Professional Organizations – Where to Network As a Dialysis Technician
Professional Organizations for Dialysis Technicians
Professional organizations exist for most every job in the medical field. In fact, professional organizations exist for most all career fields. As a dialysis technician this is no different and there are several organizations that are geared toward the dialysis tech. Before we discuss the various organizations, first let’s answer the question of why you should join professional organizations in the first place.
There are several good reasons to join a professional organization. Below are the main reasons to do so:
- You can meet other like-minded people
- You can gain access to speakers and other experts in your specific field
- Adding membership to a professional organization to your resume is always a good thing
- You can get discounts on publications and other information that will help keep you current in your field
- It is a good place to gather professional references
- It is a good way to network with others when you are in search of work
- Most professional organizations will offer free training in the form of actual workshops or webinars
- It is an excellent way to show off your talents and background to prospective employers that are doing random searches for applicants
Now that you know the benefits of being part of a professional organization, we can now look at the organizations that you as a dialysis technician can become involved with!
American Society for Artificial Internal Organ (also known as ASAIO):
This organization brings people of many fields together to discuss various topics in their fields. It not only includes dialysis technicians but scientists, doctors in all fields, engineers, etc. that are dedicated to keeping the study of artificial organs evolving. There are about 800 members currently and they come from 30 different countries. The benefits of belonging to this organization include a free online peer reviewed journal, invitations to their yearly conference, and open access to all information on the ASAIO website that is meant only for registered members.
National Kidney Foundation:
The mission of the NKF is to dedicate themselves to the prevention of kidney disease and how to help patients and their families’ mange health issues in their lives. They are also advocates for kidney donations. They have a special membership for nurses and technicians in the medical field. When you become a member you gain access to new and updated facts, tools and much more. You will be provided with the latest information from the Council of Nephrology Nurses and Technicians, in addition to access to four medical professional journals. You can also nominate and be nominated for awards and grants for professional research.
National Kidney and Urologic Diseases Information Clearinghouse:
The NKUDIC’s mission is to give information about the diseases of the kidneys as well as those of the urologic system as a whole to help those who have these diseases and to those caring for those with these conditions. This organization distributes publications to patients and their families and provides them with education and support. The benefits of membership to this organization include workshops, publications and continuing education in their field.
National Association for Nephrology Technicians/Technologists:
NANT is an organization for the advancement of education. It gives its members the opportunity to learn as much as possible about their field including new developments. The benefits of memberships include four newsletters each year, discounts of certain publications for each area of practice, discounted fees for attending conferences and webinars, a subscription to the top nephrology magazines, membership card, and more.
ECRI:
This is a non-profit organization that acts independently with its research to improve upon the quality, safety and cost effectiveness of care needed by all patients. Their evidence is unbiased and educates people in the medical field on drugs, medical devices and procedures. ECRI is made up of over 5,000 medical professional organizations from a variety of different fields.
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases:
The NIDDK supports and conducts both clinical and basic research on diseases that affect a large portion of society. In addition to their research they put together conferences and share trial information with other colleagues. Being part of this organization allows you access to possible grants, research funding and outreach to other professionals who are doing the same type of work you are.
International Society for Nephrology Technicians and Technologists:
The ISNTT is a professional association that embraces educators, biomedical technologists, suppliers, patient care technicians and more to raise the standards of treatment and education for those who give treatment to those who are experiencing renal failure. These things are accomplished though as series of set initiatives. The benefits of membership include discount fees on continuing education programs, study guides, professional news briefs, networking abilities and more.
American Nephrology Nurses’ Association:
ANNA is one of the leading organizations bringing nursing and nephrology together for a common cause. Their mission is to promote appreciation and excellence in the field of nephrology nursing in order to make a real difference for those suffering with kidney disease. It was founded in 1969 and now boasts over 10,000 members. Membership benefits include a subscription to the Nephrology Nursing Journal, career building educational programs, access to grants, awards and scholarships, networking opportunities and much more.
These are just a few professional organizations that are open to dialysis technicians. For a full listing you can visit http://www.renalweb.com/topics/technical/technical.htm#webresources where you will find a plethora of other information that is geared towards dialysis techs and others in the medical field. Consider joining at least one of these professional organizations as it can only help your future and career.
Find Old Neighbors
Do you ever sometimes wonder what happened to that neighbor of yours that you used to get along so well with? Read about some of the ways you can go about locating him from the following article.
If you interested in ways of how to find old neighbors you will find some answers in the paragraphs below. You probably know a few things about your neighbor that should help in finding out where they are now. You can start your search at the last address that you remember them using. A lot of people do continue to get some mail at their old address and so usually leave a forwarding one where their mail can be sent to.
Once you get the forwarding address you can try and use it to locate or contact this person. You can also inquire if the person left a number that they could be reached on. These are some ideas you could try on how to find old neighbors. Another thing that you could do simply look them up in the telephone directory. If they have new telephone number that they are leasing then you will be able to find them from the white pages.
You could also try a Google search for your neighbors. You will be surprised that this search might just be the one that locates the people that you are looking for. In fact when searching for someone on the net now, it is always good start by Googling them. You might just save yourself lots of time.
Another way of how to find old neighbors would be to use the services of the normal people finders that used for online people searches. There are now so many that can trace someone based on any number of things. I am sure you can find one that you can use.
The Benefits of Online Learning
Online courses have it come very popular among students from all walks of life. The online option has eliminated the need to be in a physical classroom, which is the traditional education system. As long as you have connectivity, you can finally earn your degree in good time to kick start your dream career. There are lots of aspects that have made online learning enticing and it includes the many benefits that come with this kind of learning g including the following.
Freedom to join your favorite college
One of the major benefits of online learning is the freedom to join any school that you want regardless of where it is located. In the traditional system, you would have to worry about relocation and visa in case the school you are joining is not in your locality or country. From the comfort of your home, you can join a university or college that is miles away thanks to the online learning option.
Self paced learning
The other benefit that makes online learning very enticing is the fact that you are able to learn at your own pace. It is an aspect that favors all kinds of learning abilities. If you are a slow learner then you can take all the time you need to grasp what matters in your course so you pass in the end. This also makes it possible for students to dwell a little longer on topics or areas they feel are a bit complex and need more time before moving on with the course or program.
Course program freedom
Unlike in the traditional setting where your course programs could be limited depending on what the institution offers, online learning leaves this open. You can do whatever course you want from whatever online college you want. Whether you are looking for short courses to improve your resume or a course that relates to your dream career, you will find all the options online. You can even take courses just to add to your knowledge!
Time flexibility
In a traditional class, you are required to be on time for the lessons which sometimes means waking up very early getting ready and commuting to school. All this is not necessary with online learning. You can literary jump from bed and go straight into the learning without any worries. It also offers flexibility in that you can take your lessons when time is most convenient for you. Your program awaits any time, any place for your convenience.
Comfort
A traditional class setting means sitting for the most part of the day and sometimes not on very comfortable chairs. With online learning options, you can get as comfortable as you wish. You can do the learning right from your couch and in an environment that is pleasant. It is a very strong advantage and it can highly improve your results considering that when you are comfortable it becomes easy to focus fully on the topic at hand. It’s harder for the mind to wander.
Outsource Medical Billing Services – Should a Physician Outsource Medical Billing Services
This is a very difficult decision for any physician and partially boils down to this or her own personal ideology and comfort level.
Hospital-based physicians will almost always be better off outsourcing because of the office related expenses that they would not otherwise incur. As the owner of medical billing service you may think I’m naturally biased towards outsourcing. I can assure you that this is not the case.
Physicians who are overly controlling, uncomfortable or mis-trusting toward billing services are nearly impossible to administer. I don’t want anything to do with those types of physicians but I completely respect and understand their point of view. Setting all ideology aside I would like to delve into the pros and cons of this difficult and complicated decision.
I am a physician who is very interested in the business aspect of medicine and I do not mind spending my valuable time managing the medical billing aspect of my practice.
Clearly, the best way to do your billing is to do it personally. Obviously, doing it yourself is probably not an option but if you’re willing to spend the time and have the interest I would recommend that you do your own billing. Keep in mind that most billing service owners and certainly our employees have limited medical backgrounds. Physicians who study CPT, regularly attend billing seminars and keep up to date on industry changes are the ultimate medical billing gurus in my view.
I am a physician who has absolutely no time or interest in the medical billing aspect of my practice. I am completely reliant upon my office manager and billing staff.
Unfortunately, most physicians are in this position. Even if they were interested in keeping up with all the changes and elements of medical billing the practical reality is that there is absolutely no time. Let’s face it; time is your most valuable asset. It’s sort of like mowing your own lawn. You’d be way better off financially seeing patients for three hours on Saturday morning. I believe the following information will dramatically help with your decision to outsource your billing or continue to do it yourself and with future decisions in the ever-changing business aspect of medicine.
The pros and cons of outsourcing your medical billing services.
I would like to preface this article with a couple of obvious but important points. If you have a system of controls, keep an open mind about the competence of your office manager, you’ve got an excellent computer system, proper information systems and your office is doing a superb job at collecting your money, then by all means do not make any changes. Conversely if you’re planning to outsource your billing make sure you hire quality firm. I’ll spend some time at the end of this article discussing this further.
Most leading experts agree that it costs about 4.5% of net collections to perform the billing function within a physician’s office. Incidentally, this is close to my actual cost as well.
Theoretically, a billing service should be able collect more money than a physician’s office because it is our core competency. The question is how much more? This is why I focus on how to choose a billing service at the end of this article.
The numbers
A. Lets just do the math in a theoretical model.
We’ll base our numbers on a practice whose total gross receivables are $100,000 per month. Obviously, this is an overly simplistic model designed to quantify the aggregate cost and or opportunity cost of the medical billing component only.
Current Aggregate Billing Expenses
In-house expense
Total gross revenue $100,000
Current billing expense $4,500
(4.5%) —————
Net Revenue $95,500
Outsourced Billing Expense
Total gross revenue $100.000
Current billing service exp. $7,000
(7.0% net collections) —————
Net Revenue $93,000
Net cost increase with outsourcing = $2,500.00
As you can see in this,” all things being equal” theoretical model your practice would incur a $2,500 decrease in net revenue with the implementation of a billing outsource strategy. Keep in mind that this model does not address other less tangible issues such as your reduced payroll, computer expenses, etc. In reality the net cost could be substantially less than $2,500. Many physicians will perceive this as a small price to pay while others will consider it to be cost prohibitive.
5% theoretical increase in gross revenue with outsourced billing
Total gross revenue $105,000 (5% increase)
Billing service expense $7,350
(7% net collections) —————-
Net revenue $97,650
$95,500 – $97,650 = $2,150.00 increase in net revenue.
As you can see from this model with a 5% increase in collections your net revenue will increase $2,150.00 with the added expense of the billing service. Keep in mind that a 5% increase in gross collections is actually quite conservative and should easily be obtainable by quality billing service.
Intangibles
B. A billing service should be able to provide you with a substantial reduction in your day-to-day aggravations such as practice management software issues, fewer employees, hassle of hiring competent employees, less health insurance, less training, ECT..etc. Conversely you will however lose some control over your practice. If the billing service does not collect more money your expenses will increase. It’s up to you to determine whether or not the increased expense is offset by decreased aggravation.
security
C. A billing service should be able to increase your security levels by creating a system of checks and balances. As a former police officer I can assure you that crime statistics indicate most embezzlement/fraud/theft occurs from within. During an investigation a store manager for Sears and Roebuck Co. once told me,” our customers take it out piecemeal but our employees take it out in wheel barrels” This logic also applies to a doctor’s office. A billing service can provide an extra layer of protection because there is a system of independent checks and balances. Typically billing services are fairly large businesses with strict internal controls. My organization Medi-Bill Inc. Operates internally similar to a banking institution with the way we handle funds. It is highly unlikely that the ownership of a reputable medical billing firm would risk the consequences of committing fraud against a client.
Conversely, the issue once again boils down to control. Many physicians are understandably quite unsettled at having their checks and correspondence mailed directly to the billing service. Further compounding this dilemma is,” what will happen to the checks and correspondence after the billing service agreement is terminated?”(Again, we will discuss alternatives to this at the end of the article)
Technology
D. State-of-the-art practice management software is an extremely expensive investment. If you’ve already invested in a high quality computer system I do not believe outsourcing your billing would make much sense financially unless your computer vendor is charging outrageous support fees. If you’re considering purchasing a computer system or a medical record management system my favorite vendor who we’ve been working with for over 15 years is Office Management Solutions (OMS) based in Tampa Florida. The owner’s name is John Peake and he is by far the most honest and reputable computer vendor I have ever worked with. OMS can be reached at 813-963-5582 or http://www.oms-online.com.
If you need to update your system, purchase a new system or your support fees are getting out of hand this may be an opportune time to consider outsourcing your medical billing services.
Financial security
F. Many physicians, for obvious reasons do not want their office managers/staffers to have any in-depth knowledge of how much money the practice is making. A reputable and properly run billing service can create this level of financial security. The best case scenario is for your staffers to only see your expenses and have only a limited understanding of the revenue being generated. This can also be accomplished internally by making and recording your own deposits. If you’re going to do your own billing I must emphasize the importance of financial security. You must create a system of financial security. If you don’t have the time to personally open your mail and make the deposits you are definitely a candidate for outsourcing. Many banks offer a “lockbox” where you can direct your checks and correspondence. Bank lockbox services are generally quite pricey. They usually charge about .25 per copy. You may also opt to take out your own P.O. Box located adjacent to your billing company. This way you still maintain control of your checks and correspondence.
Collection agencies
G. Many billing services own or have affiliate relationships with collection agencies. You’ll most definitely want to avoid this situation. Make sure your billing service provides you with a monthly report containing proper information on delinquent accounts enabling your office manager to properly send the information to a collection agency of your choice. In my opinion billing services that own collection agencies or establish close affiliate relationships with them are unethical and should be avoided at all cost. Even though it is nearly impossible to find a collection agency that does not have relationships with medical billing services the point I’m trying to make is to be sure that your billing service is independent and you have the freedom to select a collection agency of your choice. This relationship presents a scenario whereby the billing service can simply go after the easy to collect accounts and allow the more difficult but still collectible ones to slip into the hands of a collection agency who obviously charge a much higher percentage of collections. Again, it’s easy to see how a billing service can facilitate or erode your sense of control. The most reputable collection agency I’ve dealt with is a company called Collection Information Bureau (CIB). I’ve been doing business with them for years and they have never attempted to establish an affiliate relationship with my company. CIB can be reached at 1-800-231-3514, contact sandy Lopez.
Different types of billing services
There are three different types of billing services.
* Fee per claim
* 50/50
* Full service
Fee per claim billing services charge a flat rate per claim. The fees generally range between $1.25 to $5.00 per claim depending upon the services provided.
Advantages:
· May be helpful to a brand-new practice who is not fully implemented a computer system or is still trying to decide whether to outsource.
· Practices with old or outdated computer systems
· Relatively inexpensive cost per claim
· Excellent for practices who have a problem with only one particular payer group such as Medicare or payers that require electronic claims submission
· Physicians planning to retire within one year
· Highly flexible
· Low-volume practices
· less employees
Disadvantages:
* Expensive for high-volume practices
* Poor integrity of accounts receivable
* Lack of information systems
* Lack of control
50/50
50/50 billing services install computer terminal/terminals in your office. The billing service performs part of the billing process while your office performs the other. As you can probably tell from my list of disadvantages this is in my opinion the least desirable type of billing service.
Advantages:
· Less expensive than full-service billing services
· Avoid the purchase of practice management software
· Creates a system of checks and balances
· less employees
Disadvantages:
* High set up fees
* Low accountability from the billing service
* Lack of control
* Communication Problems(all collection problems will be blamed upon your office)
* Your staff will still probably wind up doing most of the work
* Completely reliant upon the Internet
* Loss of data
* HIPPA issues
Full-service
Advantages:
· completely remove the billing process from your office
· symbiotic relationship
· avoid expensive computer system
· system of checks and balances
· less employees
Disadvantages:
· expensive
· loss of control
· patient relations
· collection agency relationships
Should I outsource my billing checklist: If you answer yes to most of the following questions then you should probably consider outsourcing?
· Is your overall collection rate declining?
· Is your accounts receivable too high?
· Are you experiencing an increased number of denied claims?
· Is your overall frustration level regarding your billing/business office very high?
· Are you facing a major capital investment in new hardware or software?
· Are your computer support fees to high?
· Are you having a difficult time keeping or hiring experienced billing staff?
· Are you spending too much time on the business aspect of medicine?
· Are you concerned that your staff or office manager has knowledge of your income?
· Are you completely reliant upon your office manager?
· Are you planning to expand your practice?
· Do you believe that your practices cost structure is too high?
· Do you have several employees performing tasks that could be handled by a single more experienced manager?
· Is your computer system obsolete?
· Are hardware, software, and information technology disrupting the operation of your practice?
How do I select a billing service?
1. The service should fit or complement the size of your actual practice. Try to get a basic idea of the size of the firm. A solo practice will most likely have greater success with a small to medium-sized billing firm. Obviously, a solo family practitioner would probably not be very well served by a publicly traded firm.
2. Avoid long-term binding contracts. You should be free to terminate your agreement any time within 30 days written notice. The agreement should clearly specify what each side will do for the other. Make sure the agreement assures that upon termination you’ll receive a highly detailed account receivable report [listed by individual patient] .
3. Ask for references and call the other providers!
4. Inquire/investigate the actual owner of the company. Ask to speak with the owner directly.
5. Avoid firms who offer too many different types of service. Medical billing is a very highly specialized field. Companies who offer, collection agency services, payroll, financial consulting, tax consulting, malpractice insurance, marketing services etc. etc. are not in my view focused enough on what they’re there to do. Collect your money!
6. Ask other physicians. Keep open mind about this one because physicians who are happy with their billing company do not necessarily want them to grow and generally like to keep a low profile on this issue.
7. Is the billing service for sale? Try to ascertain whether or not the firm has recently been sold. In your contract/agreement you should request to be notified within 30 days of the pending sale. In my experience billing services are constantly being bought and sold. Sometimes the acquisition is a positive thing but quite often the merger/acquisition can be very detrimental. You should at least be notified and given ample time to make a proper decision on whether you’ll stay with the new firm or select another.
8. Where will your checks and correspondence be mailed? This delicate and important issue need not be as complicated as it appears. Many physicians for obvious reasons are reluctant to allow checks and correspondence to be forwarded directly to their billing service. Some reputable, high-quality billing services will not even provide services to clients who insist upon having the checks and correspondence mailed to them directly. I’d like to spend a few moments on this important issue and explain the ramifications of exactly where your checks and correspondence will be mailed. Maintaining the integrity of your accounts receivable is crucial! If your office routinely fails to properly mail copies of checks and correspondence to your billing company your practice could be in grave danger of losing control of the accounts receivable. If your account receivable is to maintain any semblance of financial integrity it is crucial that billing service employees do not spend valuable time and effort following up on claims that have already paid and not properly forwarded to them. Understandably, your service may even look upon this as an intentional effort to reduce their commissions. Again, bank lock boxes provide a sound alternative to this dilemma. Some practices solve this problem by directing all checks and correspondence to a P.O. Box keeping EOB’s separate from other corporate mail. The checks and correspondence are mailed to the billing service,” unopened” biweekly. This is an excellent compromise and creates a system of control. There are many other possible options but the important point to remember is that ONE entity must be completely responsible for the validity and integrity of your EOB’s.
9. Make sure all checks and correspondence are issued under your tax identification number and made payable to you! Make sure your contract/agreement specifies that the billing service will not countersign or attempt to countersign your checks and correspondence.
