News
Prosecutors, defense jostle over trial date for last 2 ex-officers in George Floyd killing
Minnesota prosecutors and a defense attorney for one of two former Minneapolis police officers who still face a state trial in George Floyd’s killing have made dueling requests for a new trial date, with the state hoping to have a trial as soon as this summer, while a defense lawyer wants to push it to next spring.
Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 killing of Floyd. Their trial was supposed to start earlier this month, but Judge Peter Cahill postponed it until Jan. 5, saying that would improve prospects for a fair trial.
But on Friday, state prosecutors requested a speedy trial on behalf of Floyd’s family. Under Minnesota law, that means the trial could start in mid-August. Kueng’s defense attorney, Tom Plunkett, followed with a document filed Sunday that seeks a longer delay — until April — because he has a scheduling conflict.
Cahill will hold a hearing on the issue Tuesday.
Thao and Kueng were already convicted of federal counts of violating Floyd’s rights. Their former colleague, Thomas Lane, was also convicted on a federal count and pleaded guilty in May to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All three are free pending their federal sentencing hearings, which have not been set.
Other than citing a statute that calls for a speedy trial, state prosecutors gave no additional reason for their request. But Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison previously said that it was unfortunate “for the victims, the witnesses, and community that the opportunity to seek justice has been delayed.”
Plunkett said in his filing, which was made public Monday, that he discussed his request for an additional delay in a teleconference, but the state said it couldn’t agree to it. Plunkett wrote that Thao’s attorney, Bob Paule, did not object to another postponement.
Plunkett also wrote that there were two in-chambers conferences — on March 9 and on May 27 — in which plea negotiations, trial scheduling, and other matters were discussed. He said he told the court then that he would be unavailable for trial from January through March.
Cahill also presided over last year’s trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 22 1/2 years for kneeling on Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin, who is white, has been in prison since that conviction. He also pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge.
News
Facebook removes GOP Senate candidate’s ‘RINO hunting’ video
By BRIAN SLODYSKO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook on Monday removed a campaign video by Republican Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens that shows him brandishing a shotgun and declaring that he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only.
In the ad, Greitens, a former Missouri governor who resigned in disgrace in 2018, is flanked by a tactical unit outside a home on a tree-lined street as he whispers, “The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice,” using a term popularized by former President Donald Trump and his allies to deride moderate or establishment Republicans.
The armed tactical team breaks through the front door and throws what appear to be flash-bang grenades inside. Greitens enters an empty living room through the smoke and says: “Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”
Facebook said the video was removed “for violating our policies prohibiting violence and incitement.” Twitter said Greitens’ post violated its rules about abusive behavior but said it was leaving it up because it was in the “public’s interest” for the tweet to be viewable. The company’s move prevented the post from being shared any further.
The video comes at a time of renewed focus on violence in politics following fatal mass shootings and threats to government officials. Two weeks ago, a man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house after threatening to kill the justice. Around the same time, a gunman killed a retired county judge in Wisconsin before fatally shooting himself, and he had a list that included the names of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
On Sunday, Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of two Republicans serving on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, said he recently received a letter at his home threatening “to execute me, as well as my wife and 5-month-old child.”
Greitens is among the Republican candidates in a highly competitive Aug. 2 primary to fill the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt. The provocative new ad appeared as Greitens looks to improve his standing in the polls, jolt lackluster fundraising and move past graphic allegations of domestic abuse made in a sworn affidavit filed by his ex-wife in March in their child custody case.
Sheena Greitens has alleged that Eric Greitens was physically abusive to her and one of their sons, while demonstrating such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, court documents state.
The former governor has vehemently denied the allegations, but they’ve dogged him on the campaign trail. He resigned in 2018 amid criminal investigations and after he was accused of having an extramarital affair with his hairdresser and taking a compromising photo of her to keep her from talking about it.
Helen Wade, Sheena Greitens’ lawyer, told The Kansas City Star that she would “absolutely” use the new campaign video in the couple’s court case.
“This is over the line,” Wade told the newspaper while indicating she would file court papers to make the video an exhibit in the case.
Republican Caleb Rowden, majority leader of the Missouri state Senate, tweeted: “We have been in contact with the Missouri Highway Patrol and hope that former Gov. Greitens finds the help he needs. Anyone with multiple accusations of abuse toward women and children should probably steer clear of this rhetoric.”
Other candidates in the Senate race also condemned the video.
Republican state Sen. Dave Schatz called it “completely irresponsible.”
“That’s why I’m running. It’s time to restore sanity and reject this nonsense. Missouri deserves better,” Schatz said in a tweet.
Democratic Senate candidate Lucas Kunce tweeted that “terrorists, child abusers, and criminals” like Greitens “shouldn’t even be able to get a weapon.”
“Help me beat this guy in November, and I’ll keep our families safe from criminals like him,” Kunce said.
Greitens’ campaign dismissed the outrage that erupted over the new ad.
“If anyone doesn’t get the metaphor, they are either lying or dumb,” campaign manager Dylan Johnson said in statement.
The firestorm enveloping Greitens follows a well-worn playbook that has helped other Republican candidates juice their standing: Make an inflammatory statement or ad, wait for a backlash to develop, then cite the backlash while trying to raise money from grassroots donors online. In Greitens’ case, the actions taken by the social media giants could prove to be a further boon, tapping into resentment toward large technology companies that increasingly courses through the Republican Party.
Once a swing state, Missouri has become more reliably Republican in recent years. But the Senate race is nonetheless receiving national attention because some in the GOP establishment are anxious that, if Greitens wins the primary, he would be vulnerable against a Democrat in November. With the Senate evenly divided, the GOP can’t afford to lose what would otherwise be a safe seat.
News
Proctor football player sentenced for sexually assaulting teammate with toilet plunger
DULUTH, Minn. — Judge Dale Harris said he was troubled by how Alec John Baney characterized his sexual assault of a Proctor High School football teammate.
Baney had stated on several occasions, including at his plea hearing, that the post-practice incident in September was simply the result of a “joke that went too far.”
“What level of humiliation or degradation or sexual assault is acceptable?” the judge asked at a disposition hearing Monday.
Harris wasn’t expecting an answer on the spot from the young man seated before him at the St. Louis County Courthouse. It was a rhetorical question he hoped the defendant would consider while facing the consequences of his actions over the next several years..
Baney, 18, was placed on supervised probation until his 21st birthday in January 2025 after pleading guilty in juvenile court last month to a felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Harris adopted the recommendations of a prosecutor, defense attorney and probation officer in designating the teen as an “extended jurisdiction juvenile.” That means Baney also received a four-year adult prison term that will remain stayed as long as he successfully completes probation.
He also must register as a predatory offender for the next 10 years.
Baney, 17 at the time of the offense, admitted that he and six fellow teammates chased the victim from the team’s locker room to the practice field on Sept. 7. The 15-year-old was tackled, with two teammates removing his pants and restraining him while Baney assaulted him with a toilet plunger.
Baney described himself as “pretty good friends” with the victim and said the incident “started over a Snapchat group thing.” He told the court that there had been ongoing high jinks in the locker room regarding the plunger, with players touching each other with both ends of the tool and joking about “getting the plunger.”
While Baney maintained that others knew of his intent with the plunger, he acknowledged that he did not specifically tell his teammates what he planned to do and other witnesses told police they believed he was joking around until the moment of the assault.
Rumors of the incident led to the cancellation of the team’s season, significant community and social media outcry, a lengthy police investigation and the resignation of the team’s coach, among other ramifications.
The victim submitted an impact statement, which was read in court by his mother. He said it’s affected his life “forever” but that he was in agreement with the sentence because “I feel like Alec realizes what he did was wrong.”
“Physically, I felt terrible for a whole week,” the victim wrote. “Obviously, it’s still affecting me emotionally. I have to think about it every day.”
Baney, in his own statement to the court, apologized to the victim, his family and friends and others who have been affected by the crime.
“I know I let you all down,” he said. “I will try to make a better future for myself. I am truly sorry for my actions.”
Defense attorney Andrew Poole said that while others were involved in the incident, Baney has “taken ownership” as the only perpetrator to be publicly identified and charged. He submitted 11 letters of support from family and other community members.
“We hope that the worst decision Mr. Baney has ever made will not define him,” Poole said, ”and Mr. Baney hopes that his horrible decision won’t define the victim, either.”
Harris indicated the case was indicative of the all-too-common occurrence of bullying, particularly in high school sports.
Harris, a former U.S. Navy judge advocate, described how the service branch instituted a zero tolerance policy toward hazing — recognizing that it doesn’t make members “tougher,” but instead hurts morale, discipline and the ability to carry out the mission.
“But people in the world of sports seem to feel differently,” he said, adding: “I’m confident that you did not come up with this on your own or out of the blue one day. A lot of other people bear some responsibility.”
Aside from the fellow students who helped chase down the victim, the judge said there were bystanders who likely could have intervened, coaches who failed to quell a “toxic environment” in the locker room and parents who had knowledge of the atmosphere.
“Unfortunately, this is not unique to football or the Proctor community,” Harris said.
Calling the sentence appropriate under the circumstance, the judge noted that Baney’s age affords him an opportunity to demonstrate change while holding him accountable through the prospect of having to serve prison time.
Among other conditions, Harris ordered Baney to undergo psychotherapy, write a letter of apology to the victim, complete 80 hours of community service and attend school or work full time.
Juvenile court records and hearings are public when the defendant was 16 or 17 at the time of the offense and is charged with a felony.
While Baney named six participating teammates at his plea hearing, prosecutor Korey Horn declined to discuss potential charges against any others. Harris hinted at Monday’s hearing that others could face consequences in the judicial system, but a check of court records did not reveal any public cases against those teammates.
News
Applications now open for St. Paul Charter Commission
The city of St. Paul is currently accepting applications for membership on the St. Paul Charter Commission through July 1.
The commission is responsible for supporting local government by studying and analyzing issues, educating residents about the city’s charter, encouraging involvement in the commission’s work, serving as a resource and providing oversight in solving problems and hearing petitions regarding the charter from the public and the city council.
The commission is also responsible for keeping the charter current by reviewing the provisions and language to keep it up-to-date and coordinated with state laws. The charter is a founding document of the city that lays out essential procedures of the municipal government.
Appointees are named by the Chief Judge of the Second Judicial District Leonardo Castro. Six appointees will be named to seats that are expiring on July 31.
The application and additional information can be found here: stpaul.gov/departments/charter-commission. Questions should be directed to Court Operations Supervisor Megan Hoveland at [email protected]
Prosecutors, defense jostle over trial date for last 2 ex-officers in George Floyd killing
Facebook removes GOP Senate candidate’s ‘RINO hunting’ video
Bellamora Review – Is It Legitimate?
Proctor football player sentenced for sexually assaulting teammate with toilet plunger
Introduction to Mesothelioma Disease
VeChain Heads For Update, Can VET Price Lessen Bearish Pressure?
What Is VoIP And What Can It Do For Your Business?
Applications now open for St. Paul Charter Commission
Magic pre-draft profile: Former Leesburg standout/Alabama guard Keon Ellis
What Exactly Does a Criminal Defense Attorney Do?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Toscana Filming Locations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop