Personal Financial Planning – Reviewing
Reviewing is like a medical health screening, personal financial statements need to be examined to diagnose the state of financial health.
Similar to analyzing a company, the personal financial statements to review are the balance sheet, income/cash flow statement and budget allocation.
Balance Sheet
It lists the assets and liabilities at a specific point in time.
The types of assets are:
1. Liquid (Cash, fixed deposits, money market, short term investments)
2. Investments (Shares, unit trusts, bonds)
3. Personal (Property, car)
Some assets may fall into more than 1 category, it depends on your intention of the item. For example, shares can also be liquid or a second property could be for investment.
Liabilities are mainly categorized as short term or long term.
Net Worth will be determined by Assets minus Liabilities.
Income/Cash Flow Statement
It illustrates the income versus expenses over a period of time, typically a year.
List all sources of income, like employment salary, rental, dividends, interest, CPF contributions, royalties, etc.
List all sources of expenditure, like taxes, mortgage, loans, insurance, living expenses, entertainment, purchases, etc.
Income minus expenses will arrive at a surplus or a deficit.
Budget Allocation
If there is a deficit on the income statement, budgeting is a key solution. Even for surpluses, having a proper budget prevents living too miserly.
Divide expenses into 3 categories:
1. Committed: Mortgage, loans and insurance premiums.
2. Essentials: Living expenses like food, clothing, transport, utilities.
3. Luxuries: Holidays, branded goods, latest gadgets.
Review the list and look into excessive spending areas and aim to reduce any debt if there is. There might be sacrifices to be made, but a balance needs to be strike to achieve the financial goals.
Subsequently, the spending patterns need to be monitored to ensure the budget is adhered to.
Financial Ratios
A quick way to look at the results of the financial statements generated above is to calculate the financial ratios.
1. Liquidity ratio, number of months of emergency funds available: Liquid assets / Monthly expenses. (Should be between 3 – 6 months)
2. Debt to asset ratio, the amount of assets financed by debt: Liabilities / Assets. (Should be less than 50%)
3. Debt service ratio, the amount of take home pay used to pay off loans: Annual loan payments / Annual income. (Should be less than 35%)
4. Savings ratio, amount of savings: Savings / Income. (Should be more than 10%)
The recommended level is only a guide and it varies depending on personal circumstances.
This closes the financial planning cycle loop and should be carried out at least once a year.
Common Symptoms to Help Detect Spinal Cord Injury
After a car accident or a sports injury, knowing how to recognize whether you or someone else has sustained a spinal cord injury is crucial. If you encounter someone and suspect this injury, one of the most important things to remember is that you should avoid moving the person if at all possible. Towels can be placed on both sides of the neck, and the person should be kept still until help arrives. In some cases, knowing how to spot a cord injury and what you should do can allow you or another accident victim to avoid some of the catastrophic consequences of spinal cord injuries.
The symptoms described in this section are ones you should look for immediately after an accident or injury has occurred. If you observe or are experiencing any of them, call 911 immediately. Some of the eight most common symptoms of a spinal cord injury that you may experience include:
- Pain or pressure in the head, back or neck area
- Weakness
- An inability to move any part of your body
- Numbness or tingling in the extremities
- A loss of control of bowel or bladder function
- Difficulty walking or maintaining your balance
- Trouble breathing
- Note: If your neck or back is severely twisted or in an odd position, this is also a sign that may point to injury
While some cord injuries are obvious-as in cases where the person becomes paralyzed below the neck or chest-others may result in less severe symptoms. Since there were no obvious signs of trauma, you may have even refrained from seeing a doctor. In these instances, you may not even know you have a spinal cord injury right away. However, there are symptoms to look for that may indicate a fall or car accident was more serious than you first thought. A common one is a loss of sensation in any part of the body. You may have trouble sensing hot and cold, or you may even lose your sense of touch entirely. Other signs to look for include pains or acute stinging feelings that don’t have an obvious cause, spasms, unusual increases in reflexes, and problems with breathing or coughing. Finally, losing control of bowel or bladder functions or experiencing changes in sexual function might mean you sustained this injury that you are still unaware of.
If any of these symptoms present themselves after an injury, it’s important that you get checked out to see whether you have a spinal cord injury. Better still, always see a doctor if you are involved in an accident or crash-it’s the best way to know whether you sustained internal injuries.
Seeking out expert medical attention should be your first priority if you suspect you may have sustained a spinal cord injury in a car crash or fall. Unfortunately, even with recent medical advances, these types of injuries often result in permanent paralysis or partial loss of function of one or more areas of the body.
Bridge the Generation Gap With the Perfect Document Management System
Some people have lots of different jobs throughout their working lives. Others stay with the same company for many years. The long-term people see a wide variety of technological changes. Sadly, some find it hard to keep up. To maintain longevity, companies need to find a way to bridge the generation gap, technologically speaking. And the right document management system can help them do that.
In a large company, especially, there are often staff members ranging in age anywhere from 18 to 65 years of age, or older. If you stop to consider what type filing systems older people may have begun using when they began working or joined the business, you can easily understand why it may be difficult for them to manage a newer, computer-based system.
On the other hand, you have the younger people in their late teens and twenties who have literally grown up attached to a cell phone and a laptop. They probably don’t like the older, more tedious style of document filing, so you could even have a higher rate of turnover than you would like to see for this very reason.
No matter the age, people thing differently about how documents should be filed. Then it’s a matter if those files can be retrieved later by any employee in the company!
The future of any company depends, in part at least, on how well it changes with the times and how well it handles new technological changes. The younger staff members of today will be tomorrow’s CEOs. The only logical choice to help bridge this technological generation gap, in both age and ability, is to introduce a system that is easy to learn, easy to use, and quickly standardized throughout the company.
That means every single member of the team, from the youngest new start, to the most senior CEO or company director, will work together as a team to initiate the change in document management all at one time.
An indexing system that’s designed to allow you, as a company, to select the criteria for labeling your files is vital. However, merely using an alphabetical or numerical system is too confusing, simply because everyone thinks differently.
You must be able to choose your company’s own style and designate that to be the official way to label and file your business documentation. Then everyone can work together, easily add more documents to existing files without running out of room, have the ability to locate files simply by checking a computer or hard copy index, and be able to clear their desks at the end of the day.
Using an indexing system to maintain your corporate documents offers greater efficiency for your staff because it reduces the amount of time needed to file individual documents, as well as the time required to create new files and retrieve documents or files at a future date. This type system will save thousands of dollars and free up a lot more time for staff to focus on the more important aspects of their jobs. And better productivity typically ensures greater employee longevity for the company-meaning less turnover.
Technology can certainly replace some functions that were previously only carried out manually. However, technology shouldn’t stand in anyone’s way when it comes to work. More people are working to an older age due to the different economic climate in which we live today. Some of the more senior employees have a wealth of experience and are actually the mainstays of the company. It would be sad to see those same valuable employees feeling forced to retire simply because they couldn’t cope with new document management software or a system that was far too complicated for them to understand.
If you take the wealth of experience of those senior employees, and add that to the drive, enthusiasm and familiarity with new technologies afforded your younger team members, you have a powerful team. Add a document indexing system they can all understand will almost guarantee your company can stay strong and have that vital edge over its competitors-in this one area, at least.
How often have you, or one of your staff members, faced the issue of being unable to locate a specific document? Good record management is vital for any organization. Every department can be affected by how well documents are managed. That includes sales, customer service, maintenance, repair, dispatch, inventory management, accounting, and more.
Locating the information you need quickly to provide answers to your clients and customers, as well as to company employees who are handling various issues such as billing or customer care, can result in a happy ending when documents are managed properly. And a document indexing system is the best way to do that.
So bridge the generation gap in your company by selecting a computerized file indexing system to manage your documents and paperwork. You’ll be able to offer better service to your customers, improve the productivity of your staff, and increase employee morale and longevity. That’s a win-win situation all around.
Battery Backup and UPS for PABX
Do you need Battery Backup or UPS for your phone system?
Simple answer is NO, if you don’t need to take or make calls when power is lost that is. Seriously how much is a battery back-up worth and is it an added cost or recoverable costs?
What is a UPS? An Uninterruptible Power Supply is a fancy battery backup for a phone system, PC or almost anything that needs power. It simply connects to the power and runs off the built in batteries when power is lost. How long a UPS will run for depends on how much power you suck out of it as the batteries don’t run forever.
Cost: A battery backup or UPS will cost from $99 and the average costs is $300 and up to thousands for serious backup of many, many systems, lights, etc.
So the question was do I need one? I think businesses cannot afford to stop making or taking calls or be without internet when the power goes down, so when it does the average upfront cost of $300 is nothing when compared to loss of productivity, service and sales. Most any system like an LG or Hybrex support battery backup and UPS connections.
How does it help? You connect your phone system PABX and or internet modem to it and whilst power is down your systems will runs normally for as long as the battery lasts, which should be at least 30 minutes in my view. I have a small UPS that runs our phones, our internet, our access controls for hours and a separate one on our business server. When we have lost power we are also without PC’s but fortunately for us we have a few laptops in the business that still run for a few hours and with the phone also running off the UPS and the internet, it is business as usual for us on the 2-4 times per year we may have troubles.
Cheap insurance I think, and many models at affordable prices exists so plan for the worst and hope for the best.
happy hunting, sourcing, installing or repairing.
