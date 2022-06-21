News
Orioles minor league report: Heston Kjerstad off to hot start, Rylan Bannon impressing with bat
The fact that Heston Kjerstad is playing at all is noteworthy, given the breadth of injuries that have set back his development. His early production, then, is only more encouraging.
The Orioles’ first-round pick from the 2020 draft made his affiliate debut earlier this month for the Low-A Delmarva Shorebirds, taking the field for competitive baseball for the first time in two years. Kjerstad has navigated several health problems, including a heart condition. A hamstring strain suffered early in spring training pushed back his debut more.
But now that the former Arkansas star is on the field, success is quickly following.
Each week, The Baltimore Sun will break down five of the top performers in the Orioles’ prospect ranks and hand out some superlatives for those who didn’t make that cut. And after Kjerstad’s fast start to the season, he leads this week’s report.
1. Low-A Delmarva outfielder Heston Kjerstad
Kjerstad has played only seven games, but that small sample size has been impressive. The outfielder marked his debut with an opposite-field single and an RBI, then had multiple hits in three of his next six outings. Across five games last week, Kjerstad hit .421 with a .981 OPS, doubling twice and walking twice while driving home six runners. To see him playing is one thing. To see him playing well is another altogether.
2. Triple-A Norfolk infielder Rylan Bannon
After the Orioles optioned right-hander Mike Baumann to Triple-A on Monday to reduce the major league roster to the new maximum of 13 pitchers, another position player will be on his way to Baltimore for Tuesday night’s matchup with the Washington Nationals. Bannon, who made his big league debut in St. Louis earlier this season, is a likely option to fill that role, particularly while infielder Ramón Urías remains out with an oblique injury.
Bannon hit three homers in a six-game span last week, leaving him with an OPS of 1.423 in that stretch. He was part of an impressive Norfolk infield that also included Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg, who were moved up from Double-A Bowie earlier this month. Westburg had four extra-base hits last week and Henderson worked five walks around his homer and three doubles.
3. Double-A Bowie first baseman Andrew Daschbach
Daschbach is hitting just .199 in 52 games, but the 24-year-old turned things around at the plate last week, part of a seven-game hitting streak. An 11th-round selection in the 2019 draft out of Stanford, he hit .350 with a 1.080 OPS last week, adding a home run and seven RBIs to the mix.
4. Double-A Bowie right-hander Chris Vallimont
Vallimont is just 25, but he’s bounced around since he was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Miami Marlins. Since then, he was included in a trade that sent him to the Minnesota Twins before the Orioles claimed him off waivers in May. His start to the season hasn’t always been steady, but his two starts last week were impressive; in the latter, he threw a combined 10 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts compared with just walk, leading to a promotion Monday to Triple-A.
5. High-A Aberdeen outfielder Colton Cowser
The Orioles have high hopes for Cowser, whom they selected out of Sam Houston State with the fifth overall pick of the 2021 draft. Early in his first full season of affiliate play, he has an .805 OPS, and his last week especially stood out. Cowser hit two homers and two doubles and drove in five runs in five games, a stretch that included eight hits overall and a 1.171 OPS. That production included two three-hit games while playing center field.
Top prospect not featured so far
It feels like a matter of time before left-hander DL Hall, coming off a career-high 11 strikeouts Thursday on 89 pitches, receives his promotion to the Orioles. . That pitch count, his highest of the year, was more than left-hander Bruce Zimmermann had in any start this season for Baltimore.
But those 89 pitches came in just 4 1/3 innings, displaying a lack of efficiency attributable to the fact that Hall doesn’t pitch to contact. With as many swings and misses as he’s induced at Triple-A, his pitch count naturally balloons.
There’s a hole in the rotation after Zimmermann’s demotion, but executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said the demotion of Zimmermann won’t necessarily lead to Hall’s promotion.
International acquisition of the week
After just two games in the Florida Complex League, infielder Frederick Bencosme was promoted to Delmarva. The 19-year-old has hit the ground running. Last week for the Shorebirds, Bencosme recorded nine hits in 21 at-bats, striking out just once. The middle infielder also drove in three runs, but he was caught stealing twice. The Orioles signed Bencosme in 2020 and he hit .310 in the Dominican Summer League last year.
The best former top-30 prospect of the week
Finding space in a crowded Bowie infield has been a difficult task for Adam Hall this year, necessitating plenty of time in the outfield or at DH. But his bat is deserving of a place, and he made a point of that last week with a 1.214 OPS in five games, hitting two doubles and a homer while walking twice. Hall is batting .271, and while the 23-year-old has slid down prospect rankings since he was selected in the second round of the 2017 draft, his production has rebounded after a slow 2021.
Time to give some shine to …
Right-hander Connor Gillispie started for Aberdeen for the seventh time this season, and he put together his best performance yet. The 24-year-old completed six innings and allowed three hits, one unearned run and no walks while striking out seven hitters. Gillispie, a ninth-round pick in the 2019 draft, has a 2.65 ERA overall this season.
Short-season snippets
Outfielder Braylin Tavera, a 17-year-old playing in the Dominican Summer League, hit the second homer of his season last week but struck out seven times in a four-game span. Second baseman Aron Estrada, a 17-year-old from Venezuela, had a 1.692 OPS last week in the DSL, with six hits and three walks in four games. Left-hander Deivy Cruz, an 18-year-old pitching in the Florida Complex League, combined to allow four runs in eight innings.
Minor league moves
Vallimont earned a move to Norfolk after an impressive week on the mound, but he was hardly the only player promoted. Right-hander Justin Armbruster was summoned to Bowie; catcher Andres Angulo and right-handers Dan Hammer, Nick Richmond and Thomas Girard were sent to Aberdeen; Outfielder Yusniel Diaz and catcher Brett Cumberland are also headed to Aberdeen to begin rehab assignments; shortstop Anthony Servideo left the Florida Complex League to head to Delmarva.
Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
News
ASK IRA: Is there a path for Kyrie Irving to the Heat?
Q: Since it is rumored that the talks between Kyrie Irving and the Nets are at an impasse, could the Heat structure a deal to send Kyle Lowry and others to Brooklyn to bring Kyrie to Miami? – Carlton, South Miami.
A: Could they? Yes, they have the salary means required for such a trade. Arguably, they even might have some of the things the Nets could want. Lowry’s salary not only would fit, but also could provide the Nets with stability at point guard alongside Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. But Lowry also signed with the Heat at the urging of Jimmy Butler, so there is a Butler element in play (although years back, Butler spoke of the intrigue of playing alongside Kyrie Irving). Still, there have been times when the Heat previously were interested in Kyrie, but plenty also has transpired with Kyrie in the interim. For now, it appears this is all merely the posturing that comes ahead of both free agency and the extension window. So, no, I would not read too much into the possibility of Kyrie to the Heat.
Q: Due to the Heat’s projected salary issues and P.J. Tucker’s willingness to leave the champion Bucks last summer, do you expect the Heat to re-sign him? If not what options are out there, since the Heat probably do not have anyone on their roster that does what he does. – Joel.
A: Again, this very much is a time for posturing, including P.J.Tucker’s ability to opt out and seek more from the Heat. P.J. is somewhat limited with the Heat by his lack of Bird Rights, but still could seek a three-year, $27 million deal. So the question becomes would the Heat go that far out with a 37-year-old power forward? As for options, there always is big-big with Omer Yurtseven alongside Bam Adebayo. Or small-small, with Caleb Martin potentially alongside Bam. Personally, I’m also somewhat intrigued by T.J. Warren in free agency, or maybe another run at Thaddeus Young. But, yes, it is a very thin free-agent pool at the position.
Q: I believe this will end up like the Jae Crowder scenario two years ago. – Tuddle.
A: And it could be, with P.J. Tucker already showing that he is willing to play as a hired gun. But when it came to Jae Crowder leaving the Heat in the 2020 offseason after helping them make the NBA Finals, the divide in what the Heat were willing to offer and what Jae got from the Suns was far more significant than what P.J. Tucker likely would get elsewhere beyond the Heat means/limitations.
News
Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s Comment Slammed By Family Man 2 Writer
Twitter is one social media platform where people engage in bitter arguments over the most insignificant of things. Recently, the stand-up comedian and reality TV star, Munawar Faruqui started a controversy by commenting on the second season of Family Man 2.
The winner of ALTBalaji’s controversial reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the comedian has been previously jailed for his offensive comments and is not new to controversies. After his stint in the reality show, he has gained a massive follower count.
He recently took to Twitter and complained about the quality of Indian web shows and series that dragged him into controversy once again. He wrote,
“Yeh sare indian web shows season 2 mai hugg kyun dete hain?”
Yeh sare indian web shows season 2 mai hugg kyun dete hain?
— munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) June 15, 2022
Though several people ended up agreeing with Munawar’s views at first things took a different turn when the writer of the Indian TV show, Family Man 2 responded to Munawar’s viral tweet. Suman Kumar responded by saying,
“Excuse me?”
Excuse me?
— Suman Kumar (@sumank) June 15, 2022
Well, Munawar should have seen it coming as his comment can be considered an over-generalization as the Manoj Bajpai starrer second season of Family Man was a commercial success and was critically acclaimed.
After this many agreed that Munawar Faruqui’s theory cannot be true because Family Man 2 can easily be considered an exception to that Indian web series are unable of producing good quality and promising sequels to their successful first seasons.
Twitter was filled with reactions from several fans who couldn’t agree more with Suman:
Excuse me?
— Suman Kumar (@sumank) June 15, 2022
Udta teer pic.twitter.com/ww7qBuruDY
— khandrogo (@z_shaan95) June 15, 2022
Excuse me?
— Suman Kumar (@sumank) June 15, 2022
Nhi sir tumhare liye nhi hai
— Aviii (@Avinash72190) June 15, 2022
Exception Sir Exception. Panchayat and Family Man are not in that list.
— Akhil Sharma (@akhilsharma_07) June 16, 2022
The comedian also confirmed on Instagram on Friday by stating that he will not be a part of the stunts-based reality show Khiladi Season 12. He wrote,
“Doston, kuch reasons ki wajah se mai nahi hissa ban paunga KKK ka. I’m really sorry, yakeen mano mera bahot mann tha lekin kismat ko kuch manzur hai, aap sab disappoint ho, lekin nahi ja pane ka muje bhi bura lag raha hai. Entertainment aata rahega (Friends, for some reason I won’t be able to be a part of KKK. Trust me I really wanted to but fate has something else in store, you all don’t be disappointed, I’m also feeling bad on not being able to go. Entertainment will keep on coming). Need some time alone.”
The post Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s Comment Slammed By Family Man 2 Writer appeared first on MEWS.
News
Mike Preston: To make a deep postseason run, Ravens need significant contributions from some young players | COMMENTARY
If the Ravens are to go deep into the postseason in 2022, they will need some young players to make major impacts.
Some call it having a “breakout” or “breakthrough” season, but it’s not worth squabbling over terms. These young players will have to make significant contributions more than ever before in their brief NFL careers.
In the case of the Ravens, it’s the big five of outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and running back JK Dobbins who have to play well.
Why three defensive players compared with two on offense?
Defense wins championships.
Plus, this is Baltimore, the city where defense rules. And if you haven’t noticed, maybe the biggest reason the Ravens have won only one playoff game in the past four years is the lack of a consistent pass rush.
Hayes and Oweh have to get different results. They aren’t going to be major forces like the Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt or Buffalo Bills’ Von Miller, but they can help change the dynamics of a defense that produced only 34 sacks last season in a pass-happy league.
Oweh, entering his second season out of Penn State, had seven sacks as basically a speed rusher.
Despite having shoulder surgery in January, he has had time to get into the weight room and learn more about techniques even though he wasn’t fully involved in the team’s four offseason minicamps.
The potential has always been there.
“Basically, I’m just extremely raw,” said the 6-foot-5, 251-pound Oweh, the second of two 2021 first-round picks. “I’m a ‘potential’ guy, basically. So, I’m watching the film from last year and I’m like, ‘Oh, I did crazy good. I did all this stuff.’ And then you watch it now in the offseason, and I’m like, ‘There’s so much stuff you can work on.’ So, there’s a lot to build on. I’m so excited, because even next year — or even this year — it’s going to be a crazy jump. And I’m ready.”
The Ravens will need that type of lift, and hopefully Hayes, a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in his second season, can provide a similar spark. A year ago, he was sidelined for most of the season with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions.
He’s standing out this offseason with his consistent pressure and greater strength, especially in the bottom half of his body. He has caught the attention of coach John Harbaugh.
“The next step will be training camp [and] getting to the quarterback, as much as we allow them to, when the pads come on, and then in the games and all that,” Harbaugh said. “But [Hayes] has flashed. He knows the defense. He’s very confident out there right now.”
If Oweh and Hayes play well early, the Ravens won’t have to rush back outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo, both recovering from torn Achilles tendons.
Madubuike’s situation is different from those of Oweh and Hayes. This is his third season, one year before players realistically need to peak if they’re going to stay around long in the NFL.
The former third-round pick out of Texas A&M has done just about everything necessary to become a dominant player. He has reshaped his body, slimming down but becoming leaner. He is the Ravens’ most explosive lineman off the snap of the ball.
The speed and quickness make him a double threat because the penetration will allow him to disrupt running plays and also cause problems for slow offensive linemen in pass protection.
Madubuike has to complement starting defensive tackle Calais Campbell and at times, take over, because recent history shows that Campbell, 35, will likely miss several games this season due to injury. And, the status and conditioning of nose guard Michael Pierce is unknown at this time.
Madubuike had 36 tackles, including two sacks last year.
“Everybody knows what Justin is capable of,” Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen said. “He works his tail off every day, all day, all season. We know what’s expected of him, and it’s big things and nothing less from Justin. So, we’re all behind him, know what he can do, so now it’s just time for him to go out there and do it.”
To which Madubuike added: “I’m excited. I’ve been working hard. So, I’m going to keep working, and I believe all the stars will align.”
If the defense, under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald performs well, then the running game is the second phase which needs to be at a high level.
Dobbins, who missed his second season in 2021 with a knee injury, doesn’t have to be a star, but just as effective as he was in 2020 when he rushed for 805 yards on 134 carries.
In the Ravens’ scheme, the running back is always the No. 2 option to quarterback Lamar Jackson, but the Ravens need a threat, especially on the outside, to take some pressure off Jackson. The Ravens also should have running back Gus Edwards, who also missed 2021 with a knee injury, back on the field, but he isn’t a multiple threat like Dobbins.
The last of the big five is Bateman. As a rookie and No. 1 draft pick last season, he never really developed much chemistry with Jackson because of injuries both suffered throughout 2021.
Bateman had 46 catches for 515 yards last season and at times was a deep threat, but more of a middle-of-the-field and third-down possession type. Jackson’s top priority in the passing offense will be tight end Mark Andrews, but opposing teams will eventually double-team him.
When that happens, no one has to step up more than Bateman. It’s the major reason the Ravens drafted him in the first round out of Minnesota.
If he plays well, that should give the Ravens more balance, not just on offense, but as far as offense vs. defense. If all these young players perform well, it should put the Ravens on course for a nice run in the postseason if all their starters return from last year’s major injuries.
Good defense and a strong running game has been a winning formula in Baltimore since 2000. It might not get the job done in 2022, but a breakthrough by these players might lead to another breakthrough in the postseason.
Maybe the Ravens won’t be one and done, again.
