increased inner ear pressure include prescribing diuretics or office surgery to deliver steroids to the inner ear.
Myth: Loud noises won’t hurt me because I’m young
Truth: Loud noises can damage anyone’s hearing, no matter their age
Damage to the ear can occur from exposure to loud noises like guns fire near the ear, industrial sounds, lawn and construction equipment, and music played too loud – especially via headphones.
But how do you know if you have hearing damage? If you experience ringing, stuffiness, or hearing loss after noise exposure, damage to the delicate cells of the cochlea has probably occurred.
Unfortunately, most hearing damage is permanent, so the best treatment is prevention. Ear protection should be worn in any noisy situation:
o loud work environments
o when using power tools and noisy yard equipment
o during firearm use
o when riding a motorcycle
o when exposed to loud music at concerts
But hearing protection doesn’t have to be bulky or ugly. Today’s ear plugs are practically invisible, and ear muffs can blend in if worn in the winter. Custom molded ear plugs are also available to ensure
an optimal fit in the ear canal. Additionally, some personal listening devices have volume limits, preventing excess noise exposure.
The good news is that for some cases a short course of steroids may reverse acute hearing damage.
Myth: There is no treatment for tinnitus; I just have to live with it
Truth: Many treatments can help tinnitus sufferers
Tinnitus is a very common hearing-related complaint – upwards of 50 million American adults have some degree of the hearing disorder. Tinnitus occurs as the little hair cells in the cochlea die, causing noise or ringing in the ear.
Although this ringing is not a serious problem, people experiencing it should be evaluated by an ENT doctor because it can indicate a more serious medical problem. When you are evaluated for tinnitus, your physician will perform special tests to determine the cause and recommend treatment if necessary.
So, what kinds of treatments are available for those with tinnitus? Currently several treatment options exist, including
o Masking tinnitus with outside noise such as music or TV. If the tinnitus is accompanied by hearing loss, a hearing aid can increase outside noise, reducing the intensity of tinnitus.
o Low-salt diet.
o Electrical stimulation.
o Stress reduction.
o Bio feedback.
o Zinc, Ginkgo, garlic pills, and supplements including high level antioxidants.
o Brain retraining, in which a therapist works with you to train your brain not to hear the tinnitus.
Also, knowing that tinnitus is not a life-threatening problem may help you cope.
Myth: My parents went deaf, so I am bound to go deaf, too
Truth: Heredity is a factor in hearing loss, but not a certainty
Hearing loss is a combination of many factors: exposure to loud sounds, general health, heredity, and age. We are genetic products of our family, and hearing loss is no exception. And as we age, the tiny hair cells in the cochlea that lie closest to the middle ear begin to die, resulting in a high-tone hearing loss. But no one factor plays a more influential role than the others, so no one is “doomed to deafness.”
Normally a gradual process, hearing loss can occur quite suddenly – even overnight. If you suddenly notice that you can’t hear out of one ear, it is a medical emergency. Put the phone up to your ear; if you can’t hear the dial tone, see an ENT specialist as soon as possible. Hopefully it is just ear wax blocking the ear canal, but you need to visit an ENT to find out for sure.
Signs of more gradual hearing loss include
o Needing to turn the TV or radio turned up louder than other family members
o Asking people to repeat themselves all the time
o Your spouse says you don’t listen to him or her
o Sounds muffled, or distant
o You have trouble hearing from a cellular telephone
While hearing loss is certainly disappointing and inconvenient, it can be treated. Examination by an ENT doctor is necessary to make the correct diagnosis. This usually includes a hearing test and other special ear tests.
Once a diagnosis is made, treatment can begin. Treatment for sudden deafness is done with steroids either taken orally or placed directly into the ear. Additionally, a hearing device may be needed.
Treatment for the more common, progressive hearing loss that can reduce symptoms and effects includes a four-part program of healthy life style changes, including
o At least 30 minutes of daily exercise,
o Vitamin and mineral supplements,
o A healthy diet of veggies, fruits, whole grains, fish and lean meat, and
o Protection from excessive noise exposure.
Myth: There is no treatment for deafness in one ear
Truth: Two successful treatments exist for hearing loss in just one ear
There are two hearing devices that allow a person to hear from a deaf earCROS and BAHA.
CROS (Contra Lateral Routing of Signals) or Bi-CROS is a hearing aid that uses microphones to pick up sound from the deaf ear and transmit it to the hearing ear. As a result, the CROS aid allows sound to be heard from all directions, and even allows a telephone to be used in the deaf ear.
BAHA (Bone Anchored Hearing Aid), or bone stimulator, picks up sound from the deaf ear and transmits it through the skull to the hearing ear. Minor surgery is required to implant a titanium screw behind the ear, serving as an anchor for the external processor, which holds the device. The results are excellent.
Interview With "The Way Back Home" Executive Producer Ralph Clemente
For its East Coast Premiere, “The Way Back Home” found its way back home. Written by and starring Central Florida native Michael H. King, filmed in the Sanford and Orlando areas, and produced by a mostly Central Florida crew, “The Way Back Home” is part of a showcase for local films in the 2006 Florida Film Festival.
Executive producer Ralph Clemente decided to go ahead with the production of this independent film even after one of its stars, Julie Harris, suffered a heart attack, stroke, and serious car accident one right after the other. In fact, Clemente had the script re-written to accommodate the actress.
“I had worked with Julie Harris before on another film, “The First of May,” and knew she was an extremely talented actress,” he says. “Julie requested that we rewrite the character as someone who had survived a stroke. She hadn’t done any acting in a couple of years because of her health, and had been in heavy therapy ever since. Her assistant said that making this movie with us was the best therapy she could have ever received.”
The actress is the most honored performer in Tony history, with 10 nominations, five wins, and a lifetime achievement award. In the film, Harris plays Jo McMillen, a loving grandmother, good friend to Maude (Ruby Dee), and owner of a beautiful house designated as a historical landmark. Nearly a year after her stroke, her grandson Spencer Krane (King) comes to visit her from New York. Heavy emotional baggage accompanies him on the journey.
“We were lucky to get Ruby Dee and Julie Harris,” Clemente says. “The two ladies wanted to work together, so we managed to get them both. It’s the first time they’ve ever worked on a film with each other.”
He says that because of Harris’ medical condition, the crew would often worry about her, sometimes even feeding her lines when she would hesitate or stammer. “She would turn to them and say, ‘I’m acting,'” Clemente says. “Her acting was amazing; it’s no wonder she’s a legend.”
Directing the film is another legend in the business, 75-year-old Reza Badiyi, who was recognized by the Director’s Guild of America for having directed more hours of dramatic television (416) than anyone in the history of television. His many directing credits include “Baretta,” “Mission Impossible,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” So it’s no surprise that “The Way Back Home” feels more like a made-for-TV family drama than an edgy independent film.
Although Clemente concedes that “the film will certainly appeal to the over-60 set,” the central story concerns the grandson’s escape back home to a small town in Florida from his high-pressured attorney job in the big city. After his grandmother’s illness and a family crisis with his Broadway actress wife, he goes home and reacquaints himself with the grandmother who raised him.
“There are younger people in the cast and this should increase the appeal to a younger audience,” Clemente says. “He tries to go back to his roots and refresh his soul although we don’t really find out why until later in the movie.”
King co-produced the film along with Paul Sirmons and Alan Lilly. Post production specialist Oliver Peters worked on the many flashbacks that slowly reveal Spencer’s spiritual conflicts. Deezer D, Danny Nucci, Tessie Santiago, Robert Scott, and Amy Landers appear as the simple, small-town folks he left behind, while Mina Badie plays his troubled wife, Faith.
The lush Florida landscape, including calm lakes, lonely country roads, roaming alligators during mating season, late afternoon thunder showers, and native plants and flowers also play supporting roles in the film.
A joint effort between Back Home Productions, Inc. and Valencia Community College’s Film Production Technology program, “The Way Back Home” had student crews working alongside seasoned professionals.
“The director, producer, D.P., art director, editor, script supervisor, gaffers, and camera operators are all professionals,” according to Clemente, director of the college’s program. “These people essentially become free faculty to my students. There’s a tremendous learning opportunity there that money just can’t buy.”
Alcohol, Naltrexone, and the Magic of Pharmacological Extinction
Introduction
The drug naltrexone has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of opiate addiction since 1984 and for the treatment of alcohol problems since 1994. Although many doctors have prescribed naltrexone for alcohol problems since it was approved by the FDA, naltrexone has not proven very effective when prescribed according to the FDA’s recommendation to take it daily while abstaining from alcohol.
However, David Sinclair PhD, a research scientist working in Finland, has discovered a different way of prescribing naltrexone which has shown an 80% success rate with patients who are prescribed naltrexone and a 90% success rate with patients who take the naltrexone as directed. This method of prescribing naltrexone has come to be referred to as The Sinclair Method. 90% of patients who take naltrexone according to The Sinclair Method either quit drinking or become moderate drinkers in the space of three months. No inpatient treatment is required and naltrexone is available in a cheap generic form which makes this not only a highly effective treatment for alcohol problems, but a one of the least expensive as well.
What is The Sinclair Method?
According to the Sinclair Method patients should only take naltrexone when they intend to drink alcohol and should never take naltrexone when they intend to abstain from alcohol. This is in sharp contrast with the FDA’s recommendation that naltrexone should only be given to patients who promise to abstain from alcohol and that it should be administered daily. Moreover, when naltrexone is taken according to the recommendations of the FDA it is only slightly more effective than a placebo–a sharp contrast with the 90% success rate of The Sinclair Method of using naltrexone. In addition, some research suggests that the only patients who benefit by taking naltrexone as prescribed by FDA guidelines are those who cheat and drink on the naltrexone, and that those who abstain while taking the naltrexone not only have greater alcohol cravings than those who get a placebo–but are also more likely to relapse into severe drinking problems in the long term.
The Sinclair method says to take 50 mg of naltrexone one hour before drinking every time that you drink for the rest of your life. Naltrexone taken according to The Sinclair method is safe even for drinkers who are heavily physically dependent on alcohol since the naltrexone causes them to gradually drink less and less per day and thus taper off of the alcohol with no withdrawal symptoms whatsoever.
How does The Sinclair Method work?
According to David Sinclair, alcohol addiction is a conditioned response. People become conditioned to drink alcohol because of alcohol’s actions in the brain in much the same way that Pavlov’s dogs became conditioned to salivate at the sound of a bell. This is because every time that one drinks alcohol, endorphins are released in the brain. Endorphins are chemicals which are responsible for learning new conditioned responses. Normally this is a good thing because the conditioned responses which we learn help us to survive. However, in the case of alcohol addiction, the conditioned response leads people to perpetuate a bad habit. The endorphins which are released into the brain when people drink alcohol reinforce the drinking behavior, and this can lead to addiction to alcohol.
Naltrexone totally blocks the effects of endorphins in the brain. If you take naltrexone before drinking alcohol then the drinking behavior will not be reinforced. When a behavior is not reinforced it eventually disappears. Psychologists refer to this process as “extinction”. Since naltrexone is a pharmaceutical, using naltrexone to extinguish drinking behavior is referred to as “pharmacological extinction”. Pharmacological extinction of problem drinking by using naltrexone is The Sinclair Method.
When we understand that problem drinking is a conditioned response and that this conditioned response can be extinguished by using naltrexone according to The Sinclair Method, it becomes very obvious why the FDA’s method of using naltrexone is not effective. If a person takes naltrexone every day then the naltrexone will tend to extinguish every pleasurable behavior which results in the release of endorphins, not just drinking behavior. This includes everything pleasurable from reading to jogging to sex. Moreover, if one abstains while taking the naltrexone, then drinking will be the only behavior which is NOT extinguished by the naltrexone.
Why Isn’t The Sinclair Method Popular In The United States?
Since The Sinclair Method has shown a great deal of success in Finland, why hasn’t it been generally adopted in the United States?
There are a couple of reasons that this may be the case. Since naltrexone is now available as a generic, the pharmaceutical companies will not make any major profits by promoting it. Moreover, American addictionologists seem to generally shy away from anything which does not involve complete abstinence and surrender to a “Higher Power”. Moreover the 2009 edition of The Physician’s Desk Reference no longer lists oral naltrexone as available for prescription in the United States–only 30 day implants are available. 20 day naltrexone implants cannot be used for implementing The Sinclair Method. It is unfortunate that our pharmaceutical companies have taken such a giant step backward just at the very time an extremely effective method of using oral naltrexone has been discovered.
Fortunately there are a few professionals in the United States who are now promoting The Sinclair method. We can only hope that this grass roots movement will grow and that more and more people we become familiar with The Sinclair Method and put it into practice to help eliminate the alcohol problems which continue to plague the United States.
REFERENCES:
Anton RF, O’Malley SS, Ciraulo DA, Cisler RA, Couper D, Donovan DM, Gastfriend DR, Hosking JD, Johnson BA, LoCastro JS, Longabaugh R, Mason BJ, Mattson ME, Miller WR, Pettinati HM, Randall CL, Swift R, Weiss RD, Williams LD, Zweben A; COMBINE Study Research Group. (2006). Combined pharmacotherapies and behavioral interventions for alcohol dependence: the COMBINE study: a randomized controlled trial. JAMA. May 3;295(17):2003-17.
Eskapa, R (2008). The Cure for Alcoholism: Drink Your Way Sober Without Willpower, Abstinence or Discomfort. Benbella Books. Dallas, TX.
Heinälä P, Alho H, Kiianmaa K, Lönnqvist J, Kuoppasalmi K, Sinclair JD. (2001). Targeted use of naltrexone without prior detoxification in the treatment of alcohol dependence: a factorial double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology. Jun;21(3):287-92.
Medical Economics Co. (2009), Physicians’ desk reference : PDR. Medical Economics Co., Oradell, N.J.
Sinclair JD. (2001). Evidence about the use of naltrexone and for different ways of using it in the treatment of alcoholism. Alcohol and Alcoholism.Jan-Feb;36(1):2-10.
