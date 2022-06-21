Poldark Season 6: Will it be Released?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Poldark is an adaptation of Winston Graham’s eponymous novel. Set in 1781-1801, the series follows the story of Captain Ross Vennor Poldaark, who returns home after the American War of Independence only to find that things have changed drastically. So, is Poldark Season 6 still possible?

This period drama series depicts romance, family, and the ugly side of war that took place in the 18th century. So far, the show has aired five seasons between 2015-2019.

Poldark is without a doubt a brilliant story. It has a total of five seasons, all of which were spectacularly successful. Since the last episode of the fifth season came out, fans have been waiting for the return for the sixth season.

Unfortunately, there is no official updates from the show’s creators regarding season 6. Back in 2019, the series’ executive producer, Karen Thrasell said that Season 5 marked the end of the Poldark Saga.

Poldark Series Overview

Poldark is a British historical drama television series starring Aidan Turner. The series centers on Winston Graham’s novel of the same name.

The story takes place between 1781 and 1801. It revolves around the main character’s returns to Cornwall right after the American Revolutionary War in 1783. When he returns home, he finds out that his father Joshua has died, and his property is in disarray and is in massive debt. Adding to that, his childhood sweetheart Elizabeth has become engaged to his cousin Francis.

The plot follows the adventures of Ross and Demelza, Elizabeth and Francis, and George Warleggan as they struggle with their marriage, heartbreak, death, birth of their children, and conflict over five seasons. So, dispel any doubts you may have about the upcoming season update or cancellation.

The fifth and final season began filming in September 2018 and aired in July 2019. On August 26, 2019, the season’s final episode aired. The final series concludes the narrative in 1801, nine years before the events of the eighth novel, The Stranger from the Sea. There would be no more Poldark season; the show has ended, and that’s definitely not good news.

The BBC also announced that a historical drama based on the novel Poldark will be produced for up to five seasons. “When we started Poldark, we aimed to finish as many books as we could, which would likely take us all the way to series five,” said lead star Turner.

He also stated, “So during filming for the series, there was a feeling of completion and relief that we made it this far, that the show was a success and that people enjoyed watching it. Reaching that mark and coming back for the fifth season has always been a goal and we are proud to have achieved it.”

Poldark Season 6: Why Did Poldark Come to an End?

According to numerous interviews with producers and cast members, the creators of Poldark decided to drop the show on an uplifting note. “Writing the ending of this final season was sad,” says writer Debbie Horsfield, “but the ending itself is uplifting.”

“We tried to present the story to the best of our ability. Ross and Demelza’s storyline would have a time jump that we would absolutely fight against, and it’s right to end the series now while it’s so strong and while these characters are loved and not diminished in any way.” said actress Eleanor Tomlinson, who plays Demelza, in an interview with Digital Spy.

“I feel very sad about it ending. I will miss the cast and crew very much and I will miss Aidan [Turner, who plays Ross Poldark] very much.” “We have a brilliant bond and a brilliant relationship, and it would be very strange if it none of it worked out.”

While it’s unfortunate that this series has ended, we can always appreciate it and reminisce on its legacy even after it ends; if you miss it, you can catch up on the previous season.

Poldark Season 6: Cast

We are very optimistic about Poldark Season 6. If it were to happen, all the main characters can make a comeback for the next season. Aidan Turner will return back to his role as the protagonist, Ross Poldark, while Eleanor Tomlinson will be the main female character in the role of Demelza Poldark, the wife of our hero. Apart from them, other characters can return to their roles. Jack Farthing as George Warleggan, Luke Norris as Dwight Enys, Gabriella Wilde as Caroline Enys, Elise Chappell as Morwenna Carne, Harry Richardson as Drake Carne, Vincent Regan as Ned Despard, and Kerri McLean as Kitty Despard.

Poldark Season 6 Trailer

Because the sixth season of the series has been officially canceled, there is no trailer for the sixth season. However, for readers who want to watch the previous series, we provide a trailer for Poldark Season 5 here. Enjoy!

That’s everything to know about Poldark Season 6. I hope you like this post. Stay tuned with us for more updates!